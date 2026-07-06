Wimbledon: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 8. Fery, la favola continua a Wimbledon: “Federer era lì a guardarmi, faccio ancora fatica a crederci”. Zverev rimandato a domani ad un passo dalla vittoria

Arthur Fery continua a vivere il suo sogno a Wimbledon 2026. Il britannico, numero 114 del mondo, ha firmato un’altra impresa battendo Grigor Dimitrov in cinque set e conquistando per la prima volta in carriera l’accesso ai quarti di finale di un torneo del Grande Slam.

Una vittoria che conferma Fery come la grande rivelazione del torneo. Prima di questa edizione dei Championships non era mai andato oltre il secondo turno in un Major, mentre ora si ritrova tra i migliori otto a Wimbledon, pronto ad affrontare Flavio Cobolli in un quarto di finale dal sapore inatteso.

Dopo il successo su Dimitrov, Fery ha raccontato tutta l’emozione di un momento che sta ancora cercando di metabolizzare.

“In questo momento provo una quantità incredibile di emozioni. È la mia seconda vittoria consecutiva in cinque set, entrambe per 7-6 al quinto. Faccio ancora fatica a digerire tutto quello che è successo”, ha dichiarato il britannico.

Il palcoscenico era di quelli più speciali: Centre Court di Wimbledon, pubblico di casa e un avversario di enorme classe ed esperienza come Dimitrov.

“Ero nervoso prima della partita, era un’occasione molto speciale, giocare sul Centrale contro Grigor, che è un giocatore incredibile. Però ho sentito di essermi ambientato molto rapidamente e mi sono trovato a mio agio fin dall’inizio”, ha spiegato Fery.

Uno degli aspetti che più colpisce del suo percorso è la forza mentale mostrata nei momenti decisivi. Due vittorie consecutive al quinto set, entrambe chiuse al tie-break, raccontano di un giocatore capace di restare lucido anche quando la pressione diventa altissima.

“Cerco sempre di essere orgoglioso della mia forza mentale. Se perdi una partita senza aver avuto l’atteggiamento giusto, te ne vai con la sensazione che avresti potuto fare molto di più”, ha detto.

“In queste due settimane penso che questo aspetto sia emerso tante volte. Sono molto orgoglioso di come mi sono comportato in campo, senza lamentele, senza momenti di frustrazione, semplicemente lottando e trovando il modo di restare vivo nelle partite”.

La giornata è diventata ancora più speciale quando Fery ha scoperto che in tribuna, nella Royal Box, c’era anche Roger Federer. Un dettaglio che ha reso il momento quasi irreale per il britannico.

“Quando ho acceso la televisione nello spogliatoio per vedere il match femminile, ho visto che Roger Federer era nella Royal Box. Non sapevo che sarebbe venuto e ho subito scritto al mio team dicendo: ‘Roger è nel palco e sono abbastanza nervoso’”, ha raccontato.

Per Fery, essere osservato da uno dei più grandi giocatori della storia proprio sul Centre Court di Wimbledon è qualcosa di difficile da spiegare.

“È incredibile trovarsi in una situazione in cui uno dei migliori giocatori di tutti i tempi ti sta guardando giocare. E ancora di più farlo in una partita al meglio dei cinque set contro Dimitrov sul Centre Court di Wimbledon”.

Nel suo percorso di crescita, Fery ha dato grande importanza anche agli anni trascorsi a Stanford, una scelta che considera ancora oggi fondamentale.

“Ho passato tre anni a Stanford dopo la mia esperienza da junior e non mi pento assolutamente di nulla. Sono uscito da lì con tantissima fame di competere nel circuito professionistico”, ha spiegato.

“Ho imparato moltissimo, ho fatto grandi amicizie e, inoltre, era un’università fantastica dal punto di vista accademico. Mi dava anche un piano alternativo nel caso in cui il tennis non avesse funzionato”.

Ora sulla strada del britannico ci sarà Flavio Cobolli, anche lui protagonista di uno splendido torneo. Fery sa che il quarto di finale sarà molto complicato, ma arriva all’appuntamento con grande fiducia.

“Sarà una partita molto dura. Mi aspetto un incontro completamente diverso rispetto all’Australia, perché le condizioni sono differenti e sono sicuro che lui sarà al 100%”, ha detto parlando della sfida con l’azzurro.

“In quella partita giocai davvero bene e sentii di averla dominata. Useremo quell’esperienza per preparare l’incontro di mercoledì”.

Un ruolo decisivo, nella sua favola londinese, lo sta avendo anche il sostegno del pubblico britannico e delle persone più vicine a lui.

“Avevo tantissimi amici, familiari e tutto il mio team in tribuna. In partite così li guardo sempre: sento che stiamo giocando tutti insieme”, ha raccontato.

La vittoria sul Centre Court, nel giorno della sua prima qualificazione ai quarti Slam, resterà impressa per sempre nella sua memoria.

“Quando ho vinto, essendo la mia prima volta sul Centre Court e il mio primo tentativo di raggiungere i quarti di finale di uno Slam, è stato molto speciale poter condividere quel momento con loro”.

“Quello che ho vissuto oggi lo ricorderò per tutta la vita. Chissà se vivrò di nuovo qualcosa del genere, spero di sì, ma per sicurezza sto cercando di godermi e assorbire ogni secondo”.

Intanto, Wimbledon deve ancora completare il quadro dei quarti di finale maschili. Il match tra Alexander Zverev e Jiri Lehecka è stato sospeso per il coprifuoco delle 23:00 imposto dall’All England Club. Il tedesco era avanti 6-4 7-5 3-3 quando l’incontro è stato interrotto e sarà completato martedì.

Il vincente affronterà Taylor Fritz, mentre gli altri quarti vedono già protagonisti nomi importanti come Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Jan-Lennard Struff, Flavio Cobolli, Arthur Fery, Felix Auger-Aliassime e lo stesso Fritz.

La favola più sorprendente, però, resta quella di Fery: un giocatore entrato a Wimbledon senza grandi aspettative e ora capace di sognare davvero in grande. Sul Centre Court, davanti a Federer, ha scritto una pagina che può cambiare la sua carriera. Ora lo aspetta Cobolli, in un quarto di finale che nessuno avrebbe pronosticato e che racconta perfettamente la magia di Wimbledon.

🇬🇧 Wimbledon Londra, Regno Unito · 6 Luglio 2026 ☀ 19°C Prevalentemente soleggiato · Picco 34°C CIELO Parzialmente soleggiato per gran parte della giornata, poi nuvole intermittenti in serata PIOGGIA Assente nelle ore principali CAMPO Erba ERBA Andamento della giornata — 6 Luglio 08:00 ⛅ 22° 09:00 ⛅ 24° 10:00 ⛅ 26° 11:00 ⛅ 28° 12:00 ⛅ 29° 13:00 ⛅ 31° 14:00 ⛅ 32° 15:00 ⛅ 33° 16:00 ⛅ 34° 18:00 ⛅ 32° ✅ Nessuna pioggia indicata: condizioni buone per il 4° turno sull’erba 🎾 Programma del giorno — 6 Luglio 🎾 Wimbledon · 4° Turno Main Draw · Erba R16 ☀ Parzialmente soleggiato

✅ Asciutto

🎾 4° Turno

🌿 Erba

Centre Court – Ore: 2:30pm

J. Paolini vs A. Eala



Slam Wimbledon J. Paolini [13] J. Paolini [13] 6 4 6 A. Eala [29] A. Eala [29] 4 6 3 Vincitore: J. Paolini Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 J. Paolini 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 A. Eala 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 J. Paolini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 A. Eala 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 J. Paolini 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 A. Eala 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 J. Paolini 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 A. Eala 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 J. Paolini 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 A. Eala 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 J. Paolini 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 A. Eala 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 J. Paolini 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 A. Eala 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 J. Paolini 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 A. Eala 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 J. Paolini 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Eala 15-0 30-0 1-0 → 1-1 J. Paolini 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 A. Eala 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 J. Paolini 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 5-4 A. Eala 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 J. Paolini 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 A. Eala 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 J. Paolini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 A. Eala 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 J. Paolini 15-0 30-0 1-1 → 2-1 A. Eala 0-15 0-30 15-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 J. Paolini None-None 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

