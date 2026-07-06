Wimbledon: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 8. Fery, la favola continua a Wimbledon: “Federer era lì a guardarmi, faccio ancora fatica a crederci”. Zverev rimandato a domani ad un passo dalla vittoria

Arthur Fery - Foto Getty Images
Arthur Fery continua a vivere il suo sogno a Wimbledon 2026. Il britannico, numero 114 del mondo, ha firmato un’altra impresa battendo Grigor Dimitrov in cinque set e conquistando per la prima volta in carriera l’accesso ai quarti di finale di un torneo del Grande Slam.
Una vittoria che conferma Fery come la grande rivelazione del torneo. Prima di questa edizione dei Championships non era mai andato oltre il secondo turno in un Major, mentre ora si ritrova tra i migliori otto a Wimbledon, pronto ad affrontare
Flavio Cobolli in un quarto di finale dal sapore inatteso.
Dopo il successo su Dimitrov, Fery ha raccontato tutta l’emozione di un momento che sta ancora cercando di metabolizzare.
“In questo momento provo una quantità incredibile di emozioni. È la mia seconda vittoria consecutiva in cinque set, entrambe per 7-6 al quinto. Faccio ancora fatica a digerire tutto quello che è successo”, ha dichiarato il britannico.
Il palcoscenico era di quelli più speciali:
Centre Court di Wimbledon, pubblico di casa e un avversario di enorme classe ed esperienza come Dimitrov.
“Ero nervoso prima della partita, era un’occasione molto speciale, giocare sul Centrale contro Grigor, che è un giocatore incredibile. Però ho sentito di essermi ambientato molto rapidamente e mi sono trovato a mio agio fin dall’inizio”, ha spiegato Fery.
Uno degli aspetti che più colpisce del suo percorso è la forza mentale mostrata nei momenti decisivi. Due vittorie consecutive al quinto set, entrambe chiuse al tie-break, raccontano di un giocatore capace di restare lucido anche quando la pressione diventa altissima.
“Cerco sempre di essere orgoglioso della mia forza mentale. Se perdi una partita senza aver avuto l’atteggiamento giusto, te ne vai con la sensazione che avresti potuto fare molto di più”, ha detto.
“In queste due settimane penso che questo aspetto sia emerso tante volte. Sono molto orgoglioso di come mi sono comportato in campo, senza lamentele, senza momenti di frustrazione, semplicemente lottando e trovando il modo di restare vivo nelle partite”.
La giornata è diventata ancora più speciale quando Fery ha scoperto che in tribuna, nella Royal Box, c’era anche
Roger Federer. Un dettaglio che ha reso il momento quasi irreale per il britannico.
“Quando ho acceso la televisione nello spogliatoio per vedere il match femminile, ho visto che Roger Federer era nella Royal Box. Non sapevo che sarebbe venuto e ho subito scritto al mio team dicendo: ‘Roger è nel palco e sono abbastanza nervoso’”, ha raccontato.
Per Fery, essere osservato da uno dei più grandi giocatori della storia proprio sul Centre Court di Wimbledon è qualcosa di difficile da spiegare.
“È incredibile trovarsi in una situazione in cui uno dei migliori giocatori di tutti i tempi ti sta guardando giocare. E ancora di più farlo in una partita al meglio dei cinque set contro Dimitrov sul Centre Court di Wimbledon”.
Nel suo percorso di crescita, Fery ha dato grande importanza anche agli anni trascorsi a
Stanford, una scelta che considera ancora oggi fondamentale.
“Ho passato tre anni a Stanford dopo la mia esperienza da junior e non mi pento assolutamente di nulla. Sono uscito da lì con tantissima fame di competere nel circuito professionistico”, ha spiegato.
“Ho imparato moltissimo, ho fatto grandi amicizie e, inoltre, era un’università fantastica dal punto di vista accademico. Mi dava anche un piano alternativo nel caso in cui il tennis non avesse funzionato”.
Ora sulla strada del britannico ci sarà
Flavio Cobolli, anche lui protagonista di uno splendido torneo. Fery sa che il quarto di finale sarà molto complicato, ma arriva all’appuntamento con grande fiducia.
“Sarà una partita molto dura. Mi aspetto un incontro completamente diverso rispetto all’Australia, perché le condizioni sono differenti e sono sicuro che lui sarà al 100%”, ha detto parlando della sfida con l’azzurro.
