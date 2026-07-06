Wimbledon 2026 - Day 8 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Wimbledon: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 8. Fery, la favola continua a Wimbledon: “Federer era lì a guardarmi, faccio ancora fatica a crederci”. Zverev rimandato a domani ad un passo dalla vittoria

06/07/2026 23:28 168 commenti
Arthur Fery - Foto Getty Images
Arthur Fery - Foto Getty Images

Arthur Fery continua a vivere il suo sogno a Wimbledon 2026. Il britannico, numero 114 del mondo, ha firmato un’altra impresa battendo Grigor Dimitrov in cinque set e conquistando per la prima volta in carriera l’accesso ai quarti di finale di un torneo del Grande Slam.

Una vittoria che conferma Fery come la grande rivelazione del torneo. Prima di questa edizione dei Championships non era mai andato oltre il secondo turno in un Major, mentre ora si ritrova tra i migliori otto a Wimbledon, pronto ad affrontare Flavio Cobolli in un quarto di finale dal sapore inatteso.

Dopo il successo su Dimitrov, Fery ha raccontato tutta l’emozione di un momento che sta ancora cercando di metabolizzare.

“In questo momento provo una quantità incredibile di emozioni. È la mia seconda vittoria consecutiva in cinque set, entrambe per 7-6 al quinto. Faccio ancora fatica a digerire tutto quello che è successo”, ha dichiarato il britannico.

Il palcoscenico era di quelli più speciali: Centre Court di Wimbledon, pubblico di casa e un avversario di enorme classe ed esperienza come Dimitrov.

“Ero nervoso prima della partita, era un’occasione molto speciale, giocare sul Centrale contro Grigor, che è un giocatore incredibile. Però ho sentito di essermi ambientato molto rapidamente e mi sono trovato a mio agio fin dall’inizio”, ha spiegato Fery.

Uno degli aspetti che più colpisce del suo percorso è la forza mentale mostrata nei momenti decisivi. Due vittorie consecutive al quinto set, entrambe chiuse al tie-break, raccontano di un giocatore capace di restare lucido anche quando la pressione diventa altissima.

“Cerco sempre di essere orgoglioso della mia forza mentale. Se perdi una partita senza aver avuto l’atteggiamento giusto, te ne vai con la sensazione che avresti potuto fare molto di più”, ha detto.

“In queste due settimane penso che questo aspetto sia emerso tante volte. Sono molto orgoglioso di come mi sono comportato in campo, senza lamentele, senza momenti di frustrazione, semplicemente lottando e trovando il modo di restare vivo nelle partite”.

La giornata è diventata ancora più speciale quando Fery ha scoperto che in tribuna, nella Royal Box, c’era anche Roger Federer. Un dettaglio che ha reso il momento quasi irreale per il britannico.

“Quando ho acceso la televisione nello spogliatoio per vedere il match femminile, ho visto che Roger Federer era nella Royal Box. Non sapevo che sarebbe venuto e ho subito scritto al mio team dicendo: ‘Roger è nel palco e sono abbastanza nervoso’”, ha raccontato.

Per Fery, essere osservato da uno dei più grandi giocatori della storia proprio sul Centre Court di Wimbledon è qualcosa di difficile da spiegare.

“È incredibile trovarsi in una situazione in cui uno dei migliori giocatori di tutti i tempi ti sta guardando giocare. E ancora di più farlo in una partita al meglio dei cinque set contro Dimitrov sul Centre Court di Wimbledon”.

Nel suo percorso di crescita, Fery ha dato grande importanza anche agli anni trascorsi a Stanford, una scelta che considera ancora oggi fondamentale.

“Ho passato tre anni a Stanford dopo la mia esperienza da junior e non mi pento assolutamente di nulla. Sono uscito da lì con tantissima fame di competere nel circuito professionistico”, ha spiegato.

“Ho imparato moltissimo, ho fatto grandi amicizie e, inoltre, era un’università fantastica dal punto di vista accademico. Mi dava anche un piano alternativo nel caso in cui il tennis non avesse funzionato”.

Ora sulla strada del britannico ci sarà Flavio Cobolli, anche lui protagonista di uno splendido torneo. Fery sa che il quarto di finale sarà molto complicato, ma arriva all’appuntamento con grande fiducia.

“Sarà una partita molto dura. Mi aspetto un incontro completamente diverso rispetto all’Australia, perché le condizioni sono differenti e sono sicuro che lui sarà al 100%”, ha detto parlando della sfida con l’azzurro.

“In quella partita giocai davvero bene e sentii di averla dominata. Useremo quell’esperienza per preparare l’incontro di mercoledì”.

Un ruolo decisivo, nella sua favola londinese, lo sta avendo anche il sostegno del pubblico britannico e delle persone più vicine a lui.

“Avevo tantissimi amici, familiari e tutto il mio team in tribuna. In partite così li guardo sempre: sento che stiamo giocando tutti insieme”, ha raccontato.

La vittoria sul Centre Court, nel giorno della sua prima qualificazione ai quarti Slam, resterà impressa per sempre nella sua memoria.

“Quando ho vinto, essendo la mia prima volta sul Centre Court e il mio primo tentativo di raggiungere i quarti di finale di uno Slam, è stato molto speciale poter condividere quel momento con loro”.

“Quello che ho vissuto oggi lo ricorderò per tutta la vita. Chissà se vivrò di nuovo qualcosa del genere, spero di sì, ma per sicurezza sto cercando di godermi e assorbire ogni secondo”.

Intanto, Wimbledon deve ancora completare il quadro dei quarti di finale maschili. Il match tra Alexander Zverev e Jiri Lehecka è stato sospeso per il coprifuoco delle 23:00 imposto dall’All England Club. Il tedesco era avanti 6-4 7-5 3-3 quando l’incontro è stato interrotto e sarà completato martedì.