G. Dimitrov vs A. Fery



Slam Wimbledon G. Dimitrov G. Dimitrov 5 6 6 4 6 A. Fery A. Fery 7 3 4 6 7 Vincitore: A. Fery Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 2-2* 2*-3 2*-4 3-4* 4-4* 5*-4 5*-5 6-5* 6-6* 6*-7 6*-8 7-8* 7-9* 6-6 → 6-7 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 A. Fery 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 G. Dimitrov 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 A. Fery 15-0 15-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 G. Dimitrov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 A. Fery 0-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 G. Dimitrov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 A. Fery 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 A. Fery 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 A. Fery 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 4-6 G. Dimitrov 0-15 0-30 4-5 → 4-6 A. Fery 15-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 G. Dimitrov 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-3 → 4-4 A. Fery 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 G. Dimitrov 15-15 2-3 → 3-3 A. Fery 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 2-2 → 2-3 G. Dimitrov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 2-2 A. Fery 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 G. Dimitrov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Fery 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 G. Dimitrov 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 A. Fery 0-15 0-30 15-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 4-3 → 5-3 A. Fery 15-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 G. Dimitrov 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 A. Fery 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 A. Fery 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 G. Dimitrov 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. Fery 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 G. Dimitrov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 A. Fery 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 A. Fery 15-0 30-0 30-15 3-2 → 3-3 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 A. Fery 0-15 15-15 30-15 2-1 → 2-2 G. Dimitrov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-30 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Fery 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 G. Dimitrov 15-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 A. Fery 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 5-7 G. Dimitrov 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-5 → 5-6 A. Fery 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 G. Dimitrov 15-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 A. Fery 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 A. Fery 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 A. Fery 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 1-1 → 2-1 A. Fery 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 G. Dimitrov None-None 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

J. Lehecka vs A. Zverev



Slam Wimbledon J. Lehecka [13] • J. Lehecka [13] 0 4 5 3 A. Zverev [2] A. Zverev [2] 0 6 7 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 J. Lehecka 3-3 A. Zverev 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 J. Lehecka 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 J. Lehecka 15-0 30-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Zverev 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 J. Lehecka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 J. Lehecka 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 J. Lehecka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 J. Lehecka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 A. Zverev 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 J. Lehecka 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 J. Lehecka 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 J. Lehecka 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 J. Lehecka 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 J. Lehecka 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 J. Lehecka 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 J. Lehecka 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Zverev 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Lehecka None-None 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm

A. de Minaur vs F. Cobolli



Slam Wimbledon A. de Minaur [5] A. de Minaur [5] 5 6 3 F. Cobolli [9] F. Cobolli [9] 7 7 6 Vincitore: F. Cobolli Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 F. Cobolli 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 A. de Minaur 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 3-5 F. Cobolli 0-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 A. de Minaur 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 F. Cobolli 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 A. de Minaur 0-15 15-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 2-2 F. Cobolli 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 A. de Minaur 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 F. Cobolli 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 1*-3 2-3* 3-3* 3*-4 3*-5 3-6* 4-6* 6-6 → 6-7 F. Cobolli 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 F. Cobolli 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 A. de Minaur 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-3 → 5-4 F. Cobolli 30-0 5-2 → 5-3 A. de Minaur 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 F. Cobolli 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 A. de Minaur 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 F. Cobolli 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. de Minaur 0-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 F. Cobolli 30-0 1-0 → 1-1 A. de Minaur 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 F. Cobolli 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-6 → 5-7 A. de Minaur 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 F. Cobolli 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 F. Cobolli 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 A. de Minaur 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 F. Cobolli 15-0 30-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 A. de Minaur 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 F. Cobolli 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 A. de Minaur 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 1-1 → 2-1 F. Cobolli 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. de Minaur None-None 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

M. Keys vs L. Noskova



Slam Wimbledon M. Keys [26] M. Keys [26] 4 6 L. Noskova [9] L. Noskova [9] 6 7 Vincitore: L. Noskova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 0*-2 0-3* 0-4* 1*-4 2*-4 2-5* 2-6* 6-6 → 6-7 M. Keys 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 L. Noskova 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 M. Keys 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 L. Noskova 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 M. Keys 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 L. Noskova 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 M. Keys 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 L. Noskova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 2-3 M. Keys 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 L. Noskova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 M. Keys 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 L. Noskova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 M. Keys 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 L. Noskova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 M. Keys 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 L. Noskova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 M. Keys 15-0 30-0 30-15 2-3 → 3-3 L. Noskova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 M. Keys 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 L. Noskova 15-0 15-15 30-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 M. Keys 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 L. Noskova None-None 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

T. Fritz vs A. Bublik



Slam Wimbledon T. Fritz [6] T. Fritz [6] 7 6 6 A. Bublik [10] A. Bublik [10] 6 4 4 Vincitore: T. Fritz Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 30-15 5-3 → 5-4 T. Fritz 15-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 T. Fritz 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-40 3-1 → 3-2 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 2-1 → 3-1 A. Bublik 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 2-1 T. Fritz 15-0 15-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 30-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 T. Fritz 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 A. Bublik 0-15 0-40 4-4 → 5-4 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 3-4 → 4-4 A. Bublik 15-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 T. Fritz 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 T. Fritz 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Bublik 1-1 → 1-2 T. Fritz 15-0 15-15 0-1 → 1-1 A. Bublik 0-15 30-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 2-0* 3*-0 4*-0 5-0* 6-0* 6-6 → 7-6 A. Bublik 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 6-5 → 6-6 T. Fritz 15-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 A. Bublik 15-0 5-4 → 5-5 T. Fritz 0-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 A. Bublik 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 T. Fritz 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 2-2 → 3-2 A. Bublik 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 2-2 T. Fritz 15-0 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 A. Bublik 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 T. Fritz None-None 15-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

No.2 Court – Ore: 12:00am

A. Krueger vs M. Kostyuk



Slam Wimbledon A. Krueger A. Krueger 4 4 M. Kostyuk [12] M. Kostyuk [12] 6 6 Vincitore: M. Kostyuk Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 M. Kostyuk 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 A. Krueger 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 M. Kostyuk 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 A. Krueger 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 4-3 M. Kostyuk 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 A. Krueger 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 M. Kostyuk 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 A. Krueger 15-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Kostyuk 15-0 30-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Krueger 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 M. Kostyuk 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 A. Krueger 0-15 0-30 0-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 M. Kostyuk 0-15 0-30 30-30 3-4 → 3-5 A. Krueger 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 M. Kostyuk 0-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-4 → 2-4 A. Krueger 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-3 → 1-4 M. Kostyuk 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 A. Krueger 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 M. Kostyuk 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Krueger None-None 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

M. Bouzkova vs E. Mertens



Slam Wimbledon M. Bouzkova [21] M. Bouzkova [21] 4 4 E. Mertens [25] E. Mertens [25] 6 6 Vincitore: E. Mertens Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 E. Mertens 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 M. Bouzkova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 E. Mertens 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 M. Bouzkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 E. Mertens 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 M. Bouzkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 E. Mertens 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 M. Bouzkova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 E. Mertens 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 M. Bouzkova 0-15 0-30 0-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 E. Mertens 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 M. Bouzkova 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 4-4 → 4-5 E. Mertens 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 M. Bouzkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 E. Mertens 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 M. Bouzkova 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 2-3 E. Mertens 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 M. Bouzkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 2-1 E. Mertens 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 M. Bouzkova None-None 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

M. Kostyuk / E. Ruse vs E. Perez / D. Schuurs



Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez vs C. Harrison / S. Zhang



Slam Wimbledon J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez 7 3 3 C. Harrison / S. Zhang [3] C. Harrison / S. Zhang [3] 6 6 6 Vincitore: C. Harrison/S. Zhang Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 C. Harrison / S. Zhang 15-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 C. Harrison / S. Zhang 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez 15-0 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 C. Harrison / S. Zhang 15-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 C. Harrison / S. Zhang 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-1 → 0-2 C. Harrison / S. Zhang 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez 0-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 C. Harrison / S. Zhang 15-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 3-4 C. Harrison / S. Zhang 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 C. Harrison / S. Zhang 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 C. Harrison / S. Zhang 15-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 2*-0 2-1* 2-2* 3*-2 3*-3 3-4* 3-5* 4*-5 5*-5 6-5* 6-6 → 7-6 J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 6-6 C. Harrison / S. Zhang 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 C. Harrison / S. Zhang 0-15 15-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 C. Harrison / S. Zhang 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 2-4 → 3-4 J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 C. Harrison / S. Zhang 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez 15-0 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 C. Harrison / S. Zhang 15-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 C. Harrison / S. Zhang None-None 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

