Challenger Vicenza, Chisinau, Kosice, Little Rock e Centurion: I risultati completi con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

Stefano Travaglia nella foto
Challenger 75 Vicenza
Vicenza, Italia · 29 Maggio 2026
|⛅
|
22°C
Sole e nubi · Picco 30°C
|
|CIELO
|Da soleggiato a parzialmente nuvoloso
|PIOGGIA
|Assente
|CAMPO
|Terra Battuta
Andamento della giornata — 29 Maggio
|
09:00
☀
22°
|
10:00
☀
24°
|
11:00
⛅
26°
|
12:00
⛅
28°
|
13:00
⛅
29°
|
14:00
⛅
30°
|
15:00
⛅
30°
|
16:00
⛅
29°
|
17:00
⛅
28°
|
18:00
⛅
27°
✅ Nessuna criticità: giornata asciutta e calda
🎾 Programma del giorno — 29 Maggio
|
|
🎾
|
ATP Challenger 75 · Tabellone Principale
Quarti di Finale · Terra Battuta
|
CH 75 QF
⛅ Sole e nubi
✅ Asciutto
🎾 Quarti
🏀 Terra Battuta
Campo Centrale – ore 11:00
Lukas Neumayer vs Remy Bertola
ATP Vicenza
Lukas Neumayer [7]
40
1
Remy Bertola•
40
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Bertola
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
Chun-Hsin Tseng vs Pol Martin Tiffon (Non prima 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Stefano Travaglia vs Diego Dedura (Non prima 15:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Yu Hsiou Hsu vs Jacopo Vasami (Non prima 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Campo 1 – ore 16:00
Sergio Martos Gornes / Szymon Walkow vs Erik Grevelius / Adam Heinonen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Remy Bertola / Francesco Forti vs Tim Ruehl / Mick Veldheer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger 50 Centurion
Centurion, Sudafrica · 29 Maggio 2026
|⛅
|
11°C
Sole velato · Picco 24°C
|
|CIELO
|Velato
|PIOGGIA
|Assente
|CAMPO
|Cemento
Andamento della giornata — 29 Maggio
|
09:00
⛅
13°
|
10:00
⛅
16°
|
11:00
⛅
18°
|
12:00
⛅
20°
|
13:00
⛅
22°
|
14:00
⛅
23°
|
15:00
⛅
24°
|
16:00
⛅
23°
|
17:00
⛅
21°
|
18:00
⛅
19°
✅ Nessuna criticità: giornata asciutta con sole velato
🎾 Programma del giorno — 29 Maggio
|
|
🎾
|
ATP Challenger 50 · Tabellone Principale
Quarti di Finale · Cemento
|
CH 50 QF
⛅ Sole velato
✅ Asciutto
🎾 Quarti
🏀 Cemento
Centre Court – ore 10:00
Semen Pankin vs Eliakim Coulibaly
ATP Centurion
Semen Pankin
0
6
3
Eliakim Coulibaly [7]•
15
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Pankin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
E. Coulibaly
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Pankin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
E. Coulibaly
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Coulibaly
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
S. Pankin
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
S. Pankin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Philip Henning vs Stefano Napolitano
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Khololwam Montsi / Connor Henry Van Schalkwyk vs Mert Alkaya / Arda Azkara
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine / Robert Strombachs vs Philip Henning / Courtney John Lock
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 10:00
Orel Kimhi vs Giles Hussey
ATP Centurion
Orel Kimhi•
0
5
0
Giles Hussey
0
7
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Kimhi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
G. Hussey
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-4 → 5-5
O. Kimhi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
G. Hussey
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
G. Hussey
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
O. Kimhi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
G. Hussey
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
O. Kimhi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
G. Hussey
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
O. Kimhi
0-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Edward Winter vs Robert Strombachs
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger 100 Chisinau
Chisinau, Moldavia · 29 Maggio 2026
|☀
|
13°C
Sole e nubi · Picco 18°C
|
|CIELO
|Da soleggiato a parzialmente nuvoloso
|PIOGGIA
|Assente
|CAMPO
|Terra Battuta
Andamento della giornata — 29 Maggio
|
10:00
☀
14°
|
11:00
⛅
15°
|
12:00
⛅
16°
|
13:00
⛅
17°
|
14:00
⛅
18°
|
15:00
⛅
18°
|
16:00
⛅
17°
|
17:00
⛅
17°
|
18:00
⛅
16°
|
19:00
⛅
15°
⚠ Allerta gialla vento: raffiche possibili durante la giornata
🎾 Programma del giorno — 29 Maggio
|
|
🎾
|
ATP Challenger 100 · Tabellone Principale
Quarti di Finale · Terra Battuta
|
CH 100 QF
⛅ Sole e nubi
⚠ Allerta vento
🎾 Quarti