Il vincente affronterà Taylor Fritz, mentre gli altri quarti vedono già protagonisti nomi importanti come Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Jan-Lennard Struff, Flavio Cobolli, Arthur Fery, Felix Auger-Aliassime e lo stesso Fritz.

La favola più sorprendente, però, resta quella di Fery: un giocatore entrato a Wimbledon senza grandi aspettative e ora capace di sognare davvero in grande. Sul Centre Court, davanti a Federer, ha scritto una pagina che può cambiare la sua carriera. Ora lo aspetta Cobolli, in un quarto di finale che nessuno avrebbe pronosticato e che racconta perfettamente la magia di Wimbledon.

🇬🇧
Wimbledon
Londra, Regno Unito  ·  6 Luglio 2026

19°C
Prevalentemente soleggiato  ·  Picco 34°C
CIELO Parzialmente soleggiato per gran parte della giornata, poi nuvole intermittenti in serata
PIOGGIA Assente nelle ore principali
CAMPO Erba
ERBA

Andamento della giornata — 6 Luglio
08:00
22°
09:00
24°
10:00
26°
11:00
28°
12:00
29°
13:00
31°
14:00
32°
15:00
33°
16:00
34°
18:00
32°
✅  Nessuna pioggia indicata: condizioni buone per il 4° turno sull’erba
🎾  Programma del giorno — 6 Luglio
🎾
Wimbledon · 4° Turno
Main Draw · Erba
R16
☀  Parzialmente soleggiato
✅  Asciutto
🎾  4° Turno
🌿  Erba

Centre Court – Ore: 2:30pm
J. Paolini ITA vs A. Eala PHI

Slam Wimbledon
J. Paolini [13]
6
4
6
A. Eala [29]
4
6
3
Vincitore: J. Paolini
Mostra dettagli

G. Dimitrov BUL vs A. Fery GBR

Slam Wimbledon
G. Dimitrov
5
6
6
4
6
A. Fery
7
3
4
6
7
Vincitore: A. Fery
Mostra dettagli

J. Lehecka CZE vs A. Zverev GER

Slam Wimbledon
J. Lehecka [13]
0
4
5
3
A. Zverev [2]
0
6
7
3
Mostra dettagli



No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
A. de Minaur AUS vs F. Cobolli ITA

Slam Wimbledon
A. de Minaur [5]
5
6
3
F. Cobolli [9]
7
7
6
Vincitore: F. Cobolli
Mostra dettagli

M. Keys USA vs L. Noskova CZE

Slam Wimbledon
M. Keys [26]
4
6
L. Noskova [9]
6
7
Vincitore: L. Noskova
Mostra dettagli

T. Fritz USA vs A. Bublik KAZ

Slam Wimbledon
T. Fritz [6]
7
6
6
A. Bublik [10]
6
4
4
Vincitore: T. Fritz
Mostra dettagli



No.2 Court – Ore: 12:00am
A. Krueger USA vs M. Kostyuk UKR

Slam Wimbledon
A. Krueger
4
4
M. Kostyuk [12]
6
6
Vincitore: M. Kostyuk
Mostra dettagli

M. Bouzkova CZE vs E. Mertens BEL

Slam Wimbledon
M. Bouzkova [21]
4
4
E. Mertens [25]
6
6
Vincitore: E. Mertens
Mostra dettagli

M. Kostyuk UKR / E. Ruse ROU vs E. Perez AUS / D. Schuurs NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Salisbury GBR / L. Fernandez CAN vs C. Harrison USA / S. Zhang CHN

Slam Wimbledon
J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez
7
3
3
C. Harrison / S. Zhang [3]
6
6
6
Vincitore: C. Harrison/S. Zhang
Mostra dettagli




No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am
H. Guo CHN / K. Mladenovic FRA vs A. Detiuc CZE / I. Khromacheva IOA
Slam Wimbledon
H. Guo / K. Mladenovic [10]
4
7
6
A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva
6
6
3
Vincitore: H. Guo/K. Mladenovic
Mostra dettagli

T. Kokkinakis AUS / A. Kovacevic USA vs C. Harrison USA / N. Skupski GBR

Slam Wimbledon
T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic
7
7
C. Harrison / N. Skupski [5]
6
6
Vincitore: T. Kokkinakis/A. Kovacevic
Mostra dettagli

P. Nouza CZE / N. Oberleitner AUT vs J. Cash GBR / L. Glasspool GBR

Slam Wimbledon
P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner
3
6
5
J. Cash / L. Glasspool [3]
6
3
7
Vincitore: J. Cash/L. Glasspool
Mostra dettagli

M. Pavic CRO / F. Stollar HUN vs N. Skupski GBR / D. Krawczyk USA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Pavic / F. Stollar
7
7
N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk [6]
6
6
Vincitore: M. Pavic/F. Stollar
Mostra dettagli



Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Aoyama JPN / E. Liang TPE vs S. Hsieh TPE / X. Wang CHN

Slam Wimbledon
S. Aoyama / E. Liang [13]
6
4
6
S. Hsieh / X. Wang
3
6
2
Vincitore: S. Aoyama/E. Liang
Mostra dettagli

X. Jiang CHN / Y. Xu CHN vs L. Siegemund GER / V. Zvonareva IOA

Slam Wimbledon
X. Jiang / Y. Xu
4
6
6
L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva [7]
6
2
4
Vincitore: X. Jiang/Y. Xu
Mostra dettagli

S. Bolelli ITA / A. Vavassori ITA vs A. Krajicek USA / N. Mektic CRO

Slam Wimbledon
S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori [4]
6
6
4
A. Krajicek / N. Mektic [14]
7
4
6
Vincitore: A. Krajicek/N. Mektic
Mostra dettagli