Slam Wimbledon H. Guo / K. Mladenovic [10] H. Guo / K. Mladenovic [10] 4 7 6 A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva 6 6 3 Vincitore: H. Guo/K. Mladenovic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 H. Guo / K. Mladenovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva 15-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 H. Guo / K. Mladenovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-30 40-40 3-1 → 3-2 H. Guo / K. Mladenovic 15-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-0 → 3-1 A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 3-0 H. Guo / K. Mladenovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 2*-2 3-2* 4-2* 4*-3 4*-4 5-4* 6-4* 6*-5 6-6 → 7-6 A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-6 → 6-6 H. Guo / K. Mladenovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 H. Guo / K. Mladenovic 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva 0-15 15-15 15-40 3-4 → 4-4 H. Guo / K. Mladenovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva 0-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 3-3 H. Guo / K. Mladenovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 H. Guo / K. Mladenovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva 15-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 H. Guo / K. Mladenovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 H. Guo / K. Mladenovic 0-15 15-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 H. Guo / K. Mladenovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 H. Guo / K. Mladenovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva 0-15 15-15 30-15 2-1 → 2-2 H. Guo / K. Mladenovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 H. Guo / K. Mladenovic None-None 0-15 15-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

H. Guo/ K. Mladenovicvs A. Detiuc/ I. Khromacheva

T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic vs C. Harrison / N. Skupski



Slam Wimbledon T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic 7 7 C. Harrison / N. Skupski [5] C. Harrison / N. Skupski [5] 6 6 Vincitore: T. Kokkinakis/A. Kovacevic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 4-2* 5*-2 5*-3 5-4* 6-4* 6*-5 6-6 → 7-6 C. Harrison / N. Skupski 15-0 30-0 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 C. Harrison / N. Skupski 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 C. Harrison / N. Skupski 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 C. Harrison / N. Skupski 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic 15-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 C. Harrison / N. Skupski 15-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 C. Harrison / N. Skupski 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 2-2* 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* 5*-4 6*-4 6-6 → 7-6 T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 C. Harrison / N. Skupski 0-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 C. Harrison / N. Skupski 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 C. Harrison / N. Skupski 15-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 C. Harrison / N. Skupski 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 C. Harrison / N. Skupski 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 C. Harrison / N. Skupski None-None 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner vs J. Cash / L. Glasspool



Slam Wimbledon P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner 3 6 5 J. Cash / L. Glasspool [3] J. Cash / L. Glasspool [3] 6 3 7 Vincitore: J. Cash/L. Glasspool Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 5-7 P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-6 → 5-7 J. Cash / L. Glasspool 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 J. Cash / L. Glasspool 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 J. Cash / L. Glasspool 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner 15-0 30-0 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 J. Cash / L. Glasspool 15-0 30-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 J. Cash / L. Glasspool 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 J. Cash / L. Glasspool 15-0 30-0 30-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner 15-0 30-0 30-15 5-3 → 6-3 J. Cash / L. Glasspool 0-15 0-30 15-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 J. Cash / L. Glasspool 15-0 15-15 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 J. Cash / L. Glasspool 15-0 30-0 2-1 → 2-2 P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner 15-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 J. Cash / L. Glasspool 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 J. Cash / L. Glasspool 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner 0-15 15-15 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 J. Cash / L. Glasspool 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner 15-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 J. Cash / L. Glasspool 15-0 30-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 J. Cash / L. Glasspool 1-1 → 1-2 P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 J. Cash / L. Glasspool None-None 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

M. Pavic / F. Stollar vs N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk



Slam Wimbledon M. Pavic / F. Stollar M. Pavic / F. Stollar 7 7 N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk [6] N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk [6] 6 6 Vincitore: M. Pavic/F. Stollar Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 2*-1 2*-2 3-2* 3-3* 3*-4 5-4* 5-5* 6*-5 6-6 → 7-6 N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk 15-0 30-0 30-15 6-5 → 6-6 M. Pavic / F. Stollar 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 M. Pavic / F. Stollar 15-0 40-0 3-5 → 4-5 N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 M. Pavic / F. Stollar 15-15 2-4 → 3-4 N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 2-3 → 2-4 M. Pavic / F. Stollar 15-0 15-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 M. Pavic / F. Stollar 0-15 0-30 15-30 1-1 → 1-2 N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk 15-15 30-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. Pavic / F. Stollar 15-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 3-1* 3*-2 4*-2 5-2* 6-6 → 7-6 M. Pavic / F. Stollar 15-0 30-0 5-6 → 6-6 N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 M. Pavic / F. Stollar 15-0 30-15 30-30 4-5 → 5-5 N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk 15-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 M. Pavic / F. Stollar 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 M. Pavic / F. Stollar 15-0 30-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 M. Pavic / F. Stollar 15-0 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 2-2 N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. Pavic / F. Stollar 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk None-None 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 0-0 → 0-1

Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am

S. Aoyama / E. Liang vs S. Hsieh / X. Wang



Slam Wimbledon S. Aoyama / E. Liang [13] S. Aoyama / E. Liang [13] 6 4 6 S. Hsieh / X. Wang S. Hsieh / X. Wang 3 6 2 Vincitore: S. Aoyama/E. Liang Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 S. Aoyama / E. Liang 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 6-2 S. Hsieh / X. Wang 15-0 30-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 5-2 S. Aoyama / E. Liang 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-0 → 5-1 S. Hsieh / X. Wang 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-0 → 5-0 S. Aoyama / E. Liang 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 4-0 S. Hsieh / X. Wang 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 S. Aoyama / E. Liang 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 S. Hsieh / X. Wang 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 S. Aoyama / E. Liang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 S. Hsieh / X. Wang 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-5 → 4-5 S. Aoyama / E. Liang 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-4 → 3-5 S. Hsieh / X. Wang 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 S. Aoyama / E. Liang 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 S. Hsieh / X. Wang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 S. Aoyama / E. Liang 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 S. Hsieh / X. Wang 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 S. Aoyama / E. Liang 0-15 15-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 S. Hsieh / X. Wang 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 S. Aoyama / E. Liang 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-30 40-40 5-3 → 6-3 S. Hsieh / X. Wang 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-3 → 5-3 S. Aoyama / E. Liang 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 S. Hsieh / X. Wang 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 S. Aoyama / E. Liang 15-0 15-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 S. Hsieh / X. Wang 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 S. Aoyama / E. Liang 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 S. Hsieh / X. Wang 15-0 30-0 0-1 → 0-2 S. Aoyama / E. Liang None-None 0-30 30-30 30-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

X. Jiang / Y. Xu vs L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva



Slam Wimbledon X. Jiang / Y. Xu X. Jiang / Y. Xu 4 6 6 L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva [7] L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva [7] 6 2 4 Vincitore: X. Jiang/Y. Xu Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 X. Jiang / Y. Xu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 X. Jiang / Y. Xu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 X. Jiang / Y. Xu 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 X. Jiang / Y. Xu 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 X. Jiang / Y. Xu 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-2 → 6-2 X. Jiang / Y. Xu 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 X. Jiang / Y. Xu 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 X. Jiang / Y. Xu 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 X. Jiang / Y. Xu 15-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 X. Jiang / Y. Xu 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 4-5 L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 X. Jiang / Y. Xu 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 X. Jiang / Y. Xu 15-15 30-15 1-3 → 2-3 L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 X. Jiang / Y. Xu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 X. Jiang / Y. Xu None-None 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori vs A. Krajicek / N. Mektic



Slam Wimbledon S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori [4] S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori [4] 6 6 4 A. Krajicek / N. Mektic [14] A. Krajicek / N. Mektic [14] 7 4 6 Vincitore: A. Krajicek/N. Mektic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 4-6 A. Krajicek / N. Mektic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 A. Krajicek / N. Mektic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 A. Krajicek / N. Mektic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori 15-0 30-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 A. Krajicek / N. Mektic 15-0 30-0 1-1 → 1-2 S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 A. Krajicek / N. Mektic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 A. Krajicek / N. Mektic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 A. Krajicek / N. Mektic 15-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 A. Krajicek / N. Mektic 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-2 → 3-2 S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 A. Krajicek / N. Mektic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 A. Krajicek / N. Mektic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 1*-3 1-4* 1-5* 2*-5 3*-5 4-5* 4-6* 6-6 → 6-7 A. Krajicek / N. Mektic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 6-5 → 6-6 S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 A. Krajicek / N. Mektic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 A. Krajicek / N. Mektic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 A. Krajicek / N. Mektic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 A. Krajicek / N. Mektic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Krajicek / N. Mektic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori None-None 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund vs M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko



