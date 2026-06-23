Wimbledon 2026 - Day 2 Qualificazioni ATP, Copertina, WTA

Wimbledon – Qualificazioni: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 2. Oggi in campo cinque azzurre (LIVE)

23/06/2026 09:09 2 commenti
Lucia Bronzetti ITA, 10.12.1998 - Foto getty images
Lucia Bronzetti ITA, 10.12.1998 - Foto getty images

🇬🇧
Wimbledon
Londra, Regno Unito  ·  23 Giugno 2026

21°C
Soleggiato e molto caldo  ·  Picco 36°C
CIELO Nuvole intermittenti al mattino, poi soleggiato per tutto il pomeriggio
PIOGGIA Assente nelle ore indicate
CAMPO Erba
ERBA

Andamento della giornata — 23 Giugno
08:00
23°
09:00
26°
10:00
28°
11:00
30°
12:00
31°
13:00
33°
14:00
34°
15:00
35°
17:00
36°
22:00
30°
⚠  Allerta arancione calore estremo su Greater London: attenzione alle ore centrali e al tardo pomeriggio
🎾  Programma del giorno — 23 Giugno
🎾
Wimbledon · Qualificazioni
1° Turno Qualificazione · Erba
WIM Q1
☀  Soleggiato
✅  Asciutto
🔥  Molto caldo
⚠  Allerta caldo
🎾  Quali Q1
🌿  Erba

Show Court 1 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Uchijima JPN vs E. Adeshina GBR

Slam Wimbledon
M. Uchijima [8]
0
1
6
1
E. Adeshina
15
6
3
0
Mostra dettagli

L. Fruhvirtova CZE vs E. Jones AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Krueger USA vs G. Knutson CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

H. Watson GBR vs M. Sherif EGY

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Korneeva IOA vs A. Shubladze IOA

Slam Wimbledon
A. Korneeva [3]
4
2
6
A. Shubladze
1*
6
6
Mostra dettagli

A. Rajecki GBR vs S. Lamens NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

B. Andreescu CAN vs P. Hercog SLO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Timofeeva UZB vs W. Osuigwe USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 3 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Riera ARG vs D. Britton GBR
Slam Wimbledon
J. Riera
A
2
5
D. Britton
40
6
2
Mostra dettagli

C. Brace CAN vs K. Day USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Y. Miyazaki GBR vs E. Yaneva BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Rus NED vs V. Podrez UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
T. Grant ITA vs T. Preston AUS
Slam Wimbledon
T. Grant
0
6
2
2
T. Preston [18]
0
1
6
0
Mostra dettagli

Y. Ma CHN vs E. Andreeva IOA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Hunter AUS vs S. Costoulas BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Monnet FRA vs T. Prozorova IOA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Sun NZL vs L. Klimovicova POL
Slam Wimbledon
L. Sun [9]
40
7
1
L. Klimovicova
A
6
0
Mostra dettagli

L. Giovannini ARG vs L. Stefanini ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Sasnovich IOA vs K. Dunne GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

E. McDonald GBR vs E. Kalieva USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Pigossi BRA vs O. Dodin FRA
Slam Wimbledon
L. Pigossi
0
5
2
O. Dodin
0
7
3
Mostra dettagli

M. Inglis AUS vs L. Bronzetti ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

P. Iatcenko IOA vs L. Romero Gormaz ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Grabher AUT vs M. Bolkvadze GEO

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am
N. Noha Akugue GER vs L. Pigato ITA
Slam Wimbledon
N. Noha Akugue
40
7
1
L. Pigato [28]
15
6
1
Mostra dettagli

K. Kawa POL vs S. Bandecchi SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Z. Bai CHN vs T. Zidansek SLO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Sramkova SVK vs V. Hruncakova SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
N. Brancaccio ITA vs A. Lazaro Garcia ESP
Slam Wimbledon
N. Brancaccio
15
3
3
A. Lazaro Garcia
15
6
5
Mostra dettagli

A. Fita Boluda ESP vs L. Gjorcheska MKD

Il match deve ancora iniziare

E. Gorgodze GEO vs V. Valdmannova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Y. Ku KOR vs T. Kostovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am
D. Salkova CZE vs I. Shymanovich IOA
Slam Wimbledon
D. Salkova [13]
40
6
0
I. Shymanovich
40
7
1
Mostra dettagli

D. Semenistaja LAT vs A. Siskova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

X. You CHN vs L. Jeanjean FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Vandromme BEL vs Y. Yuan CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am
H. Tan FRA vs M. Pohankova SVK

Slam Wimbledon
H. Tan
A
7
1
M. Pohankova
40
6
2
Mostra dettagli

K. Quevedo ESP vs S. Ishii JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

P. Kudermetova UZB vs J. Ponchet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Carle ARG vs L. Havlickova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 11 – Ore: 12:00am
F. Crawley USA vs H. Sakatsume JPN
Slam Wimbledon
F. Crawley
0
7
2
H. Sakatsume [19]
0
5
1
Mostra dettagli