E. Roger-Vasselin FRA / L. Siegemund GER vs M. Arevalo ESA / J. Ostapenko LAT

Slam Wimbledon
E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund
4
6
M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko [2]
6
7
Vincitore: M. Arevalo/J. Ostapenko
Mostra dettagli




Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Stojsavljevic GBR vs A. Pircher AUT
Slam Wimbledon
M. Stojsavljevic [12]
6
4
2
A. Pircher
4
6
6
Vincitore: A. Pircher
Mostra dettagli

A. Danilina KAZ / A. Krunic SRB vs I. Neel EST / G. Olmos MEX

Slam Wimbledon
A. Danilina / A. Krunic [3]
7
4
4
I. Neel / G. Olmos
5
6
6
Vincitore: I. Neel/G. Olmos
Mostra dettagli

M. Polmans AUS / S. Hunter AUS vs G. Andreozzi ARG / A. Sutjiadi INA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Polmans / S. Hunter
7
7
G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi
6
5
Vincitore: M. Polmans/S. Hunter
Mostra dettagli

M. Domenc FRA / D. Jade FRA vs J. Craze GBR / O.Page GBR

Slam Wimbledon
M. Domenc / D. Jade [8]
6
6
J. Craze / O.Page
3
1
Vincitore: M. Domenc/D. Jade
Mostra dettagli




Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
X. Sun CHN vs D. Zoldakova CZE
Slam Wimbledon
X. Sun [1]
7
6
D. Zoldakova
5
1
Vincitore: X. Sun
Mostra dettagli

M. Pop ROU vs D. Britton GBR

Slam Wimbledon
M. Pop
6
1
4
D. Britton
2
6
6
Vincitore: D. Britton
Mostra dettagli

R. Lawlor GBR / J. Lee USA vs A. Gabet FRA / S. Rybkin IOA

Slam Wimbledon
R. Lawlor / J. Lee
None
6
5
1
A. Gabet / S. Rybkin
None
4
7
0
Vincitore: R. Lawlor/J. Lee
Mostra dettagli

J. Dembo AUS / D. Jovanovski AUS vs V. Gonzalez-Galino ESP / T. Konduri USA

Slam Wimbledon
J. Dembo / D. Jovanovski
None
3
6
0
V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri
None
6
2
1
Vincitore: V. Gonzalez-Galino/T. Konduri
Mostra dettagli




Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Lacinova LAT vs E. Eigelsbach GER
Slam Wimbledon
A. Lacinova
6
5
3
E. Eigelsbach
1
7
6
Mostra dettagli

N. Lagaev CAN vs M. Thamm GER

Slam Wimbledon
N. Lagaev
0
4
M. Thamm [9]
6
6
Vincitore: M. Thamm
Mostra dettagli

V. Fletcher GBR / A. Mirrington GBR vs Y. Alexandrescou FRA / R. Tabata JPN

Slam Wimbledon
V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington
6
3
Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata [6]
7
6
Vincitore: Y. Alexandrescou/R. Tabata
Mostra dettagli

R. Ciurnelli ITA / L. Sloboda SVK vs E. Gonzalez ESP / S. Suljic SLO

Slam Wimbledon
R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda
0
7
6
1
E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic
0
6
7
0
Mostra dettagli

F. De Bresser NED / U. Jeong KOR vs E. Dotsenko IOA / M. Thamm GER

Slam Wimbledon
F. De Bresser / U. Jeong
4
4
E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm [6]
6
6
Vincitore: E. Dotsenko/M. Thamm
Mostra dettagli




Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
T. Frodin USA vs F. Dorofeeva-Rybas IOA
Slam Wimbledon
T. Frodin
7
7
F. Dorofeeva-Rybas [13]
6
5
Mostra dettagli

J. Preston USA vs O. Traynor USA

Slam Wimbledon
J. Preston
6
7
O. Traynor
1
5
Mostra dettagli

M. Makarova IOA vs J. Hazelitt USA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Makarova [7]
7
7
J. Hazelitt
5
6
Vincitore: M. Makarova
Mostra dettagli

J. Secord USA / D. Zhalgasbay KAZ vs Y. Alvarez PUR / L. Storck Franca BRA

Slam Wimbledon
J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay
7
7
Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca [5]
6
6
Vincitore: J. Secord/D. Zhalgasbay
Mostra dettagli

V. Barros BRA / N. Leme Da Silva BRA vs T. Bush GBR / T. Prisadnikova GBR

Slam Wimbledon
V. Barros / N. Leme Da Silva [1]
6
6
T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova
4
2
Vincitore: V. Barros/N. Leme Da Silva
Mostra dettagli



Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Kovackova CZE vs R. Zhang CHN

Slam Wimbledon
J. Kovackova [3]
4
6
6
R. Zhang
6
3
1
Vincitore: J. Kovackova
Mostra dettagli

A. Pushkareva IOA vs R. Alame AUS

Slam Wimbledon
A. Pushkareva [14]
6
6
R. Alame
4
3
Vincitore: A. Pushkareva
Mostra dettagli

S. Azam USA / V. Reddy USA vs M. Gribaldo ITA / S. Massellani ITA

Slam Wimbledon
S. Azam / V. Reddy
6
7
M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani
3
6
Vincitore: S. Azam/V. Reddy
Mostra dettagli

N. Baena PER / T. Chavez ESP vs J. Bolivar Idarraga COL / D. Pagani ARG

Slam Wimbledon
N. Baena / T. Chavez [7]
5
6
J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani
7
7
Vincitore: J. Bolivar Idarraga/D. Pagani
Mostra dettagli




Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Burcescu ROU vs V. Barros BRA
Slam Wimbledon
M. Burcescu
None
3
7
7
V. Barros [4]
None
6
5
6
Mostra dettagli