Slam Wimbledon E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund 4 6 M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko [2] M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko [2] 6 7 Vincitore: M. Arevalo/J. Ostapenko Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 3-1* 3*-2 3*-3 3-4* 3-5* 4*-5 5*-5 6-5* 6-6* 6*-7 7*-7 7-8* 6-6 → 6-7 E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund 0-15 15-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-4 → 3-4 E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 1-2 → 1-3 M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund 0-15 15-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko 15-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund 15-15 4-5 → 4-6 M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko 15-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko 15-0 30-0 30-15 2-2 → 2-3 E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 1-2 → 2-2 M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund 30-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko None-None 15-0 30-0 30-15 0-0 → 0-1

Slam Wimbledon M. Stojsavljevic [12] M. Stojsavljevic [12] 6 4 2 A. Pircher A. Pircher 4 6 6 Vincitore: A. Pircher Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 M. Stojsavljevic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 2-6 A. Pircher 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 M. Stojsavljevic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 A. Pircher 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 M. Stojsavljevic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 A. Pircher 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 M. Stojsavljevic 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-1 → 0-2 A. Pircher 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 M. Stojsavljevic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 4-6 A. Pircher 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 M. Stojsavljevic 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-3 → 4-4 A. Pircher 0-30 0-40 3-3 → 4-3 M. Stojsavljevic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 A. Pircher 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 M. Stojsavljevic 0-15 0-30 15-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Pircher 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 M. Stojsavljevic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 A. Pircher 15-15 15-30 15-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 M. Stojsavljevic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 A. Pircher 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 M. Stojsavljevic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 A. Pircher 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 M. Stojsavljevic 0-15 0-30 15-40 3-2 → 3-3 A. Pircher 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 M. Stojsavljevic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 A. Pircher 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. Stojsavljevic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Pircher None-None 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

M. Stojsavljevicvs A. Pircher

A. Danilina / A. Krunic vs I. Neel / G. Olmos



Slam Wimbledon A. Danilina / A. Krunic [3] A. Danilina / A. Krunic [3] 7 4 4 I. Neel / G. Olmos I. Neel / G. Olmos 5 6 6 Vincitore: I. Neel/G. Olmos Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 I. Neel / G. Olmos 15-0 15-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 A. Danilina / A. Krunic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 I. Neel / G. Olmos 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 A. Danilina / A. Krunic 0-15 15-15 30-15 3-3 → 4-3 I. Neel / G. Olmos 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 A. Danilina / A. Krunic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 I. Neel / G. Olmos 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 A. Danilina / A. Krunic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 I. Neel / G. Olmos 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 A. Danilina / A. Krunic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 I. Neel / G. Olmos 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 A. Danilina / A. Krunic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 I. Neel / G. Olmos 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 A. Danilina / A. Krunic 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-3 → 3-4 I. Neel / G. Olmos 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 A. Danilina / A. Krunic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 I. Neel / G. Olmos 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 A. Danilina / A. Krunic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 I. Neel / G. Olmos 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 A. Danilina / A. Krunic 15-15 15-0 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 I. Neel / G. Olmos 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 A. Danilina / A. Krunic 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 I. Neel / G. Olmos 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 A. Danilina / A. Krunic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 I. Neel / G. Olmos 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 A. Danilina / A. Krunic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 I. Neel / G. Olmos 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 A. Danilina / A. Krunic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 I. Neel / G. Olmos 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 A. Danilina / A. Krunic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 I. Neel / G. Olmos 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Danilina / A. Krunic None-None 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

M. Polmans / S. Hunter vs G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi



Slam Wimbledon M. Polmans / S. Hunter M. Polmans / S. Hunter 7 7 G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi 6 5 Vincitore: M. Polmans/S. Hunter Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 M. Polmans / S. Hunter 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 7-5 G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 M. Polmans / S. Hunter 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi 15-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 M. Polmans / S. Hunter 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi 15-0 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 M. Polmans / S. Hunter 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 M. Polmans / S. Hunter 15-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 M. Polmans / S. Hunter 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 2*-2 3-2* 4-2* 4*-3 5*-3 5-4* 5-5* 6*-5 6-6 → 7-6 G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 M. Polmans / S. Hunter 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi 15-0 30-0 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 M. Polmans / S. Hunter 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi 15-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 M. Polmans / S. Hunter 15-0 30-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 3-3 → 4-3 G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 M. Polmans / S. Hunter 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi 15-0 15-15 15-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 M. Polmans / S. Hunter 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi 0-15 15-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 M. Polmans / S. Hunter None-None 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

M. Domenc / D. Jade vs J. Craze / O.Page



Slam Wimbledon M. Domenc / D. Jade [8] M. Domenc / D. Jade [8] 6 6 J. Craze / O.Page J. Craze / O.Page 3 1 Vincitore: M. Domenc/D. Jade Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 J. Craze / O.Page 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-1 → 6-1 M. Domenc / D. Jade 15-0 15-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 J. Craze / O.Page 0-15 15-30 15-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-0 → 4-1 M. Domenc / D. Jade 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 4-0 J. Craze / O.Page 0-15 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-0 → 3-0 M. Domenc / D. Jade 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 J. Craze / O.Page 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 M. Domenc / D. Jade 15-0 15-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 J. Craze / O.Page 15-0 30-0 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 M. Domenc / D. Jade 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 J. Craze / O.Page 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 M. Domenc / D. Jade 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 J. Craze / O.Page 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 M. Domenc / D. Jade 0-30 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 J. Craze / O.Page 0-15 0-30 15-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Domenc / D. Jade None-None 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Slam Wimbledon X. Sun [1] X. Sun [1] 7 6 D. Zoldakova D. Zoldakova 5 1 Vincitore: X. Sun Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 X. Sun 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-1 → 6-1 D. Zoldakova 15-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-1 → 5-1 X. Sun 0-15 15-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 D. Zoldakova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 3-0 → 3-1 X. Sun 15-0 2-0 → 3-0 D. Zoldakova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 X. Sun 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 D. Zoldakova 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 X. Sun 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 D. Zoldakova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 X. Sun 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 D. Zoldakova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 X. Sun 15-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 D. Zoldakova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 X. Sun 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 D. Zoldakova 0-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 X. Sun 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 D. Zoldakova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 1-1 X. Sun None-None 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

X. Sunvs D. Zoldakova

M. Pop vs D. Britton



Slam Wimbledon M. Pop M. Pop 6 1 4 D. Britton D. Britton 2 6 6 Vincitore: D. Britton Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 D. Britton 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 M. Pop 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 D. Britton 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 M. Pop 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 D. Britton 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 M. Pop 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 D. Britton 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 M. Pop 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 D. Britton 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 M. Pop 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 D. Britton 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 1-6 M. Pop 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-4 → 1-5 D. Britton 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 M. Pop 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 D. Britton 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 M. Pop 0-15 15-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 D. Britton 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 M. Pop 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 D. Britton 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-1 → 5-2 M. Pop 0-15 15-15 15-30 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 D. Britton 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 M. Pop 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 D. Britton 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 2-1 M. Pop 15-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 D. Britton None-None 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

R. Lawlor / J. Lee vs A. Gabet / S. Rybkin



Slam Wimbledon R. Lawlor / J. Lee R. Lawlor / J. Lee None 6 5 1 A. Gabet / S. Rybkin • A. Gabet / S. Rybkin None 4 7 0 Vincitore: R. Lawlor/J. Lee Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 A. Gabet / S. Rybkin None-None 1-0 R. Lawlor / J. Lee None-None 1-0 1-1 1-2 2-2 2-3 2-4 2-6 3-6 4-6 4-7 5-7 6-7 7-7 8-7 8-8 9-8 9-9 10-9 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 A. Gabet / S. Rybkin 0-15 15-15 30-30 5-6 → 5-7 A. Gabet / S. Rybkin 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-4 R. Lawlor / J. Lee 15-0 15-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 A. Gabet / S. Rybkin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 R. Lawlor / J. Lee 15-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 A. Gabet / S. Rybkin 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 R. Lawlor / J. Lee 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 A. Gabet / S. Rybkin 0-15 15-15 15-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 R. Lawlor / J. Lee 30-0 30-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Gabet / S. Rybkin 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 R. Lawlor / J. Lee 0-15 0-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 A. Gabet / S. Rybkin 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 R. Lawlor / J. Lee 15-0 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 A. Gabet / S. Rybkin 30-0 4-3 → 4-4 R. Lawlor / J. Lee 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 A. Gabet / S. Rybkin 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 R. Lawlor / J. Lee 15-15 15-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 A. Gabet / S. Rybkin 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 R. Lawlor / J. Lee 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 A. Gabet / S. Rybkin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 R. Lawlor / J. Lee None-None 15-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

