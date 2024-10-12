ATP 250 Stoccolma: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)
ATP 250 Stoccolma 🇸🇪 (Svezia) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento (al coperto)
Centre Court – ore 11:00
Lucas Renard vs Marc-Andrea Huesler
Rafael Ymer vs Kamil Majchrzak
Laslo Djere vs Adrian Andreev
Nikola Slavic vs Thiago Agustin Tirante (Non prima 16:00)
Court 1 – ore 11:00
Lukas Klein vs Zsombor Piros
Jacob Fearnley vs Lukas Pokorny
Arthur Reymond vs Hamad Medjedovic
Alexander Ritschard vs August Holmgren
TAG: ATP 250 Stoccolma, ATP 250 Stoccolma 2024
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit