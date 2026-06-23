Wimbledon – Qualificazioni: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 2. Oggi in campo cinque azzurre (LIVE)

Lucia Bronzetti ITA, 10.12.1998 - Foto getty images
Wimbledon
Londra, Regno Unito · 23 Giugno 2026
|☀
|
21°C
Soleggiato e molto caldo · Picco 36°C
|
|CIELO
|Nuvole intermittenti al mattino, poi soleggiato per tutto il pomeriggio
|PIOGGIA
|Assente nelle ore indicate
|CAMPO
|Erba
Andamento della giornata — 23 Giugno
|
08:00
⛅
23°
|
09:00
⛅
26°
|
10:00
☀
28°
|
11:00
☀
30°
|
12:00
☀
31°
|
13:00
☀
33°
|
14:00
☀
34°
|
15:00
☀
35°
|
17:00
☀
36°
|
22:00
☀
30°
⚠ Allerta arancione calore estremo su Greater London: attenzione alle ore centrali e al tardo pomeriggio
🎾 Programma del giorno — 23 Giugno
|
|
🎾
|
Wimbledon · Qualificazioni
1° Turno Qualificazione · Erba
|
WIM Q1
☀ Soleggiato
✅ Asciutto
🔥 Molto caldo
⚠ Allerta caldo
🎾 Quali Q1
🌿 Erba
Show Court 1 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Uchijima vs E. Adeshina
Slam Wimbledon
M. Uchijima [8]•
0
1
6
1
E. Adeshina
15
6
3
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Adeshina
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Uchijima
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
E. Adeshina
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
M. Uchijima
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
M. Uchijima
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Adeshina
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-5 → 1-6
M. Uchijima
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
L. Fruhvirtova vs E. Jones
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Krueger vs G. Knutson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
H. Watson vs M. Sherif
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Korneeva vs A. Shubladze
Slam Wimbledon
A. Korneeva [3]
4
2
6
A. Shubladze
1*
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
3*-1
4-1*
A. Shubladze
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
A. Shubladze
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Korneeva
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Korneeva
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Shubladze
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
A. Shubladze
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
A. Korneeva
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Shubladze
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Rajecki vs S. Lamens
Il match deve ancora iniziare
B. Andreescu vs P. Hercog
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Timofeeva vs W. Osuigwe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Riera
vs D. Britton
Slam Wimbledon
J. Riera•
A
2
5
D. Britton
40
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Riera
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
D. Britton
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
J. Riera
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
D. Britton
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Riera
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
D. Britton
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 1-2
J. Riera
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
D. Britton
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Riera
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
J. Riera
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
D. Britton
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
D. Britton
None-None
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
C. Brace vs K. Day
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Y. Miyazaki vs E. Yaneva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Rus vs V. Podrez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
T. Grant
vs T. Preston
Slam Wimbledon
T. Grant•
0
6
2
2
T. Preston [18]
0
1
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Preston
0-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
T. Grant
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
T. Preston
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
T. Grant
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
T. Preston
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Preston
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
T. Grant
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
T. Grant
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
T. Grant
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
T. Preston
None-None
0-15
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
Y. Ma vs E. Andreeva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Hunter vs S. Costoulas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
C. Monnet vs T. Prozorova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Sun
vs L. Klimovicova
Slam Wimbledon
L. Sun [9]
40
7
1
L. Klimovicova•
A
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Klimovicova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
L. Sun
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
L. Klimovicova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
L. Sun
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
L. Klimovicova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
L. Klimovicova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
L. Klimovicova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
L. Klimovicova
None-None
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
L. Giovannini vs L. Stefanini
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Sasnovich vs K. Dunne
Il match deve ancora iniziare
E. McDonald vs E. Kalieva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Pigossi
vs O. Dodin
Slam Wimbledon
L. Pigossi
0
5
2
O. Dodin•
0
7
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Pigossi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
O. Dodin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 1-3
O. Dodin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
L. Pigossi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Dodin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
L. Pigossi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
L. Pigossi
None-None
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
M. Inglis vs L. Bronzetti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
P. Iatcenko vs L. Romero Gormaz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Grabher vs M. Bolkvadze
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am
N. Noha Akugue
vs L. Pigato
Slam Wimbledon
N. Noha Akugue•
40
7
1
L. Pigato [28]
15
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Pigato
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
2*-0
2-1*
3-1*
4*-1
4*-2
5-2*
6-2*
6-6 → 7-6
N. Noha Akugue
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-4 → 4-4
L. Pigato
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
N. Noha Akugue
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
L. Pigato
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
L. Pigato
None-None
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
K. Kawa vs S. Bandecchi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Z. Bai vs T. Zidansek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R. Sramkova vs V. Hruncakova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
N. Brancaccio
vs A. Lazaro Garcia
Slam Wimbledon
N. Brancaccio•
15
3
3
A. Lazaro Garcia
15
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Lazaro Garcia
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
N. Brancaccio
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Lazaro Garcia
2-3 → 3-3
N. Brancaccio
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
A. Lazaro Garcia
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Lazaro Garcia
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
N. Brancaccio
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Lazaro Garcia
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
A. Lazaro Garcia
2-4 → 3-4
A. Lazaro Garcia
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Lazaro Garcia
1-1 → 2-1
A. Lazaro Garcia
None-None
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
A. Fita Boluda vs L. Gjorcheska
Il match deve ancora iniziare
E. Gorgodze vs V. Valdmannova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Y. Ku vs T. Kostovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am