“In quella partita giocai davvero bene e sentii di averla dominata. Useremo quell’esperienza per preparare l’incontro di mercoledì”.
Un ruolo decisivo, nella sua favola londinese, lo sta avendo anche il sostegno del pubblico britannico e delle persone più vicine a lui.
“Avevo tantissimi amici, familiari e tutto il mio team in tribuna. In partite così li guardo sempre: sento che stiamo giocando tutti insieme”, ha raccontato.
La vittoria sul Centre Court, nel giorno della sua prima qualificazione ai quarti Slam, resterà impressa per sempre nella sua memoria.
“Quando ho vinto, essendo la mia prima volta sul Centre Court e il mio primo tentativo di raggiungere i quarti di finale di uno Slam, è stato molto speciale poter condividere quel momento con loro”.
“Quello che ho vissuto oggi lo ricorderò per tutta la vita. Chissà se vivrò di nuovo qualcosa del genere, spero di sì, ma per sicurezza sto cercando di godermi e assorbire ogni secondo”.
Intanto, Wimbledon deve ancora completare il quadro dei quarti di finale maschili. Il match tra
Alexander Zverev e Jiri Lehecka è stato sospeso per il coprifuoco delle 23:00 imposto dall’All England Club. Il tedesco era avanti 6-4 7-5 3-3 quando l’incontro è stato interrotto e sarà completato martedì.
Il vincente affronterà
Taylor Fritz, mentre gli altri quarti vedono già protagonisti nomi importanti come Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Jan-Lennard Struff, Flavio Cobolli, Arthur Fery, Felix Auger-Aliassime e lo stesso Fritz.
La favola più sorprendente, però, resta quella di Fery: un giocatore entrato a Wimbledon senza grandi aspettative e ora capace di sognare davvero in grande. Sul Centre Court, davanti a Federer, ha scritto una pagina che può cambiare la sua carriera. Ora lo aspetta Cobolli, in un quarto di finale che nessuno avrebbe pronosticato e che racconta perfettamente la magia di Wimbledon.
Wimbledon
Londra, Regno Unito · 6 Luglio 2026
☀
19°C
Prevalentemente soleggiato · Picco 34°C
CIELO
Parzialmente soleggiato per gran parte della giornata, poi nuvole intermittenti in serata
PIOGGIA
Assente nelle ore principali
CAMPO
Erba
Andamento della giornata — 6 Luglio
08:00
⛅
22°
09:00
⛅
24°
10:00
⛅
26°
11:00
⛅
28°
12:00
⛅
29°
13:00
⛅
31°
14:00
⛅
32°
15:00
⛅
33°
16:00
⛅
34°
18:00
⛅
32°
✅ Nessuna pioggia indicata: condizioni buone per il 4° turno sull’erba
🎾 Programma del giorno — 6 Luglio
🎾
Wimbledon · 4° Turno
Main Draw · Erba
R16
☀ Parzialmente soleggiato
✅ Asciutto
🎾 4° Turno
🌿 Erba
Centre Court – Ore: 2:30pm
J. Paolini vs A. Eala
Slam Wimbledon
J. Paolini [13]
6
4
6
A. Eala [29]
4
6
3
Vincitore: J. Paolini
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Eala
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
A. Eala
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
J. Paolini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Eala
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Eala
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Eala
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
J. Paolini
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
A. Eala
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
J. Paolini
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
A. Eala
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
J. Paolini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Eala
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Paolini
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Paolini
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Eala
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
J. Paolini
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
A. Eala
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
J. Paolini
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
A. Eala
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
A. Eala
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
J. Paolini
None-None
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
G. Dimitrov
vs A. Fery
Slam Wimbledon
G. Dimitrov
5
6
6
4
6
A. Fery
7
3
4
6
7
Vincitore: A. Fery
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
6*-8
7-8*
7-9*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Fery
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
G. Dimitrov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
A. Fery
15-0
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
G. Dimitrov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
G. Dimitrov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
A. Fery
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
A. Fery
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Fery
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
G. Dimitrov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Fery
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
G. Dimitrov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
G. Dimitrov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. Fery
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Dimitrov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
A. Fery
0-15
0-30
15-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
A. Fery
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
G. Dimitrov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Fery
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
G. Dimitrov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
G. Dimitrov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-30
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Fery
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Fery
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
A. Fery
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Fery
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
J. Lehecka
vs A. Zverev
Slam Wimbledon
J. Lehecka [13]
•
0
4
5
3
A. Zverev [2]
0
6
7
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Lehecka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Zverev
