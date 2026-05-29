Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Vicenza, Chisinau, Kosice, Little Rock e Centurion: I risultati completi con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

29/05/2026 09:07 Nessun commento
Stefano Travaglia nella foto
Stefano Travaglia nella foto

🇮🇹
Challenger 75 Vicenza
Vicenza, Italia  ·  29 Maggio 2026

22°C
Sole e nubi  ·  Picco 30°C
CIELO Da soleggiato a parzialmente nuvoloso
PIOGGIA Assente
CAMPO Terra Battuta
TERRA BATTUTA

Andamento della giornata — 29 Maggio
09:00
22°
10:00
24°
11:00
26°
12:00
28°
13:00
29°
14:00
30°
15:00
30°
16:00
29°
17:00
28°
18:00
27°
✅  Nessuna criticità: giornata asciutta e calda
🎾  Programma del giorno — 29 Maggio
🎾
ATP Challenger 75 · Tabellone Principale
Quarti di Finale · Terra Battuta
CH 75 QF
⛅  Sole e nubi
✅  Asciutto
🎾  Quarti
🏀  Terra Battuta

Campo Centrale – ore 11:00
Lukas Neumayer AUT vs Remy Bertola SUI

ATP Vicenza
Lukas Neumayer [7]
40
1
Remy Bertola
40
1
Mostra dettagli

Chun-Hsin Tseng TPE vs Pol Martin Tiffon ESP (Non prima 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Stefano Travaglia ITA vs Diego Dedura GER (Non prima 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE vs Jacopo Vasami ITA (Non prima 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Campo 1 – ore 16:00
Sergio Martos Gornes ESP / Szymon Walkow POL vs Erik Grevelius SWE / Adam Heinonen SWE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Remy Bertola SUI / Francesco Forti ITA vs Tim Ruehl GER / Mick Veldheer NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare







🇿🇦
Challenger 50 Centurion
Centurion, Sudafrica  ·  29 Maggio 2026

11°C
Sole velato  ·  Picco 24°C
CIELO Velato
PIOGGIA Assente
CAMPO Cemento
CEMENTO

Andamento della giornata — 29 Maggio
09:00
13°
10:00
16°
11:00
18°
12:00
20°
13:00
22°
14:00
23°
15:00
24°
16:00
23°
17:00
21°
18:00
19°
✅  Nessuna criticità: giornata asciutta con sole velato
🎾  Programma del giorno — 29 Maggio
🎾
ATP Challenger 50 · Tabellone Principale
Quarti di Finale · Cemento
CH 50 QF
⛅  Sole velato
✅  Asciutto
🎾  Quarti
🏀  Cemento

Centre Court – ore 10:00
Semen Pankin RUS vs Eliakim Coulibaly CIV

ATP Centurion
Semen Pankin
0
6
3
Eliakim Coulibaly [7]
15
3
3
Mostra dettagli

Philip Henning RSA vs Stefano Napolitano ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Khololwam Montsi RSA / Connor Henry Van Schalkwyk NAM vs Mert Alkaya TUR / Arda Azkara TUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine FRA / Robert Strombachs LAT vs Philip Henning RSA / Courtney John Lock ZIM

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 2 – ore 10:00
Orel Kimhi ISR vs Giles Hussey GBR

ATP Centurion
Orel Kimhi
0
5
0
Giles Hussey
0
7
0
Mostra dettagli

Edward Winter AUS vs Robert Strombachs LAT

Il match deve ancora iniziare







🇲🇩
Challenger 100 Chisinau
Chisinau, Moldavia  ·  29 Maggio 2026

13°C
Sole e nubi  ·  Picco 18°C
CIELO Da soleggiato a parzialmente nuvoloso
PIOGGIA Assente
CAMPO Terra Battuta
TERRA BATTUTA

Andamento della giornata — 29 Maggio
10:00
14°
11:00
15°
12:00
16°
13:00
17°
14:00
18°
15:00
18°
16:00
17°
17:00
17°
18:00
16°
19:00
15°
⚠  Allerta gialla vento: raffiche possibili durante la giornata
🎾  Programma del giorno — 29 Maggio
🎾
ATP Challenger 100 · Tabellone Principale
Quarti di Finale · Terra Battuta
CH 100 QF
⛅  Sole e nubi
⚠  Allerta vento
🎾  Quarti
🏀  Terra Battuta

