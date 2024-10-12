Qualificazioni ATP 250 ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Stoccolma: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

12/10/2024 08:56 Nessun commento
Zsombor Piros nella foto
Zsombor Piros nella foto

ATP 250 Stoccolma 🇸🇪 (Svezia) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento (al coperto)

Centre Court – ore 11:00
Lucas Renard SWE vs Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Rafael Ymer SWE vs Kamil Majchrzak POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Laslo Djere SRB vs Adrian Andreev BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nikola Slavic SWE vs Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG (Non prima 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 11:00
Lukas Klein SVK vs Zsombor Piros HUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jacob Fearnley GBR vs Lukas Pokorny SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Arthur Reymond FRA vs Hamad Medjedovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Ritschard SUI vs August Holmgren DEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,