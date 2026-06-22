ATP 250 Eastbourne e Maiorca: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)
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17°C
Soleggiato e asciutto · Picco 27°C
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08:00
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20°
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09:00
☀
21°
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10:00
☀
22°
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11:00
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24°
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12:00
☀
24°
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13:00
☀
25°
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14:00
☀
26°
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15:00
☀
27°
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18:00
☀
25°
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22:00
⛅
21°
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✅ Asciutto
⚠ Allerta caldo
🎾 1° Turno
🌿 Erba
Centre Court – ore 12:00
Jack Pinnington Jones vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Brandon Nakashima vs Jack Draper
Court 1 – ore 12:00
Jan Choinski vs Alexei Popyrin (Non prima 15:30)
Zizou Bergs vs Jaume Munar
Court 2 – ore 12:00
Luke Johnson / Jan Zielinski vs Ben Jones / Joshua Paris
David Stevenson / Marcus Willis vs Orlando Luz / Rafael Matos
Court 4 – ore 12:00
Hugo Nys / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Hendrik Jebens / Matej Vocel
Ray Ho / Neil Oberleitner vs Guido Andreozzi / Manuel Guinard
Court 5 – ore 12:00
Gabriel Diallo vs Terence Atmane
Raphael Collignon vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo
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25°C
Soleggiato e molto caldo · Picco 38°C
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08:00
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22°
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09:00
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25°
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10:00
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28°
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11:00
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32°
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12:00
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35°
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13:00
☀
36°
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14:00
☀
37°
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15:00
☀
38°
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18:00
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36°
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22:00
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30°
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🔥 Molto caldo
⚠ Allerta caldo
🎾 1° Turno
🌿 Erba
Center Court – ore 12:30
Corentin Moutet [6] vs Marton Fucsovics
Jan-Lennard Struff [WC] vs Martin Landaluce (Non prima 15:00)
Adam Walton [Q] vs Nick Kyrgios [WC] (Non prima 17:30)
Grandstand – ore 12:00
Ethan Quinn vs Valentin Royer
Fabian Marozsan vs Alex Molcan [Q]
Miomir Kecmanovic vs Hamad Medjedovic (Non prima 16:00)
TAG: Circuito ATP
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