P. Hon AUS vs N. Hibino JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Hontama JPN vs A. Urhobo USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

H. Kinoshita JPN vs V. Tomova BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 13 – Ore: 12:00am
C. Naef SUI vs J. Garland TPE
Slam Wimbledon
C. Naef
40
6
3
J. Garland
15
3
3
Mostra dettagli

V. Lepchenko USA vs A. Gasanova IOA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Friedsam GER vs C. Ngounoue USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

T. Rakotomanga Rajaonah FRA vs C. Lee USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Koevermans NED vs M. Sawangkaew THA
Slam Wimbledon
A. Koevermans
0
3
6
0
M. Sawangkaew
0
6
1
0
Mostra dettagli

D. Papamichail GRE vs C. Liu USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Volynets USA vs L. Samson CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Barthel GER vs L. Zhu CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
K. Cross CAN vs M. Stoiana USA
Slam Wimbledon
K. Cross
0
3
4
M. Stoiana [25]
0
6
5
Mostra dettagli

A. Tubello FRA vs E. Pridankina IOA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Rame FRA vs C. Werner GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Dolehide USA vs R. Montgomery USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
G. Minnen BEL vs F. Ferro FRA

Slam Wimbledon
G. Minnen
6
6
F. Ferro
3
1
Vincitore: G. Minnen
Mostra dettagli

D. Galfi HUN vs F. Jorge POR

Slam Wimbledon
D. Galfi [10]
40
0
F. Jorge
30
0
Mostra dettagli

R. Masarova SUI vs J. Teichmann SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Radivojevic SRB vs M. Bassols Ribera ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
G. Maristany Zuleta De Reales ESP vs J. Ortenzi ARG
Slam Wimbledon
K. Sebov
40
4
3
J. Ortenzi
A
6
3
Mostra dettagli

J. Mikulskyte LTU vs C. Zhao CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

E. Mandlik USA vs A. Charaeva IOA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

X. Wang CHN vs H. Guo CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

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2 commenti

Gaz (Guest) 23-06-2026 09:48

Scritto da Gaz
Akugue – Pigato,e come passa il tempo.
L’edizione del Bonfiglio 2019 è stata quella nella quale c’era già una vincitrice preannunciata, come poche volte ricordo è successo: Clara Tauson.
Un anno più grande dalla semifinale dell’anno prima,e nel frattempo veniva dagli AO vinti e dai primi tornei professionistici vinti,tra cui anche un W60, ovviamente anche in queste pagine ricordo che c’era sorpresa per la presenza ancora di Tauson a Milano.
Programmata come primo match alle 9 sul campo 1,mi presentai con un’oretta di ritardo, comunque con la certezza di vedere qualcosa, quando arrivai stavano già facendo palleggio pre match quelle del successivo successivo,una neretta di Germania e Pigato,”Caspita! Ha già chiuso la Tauson”
La Tauson si presentò, giustamente,senza più motivazioni per i tornei juniores,fu infatti quello il suo ultimo evento,non partecipò neanche al RG imminente e agli slam successivi,aveva perso nel giro di un’oretta per mano di Monnet, anch’essa oggi in campo.
La Pigato vinse quel match, prima di perdere al turno successivo per mano di un’americana: Emma Navarro

Nessuno ebbe la premura di avvicinarsi per dirmi: “Gaz,guarda che questo sarà un primo turno,tra 7 anni,delle qualificazioni di Wimbledon”.

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Gaz (Guest) 23-06-2026 09:42

Akugue – Pigato,e come passa il tempo.

L’edizione del Bonfiglio 2019 è stata quella nella quale c’era già una vincitrice preannunciata, come poche volte ricordo è successo: Clara Tauson.
Un anno più grande dalla semifinale dell’anno prima,e nel frattempo veniva dagli AO vinti e dai primi tornei professionistici vinti,tra cui anche un W60, ovviamente anche in queste pagine ricordo che c’era sorpresa per la presenza ancora di Tauson a Milano.
Programmata come primo match alle 9 sul campo 1,mi presentai con un’oretta di ritardo, comunque con la certezza di vedere qualcosa, quando arrivai stavano già facendo palleggio pre match quelle del successivo successivo,una neretta di Germania e Pigato,”Caspita! Ha già chiuso la Tauson”
La Tauson si presentò, giustamente,senza più motivazioni per i tornei juniores,fu infatti quello il suo ultimo evento,non partecipò neanche al RG imminente e agli slam successivi,aveva perso nel giro di un’oretta per mano di Monnet, anch’essa oggi in campo.
La Pigato vinse quel match, prima di perdere al turno successivo per mano di un’americana: Emma Navarro

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