Y. Shao CHN vs I. Pistola ITA

Slam Wimbledon
Y. Shao
6
6
I. Pistola
4
3
Vincitore: Y. Shao
Mostra dettagli

C. Clarke USA vs K. Efremova FRA

Slam Wimbledon
C. Clarke
6
6
K. Efremova [2]
4
1
Mostra dettagli

H. Kawanishi JPN / K. Watanabe JPN vs C. Doig RSA / D. Kisimov BUL

Slam Wimbledon
H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe
None
3
6
1
C. Doig / D. Kisimov
None
6
3
0
Vincitore: H. Kawanishi/K. Watanabe
Mostra dettagli

L. Chang USA / M. Sohns USA vs E. Eigelsbach GER / H. Smart GBR

Slam Wimbledon
L. Chang / M. Sohns
7
6
E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart
5
3
Vincitore: L. Chang/M. Sohns
Mostra dettagli



Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
C. Esquiva Banuls ESP vs C. Hoo USA

Slam Wimbledon
C. Esquiva Banuls [10]
6
6
C. Hoo
2
3
Vincitore: C. Esquiva Banuls
Mostra dettagli

M. Arevalo ESA / M. Pavic CRO vs J. Rojer NED / T. Winegar USA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Arevalo / M. Pavic [6]
6
6
6
J. Rojer / T. Winegar
7
4
3
Vincitore: M. Arevalo/M. Pavic
Mostra dettagli

D. Brand ISR / P. Chabalgoity BRA vs N. Belozertsev UZB / M. Ceban GBR

Slam Wimbledon
D. Brand / P. Chabalgoity
7
6
N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban
6
1
Vincitore: D. Brand/P. Chabalgoity
Mostra dettagli

L. Miguel BRA / Z. Sesko SLO vs J. Kusy CZE / K. Thompson HKG

Slam Wimbledon
L. Miguel / Z. Sesko [1]
7
7
J. Kusy / K. Thompson
6
5
Mostra dettagli

M. Knight GBR / A. Wong GBR vs A. Pircher AUT / R. Yoshida JPN

Slam Wimbledon
M. Knight / A. Wong
4
5
A. Pircher / R. Yoshida
6
7
Vincitore: A. Pircher/R. Yoshida
Mostra dettagli




Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
Y. Qu CHN vs T. Hermanova CZE
Slam Wimbledon
Y. Qu
6
6
T. Hermanova
2
4
Vincitore: Y. Qu
Mostra dettagli

R. Neimanis LAT / M. Todoran ROU vs E. Camacho ECU / K. Chen TPE

Slam Wimbledon
R. Neimanis / M. Todoran
6
7
E. Camacho / K. Chen
1
6
Vincitore: R. Neimanis/M. Todoran
Mostra dettagli

T. Behrmann AUT / F. Thomas SUI vs O. Ogunsakin NGR / N. Raguin BOT

Slam Wimbledon
T. Behrmann / F. Thomas [3]
3
6
O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin
6
7
Vincitore: O. Ogunsakin/N. Raguin
Mostra dettagli

R. Cozad USA / G. Goode USA vs J. Mackenzie GER / V. Reisach GER

Slam Wimbledon
R. Cozad / G. Goode
None
6
7
1
J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach [4]
None
7
6
0
Vincitore: R. Cozad/G. Goode
Mostra dettagli



Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
P. Skliar UKR vs A. James JAM

Slam Wimbledon
P. Skliar [15]
6
6
A. James
3
2
Vincitore: P. Skliar
Mostra dettagli

A. Gray GBR / H. Mcelnea GBR vs M. Antonius USA / A. Johnson USA

Slam Wimbledon
A. Gray / H. Mcelnea
2
1
M. Antonius / A. Johnson [2]
6
6
Vincitore: M. Antonius/A. Johnson
Mostra dettagli

L.Channon GBR / W. Moxon GBR vs K. Pantaratorn THA / A. Paparkar IND

Slam Wimbledon
L.Channon / W. Moxon
None
6
7
0
K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar
None
7
5
1
Vincitore: K. Pantaratorn/A. Paparkar
Mostra dettagli

M. Burcescu ROU / P. Skliar UKR vs T. Frodin USA / M. Rajeshwaran Revathi IND

Slam Wimbledon
M. Burcescu / P. Skliar
4
5
T. Frodin / M. Rajeshwaran Revathi [7]
6
7
Vincitore: T. Frodin/M. Rajeshwaran Revathi
Mostra dettagli

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168 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)
luca.tennis (Guest) 07-07-2026 00:51

@ enzolab (#4648754)

Fognini non aveva continuità, certamente c’erano grandi campioni ma spesso non riusciva a battere giocatori alla sua portata

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Rovescio al tramonto 07-07-2026 00:50

Scritto da Franco66

Scritto da Rovescio al tramonto
La vittoria a Parigi ha sbloccato Sacha.

E quello che è successo a Parigi ha reso Sinner molto più vulnerabile,non mi sorprenderebbese nelle prossime sfide l’inerzia iniziasse a girare

Ci potrebbe stare, Zverev é un campione, top 5 da una vita…

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Ozzastru (Guest) 06-07-2026 23:38

Scritto da giallu

Scritto da Ozzastru
Flavio Imperatore!!!

E Jas comandante della via lattea
Che. Figata. !!!! Uàaaaaaas

Approvo!!!

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Franco66 (Guest) 06-07-2026 23:28

Scritto da Rovescio al tramonto
La vittoria a Parigi ha sbloccato Sacha.

E quello che è successo a Parigi ha reso Sinner molto più vulnerabile,non mi sorprenderebbese nelle prossime sfide l’inerzia iniziasse a girare

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Rovescio al tramonto 06-07-2026 23:24

La vittoria a Parigi ha sbloccato Sacha.