J. Dembo / D. Jovanovski vs V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri



Slam Wimbledon J. Dembo / D. Jovanovski J. Dembo / D. Jovanovski None 3 6 0 V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri • V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri None 6 2 1 Vincitore: V. Gonzalez-Galino/T. Konduri Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri None-None 0-1 V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri None-None 1-0 3-0 4-0 4-1 5-1 5-3 5-4 6-4 6-5 6-6 6-7 6-8 7-8 9-8 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 6-2 J. Dembo / D. Jovanovski 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 J. Dembo / D. Jovanovski 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 J. Dembo / D. Jovanovski 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri 0-15 15-15 15-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Dembo / D. Jovanovski 15-15 30-15 30-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri 15-0 30-0 3-5 → 3-6 J. Dembo / D. Jovanovski 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri 15-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 J. Dembo / D. Jovanovski 15-15 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A A-40 1-3 → 1-4 J. Dembo / D. Jovanovski 0-15 0-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 J. Dembo / D. Jovanovski 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri None-None 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Slam Wimbledon A. Lacinova A. Lacinova 6 5 3 E. Eigelsbach E. Eigelsbach 1 7 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 E. Eigelsbach 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 A. Lacinova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 E. Eigelsbach 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 3-4 A. Lacinova 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 E. Eigelsbach 15-0 15-15 30-15 2-2 → 2-3 A. Lacinova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 2-2 E. Eigelsbach 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 A. Lacinova 15-0 30-0 1-0 → 2-0 E. Eigelsbach 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 A. Lacinova 0-15 0-30 15-40 5-6 → 5-7 E. Eigelsbach 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 A. Lacinova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 E. Eigelsbach 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-5 → 4-5 A. Lacinova 0-15 0-40 15-40 3-4 → 3-5 E. Eigelsbach 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-4 → 3-4 A. Lacinova 15-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 E. Eigelsbach 15-0 15-15 30-15 1-3 → 1-4 A. Lacinova 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 E. Eigelsbach 15-0 15-15 30-15 0-2 → 0-3 A. Lacinova 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 E. Eigelsbach 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 A. Lacinova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 6-1 E. Eigelsbach 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-1 → 5-1 A. Lacinova 15-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 E. Eigelsbach 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-1 → 3-1 A. Lacinova 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 E. Eigelsbach 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A A-40 1-0 → 1-1 A. Lacinova None-None 15-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

A. Lacinovavs E. Eigelsbach

N. Lagaev vs M. Thamm



Slam Wimbledon N. Lagaev N. Lagaev 0 4 M. Thamm [9] M. Thamm [9] 6 6 Vincitore: M. Thamm Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 N. Lagaev 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-5 → 4-6 M. Thamm 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 N. Lagaev 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 M. Thamm 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 N. Lagaev 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 M. Thamm 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 N. Lagaev 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-0 → 3-1 M. Thamm 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-0 → 3-0 N. Lagaev 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Thamm 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 0-6 N. Lagaev 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-5 → 0-6 M. Thamm 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-4 → 0-5 N. Lagaev 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-3 → 0-4 M. Thamm 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 N. Lagaev 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 M. Thamm None-None 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington vs Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata



Slam Wimbledon V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington 6 3 Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata [6] Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata [6] 7 6 Vincitore: Y. Alexandrescou/R. Tabata Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata 15-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington 0-15 0-30 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata 15-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington 15-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata 0-15 0-30 30-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-2* 1*-2 2*-2 2-3* 3-3* 3*-4 4-5* 4-6* 6-6 → 6-7 Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata 15-0 6-5 → 6-6 V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata 0-15 0-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington 15-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington 15-0 30-0 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 2-1 → 2-2 V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata 0-15 15-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington None-None 15-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda vs E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic



Slam Wimbledon R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda 0 7 6 1 E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic • E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic 0 6 7 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic 1-0 E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic None-None 0-1 2-1 3-1 3-2 4-2 5-2 5-4 6-4 6-5 6-6 6-7 8-7 8-8 8-9 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 0*-2 1-2* 1-3* 1*-4 1*-5 2-5* 2-6* 3*-6 6-6 → 6-7 R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda 15-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-40 2-4 → 3-4 R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda 0-30 15-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 1-1 → 1-2 R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 0-1 → 1-1 E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 3-2* 4-2* 4*-3 5*-3 5-4* 6-4* 6-6 → 7-6 E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda 15-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda 15-0 30-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda None-None 15-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

F. De Bresser / U. Jeong vs E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm



Slam Wimbledon F. De Bresser / U. Jeong F. De Bresser / U. Jeong 4 4 E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm [6] E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm [6] 6 6 Vincitore: E. Dotsenko/M. Thamm Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 F. De Bresser / U. Jeong 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm 0-15 0-30 15-40 2-5 → 3-5 F. De Bresser / U. Jeong 0-15 15-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 2-5 E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 1-5 F. De Bresser / U. Jeong 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 1-4 E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 F. De Bresser / U. Jeong 15-0 30-0 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 F. De Bresser / U. Jeong 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm 4-5 → 4-6 F. De Bresser / U. Jeong 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 4-4 → 4-5 E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm 0-15 15-15 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 F. De Bresser / U. Jeong 15-0 30-0 30-15 2-4 → 3-4 E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm 0-15 0-40 15-40 1-4 → 2-4 F. De Bresser / U. Jeong 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 A-40 0-4 → 1-4 E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm 15-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-3 → 0-4 F. De Bresser / U. Jeong 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 0-3 F. De Bresser / U. Jeong 0-15 0-1 → 0-2 F. De Bresser / U. Jeong None-None 15-15 30-15 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

Slam Wimbledon T. Frodin T. Frodin 7 7 F. Dorofeeva-Rybas [13] F. Dorofeeva-Rybas [13] 6 5 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 F. Dorofeeva-Rybas 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 T. Frodin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 F. Dorofeeva-Rybas 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-5 → 5-5 T. Frodin 15-0 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 F. Dorofeeva-Rybas 0-15 0-30 15-40 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 T. Frodin 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 F. Dorofeeva-Rybas 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 T. Frodin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 F. Dorofeeva-Rybas 15-0 30-0 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 T. Frodin 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 F. Dorofeeva-Rybas 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 T. Frodin 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 3-0* 3-1* 4*-1 4*-2 5-2* 6-2* 6-6 → 7-6 T. Frodin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 F. Dorofeeva-Rybas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 T. Frodin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 F. Dorofeeva-Rybas 15-0 30-0 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 T. Frodin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 F. Dorofeeva-Rybas 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-4 → 3-4 T. Frodin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 F. Dorofeeva-Rybas 15-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 T. Frodin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A A-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 F. Dorofeeva-Rybas 15-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 T. Frodin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 F. Dorofeeva-Rybas None-None 15-15 15-30 15-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

T. Frodinvs F. Dorofeeva-Rybas

J. Preston vs O. Traynor



Slam Wimbledon J. Preston J. Preston 6 7 O. Traynor O. Traynor 1 5 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 J. Preston 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-5 → 7-5 O. Traynor 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 6-5 J. Preston 30-0 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 O. Traynor 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 J. Preston 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-3 → 4-4 O. Traynor 15-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 J. Preston 0-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 O. Traynor 15-0 15-15 2-2 → 2-3 J. Preston 15-0 30-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 O. Traynor 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 J. Preston 0-15 15-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 O. Traynor 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 J. Preston 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-1 → 6-1 O. Traynor 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-1 → 5-1 J. Preston 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 O. Traynor 0-15 15-15 15-30 2-1 → 3-1 J. Preston 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 O. Traynor 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Preston None-None 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

M. Makarova vs J. Hazelitt



Slam Wimbledon M. Makarova [7] M. Makarova [7] 7 7 J. Hazelitt J. Hazelitt 5 6 Vincitore: M. Makarova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 3-2* 3-3* 4*-3 6-3* 6-6 → 7-6 J. Hazelitt 0-15 15-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 6-6 M. Makarova 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-5 → 5-6 J. Hazelitt 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 M. Makarova 4-4 → 5-4 J. Hazelitt 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 M. Makarova 15-0 30-15 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 J. Hazelitt 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 M. Makarova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 J. Hazelitt 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 M. Makarova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 J. Hazelitt 15-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 M. Makarova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 J. Hazelitt 0-15 0-30 0-40 6-5 → 7-5 M. Makarova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 J. Hazelitt 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 M. Makarova 0-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 J. Hazelitt 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 M. Makarova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 J. Hazelitt 15-0 30-0 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 M. Makarova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 J. Hazelitt 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 M. Makarova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 2-1 J. Hazelitt 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Makarova None-None 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay vs Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca