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Zverev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Lehecka
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
A. Zverev
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Lehecka
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Lehecka
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
J. Lehecka
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
J. Lehecka
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Zverev
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. Lehecka
None-None
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
A. de Minaur vs F. Cobolli
Slam Wimbledon
A. de Minaur [5]
5
6
3
F. Cobolli [9]
7
7
6
Vincitore: F. Cobolli
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. de Minaur
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
F. Cobolli
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. de Minaur
0-15
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
F. Cobolli
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
3-6*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. de Minaur
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
A. de Minaur
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
F. Cobolli
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. de Minaur
0-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Cobolli
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
A. de Minaur
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
F. Cobolli
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
F. Cobolli
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. de Minaur
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
F. Cobolli
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. de Minaur
None-None
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
M. Keys
vs L. Noskova
Slam Wimbledon
M. Keys [26]
4
6
L. Noskova [9]
6
7
Vincitore: L. Noskova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
0-4*
1*-4
2*-4
2-5*
2-6*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Keys
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
M. Keys
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
L. Noskova
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
M. Keys
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
M. Keys
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Keys
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
L. Noskova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Keys
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
L. Noskova
15-0
15-15
30-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
L. Noskova
None-None
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
T. Fritz
vs A. Bublik
Slam Wimbledon
T. Fritz [6]
7
6
6
A. Bublik [10]
6
4
4
Vincitore: T. Fritz
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
T. Fritz
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
A. Bublik
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
3-1 → 3-2
T. Fritz
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Fritz
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
4*-0
5-0*
6-0*
6-6 → 7-6
A. Bublik
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
6-5 → 6-6
T. Fritz
15-0
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
T. Fritz
None-None
15-0
40-0
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
No.2 Court – Ore: 12:00am
A. Krueger vs M. Kostyuk
Slam Wimbledon
A. Krueger
4
4
M. Kostyuk [12]
6
6
Vincitore: M. Kostyuk
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Krueger
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
A. Krueger
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
M. Kostyuk
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Kostyuk
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Krueger
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Krueger
0-15
0-30
0-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
A. Krueger
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
A. Krueger
None-None
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
M. Bouzkova
vs E. Mertens
Slam Wimbledon
M. Bouzkova [21]
4
4
E. Mertens [25]
6
6
Vincitore: E. Mertens
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Bouzkova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
E. Mertens
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
E. Mertens
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
E. Mertens
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Mertens
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
M. Bouzkova
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
E. Mertens
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
E. Mertens
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Bouzkova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
E. Mertens
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
M. Bouzkova
None-None
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
M. Kostyuk
/ E. Ruse vs E. Perez / D. Schuurs
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Salisbury
/ L. Fernandez vs C. Harrison / S. Zhang
Slam Wimbledon
J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez
7
3
3
C. Harrison / S. Zhang [3]
6
6
6
Vincitore: C. Harrison/S. Zhang
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
C. Harrison / S. Zhang
3-5 → 3-6
J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez
2-5 → 3-5
C. Harrison / S. Zhang
2-4 → 2-5
J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez
1-4 → 2-4
C. Harrison / S. Zhang
1-3 → 1-4
J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
C. Harrison / S. Zhang
0-2 → 0-3
J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez
0-1 → 0-2
C. Harrison / S. Zhang
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez
3-5 → 3-6
C. Harrison / S. Zhang
3-4 → 3-5
J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
C. Harrison / S. Zhang
2-3 → 2-4
J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