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etberit 06-07-2026 23:08

Ormai seguo poco anche il tennis, ma Fery da dove è sbucato?

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PliskoNotBot (Guest) 06-07-2026 22:54

Qualche delusione in singolo ma nel doppio ben tre soddisfazioni: avanti Pavic e Arevalo sia in coppia che nei rispettivi misti, con anche Jelena nel mezzo. Ottimo! Peccato solo per Zvonareva e Siegmund, hanno perso la partita in maniera un po’ sciocca, a causa delle imprecisioni della tedesca a rete e in risposta.

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MAURO (Guest) 06-07-2026 22:53

GAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL

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Betafasan 06-07-2026 22:49

Quindi fery è più forte di berretto…!! Ahia

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NonSoloSinner (Guest) 06-07-2026 22:36

Flavio è uno che si esalta con gli avversari forti e va in difficoltà con quelli di secondo o terzo livello… personalmente avrei preferito Dimitrov, ora è obbligato a vincere

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Pedra (Guest) 06-07-2026 22:33

Certo che di tutte le foto che potevano scegliere…
Se incontro per la strada uno che mi guarda così comincio a correre. 😮

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Andy.Fi (Guest) 06-07-2026 21:58

@ Silvy__89 (#4648825)

Finale: Benzinaio- Cobollino

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Silvio74 (Guest) 06-07-2026 21:54

Scritto da Giambitto
Fery ha dimostrato che sull’erba è molto forte e poi ha il pubblico ma Flavio ha una occasione unica per andare in semifinale a Wimbledon dopo la finale al Roland e vendicarsi della sconfitta con Fery. Si può fare.

Io direi si può fery…

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+1: Giambitto, Inox
Giambitto 06-07-2026 21:44

Fery ha dimostrato che sull’erba è molto forte e poi ha il pubblico ma Flavio ha una occasione unica per andare in semifinale a Wimbledon dopo la finale al Roland e vendicarsi della sconfitta con Fery. Si può fare.

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Silvy__89 06-07-2026 21:40

Clamoroso a Wimbledon…ma Dimitrov non doveva essere uno dei due finalisti?
Ha un bellissimo tennis ma non dimentichiamo che ha 35 anni, mi sembrava strano riuscisse ad arrivare in fondo
Invece Fritz-Bublik me la aspettavo più combattuta e invece…bravo Fritz

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Italo (Guest) 06-07-2026 21:29

Scritto da MAURO

Scritto da giallu

Scritto da MAURO

Scritto da Manu09
Ma de minaur come fa a essere numero 5 al mondo precisamente?

Giocatore che a 27 anni e passa non ha mai fatto una semifinale SLAM, ma una serie di quarti di finale;
Non ha mai vinto un 1000 ed ha fatto solamente una finale 1000
Evidentemente ha questa classifica perché e’ costante durante tutto l’ anno, senza avere dei picchi, perché non e’ in grado di averne.

Maurone, eddai
Che ti ha fatto il buon Alex?

Nulla. Tipo tranquillo, ma numero 5 e’ tanto X lui.
Ho risposto a Manu traendo le conclusioni dopo aver visto la scheda di De Minaur.
Giocatore da 500 e da 250.

Mi trovo d’accordo. Ci sono tennisti come De Minaur che beneficiano della topten per disgrazie altrui.
Se gente come Draper, Rune ma anche Musetti stessero bene lui ne sarebbe fuori.
onestamente poi Flavio Cobolli oggi ci ha dimostrato che lui in top ten ci sta bene eccome.

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walden 06-07-2026 21:28

E così il tennista di terza fila arriva ai quarti con la possibilità di giocarsi la semifinale con Cobolli….Ospite Ingrato tu di tennis non ne capisci niente…

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sander (Guest) 06-07-2026 21:26

Nalbadian, ma è del mestiere questo? Quando il tuo giocatore è in difficoltà lo si cerca di aiutare non ci si gira verso l’altro allenatore come per dire ” ma che cazzo sta facendo”. Mai vista una cosa del genere. Roba da dirgli tanti saluti e grazie. Lubycic se n’è accorto e ha stigmatizzato la cosa in diretta.

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Alain 06-07-2026 21:24

Scritto da walden
Questo Fery, che gioca per hobby, essendo ricco di famiglia, papà finanziere ed ex proprietario di una squadra di calcio e mamma ex tennista, studente ad Harvard, come ai tempi di Bill Tilden e Don Budge, sta mettendo in seria difficoltà Grigor, che forse ha trovato in risposta un avversario più solido di Matteo. Sconfisse al primo turno un Flavio un po’ “abbattuto” a Melbourne, ed un certo tizio, “Ospite” da queste parti, si dolse del fatto che il nostro avesse perso da uno di “terza fila”….proprio di terza, forse non era…

Stanford, non Harvard, è all American 2023, ennesimo prodotto NCAA.
ed è nei quarti a Wimbledon.

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Stefan Navratil (Guest) 06-07-2026 21:23

Scritto da Kb24
Oggi dimitrov molto passivo. La favola di fery continua , e col senno di poi Matteone ha di che mangiarsi le mani

Non è stato Dimitrov passivo, ha incontrato uno che correva e rispondeva, non un Berrettini che per due set non faceva altro che scuotere la testa e dire al suo angolo che non sentiva la palla. Fery è stato volitivo e pronto e Dimitrov non ha potuto facilmente fare il suo gioco come contro Matteo nei pimi due set. Mannaggia!

