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ATP 250 Eastbourne e Maiorca: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

22/06/2026 09:03 Nessun commento
Nick Krygios nella foto - Foto getty images
Nick Krygios nella foto - Foto getty images

🇬🇧
ATP 250 Eastbourne
Eastbourne, Gran Bretagna  ·  22 Giugno 2026

17°C
Soleggiato e asciutto  ·  Picco 27°C
CIELO Soleggiato per tutta la giornata, qualche nube in tarda serata
PIOGGIA Assente nelle ore indicate
CAMPO Erba
ERBA

Andamento della giornata — 22 Giugno
08:00
20°
09:00
21°
10:00
22°
11:00
24°
12:00
24°
13:00
25°
14:00
26°
15:00
27°
18:00
25°
22:00
21°
⚠  Allerta arancione calore estremo: attenzione alle ore centrali
🎾  Programma del giorno — 22 Giugno
🎾
ATP 250 · Tabellone Principale
1° Turno · Erba
ATP 250 R1
☀  Soleggiato
✅  Asciutto
⚠  Allerta caldo
🎾  1° Turno
🌿  Erba

Centre Court – ore 12:00
Jack Pinnington Jones GBR vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Brandon Nakashima USA vs Jack Draper GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 12:00
Jan Choinski GBR vs Alexei Popyrin AUS (Non prima 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Zizou Bergs BEL vs Jaume Munar ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – ore 12:00
Luke Johnson GBR / Jan Zielinski POL vs Ben Jones GBR / Joshua Paris GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

David Stevenson GBR / Marcus Willis GBR vs Orlando Luz BRA / Rafael Matos BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 4 – ore 12:00
Hugo Nys MON / Edouard Roger-Vasselin FRA vs Hendrik Jebens GER / Matej Vocel CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ray Ho TPE / Neil Oberleitner AUT vs Guido Andreozzi ARG / Manuel Guinard FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 5 – ore 12:00
Gabriel Diallo CAN vs Terence Atmane FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Raphael Collignon BEL vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare





🇪🇸
ATP 250 Maiorca
Maiorca, Spagna  ·  22 Giugno 2026

25°C
Soleggiato e molto caldo  ·  Picco 38°C
CIELO Soleggiato per tutta la giornata
PIOGGIA Assente nelle ore indicate
CAMPO Erba
ERBA

Andamento della giornata — 22 Giugno
08:00
22°
09:00
25°
10:00
28°
11:00
32°
12:00
35°
13:00
36°
14:00
37°
15:00
38°
18:00
36°
22:00
30°
⚠  Allerta arancione temperature massime estreme dalle 12:00 alle 20:00 CEST
🎾  Programma del giorno — 22 Giugno
🎾
ATP 250 · Tabellone Principale
1° Turno · Erba
ATP 250 R1
☀  Soleggiato
🔥  Molto caldo
⚠  Allerta caldo
🎾  1° Turno
🌿  Erba

Center Court – ore 12:30
Corentin Moutet FRA [6] vs Marton Fucsovics HUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jan-Lennard Struff GER [WC] vs Martin Landaluce ESP (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Adam Walton AUS [Q] vs Nick Kyrgios AUS [WC] (Non prima 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Grandstand – ore 12:00
Ethan Quinn USA vs Valentin Royer FRA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Fabian Marozsan HUN vs Alex Molcan SVK [Q]

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Miomir Kecmanovic SRB vs Hamad Medjedovic SRB (Non prima 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

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