🏀 Terra Battuta
Centre Court – ore 10:00
Franco Agamenone vs Radu Albot
ATP Chisinau
Franco Agamenone
0
5
0
Radu Albot•
15
7
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Agamenone
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
F. Agamenone
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
R. Albot
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
F. Agamenone
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
F. Agamenone
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-1 → 4-2
R. Albot
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
F. Agamenone
15-0
15-15
15-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
R. Albot
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Genaro Alberto Olivieri vs Luca Nardi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow vs Alexandru Jecan / Bogdan Pavel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 10:00
Liam Broady vs Cezar Cretu
ATP Chisinau
Liam Broady•
40
3
0
Cezar Cretu
30
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
C. Cretu
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
C. Cretu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Cretu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 3-5
C. Cretu
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
C. Cretu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
L. Broady
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Stefanos Sakellaridis vs Sumit Nagal
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Siddhant Banthia / Szymon Kielan vs George Goldhoff / Theodore Winegar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger 50 Kosice
Kosice, Slovacchia · 29 Maggio 2026
|⛅
|
16°C
Nuvole e sole · Picco 23°C
|
|CIELO
|Nuvole e sole
|PIOGGIA
|Assente
|CAMPO
|Terra Battuta
Andamento della giornata — 29 Maggio
|
09:00
⛅
16°
|
10:00
⛅
18°
|
11:00
⛅
20°
|
12:00
⛅
21°
|
13:00
⛅
22°
|
14:00
⛅
23°
|
15:00
⛅
23°
|
16:00
⛅
22°
|
17:00
⛅
21°
|
18:00
⛅
20°
✅ Nessuna criticità: condizioni asciutte con nuvole e sole
🎾 Programma del giorno — 29 Maggio
|
|
🎾
|
ATP Challenger 50 · Tabellone Principale
Quarti di Finale · Terra Battuta
|
CH 50 QF
⛅ Nuvole e sole
✅ Asciutto
🎾 Quarti
🏀 Terra Battuta
Center Court V2 – ore 11:30
Milos Karol / Nino Serdarusic vs Skander Mansouri / Maximilian Neuchrist
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Hynek Barton vs Kilian Feldbausch (Non prima 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Peter Fajta / Peter Makk vs Lukas Pokorny / David Poljak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andrej Martin vs Martin Krumich (Non prima 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court V7 – ore 11:30
Dali Blanch vs Peter Fajta
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Taro Daniel vs Mathys Erhard (Non prima 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger 75 Little Rock
Little Rock, USA · 29 Maggio 2026
|☁
|
22°C
Nuvoloso, rovesci e temporali · Picco 27°C
|
|CIELO
|Nuvoloso
|PIOGGIA
|Rovesci e temporali
|CAMPO
|Cemento
Andamento della giornata — 29 Maggio
|
04:00
☁
21°
|
05:00
☁
21°
|
06:00
☁
21°
|
07:00
☁
22°
|
08:00
☁
23°
|
09:00
⛈
24°
|
10:00
⛈
25°
|
11:00
☁
26°
|
12:00
⛈
27°
|
13:00
⛈
27°
⚠ Rovesci e temporali possibili: attenzione al programma
🎾 Programma del giorno — 29 Maggio
|
|
🎾
|
ATP Challenger 75 · Tabellone Principale
Quarti di Finale · Cemento
|
CH 75 QF
☁ Nuvoloso
⛈ Temporali
⚠ Instabile
🎾 Quarti
🏀 Cemento
Stadium – ore 17:00
Fajing Sun vs Jay Friend
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Michael Mmoh vs Bernard Tomic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Colton Smith vs Tyler Zink
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pranav Kumar / Karl Poling vs Daniel Evans / Henry Searle
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Daniel Masur / Kody Pearson vs Eric Padgham / Jakub Vrba (Non prima 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jody Maginley / Braden Shick vs Luis David Martinez / Johannus Monday
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 13 – ore 17:00
Johannus Monday vs Aidan Mayo
ATP Little Rock
Johannus Monday
0
0
Aidan Mayo
0
0
Enzo Aguiard vs Andre Ilagan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
vs Justin Boulais
Il match deve ancora iniziare
vs
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Yuta Shimizu / Seita Watanabe vs Valentin Basel / Bruno Oliveira
Il match deve ancora iniziare
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