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+1: Betafasan
JOA20 (Guest) 06-07-2026 21:21

Fery che batte Dimitrov non era nelle mie previsioni. Se non altro Cobolli avrà una chance per rifarsi della sconfitta agli AO

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Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 06-07-2026 21:21

FERY MANDA A CASA IL BULGAROOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!! GRANDISSIMO L’INGLESINO……

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Menenio Agrippa (Guest) 06-07-2026 21:21

E bravo Dimitrov ieri fenomeno e oggi pippa… e la stanchezza c’era x entrambi

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Kb24 (Guest) 06-07-2026 21:19

Oggi dimitrov molto passivo. La favola di fery continua , e col senno di poi Matteone ha di che mangiarsi le mani

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+1: Betafasan
Stefan Navratil (Guest) 06-07-2026 21:13

Scritto da walden
Questo Fery, che gioca per hobby, essendo ricco di famiglia, papà finanziere ed ex proprietario di una squadra di calcio e mamma ex tennista, studente ad Harvard, come ai tempi di Bill Tilden e Don Budge, sta mettendo in seria difficoltà Grigor, che forse ha trovato in risposta un avversario più solido di Matteo. Sconfisse al primo turno un Flavio un po’ “abbattuto” a Melbourne, ed un certo tizio, “Ospite” da queste parti, si dolse del fatto che il nostro avesse perso da uno di “terza fila”….proprio di terza, forse non era…

Matteo per i primi due set non ha praticamente giocato, a parte il servizio è sempre stato inesistente in risposta e passivo nello scambio. Si è messo a giocare al suo livello e a spingere nel terzo e quarto set, poi una flessione nel quinto lo ha condannato senza che provasse realmente a recuperare, tornato quello dei primi due set. Contro un Dimitrov 35enne è stata una grande occasione persa. Spiace ma è la verità, per qualcuno che ambisce a tornare tra i grandi.

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+1: Betafasan
Matteo (Guest) 06-07-2026 21:06

Adesso è quasi probabile che Zverev e Lehecka non finiranno stasera

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piper 06-07-2026 21:02

Non paga rallentare sempre.

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OspiteSgradito (Guest) 06-07-2026 20:50

@ walden (#4648674)

Scritto da walden
Questo Fery, che gioca per hobby, essendo ricco di famiglia, papà finanziere ed ex proprietario di una squadra di calcio e mamma ex tennista, studente ad Harvard, come ai tempi di Bill Tilden e Don Budge, sta mettendo in seria difficoltà Grigor, che forse ha trovato in risposta un avversario più solido di Matteo. Sconfisse al primo turno un Flavio un po’ “abbattuto” a Melbourne, ed un certo tizio, “Ospite” da queste parti, si dolse del fatto che il nostro avesse perso da uno di “terza fila”….proprio di terza, forse non era…

Vero, hai ragione.
Sono io.
Ricordo bene il commento, peró più che amareggiarmi, sottolineavo il fatto che Flavio era capace di perdere da tennisti di terza fascia come appunto Fery, mi pare aggiunsi Nardi e un altro paio di questa tipologia però aveva il grande pregio di infilare filotti importanti.
E sono felice del fatto che questi filotti sono sempre di più e sempre piú importanti.
Flavio è il giocatore che apprezzo di piú, per la sua capacitá di lottare, la grinta e la spontaneità non comune, in mezzo ai tanti prodotti di marketing che si vedono nel circuito.
Su Fery non ho cambiato opinione. Almeno non ancora. Dopo aver battuto Flavio non ha fatto più quasi nulla, fino a questo fortunoso Wimbledon (Bergs gli ha praticamente regalato lo scorso match e mi auguro che Dimitrov non faccia lo stesso).
Buona serata, caro. E buon tennis.

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piper 06-07-2026 20:47

@ Silvy__89 (#4648734)

Insomma, tutti mica tanto o sei una di quelli che “prossimo n° 1”?

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Matteo (Guest) 06-07-2026 20:25

Zverev e Lehecka penso che sono fregati,non riusciranno mai a finire stasera a meno che uno non vinca 3-0 e non sopra le 2 ore e mezza

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andrewthefirst 06-07-2026 20:13

è chiaro che gente come Sinner e Cobolli si stanno allenando sui punti importanti…15-40 due servizi vincenti. ormai è chiaro il trend…

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MAURO (Guest) 06-07-2026 19:39

Scritto da walden

Scritto da giallu

Scritto da MAURO

Scritto da Manu09
Ma de minaur come fa a essere numero 5 al mondo precisamente?

Giocatore che a 27 anni e passa non ha mai fatto una semifinale SLAM, ma una serie di quarti di finale;
Non ha mai vinto un 1000 ed ha fatto solamente una finale 1000
Evidentemente ha questa classifica perché e’ costante durante tutto l’ anno, senza avere dei picchi, perché non e’ in grado di averne.

Maurone, eddai
Che ti ha fatto il buon Alex?

E’ il migliore allievo del Bamba, non lo sapevi?

Amico, prima o poi spero che spenderai una buona parola X me.
Finora la mia amicizia non la stai contraccambiando.

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enzolab (Guest) 06-07-2026 19:38

@ l Occhio di Sauron (#4648667)

Fabio Fognini allora aveva di fronte ben altri avversari. I “tre”: Djokovic, Nadal e Federer erano un muro invalicabile. In aggiunta Murray, del Potro, Ferrer, Tsonga. enzo

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Pedra (Guest) 06-07-2026 19:37

Scritto da Silvy__89

Scritto da Manu09
Ma de minaur come fa a essere numero 5 al mondo precisamente?

Solo con la costanza e piazzamenti discreti. Diciamo che se ci è riuscito lui c’è speranza per tutti di ambire alla top 10.

Quando qualcuno fa affermazioni simili nei confronti di Musetti è tutta una levata di scudi. Va bene che è un sito italiano ma forse dovremmo rispettarli entrambi questi giocatori, grandi anche se poco vincenti.