Centre Court – ore 10:00
Franco Agamenone ITA vs Radu Albot MDA

ATP Chisinau
Franco Agamenone
0
5
0
Radu Albot
15
7
0
Mostra dettagli

Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG vs Luca Nardi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA vs Alexandru Jecan ROU / Bogdan Pavel ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 1 – ore 10:00
Liam Broady GBR vs Cezar Cretu ROU

ATP Chisinau
Liam Broady
40
3
0
Cezar Cretu
30
6
5
Mostra dettagli

Stefanos Sakellaridis GRE vs Sumit Nagal IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Siddhant Banthia IND / Szymon Kielan POL vs George Goldhoff USA / Theodore Winegar USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare







🇸🇰
Challenger 50 Kosice
Kosice, Slovacchia  ·  29 Maggio 2026

16°C
Nuvole e sole  ·  Picco 23°C
CIELO Nuvole e sole
PIOGGIA Assente
CAMPO Terra Battuta
TERRA BATTUTA

Andamento della giornata — 29 Maggio
09:00
16°
10:00
18°
11:00
20°
12:00
21°
13:00
22°
14:00
23°
15:00
23°
16:00
22°
17:00
21°
18:00
20°
✅  Nessuna criticità: condizioni asciutte con nuvole e sole
🎾  Programma del giorno — 29 Maggio
🎾
ATP Challenger 50 · Tabellone Principale
Quarti di Finale · Terra Battuta
CH 50 QF
⛅  Nuvole e sole
✅  Asciutto
🎾  Quarti
🏀  Terra Battuta

Center Court V2 – ore 11:30
Milos Karol SVK / Nino Serdarusic CRO vs Skander Mansouri TUN / Maximilian Neuchrist AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hynek Barton CZE vs Kilian Feldbausch SUI (Non prima 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Peter Fajta HUN / Peter Makk HUN vs Lukas Pokorny SVK / David Poljak CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrej Martin SVK vs Martin Krumich CZE (Non prima 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court V7 – ore 11:30
Dali Blanch USA vs Peter Fajta HUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Taro Daniel JPN vs Mathys Erhard FRA (Non prima 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare







🇺🇸
Challenger 75 Little Rock
Little Rock, USA  ·  29 Maggio 2026

22°C
Nuvoloso, rovesci e temporali  ·  Picco 27°C
CIELO Nuvoloso
PIOGGIA Rovesci e temporali
CAMPO Cemento
CEMENTO

Andamento della giornata — 29 Maggio
04:00
21°
05:00
21°
06:00
21°
07:00
22°
08:00
23°
09:00
24°
10:00
25°
11:00
26°
12:00
27°
13:00
27°
⚠  Rovesci e temporali possibili: attenzione al programma
🎾  Programma del giorno — 29 Maggio
🎾
ATP Challenger 75 · Tabellone Principale
Quarti di Finale · Cemento
CH 75 QF
☁  Nuvoloso
⛈  Temporali
⚠  Instabile
🎾  Quarti
🏀  Cemento

Stadium – ore 17:00
Fajing Sun CHN vs Jay Friend JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Michael Mmoh USA vs Bernard Tomic AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Colton Smith USA vs Tyler Zink USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pranav Kumar USA / Karl Poling USA vs Daniel Evans GBR / Henry Searle GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Masur GER / Kody Pearson AUS vs Eric Padgham AUS / Jakub Vrba CZE (Non prima 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jody Maginley ANT / Braden Shick USA vs Luis David Martinez VEN / Johannus Monday GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 13 – ore 17:00
Johannus Monday GBR vs Aidan Mayo USA

ATP Little Rock
Johannus Monday
0
0
Aidan Mayo
0
0
Mostra dettagli

Enzo Aguiard AUS vs Andre Ilagan USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

it vs Justin Boulais CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

it vs it

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Yuta Shimizu JPN / Seita Watanabe JPN vs Valentin Basel ARG / Bruno Oliveira BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

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