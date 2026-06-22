Wimbledon – Qualificazioni: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1. Oggi in campo ben 11 azzurri (LIVE)

🇬🇧 Wimbledon Londra, Regno Unito · 22 Giugno 2026 ⛅ 19°C Prevalentemente nuvoloso, caldo e asciutto · Picco 31°C CIELO Prevalentemente soleggiato al mattino, più nuvoloso nelle ore centrali PIOGGIA Assente nelle ore indicate CAMPO Erba ERBA Andamento della giornata — 22 Giugno 08:00 ☀ 21° 09:00 ☀ 23° 10:00 ⛅ 25° 11:00 ⛅ 26° 12:00 ☁ 28° 13:00 ☁ 29° 14:00 ☁ 30° 15:00 ⛅ 31° 18:00 ☀ 28° 22:00 ☁ 22° ⚠ Allerta arancione calore estremo su Greater London: attenzione alle ore centrali 🎾 Programma del giorno — 22 Giugno 🎾 Wimbledon · Qualificazioni 1° Turno Qualificazione · Erba WIM Q1 ⛅ Sole e nubi

✅ Asciutto

⚠ Allerta caldo

🎾 Quali Q1

🌿 Erba

Show Court 1 – ore 12:00

Coleman Wong [4] vs Borna Gojo

Juan Carlos Prado Angelo vs Daniel Evans

Liam Broady vs August Holmgren [24]

Mackenzie McDonald [13] vs Felipe Meligeni Alves





Yunchaokete Bu[3] vs Hugo DellienFrancisco Comesana[1] vs Alejandro Moro CanasFederico Coriavs Oliver BondingZhizhen Zhangvs Henry SearleJaime Faria[2] vs Hugo GrenierNicolas Moreno De Alboranvs Harold MayotPablo Llamas Ruiz[7] vs Dan Addedvs Max BasingMark Lajalvs Luka PavlovicJohannus Mondayvs Tristan Schoolkate[28]Jay ClarkevsPierre-Hugues Herbertvs Paul JubbClement Chidekhvs Aziz DougazOliver Tarvetvs Alex BoltFacundo Diaz Acosta[12] vs Alexis GalarneauOliver Crawfordvs Jurij Rodionov[30]vs Billy Harris[23]vs Gauthier OnclinOtto Virtanenvs Pedro Martinez[19]Mark Cebanvs Roberto Carballes BaenaHugo Gaston[5] vs Lautaro MidonEdas Butvilasvs Moez Echargui[29]Dane Sweeny[11] vs Franco RoncadelliLiam Draxlvs Remy BertolavsKeegan Smithvs Juan Pablo FicovichDarwin Blanchvs Ugo BlanchetHenrique Rocha[9] vs Nicolas MejiaAnton Matusevichvs Rei Sakamoto[27]Vitaliy Sachkovs Shintaro Mochizuki[21]Rio NoguchivsKaichi Uchidavs Bernard TomicAndy Andradevs Colton SmithNikoloz Basilashvili[6] vs Elias YmerMatej Dodigvs Frederico Ferreira SilvaTom Gentzschvs Zdenek KolarLaslo Djerevs Max HoukesTimofey Skatovvs Alex BarrenaTristan Boyervs Genaro Alberto Olivierivs Tomas Barrios Vera[20]Henri Squirevs Michael Zheng[26]vs David GoffinGilles Arnaud Baillyvs Pol Martin TiffonJoel Schwaerzlervs Christopher O’Connell[32]Roman Safiullin[15] vs James McCabePedro Boscardin Diasvs Kyrian Jacquet[25]Nicolai Budkov Kjaer[8] vs Joao Lucas Reis Da SilvaVilius Gaubas[14] vs Michael MmohDaniil Glinkavs Kimmer Coppejansvs Arthur Gea[18]vs Luka MikrutChun-Hsin Tsengvs Gustavo HeideZsombor Pirosvs Ivan IvanovNikolas Sanchez Izquierdovs Soonwoo KwonGuy Den Oudenvs Yi ZhouFlorent Baxvs Chris RodeschFederico Agustin Gomezvs Clement TaburYu Hsiou Hsuvs Stefanos Sakellaridis[31]Jerome Kymvs Gonzalo BuenoLukas Neumayervs Dusan Lajovic[22]