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enzolab (Guest) 06-07-2026 19:34

@ giallu (#4648664)

L’ho sempre scritto che le classifiche non esprimono il vero valore degli atleti. Basta stare qualche mese a casa infortunato e si precipita in classifica. Berrettini è al 51mo posto, però vale sicuramente di più, e con De Minaur può vincere tranquillamente, specie se si gioca in tre set. enzo

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Silvy__89 06-07-2026 19:23

Scritto da Manu09
Ma de minaur come fa a essere numero 5 al mondo precisamente?

Solo con la costanza e piazzamenti discreti. Diciamo che se ci è riuscito lui c’è speranza per tutti di ambire alla top 10.

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Giannino (Guest) 06-07-2026 19:21

E comq

Scritto da MAURO

Scritto da Manu09
Ma de minaur come fa a essere numero 5 al mondo precisamente?

Giocatore che a 27 anni e passa non ha mai fatto una semifinale SLAM, ma una serie di quarti di finale;
Non ha mai vinto un 1000 ed ha fatto solamente una finale 1000
Evidentemente ha questa classifica perché e’ costante durante tutto l’ anno, senza avere dei picchi, perché non e’ in grado di averne.

E comunque, a dirla tutta, munar è anche un bell’uomo

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MAURO (Guest) 06-07-2026 18:34

Scritto da giallu

Scritto da MAURO

Scritto da Manu09
Ma de minaur come fa a essere numero 5 al mondo precisamente?

Giocatore che a 27 anni e passa non ha mai fatto una semifinale SLAM, ma una serie di quarti di finale;
Non ha mai vinto un 1000 ed ha fatto solamente una finale 1000
Evidentemente ha questa classifica perché e’ costante durante tutto l’ anno, senza avere dei picchi, perché non e’ in grado di averne.

Maurone, eddai
Che ti ha fatto il buon Alex?

Nulla. Tipo tranquillo, ma numero 5 e’ tanto X lui.
Ho risposto a Manu traendo le conclusioni dopo aver visto la scheda di De Minaur.
Giocatore da 500 e da 250.

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-1: Detuqueridapresencia
walden 06-07-2026 18:21

Scritto da giallu

Scritto da MAURO

Scritto da Manu09
Ma de minaur come fa a essere numero 5 al mondo precisamente?

Giocatore che a 27 anni e passa non ha mai fatto una semifinale SLAM, ma una serie di quarti di finale;
Non ha mai vinto un 1000 ed ha fatto solamente una finale 1000
Evidentemente ha questa classifica perché e’ costante durante tutto l’ anno, senza avere dei picchi, perché non e’ in grado di averne.

Maurone, eddai
Che ti ha fatto il buon Alex?

E’ il migliore allievo del Bamba, non lo sapevi?

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+1: Detuqueridapresencia
walden 06-07-2026 18:19

Questo Fery, che gioca per hobby, essendo ricco di famiglia, papà finanziere ed ex proprietario di una squadra di calcio e mamma ex tennista, studente ad Harvard, come ai tempi di Bill Tilden e Don Budge, sta mettendo in seria difficoltà Grigor, che forse ha trovato in risposta un avversario più solido di Matteo. Sconfisse al primo turno un Flavio un po’ “abbattuto” a Melbourne, ed un certo tizio, “Ospite” da queste parti, si dolse del fatto che il nostro avesse perso da uno di “terza fila”….proprio di terza, forse non era…

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+1: Detuqueridapresencia
Gaz (Guest) 06-07-2026 18:19

È abbastanza incredibile come 7 di questi primi 8 set dei match femminili si siano conclusi 6-4 ,a parte il 6-3 finale della Paolini,una curiosità inusuale che non può sfuggire agli occhi.

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l Occhio di Sauron 06-07-2026 18:09

Scritto da MAURO

Scritto da Manu09
Ma de minaur come fa a essere numero 5 al mondo precisamente?

Giocatore che a 27 anni e passa non ha mai fatto una semifinale SLAM, ma una serie di quarti di finale;
Non ha mai vinto un 1000 ed ha fatto solamente una finale 1000
Evidentemente ha questa classifica perché e’ costante durante tutto l’ anno, senza avere dei picchi, perché non e’ in grado di averne.

Credo che anche Rublev (anche lui andato) non abbia mai fatto una semifinale Slam..
son cose che capitano, del resto Fognini in tutta la carriera ha raggiunto una sola volta i Q a Parigi poi non giocandoli neppure

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giallu 06-07-2026 18:08

Scritto da MAURO

Scritto da Manu09
Ma de minaur come fa a essere numero 5 al mondo precisamente?

Giocatore che a 27 anni e passa non ha mai fatto una semifinale SLAM, ma una serie di quarti di finale;
Non ha mai vinto un 1000 ed ha fatto solamente una finale 1000
Evidentemente ha questa classifica perché e’ costante durante tutto l’ anno, senza avere dei picchi, perché non e’ in grado di averne.

Maurone, eddai
Che ti ha fatto il buon Alex?

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l Occhio di Sauron 06-07-2026 18:07

Ora si tifa Dimitrov per Flavio, perché si merita la gloria anche negli avversari da affrontare

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MAURO (Guest) 06-07-2026 17:47

Scritto da Manu09
Ma de minaur come fa a essere numero 5 al mondo precisamente?

Giocatore che a 27 anni e passa non ha mai fatto una semifinale SLAM, ma una serie di quarti di finale;
Non ha mai vinto un 1000 ed ha fatto solamente una finale 1000
Evidentemente ha questa classifica perché e’ costante durante tutto l’ anno, senza avere dei picchi, perché non e’ in grado di averne.