Slam Wimbledon J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay 7 7 Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca [5] Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca [5] 6 6 Vincitore: J. Secord/D. Zhalgasbay Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 3*-2 4*-2 5-2* 5-3* 5*-4 6*-4 6-5* 6-6* 7*-6 6-6 → 7-6 J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay 15-0 30-0 30-15 4-5 → 5-5 Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay 0-15 0-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca 0-30 15-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay 0-15 15-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca 15-15 30-15 1-1 → 1-2 J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca 15-0 15-15 30-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 1-1* 2*-2 3-2* 4-2* 4*-3 4*-4 5-5* 5*-6 6*-6 7-6* 7-7* 7*-8 9-8* 6-6 → 7-6 Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca 15-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay 15-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca 15-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay 15-0 15-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca 0-15 0-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A A-40 2-1 → 2-2 J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca 15-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay None-None 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

V. Barros / N. Leme Da Silva vs T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova



Slam Wimbledon V. Barros / N. Leme Da Silva [1] V. Barros / N. Leme Da Silva [1] 6 6 T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova 4 2 Vincitore: V. Barros/N. Leme Da Silva Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 V. Barros / N. Leme Da Silva 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 V. Barros / N. Leme Da Silva 4-1 → 4-2 T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 V. Barros / N. Leme Da Silva 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 V. Barros / N. Leme Da Silva 15-15 30-30 40-30 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova 0-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 V. Barros / N. Leme Da Silva 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova 15-0 30-0 5-3 → 5-4 V. Barros / N. Leme Da Silva 0-15 15-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 4-2 → 4-3 V. Barros / N. Leme Da Silva 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova 0-15 15-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 V. Barros / N. Leme Da Silva 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 V. Barros / N. Leme Da Silva 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova None-None 15-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am

J. Kovackova vs R. Zhang



Slam Wimbledon J. Kovackova [3] J. Kovackova [3] 4 6 6 R. Zhang R. Zhang 6 3 1 Vincitore: J. Kovackova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 J. Kovackova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-1 → 6-1 R. Zhang 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-1 → 5-1 J. Kovackova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 3-1 → 4-1 R. Zhang 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 J. Kovackova 15-0 15-15 15-30 2-0 → 2-1 R. Zhang 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 J. Kovackova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 R. Zhang 15-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 J. Kovackova 0-15 0-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 R. Zhang 15-0 30-0 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 J. Kovackova 0-15 15-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 R. Zhang 0-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 J. Kovackova 15-0 15-15 15-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 R. Zhang 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 J. Kovackova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 0-1 → 1-1 R. Zhang 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 J. Kovackova 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 4-6 R. Zhang 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 J. Kovackova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 R. Zhang 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 J. Kovackova 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 R. Zhang 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 J. Kovackova 15-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 R. Zhang 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 J. Kovackova 15-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 R. Zhang None-None 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 0-0 → 0-1

A. Pushkareva vs R. Alame



Slam Wimbledon A. Pushkareva [14] A. Pushkareva [14] 6 6 R. Alame R. Alame 4 3 Vincitore: A. Pushkareva Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 R. Alame 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-3 → 6-3 A. Pushkareva 15-0 15-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 R. Alame 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 4-3 A. Pushkareva 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 R. Alame 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-3 → 2-3 A. Pushkareva 0-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 R. Alame 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 A. Pushkareva 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 R. Alame 0-15 30-15 30-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 A. Pushkareva 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 R. Alame 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 A. Pushkareva 0-30 0-40 4-3 → 4-4 R. Alame 0-15 15-15 15-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 A. Pushkareva 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 R. Alame 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 A. Pushkareva 15-0 30-0 1-2 → 2-2 R. Alame 0-15 0-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Pushkareva 15-0 30-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 R. Alame None-None 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

S. Azam / V. Reddy vs M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani



Slam Wimbledon S. Azam / V. Reddy S. Azam / V. Reddy 6 7 M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani 3 6 Vincitore: S. Azam/V. Reddy Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 2*-2 3-2* 4-2* 5*-2 6*-2 6-3* 6-6 → 7-6 M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani 15-0 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 6-5 → 6-6 S. Azam / V. Reddy 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 S. Azam / V. Reddy 15-0 30-0 4-4 → 5-4 M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 4-4 S. Azam / V. Reddy 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani 15-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 S. Azam / V. Reddy 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 1-3 → 2-3 M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani 15-0 30-0 30-15 1-2 → 1-3 S. Azam / V. Reddy 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 S. Azam / V. Reddy 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani 0-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 S. Azam / V. Reddy 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 S. Azam / V. Reddy 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 S. Azam / V. Reddy 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 2-2 M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani 0-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 S. Azam / V. Reddy 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani None-None 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

N. Baena / T. Chavez vs J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani



Slam Wimbledon N. Baena / T. Chavez [7] N. Baena / T. Chavez [7] 5 6 J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani 7 7 Vincitore: J. Bolivar Idarraga/D. Pagani Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None*-None 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 1*-3 1-4* 1-5* 2*-5 2*-6 6-6 → 6-7 J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 N. Baena / T. Chavez 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-5 → 5-5 N. Baena / T. Chavez 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 N. Baena / T. Chavez 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 2-4 → 3-4 J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 N. Baena / T. Chavez 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 N. Baena / T. Chavez 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 N. Baena / T. Chavez 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 5-6 → 5-7 N. Baena / T. Chavez 0-15 0-30 15-40 5-5 → 5-6 J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 N. Baena / T. Chavez 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 N. Baena / T. Chavez 15-0 30-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 N. Baena / T. Chavez 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 N. Baena / T. Chavez 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 N. Baena / T. Chavez None-None 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 0-0 → 1-0

Slam Wimbledon M. Burcescu M. Burcescu None 3 7 7 V. Barros [4] • V. Barros [4] None 6 5 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 V. Barros None-None 7-6 M. Burcescu None-None 1-0 1-1 2-1 3-1 3-2 4-2 5-2 6-2 7-2 7-3 7-4 8-4 9-4 6-6 → 7-6 M. Burcescu 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 V. Barros 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 M. Burcescu 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-4 → 5-5 V. Barros 15-0 30-15 30-30 5-3 → 5-4 M. Burcescu 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 V. Barros 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 M. Burcescu 0-15 15-15 30-15 3-2 → 4-2 V. Barros 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 M. Burcescu 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 V. Barros 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. Burcescu 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 V. Barros 0-15 15-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 M. Burcescu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 7-5 V. Barros 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 M. Burcescu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 V. Barros 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 M. Burcescu 0-15 15-15 30-15 3-4 → 4-4 V. Barros 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-A 2-4 → 3-4 M. Burcescu 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 V. Barros 15-0 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 M. Burcescu 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 V. Barros 15-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 M. Burcescu 0-15 0-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 V. Barros 15-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 M. Burcescu 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-5 → 3-6 V. Barros 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 M. Burcescu 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 V. Barros 0-15 15-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 M. Burcescu 15-15 15-30 30-30 2-2 → 3-2 V. Barros 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 M. Burcescu 15-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 V. Barros 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Burcescu None-None 15-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

M. Burcescuvs V. Barros

Y. Shao vs I. Pistola



Slam Wimbledon Y. Shao Y. Shao 6 6 I. Pistola I. Pistola 4 3 Vincitore: Y. Shao Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 Y. Shao 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 I. Pistola 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 5-3 Y. Shao 15-0 30-0 3-3 → 4-3 I. Pistola 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 Y. Shao 15-0 30-0 30-15 2-2 → 3-2 I. Pistola 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 Y. Shao 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 I. Pistola 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 1-1 Y. Shao 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 I. Pistola 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 Y. Shao 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 5-4 I. Pistola 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 Y. Shao 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 I. Pistola 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 Y. Shao 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 I. Pistola 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 Y. Shao 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 I. Pistola 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 0-1 → 0-2 Y. Shao None-None 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