D. Salkova
vs I. Shymanovich
Slam Wimbledon
D. Salkova [13]•
40
6
0
I. Shymanovich
40
7
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Salkova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
I. Shymanovich
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
2-3*
3-3*
4*-3
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
I. Shymanovich
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
D. Salkova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
D. Salkova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
D. Salkova
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
I. Shymanovich
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
D. Salkova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-1 → 4-1
D. Salkova
None-None
15-0
15-15
15-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
D. Semenistaja vs A. Siskova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
X. You vs L. Jeanjean
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Vandromme vs Y. Yuan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am
H. Tan vs M. Pohankova
Slam Wimbledon
H. Tan•
A
7
1
M. Pohankova
40
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Tan
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
4*-0
5-0*
6-0*
6*-1
6*-2
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
M. Pohankova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
H. Tan
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
M. Pohankova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
H. Tan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
H. Tan
None-None
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
K. Quevedo vs S. Ishii
Il match deve ancora iniziare
P. Kudermetova vs J. Ponchet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Carle vs L. Havlickova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 11 – Ore: 12:00am
F. Crawley
vs H. Sakatsume
Slam Wimbledon
F. Crawley•
0
7
2
H. Sakatsume [19]
0
5
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Sakatsume
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Crawley
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 7-5
F. Crawley
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
H. Sakatsume
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
H. Sakatsume
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
F. Crawley
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
H. Sakatsume
None-None
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
P. Hon vs N. Hibino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Hontama vs A. Urhobo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
H. Kinoshita vs V. Tomova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 13 – Ore: 12:00am
C. Naef
vs J. Garland
Slam Wimbledon
C. Naef•
40
6
3
J. Garland
15
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Garland
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
C. Naef
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
J. Garland
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
C. Naef
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Garland
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Garland
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
C. Naef
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
J. Garland
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Garland
None-None
15-0
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
V. Lepchenko vs A. Gasanova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Friedsam vs C. Ngounoue
Il match deve ancora iniziare
T. Rakotomanga Rajaonah vs C. Lee
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Koevermans
vs M. Sawangkaew
Slam Wimbledon
A. Koevermans
0
3
6
0
M. Sawangkaew•
0
6
1
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Koevermans
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
A. Koevermans
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
M. Sawangkaew
15-0
15-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
A. Koevermans
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
M. Sawangkaew
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Sawangkaew
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
M. Sawangkaew
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Koevermans
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Sawangkaew
None-None
0-15
15-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
D. Papamichail vs C. Liu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
K. Volynets vs L. Samson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Barthel vs L. Zhu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
K. Cross
vs M. Stoiana
Slam Wimbledon
K. Cross
0
3
4
M. Stoiana [25]•
0
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Cross
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
M. Stoiana
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Stoiana
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
K. Cross
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Stoiana
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 2-5
K. Cross
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
K. Cross
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
0-3 → 1-3
K. Cross
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
M. Stoiana
None-None
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
A. Tubello vs E. Pridankina
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Rame vs C. Werner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
C. Dolehide vs R. Montgomery
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
G. Minnen vs F. Ferro
Slam Wimbledon
G. Minnen
6
6
F. Ferro
3
1
Vincitore: G. Minnen
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Ferro
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
G. Minnen
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
F. Ferro
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
G. Minnen
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
F. Ferro
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Ferro
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
G. Minnen
None-None
0-15
30-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
D. Galfi vs F. Jorge
Slam Wimbledon
D. Galfi [10]•
40
0
F. Jorge
30
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Galfi
None-None
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
R. Masarova vs J. Teichmann
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Radivojevic vs M. Bassols Ribera
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
G. Maristany Zuleta De Reales
vs J. Ortenzi
Slam Wimbledon
K. Sebov•
40
4
3
J. Ortenzi
A
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Sebov
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
J. Ortenzi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
K. Sebov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Mikulskyte vs C. Zhao
Il match deve ancora iniziare
E. Mandlik vs A. Charaeva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
X. Wang vs H. Guo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2 commenti
Nessuno ebbe la premura di avvicinarsi per dirmi: “Gaz,guarda che questo sarà un primo turno,tra 7 anni,delle qualificazioni di Wimbledon”.
Akugue – Pigato,e come passa il tempo.
L’edizione del Bonfiglio 2019 è stata quella nella quale c’era già una vincitrice preannunciata, come poche volte ricordo è successo: Clara Tauson.
Un anno più grande dalla semifinale dell’anno prima,e nel frattempo veniva dagli AO vinti e dai primi tornei professionistici vinti,tra cui anche un W60, ovviamente anche in queste pagine ricordo che c’era sorpresa per la presenza ancora di Tauson a Milano.
Programmata come primo match alle 9 sul campo 1,mi presentai con un’oretta di ritardo, comunque con la certezza di vedere qualcosa, quando arrivai stavano già facendo palleggio pre match quelle del successivo successivo,una neretta di Germania e Pigato,”Caspita! Ha già chiuso la Tauson”
La Tauson si presentò, giustamente,senza più motivazioni per i tornei juniores,fu infatti quello il suo ultimo evento,non partecipò neanche al RG imminente e agli slam successivi,aveva perso nel giro di un’oretta per mano di Monnet, anch’essa oggi in campo.
La Pigato vinse quel match, prima di perdere al turno successivo per mano di un’americana: Emma Navarro