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+1: Silvy__89
-1: Detuqueridapresencia
Sangalletto (Guest) 06-07-2026 17:43

@ pablox (#4648637)

Sono spesso tabelloni senza polacca e bielorussa

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pablox 06-07-2026 17:39

Bravissimi Jas e Flavio !
IN particolare Jas sembra tornata quella del 2024.
IL tabellone, senza la Sablaenka e la Swiatek, è oggettivamente invitante. E’ dura, ma non impossibile…

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Laura (Guest) 06-07-2026 17:21

mannaggia non poter vedre ne Jasmine ne Flavio oggi!!! ma bravissimi!!!

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Ozzastru (Guest) 06-07-2026 17:20

Jasmine Principessa!!!

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giallu 06-07-2026 17:18

Scritto da demorpurgo
Che giornata.
Io sono a posto così (cit.)

Commento top del giorno:-D
Grande e grazie per il sorrisone!!!

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giallu 06-07-2026 17:18

Scritto da demorpurgo
Che giornata.
Io sono a posto così (cit.)

Commento top del giorno:-D
Grande e grazie per il sorrisone!!!

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giallu 06-07-2026 17:16

comunque Alex, le va riconosciuto, bellissima giocatrice. Se avesse vinto avrei tifato per lei fino alla fine (nel sondaggio di fine 2025 nominai lei come sorpresa dell anno). Credo non ok sulla terra, ma sul cemento sarà un fattore se ci lavora

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Marco M. 06-07-2026 17:14

Flavio è una certezza assoluta!
Ora avanti senza paura e a braccio sciolto.

Jasmine parrebbe aver finalmente sistemato i problemi fisici che l’hanno attanagliata negli ultimi mesi e adesso giocando così può farci sognare.

Sono ormai tanti gli Slam dove non c’è solo Jannik a tener alta la bandiera, chissà che prima o dopo qualcuno/a non riesca a vincerne uno, sarebbe fantastico.

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+1: giallu, Don Budge fathers, pablox, Mats, Massi, Detuqueridapresencia, Marco Tullio Cicerone
il vero tennis (Guest) 06-07-2026 17:14

alla fine è stato un 2 su 2 piacevolmente sorpreso

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Una Tantum (Guest) 06-07-2026 17:13

E’ andata, meno male. Eala è giocatrice giovane ed in grande crescita, si è spenta un po’ nel finale, avrà altre occasioni. Adesso arriva la pericolosissima Kostyuk, che io considero poco sotto le primissime e dopo con ogni probabilità ci sarà una bombardiera. La strada è irta di difficoltà e ci vorrà la miglior Jasmine per superarla, ma noi ci crediamo. Forza Jas.

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Paul440 (Guest) 06-07-2026 17:12

Bravissimi entrambi

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Biscotto spagnolo (Guest) 06-07-2026 17:11

3 giocatori ai quarti di Wimbledon, stiamo vivendo l’epoca d’oro del tennis italiano

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+1: Silvy__89, Detuqueridapresencia
Gaz (Guest) 06-07-2026 17:11

Scritto da Gaz

Scritto da Gaz
Sul mio personalissimo cartellino:
Paolini
Bouzkova
Kostyuk
Keys

Almeno è già stata evitata la figura imbarazzante dello 0,cosa da mettere anche in preventivo in match così complicati,con nessuna sprovveduta in campo.

“L’odiatore delle italiane” contro il pessimismo dilagante,che stava facendo diventare la Eala una che fosse in corsa per il suo dodicesimo titolo slam.
Ahhh… anche oggi ci siamo guadagnati la pagnottella.

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Fogazzaroj 06-07-2026 17:11

Che bella Jasmine che sorride, e Flavio ormai è una certezza, ed anche nelle interviste post partita tiene la scena da attore consumato…

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leonealfa 06-07-2026 17:08

@ Silvy__89 (#4648570)

Dovrebbe rinunciare al doppio

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demorpurgo (Guest) 06-07-2026 17:08

Che giornata.
Io sono a posto così (cit.)

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+1: Marco M., Fogazzaroj, Detuqueridapresencia, etberit, giallu, Silvy__89
Silvy__89 06-07-2026 17:06

Scritto da Marco M.

Scritto da Silvy__89
Già dal primo set si capisce che i nostri vincono entrambi, sono tutti e 2 con gli occhi della tigre pronti ad azzannarti alla prima occasione ahahah!

Come hai scritto Jasmine ha perso il servizio, non fosse altro che per stupida scaramanzia eviterei. Grazie

Non credo alla scaramanzia e come volevasi dimostrare.
Si capisce già solo dal linguaggio del corpo chi vincerà una partita. Entrambi sono entrati da subito molto sicuri e concentrati. La Paolini era un bel po’ che non la si vedeva così.
Complimenti a entrambi

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+1: Marco M.
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 06-07-2026 17:06

COBOLLI!!!!!! ATTUALMENTE AL N.8 DEL RANKING LIVE……MA NON E’ ANCORA FINITA…(infatti ritengo che possa giocarsela molto bene, direi da favorito sia con Fery sia con Dimitrov)

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robdes12 06-07-2026 17:04

E brava anche Jasmine, passata anche lei lottando contro l’avversaria e i fantasmi di un’annata per lei problematica (cosa non proprio da tutte visti i crolli psicologici di tante delle giocatrici top ten).

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+1: Marco M., Detuqueridapresencia, giallu
Calvin (Guest) 06-07-2026 17:04

Giornata veramente trionfale

Bravissimi tutti e due che, sulla carta, partivano sfavoriti

Ora i quarti per sognare

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+1: Marco M., Detuqueridapresencia
giallu 06-07-2026 17:03

@ giallu (#4648508)

Evidentemente! 🙂

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etberit 06-07-2026 17:02

Evvaiiii, evvaiiii, evvvai evvai evvaiiiii!!!!!

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+1: Marco M., Detuqueridapresencia
Di Passaggio 06-07-2026 17:02

Giornatona, oggi, nel torneo più prestigioso.

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+1: etberit, giallu, Marco M.
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