C. Clarke vs K. Efremova



Slam Wimbledon C. Clarke C. Clarke 6 6 K. Efremova [2] K. Efremova [2] 4 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 C. Clarke 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 6-1 K. Efremova 15-0 15-15 15-40 4-1 → 5-1 C. Clarke 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 K. Efremova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 C. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 K. Efremova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 C. Clarke 15-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 K. Efremova 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 C. Clarke 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 K. Efremova 15-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 C. Clarke 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 3-3 → 4-3 K. Efremova 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 C. Clarke 15-0 30-0 2-2 → 3-2 K. Efremova 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 C. Clarke 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 K. Efremova 1-0 → 1-1 C. Clarke None-None 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe vs C. Doig / D. Kisimov



Slam Wimbledon H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe None 3 6 1 C. Doig / D. Kisimov • C. Doig / D. Kisimov None 6 3 0 Vincitore: H. Kawanishi/K. Watanabe Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 C. Doig / D. Kisimov None-None 1-0 H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe None-None 0-1 1-1 1-2 2-3 2-4 3-4 3-6 4-6 5-6 5-7 6-7 6-8 7-8 8-8 8-9 9-9 10-9 11-10 12-11 12-12 12-13 13-13 14-14 15-14 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 5-3 → 6-3 C. Doig / D. Kisimov 15-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 C. Doig / D. Kisimov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 C. Doig / D. Kisimov 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 C. Doig / D. Kisimov 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe 15-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 C. Doig / D. Kisimov 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe 0-15 0-40 3-4 → 3-5 C. Doig / D. Kisimov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 C. Doig / D. Kisimov 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 C. Doig / D. Kisimov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 C. Doig / D. Kisimov None-None 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

L. Chang / M. Sohns vs E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart



Slam Wimbledon L. Chang / M. Sohns L. Chang / M. Sohns 7 6 E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart 5 3 Vincitore: L. Chang/M. Sohns Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 L. Chang / M. Sohns 15-0 15-15 30-30 40-40 5-3 → 6-3 E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart 0-15 15-15 15-30 4-3 → 5-3 L. Chang / M. Sohns 15-0 30-15 3-3 → 4-3 E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart 15-0 30-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 L. Chang / M. Sohns 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart 15-0 30-0 2-1 → 2-2 L. Chang / M. Sohns 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 2-1 E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 L. Chang / M. Sohns 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 6-5 → 7-5 L. Chang / M. Sohns 15-0 15-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 L. Chang / M. Sohns 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart 15-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 L. Chang / M. Sohns 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 L. Chang / M. Sohns 15-0 15-15 15-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-1 → 3-1 L. Chang / M. Sohns 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 2-1 E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 L. Chang / M. Sohns None-None 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 0-0 → 1-0

Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am

C. Esquiva Banuls vs C. Hoo



Slam Wimbledon C. Esquiva Banuls [10] C. Esquiva Banuls [10] 6 6 C. Hoo C. Hoo 2 3 Vincitore: C. Esquiva Banuls Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 C. Esquiva Banuls 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 C. Hoo 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 C. Esquiva Banuls 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-2 → 4-3 C. Hoo 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 C. Esquiva Banuls 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 C. Hoo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 C. Esquiva Banuls 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 C. Hoo 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 C. Esquiva Banuls 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 C. Hoo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-2 → 6-2 C. Esquiva Banuls 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 C. Hoo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 C. Esquiva Banuls 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 C. Hoo 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 C. Esquiva Banuls 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 C. Hoo 15-0 15-15 15-30 0-1 → 1-1 C. Esquiva Banuls None-None 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

M. Arevalo / M. Pavic vs J. Rojer / T. Winegar



Slam Wimbledon M. Arevalo / M. Pavic [6] M. Arevalo / M. Pavic [6] 6 6 6 J. Rojer / T. Winegar J. Rojer / T. Winegar 7 4 3 Vincitore: M. Arevalo/M. Pavic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 M. Arevalo / M. Pavic 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 J. Rojer / T. Winegar 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 M. Arevalo / M. Pavic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 J. Rojer / T. Winegar 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 M. Arevalo / M. Pavic 15-0 30-0 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 J. Rojer / T. Winegar 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-1 → 3-1 M. Arevalo / M. Pavic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 J. Rojer / T. Winegar 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Arevalo / M. Pavic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 J. Rojer / T. Winegar 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 M. Arevalo / M. Pavic 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 J. Rojer / T. Winegar 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 M. Arevalo / M. Pavic 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 J. Rojer / T. Winegar 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 M. Arevalo / M. Pavic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 J. Rojer / T. Winegar 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 M. Arevalo / M. Pavic 15-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 J. Rojer / T. Winegar 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Arevalo / M. Pavic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1-2* 2-2* 2*-3 2*-4 3-4* 3-5* 4*-5 4*-6 5-6* 6-6 → 6-7 M. Arevalo / M. Pavic 15-0 40-0 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 J. Rojer / T. Winegar 30-0 30-15 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 M. Arevalo / M. Pavic 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 J. Rojer / T. Winegar 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 M. Arevalo / M. Pavic 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 J. Rojer / T. Winegar 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-4 → 3-4 M. Arevalo / M. Pavic 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 J. Rojer / T. Winegar 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 M. Arevalo / M. Pavic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 J. Rojer / T. Winegar 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 M. Arevalo / M. Pavic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 J. Rojer / T. Winegar None-None 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

D. Brand / P. Chabalgoity vs N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban



Slam Wimbledon D. Brand / P. Chabalgoity D. Brand / P. Chabalgoity 7 6 N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban 6 1 Vincitore: D. Brand/P. Chabalgoity Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 5-1 → 6-1 D. Brand / P. Chabalgoity 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 5-1 N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 D. Brand / P. Chabalgoity 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban 0-15 0-30 30-30 40-30 40-A 40-40 1-1 → 2-1 D. Brand / P. Chabalgoity 15-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 0-1* 0-2* 1*-2 3-2* 3-3* 4*-3 5*-3 5-4* 6-4* 6-6 → 7-6 N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban 15-0 15-15 30-30 6-5 → 6-6 D. Brand / P. Chabalgoity 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 D. Brand / P. Chabalgoity 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 D. Brand / P. Chabalgoity 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban 15-30 15-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 D. Brand / P. Chabalgoity 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-1 → 3-2 N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban 15-0 15-15 15-30 40-30 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 D. Brand / P. Chabalgoity 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 D. Brand / P. Chabalgoity None-None 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

L. Miguel / Z. Sesko vs J. Kusy / K. Thompson



Slam Wimbledon L. Miguel / Z. Sesko [1] L. Miguel / Z. Sesko [1] 7 7 J. Kusy / K. Thompson J. Kusy / K. Thompson 6 5 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 L. Miguel / Z. Sesko 15-15 15-30 30-30 6-5 → 7-5 J. Kusy / K. Thompson 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 6-5 L. Miguel / Z. Sesko 15-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 J. Kusy / K. Thompson 0-15 15-15 30-15 4-4 → 4-5 L. Miguel / Z. Sesko 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 J. Kusy / K. Thompson 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 L. Miguel / Z. Sesko 15-0 15-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 J. Kusy / K. Thompson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 L. Miguel / Z. Sesko 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 J. Kusy / K. Thompson 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 L. Miguel / Z. Sesko 15-15 15-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 J. Kusy / K. Thompson 15-0 15-15 30-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 4-1* 5-1* 5*-2 6-3* 6-4* 6*-5 6-6 → 7-6 J. Kusy / K. Thompson 0-15 30-15 30-30 6-5 → 6-6 L. Miguel / Z. Sesko 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 J. Kusy / K. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 L. Miguel / Z. Sesko 15-0 30-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 J. Kusy / K. Thompson 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 L. Miguel / Z. Sesko 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 3-3 → 4-3 J. Kusy / K. Thompson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 L. Miguel / Z. Sesko 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 J. Kusy / K. Thompson 15-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 L. Miguel / Z. Sesko 0-15 15-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 J. Kusy / K. Thompson 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 L. Miguel / Z. Sesko None-None 15-0 15-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

