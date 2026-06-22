Wimbledon 2026 - Day 1 Qualificazioni ATP, Copertina, WTA

Wimbledon – Qualificazioni: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1. Oggi in campo ben 11 azzurri (LIVE)

22/06/2026 08:23 Nessun commento
Andrea Guerrieri nella foto
Andrea Guerrieri nella foto

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Wimbledon
Londra, Regno Unito  ·  22 Giugno 2026

19°C
Prevalentemente nuvoloso, caldo e asciutto  ·  Picco 31°C
CIELO Prevalentemente soleggiato al mattino, più nuvoloso nelle ore centrali
PIOGGIA Assente nelle ore indicate
CAMPO Erba
ERBA

Andamento della giornata — 22 Giugno
08:00
21°
09:00
23°
10:00
25°
11:00
26°
12:00
28°
13:00
29°
14:00
30°
15:00
31°
18:00
28°
22:00
22°
⚠  Allerta arancione calore estremo su Greater London: attenzione alle ore centrali
🎾  Programma del giorno — 22 Giugno
🎾
Wimbledon · Qualificazioni
1° Turno Qualificazione · Erba
WIM Q1
⛅  Sole e nubi
✅  Asciutto
⚠  Allerta caldo
🎾  Quali Q1
🌿  Erba

Show Court 1 – ore 12:00
Coleman Wong HKG [4] vs Borna Gojo CRO
Juan Carlos Prado Angelo BOL vs Daniel Evans GBR
Liam Broady GBR vs August Holmgren DEN [24]
Mackenzie McDonald USA [13] vs Felipe Meligeni Alves BRA



Court 2 – ore 12:00
Yunchaokete Bu CHN [3] vs Hugo Dellien BOL
Francisco Comesana ARG [1] vs Alejandro Moro Canas ESP
Federico Coria ARG vs Oliver Bonding GBR
Zhizhen Zhang CHN vs Henry Searle GBR



Court 3 – ore 12:00
Jaime Faria POR [2] vs Hugo Grenier FRA
Nicolas Moreno De Alboran USA vs Harold Mayot FRA
Pablo Llamas Ruiz ESP [7] vs Dan Added FRA
Francesco Maestrelli ITA [10] vs Max Basing GBR



Court 4 – ore 12:00
Mark Lajal EST vs Luka Pavlovic FRA
Johannus Monday GBR vs Tristan Schoolkate AUS [28]
Jay Clarke GBR vs Andrea Pellegrino ITA [17]
Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA vs Paul Jubb GBR



Court 5 – ore 12:00
Clement Chidekh FRA vs Aziz Dougaz TUN
Oliver Tarvet GBR vs Alex Bolt AUS
Facundo Diaz Acosta ARG [12] vs Alexis Galarneau CAN
Oliver Crawford GBR vs Jurij Rodionov AUT [30]



Court 6 – ore 12:00
Stefano Napolitano ITA vs Billy Harris GBR [23]
Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs Gauthier Onclin BEL
Otto Virtanen FIN vs Pedro Martinez ESP [19]
Mark Ceban GBR vs Roberto Carballes Baena ESP



Court 7 – ore 12:00
Hugo Gaston FRA [5] vs Lautaro Midon ARG
Edas Butvilas LTU vs Moez Echargui TUN [29]
Dane Sweeny AUS [11] vs Franco Roncadelli URU
Liam Draxl CAN vs Remy Bertola SUI



Court 8 – ore 12:00
Gianluca Cadenasso ITA vs Federico Cina ITA
Keegan Smith USA vs Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG
Darwin Blanch USA vs Ugo Blanchet FRA
Henrique Rocha POR [9] vs Nicolas Mejia COL



Court 9 – ore 12:00
Anton Matusevich GBR vs Rei Sakamoto JPN [27]
Vitaliy Sachko UKR vs Shintaro Mochizuki JPN [21]
Rio Noguchi JPN vs Luca Nardi ITA
Kaichi Uchida JPN vs Bernard Tomic AUS



Court 10 – ore 12:00
Andy Andrade ECU vs Colton Smith USA
Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO [6] vs Elias Ymer SWE
Matej Dodig CRO vs Frederico Ferreira Silva POR
Tom Gentzsch GER vs Zdenek Kolar CZE



Court 12 – ore 12:00
Laslo Djere SRB vs Max Houkes NED
Timofey Skatov KAZ vs Alex Barrena ARG
Tristan Boyer USA vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG
Marco Cecchinato ITA vs Tomas Barrios Vera CHI [20]



Court 13 – ore 12:00
Henri Squire GER vs Michael Zheng USA [26]
Andrea Guerrieri ITA vs David Goffin BEL
Gilles Arnaud Bailly BEL vs Pol Martin Tiffon ESP
Joel Schwaerzler AUT vs Christopher O’Connell AUS [32]



Court 14 – ore 12:00
Roman Safiullin RUS [15] vs James McCabe AUS
Pedro Boscardin Dias BRA vs Kyrian Jacquet FRA [25]
Nicolai Budkov Kjaer NOR [8] vs Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva BRA
Vilius Gaubas LTU [14] vs Michael Mmoh USA



Court 15 – ore 12:00
Daniil Glinka EST vs Kimmer Coppejans BEL
Raul Brancaccio ITA vs Arthur Gea FRA [18]
Stefano Travaglia ITA [16] vs Luka Mikrut CRO
Chun-Hsin Tseng TPE vs Gustavo Heide BRA



Court 17 – ore 12:00
Zsombor Piros HUN vs Ivan Ivanov BUL
Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP vs Soonwoo Kwon KOR
Guy Den Ouden NED vs Yi Zhou CHN
Florent Bax FRA vs Chris Rodesch LUX



Court 18 – ore 12:00
Federico Agustin Gomez ARG vs Clement Tabur FRA
Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE vs Stefanos Sakellaridis GRE [31]
Jerome Kym SUI vs Gonzalo Bueno PER
Lukas Neumayer AUT vs Dusan Lajovic SRB [22]

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