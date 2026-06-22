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Wimbledon – Qualificazioni: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1. Oggi in campo ben 11 azzurri (LIVE)
22/06/2026 08:23 Nessun commento
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Wimbledon
Londra, Regno Unito · 22 Giugno 2026
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19°C
Prevalentemente nuvoloso, caldo e asciutto · Picco 31°C
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ERBA
Andamento della giornata — 22 Giugno
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08:00
☀
21°
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09:00
☀
23°
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10:00
⛅
25°
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11:00
⛅
26°
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12:00
☁
28°
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13:00
☁
29°
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14:00
☁
30°
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15:00
⛅
31°
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18:00
☀
28°
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22:00
☁
22°
⚠ Allerta arancione calore estremo su Greater London: attenzione alle ore centrali
🎾 Programma del giorno — 22 Giugno
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⛅ Sole e nubi
✅ Asciutto
⚠ Allerta caldo
🎾 Quali Q1
🌿 Erba
✅ Asciutto
⚠ Allerta caldo
🎾 Quali Q1
🌿 Erba
Show Court 1 – ore 12:00
Coleman Wong [4] vs Borna Gojo
Juan Carlos Prado Angelo vs Daniel Evans
Liam Broady vs August Holmgren [24]
Mackenzie McDonald [13] vs Felipe Meligeni Alves
Court 2 – ore 12:00
Yunchaokete Bu [3] vs Hugo Dellien
Francisco Comesana [1] vs Alejandro Moro Canas
Federico Coria vs Oliver Bonding
Zhizhen Zhang vs Henry Searle
Court 3 – ore 12:00
Jaime Faria [2] vs Hugo Grenier
Nicolas Moreno De Alboran vs Harold Mayot
Pablo Llamas Ruiz [7] vs Dan Added
Francesco Maestrelli [10] vs Max Basing
Court 4 – ore 12:00
Mark Lajal vs Luka Pavlovic
Johannus Monday vs Tristan Schoolkate [28]
Jay Clarke vs Andrea Pellegrino [17]
Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs Paul Jubb
Court 5 – ore 12:00
Clement Chidekh vs Aziz Dougaz
Oliver Tarvet vs Alex Bolt
Facundo Diaz Acosta [12] vs Alexis Galarneau
Oliver Crawford vs Jurij Rodionov [30]
Court 6 – ore 12:00
Stefano Napolitano vs Billy Harris [23]
Lorenzo Giustino vs Gauthier Onclin
Otto Virtanen vs Pedro Martinez [19]
Mark Ceban vs Roberto Carballes Baena
Court 7 – ore 12:00
Hugo Gaston [5] vs Lautaro Midon
Edas Butvilas vs Moez Echargui [29]
Dane Sweeny [11] vs Franco Roncadelli
Liam Draxl vs Remy Bertola
Court 8 – ore 12:00
Gianluca Cadenasso vs Federico Cina
Keegan Smith vs Juan Pablo Ficovich
Darwin Blanch vs Ugo Blanchet
Henrique Rocha [9] vs Nicolas Mejia
Court 9 – ore 12:00
Anton Matusevich vs Rei Sakamoto [27]
Vitaliy Sachko vs Shintaro Mochizuki [21]
Rio Noguchi vs Luca Nardi
Kaichi Uchida vs Bernard Tomic
Court 10 – ore 12:00
Andy Andrade vs Colton Smith
Nikoloz Basilashvili [6] vs Elias Ymer
Matej Dodig vs Frederico Ferreira Silva
Tom Gentzsch vs Zdenek Kolar
Court 12 – ore 12:00
Laslo Djere vs Max Houkes
Timofey Skatov vs Alex Barrena
Tristan Boyer vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri
Marco Cecchinato vs Tomas Barrios Vera [20]
Court 13 – ore 12:00
Henri Squire vs Michael Zheng [26]
Andrea Guerrieri vs David Goffin
Gilles Arnaud Bailly vs Pol Martin Tiffon
Joel Schwaerzler vs Christopher O’Connell [32]
Court 14 – ore 12:00
Roman Safiullin [15] vs James McCabe
Pedro Boscardin Dias vs Kyrian Jacquet [25]
Nicolai Budkov Kjaer [8] vs Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva
Vilius Gaubas [14] vs Michael Mmoh
Court 15 – ore 12:00
Daniil Glinka vs Kimmer Coppejans
Raul Brancaccio vs Arthur Gea [18]
Stefano Travaglia [16] vs Luka Mikrut
Chun-Hsin Tseng vs Gustavo Heide
Court 17 – ore 12:00
Zsombor Piros vs Ivan Ivanov
Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo vs Soonwoo Kwon
Guy Den Ouden vs Yi Zhou
Florent Bax vs Chris Rodesch
Court 18 – ore 12:00
Federico Agustin Gomez vs Clement Tabur
Yu Hsiou Hsu vs Stefanos Sakellaridis [31]
Jerome Kym vs Gonzalo Bueno
Lukas Neumayer vs Dusan Lajovic [22]
TAG: Wimbledon, Wimbledon 2026
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