M. Knight / A. Wong vs A. Pircher / R. Yoshida



Slam Wimbledon M. Knight / A. Wong M. Knight / A. Wong 4 5 A. Pircher / R. Yoshida A. Pircher / R. Yoshida 6 7 Vincitore: A. Pircher/R. Yoshida Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 A. Pircher / R. Yoshida 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 5-7 M. Knight / A. Wong 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A A-40 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 A. Pircher / R. Yoshida 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 M. Knight / A. Wong 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 A. Pircher / R. Yoshida 0-15 15-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 M. Knight / A. Wong 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 A. Pircher / R. Yoshida 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 2-3 → 2-4 M. Knight / A. Wong 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 A. Pircher / R. Yoshida 0-15 15-15 30-30 40-30 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 M. Knight / A. Wong 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Pircher / R. Yoshida 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. Knight / A. Wong 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 A. Pircher / R. Yoshida 30-0 4-5 → 4-6 M. Knight / A. Wong 15-15 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 A. Pircher / R. Yoshida 0-15 15-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 M. Knight / A. Wong 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 4-3 A. Pircher / R. Yoshida 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 M. Knight / A. Wong 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-1 → 3-2 A. Pircher / R. Yoshida 15-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 M. Knight / A. Wong 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Pircher / R. Yoshida 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Knight / A. Wong None-None 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Slam Wimbledon Y. Qu Y. Qu 6 6 T. Hermanova T. Hermanova 2 4 Vincitore: Y. Qu Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 Y. Qu 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 T. Hermanova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 Y. Qu 0-15 15-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 5-3 T. Hermanova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 4-2 → 5-2 Y. Qu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 T. Hermanova 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 3-2 Y. Qu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 T. Hermanova 15-0 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Qu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 T. Hermanova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 Y. Qu 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 5-2 → 6-2 T. Hermanova 15-0 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 Y. Qu 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 T. Hermanova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 Y. Qu 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 T. Hermanova 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Qu 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 T. Hermanova None-None 15-0 15-15 30-15 0-0 → 0-1

Y. Quvs T. Hermanova

R. Neimanis / M. Todoran vs E. Camacho / K. Chen



Slam Wimbledon R. Neimanis / M. Todoran R. Neimanis / M. Todoran 6 7 E. Camacho / K. Chen E. Camacho / K. Chen 1 6 Vincitore: R. Neimanis/M. Todoran Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 3-0* 4-0* 5*-0 6*-0 6-6 → 7-6 R. Neimanis / M. Todoran 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 E. Camacho / K. Chen 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 R. Neimanis / M. Todoran 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 E. Camacho / K. Chen 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 R. Neimanis / M. Todoran 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 E. Camacho / K. Chen 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 R. Neimanis / M. Todoran 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 E. Camacho / K. Chen 15-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 R. Neimanis / M. Todoran 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 2-2 E. Camacho / K. Chen 0-15 0-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 R. Neimanis / M. Todoran 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 E. Camacho / K. Chen 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 R. Neimanis / M. Todoran 15-0 40-0 5-1 → 6-1 E. Camacho / K. Chen 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-1 → 5-1 R. Neimanis / M. Todoran 15-0 30-0 3-1 → 4-1 E. Camacho / K. Chen 15-0 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 R. Neimanis / M. Todoran 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 E. Camacho / K. Chen 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 R. Neimanis / M. Todoran None-None 30-0 0-0 → 1-0

T. Behrmann / F. Thomas vs O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin



Slam Wimbledon T. Behrmann / F. Thomas [3] T. Behrmann / F. Thomas [3] 3 6 O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin 6 7 Vincitore: O. Ogunsakin/N. Raguin Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 1*-2 1*-3 1-4* 1-5* 1*-6 6-6 → 6-7 O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 6-5 → 6-6 T. Behrmann / F. Thomas 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 5-5 → 6-5 O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 T. Behrmann / F. Thomas 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-3 → 5-4 O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin 0-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 5-3 T. Behrmann / F. Thomas 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin 0-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 T. Behrmann / F. Thomas 15-0 30-0 2-2 → 3-2 O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 T. Behrmann / F. Thomas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 T. Behrmann / F. Thomas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 T. Behrmann / F. Thomas 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 T. Behrmann / F. Thomas 15-0 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 2-4 O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 T. Behrmann / F. Thomas 30-0 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 1-2 → 2-2 O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 T. Behrmann / F. Thomas 15-0 15-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin None-None 15-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

R. Cozad / G. Goode vs J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach



Slam Wimbledon R. Cozad / G. Goode R. Cozad / G. Goode None 6 7 1 J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach [4] • J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach [4] None 7 6 0 Vincitore: R. Cozad/G. Goode Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach None-None 1-0 J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach None-None 1-0 3-0 3-1 4-2 5-2 6-3 6-4 6-5 6-6 6-7 7-7 7-8 8-8 9-8 9-9 9-10 10-10 11-10 11-12 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 4-2* 4*-3 5*-3 5-4* 5-5* 6*-5 6-6 → 7-6 J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 R. Cozad / G. Goode 0-15 30-15 5-5 → 6-5 J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach 0-15 15-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 R. Cozad / G. Goode 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 R. Cozad / G. Goode 0-15 30-15 30-30 3-3 → 4-3 J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach 15-0 30-0 3-2 → 3-3 R. Cozad / G. Goode 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach 15-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 R. Cozad / G. Goode 15-15 15-40 30-40 40-40 1-1 → 2-1 J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 R. Cozad / G. Goode 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 2-2* 2*-4 3-4* 3*-6 4*-6 5-6* 6-6* 6*-7 6-6 → 6-7 R. Cozad / G. Goode 0-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach 15-0 30-0 5-5 → 5-6 R. Cozad / G. Goode 30-0 30-15 40-30 40-40 4-5 → 5-5 J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 R. Cozad / G. Goode 15-0 30-0 40-15 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach 15-15 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 R. Cozad / G. Goode 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 R. Cozad / G. Goode 15-15 15-40 2-1 → 2-2 J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach 30-0 30-15 2-0 → 2-1 R. Cozad / G. Goode 0-15 15-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach None-None 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am

P. Skliar vs A. James



Slam Wimbledon P. Skliar [15] P. Skliar [15] 6 6 A. James A. James 3 2 Vincitore: P. Skliar Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 P. Skliar 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 A. James 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 P. Skliar 15-15 30-30 30-40 4-1 → 4-2 A. James 0-15 0-30 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 P. Skliar 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 A. James 0-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 P. Skliar 0-15 0-30 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 A. James 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 P. Skliar 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 A. James 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 P. Skliar 15-0 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 A. James 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 P. Skliar 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 A. James 15-0 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 P. Skliar 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 2-1 A. James 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 P. Skliar None-None 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

A. Gray / H. Mcelnea vs M. Antonius / A. Johnson



Slam Wimbledon A. Gray / H. Mcelnea A. Gray / H. Mcelnea 2 1 M. Antonius / A. Johnson [2] M. Antonius / A. Johnson [2] 6 6 Vincitore: M. Antonius/A. Johnson Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 M. Antonius / A. Johnson 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 1-6 A. Gray / H. Mcelnea 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-4 → 1-5 M. Antonius / A. Johnson 0-15 15-30 30-40 0-4 → 1-4 A. Gray / H. Mcelnea 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-3 → 0-4 M. Antonius / A. Johnson 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 A. Gray / H. Mcelnea 15-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 M. Antonius / A. Johnson 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-40 40-40 40-A A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 A. Gray / H. Mcelnea 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-5 → 2-6 M. Antonius / A. Johnson 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 A. Gray / H. Mcelnea 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 M. Antonius / A. Johnson 15-0 15-15 15-40 1-3 → 2-3 A. Gray / H. Mcelnea 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 M. Antonius / A. Johnson 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 1-1 → 1-2 A. Gray / H. Mcelnea 30-0 30-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Antonius / A. Johnson None-None 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

L.Channon / W. Moxon vs K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar



Slam Wimbledon L.Channon / W. Moxon L.Channon / W. Moxon None 6 7 0 K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar • K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar None 7 5 1 Vincitore: K. Pantaratorn/A. Paparkar Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar None-None 0-1 L.Channon / W. Moxon None-None 0-1 0-2 0-3 1-3 1-4 1-5 2-5 3-5 3-6 4-6 6-9 7-9 8-9 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 L.Channon / W. Moxon 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 7-5 K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 6-5 L.Channon / W. Moxon 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 5-5 K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 L.Channon / W. Moxon 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 L.Channon / W. Moxon 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 2-3 L.Channon / W. Moxon 0-15 0-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar 0-15 15-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 L.Channon / W. Moxon 15-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None*-None 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 1*-3 1-4* 1-5* 2*-5 3-6* 4-6* 6-6 → 6-7 K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 L.Channon / W. Moxon 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 L.Channon / W. Moxon 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 L.Channon / W. Moxon 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 3-2 → 3-3 L.Channon / W. Moxon 15-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 L.Channon / W. Moxon 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar 0-15 0-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 L.Channon / W. Moxon None-None 15-30 30-30 30-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 0-0 → 1-0

M. Burcescu / P. Skliar vs T. Frodin / M. Rajeshwaran Revathi