C. Harrison / S. Zhang
1-2 → 1-3
J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
C. Harrison / S. Zhang
0-1 → 0-2
J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
2*-0
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez
5-6 → 6-6
C. Harrison / S. Zhang
5-5 → 5-6
J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
C. Harrison / S. Zhang
4-4 → 4-5
J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
C. Harrison / S. Zhang
2-4 → 3-4
J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez
1-4 → 2-4
C. Harrison / S. Zhang
1-3 → 1-4
J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez
0-3 → 1-3
C. Harrison / S. Zhang
0-2 → 0-3
J. Salisbury / L. Fernandez
0-1 → 0-2
C. Harrison / S. Zhang
None-None
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am
H. Guo
/ K. Mladenovic
vs A. Detiuc
/ I. Khromacheva
Slam Wimbledon
H. Guo / K. Mladenovic [10]
4
7
6
A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva
6
6
3
Vincitore: H. Guo/K. Mladenovic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva
5-3 → 6-3
H. Guo / K. Mladenovic
4-3 → 5-3
A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva
4-2 → 4-3
H. Guo / K. Mladenovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
3-1 → 3-2
H. Guo / K. Mladenovic
3-0 → 3-1
A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
H. Guo / K. Mladenovic
1-0 → 2-0
A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
4*-3
4*-4
5-4*
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-6 → 6-6
H. Guo / K. Mladenovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
H. Guo / K. Mladenovic
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva
3-4 → 4-4
H. Guo / K. Mladenovic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva
0-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
H. Guo / K. Mladenovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva
1-2 → 2-2
H. Guo / K. Mladenovic
0-2 → 1-2
A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva
0-1 → 0-2
H. Guo / K. Mladenovic
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
H. Guo / K. Mladenovic
3-5 → 4-5
A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva
3-4 → 3-5
H. Guo / K. Mladenovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva
3-2 → 3-3
H. Guo / K. Mladenovic
2-2 → 3-2
A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva
2-1 → 2-2
H. Guo / K. Mladenovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Detiuc / I. Khromacheva
1-0 → 1-1
H. Guo / K. Mladenovic
None-None
0-15
15-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
T. Kokkinakis
/ A. Kovacevic vs C. Harrison / N. Skupski
Slam Wimbledon
T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic
7
7
C. Harrison / N. Skupski [5]
6
6
Vincitore: T. Kokkinakis/A. Kovacevic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
5*-2
5*-3
5-4*
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
C. Harrison / N. Skupski
6-5 → 6-6
T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic
5-5 → 6-5
C. Harrison / N. Skupski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
C. Harrison / N. Skupski
4-3 → 4-4
T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
C. Harrison / N. Skupski
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic
2-2 → 3-2
C. Harrison / N. Skupski
2-1 → 2-2
T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
C. Harrison / N. Skupski
1-0 → 1-1
T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
C. Harrison / N. Skupski
5-5 → 5-6
T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic
4-5 → 5-5
C. Harrison / N. Skupski
4-4 → 4-5
T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
C. Harrison / N. Skupski
3-3 → 3-4
T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic
2-3 → 3-3
C. Harrison / N. Skupski
2-2 → 2-3
T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic
1-2 → 2-2
C. Harrison / N. Skupski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
T. Kokkinakis / A. Kovacevic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
C. Harrison / N. Skupski
0-0 → 0-1
P. Nouza
/ N. Oberleitner vs J. Cash / L. Glasspool
Slam Wimbledon
P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner
3
6
5
J. Cash / L. Glasspool [3]
6
3
7
Vincitore: J. Cash/L. Glasspool
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
J. Cash / L. Glasspool
5-5 → 5-6
P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner
4-5 → 5-5
J. Cash / L. Glasspool
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
J. Cash / L. Glasspool
3-3 → 3-4
P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner
2-3 → 3-3
J. Cash / L. Glasspool
2-2 → 2-3
P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
J. Cash / L. Glasspool
1-1 → 1-2
P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. Cash / L. Glasspool
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner
5-3 → 6-3
J. Cash / L. Glasspool
5-2 → 5-3
P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner
4-2 → 5-2
J. Cash / L. Glasspool
3-2 → 4-2
P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner
2-2 → 3-2
J. Cash / L. Glasspool
2-1 → 2-2
P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner
1-1 → 2-1
J. Cash / L. Glasspool
1-0 → 1-1
P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Cash / L. Glasspool
3-5 → 3-6
P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner
3-4 → 3-5
J. Cash / L. Glasspool
3-3 → 3-4
P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner
2-3 → 3-3
J. Cash / L. Glasspool
2-2 → 2-3
P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner
1-2 → 2-2
J. Cash / L. Glasspool
1-1 → 1-2
P. Nouza / N. Oberleitner
0-1 → 1-1
J. Cash / L. Glasspool
0-0 → 0-1
M. Pavic
/ F. Stollar vs N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk
Slam Wimbledon
M. Pavic / F. Stollar
7
7
N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk [6]
6
6
Vincitore: M. Pavic/F. Stollar
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk
6-5 → 6-6
M. Pavic / F. Stollar
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
M. Pavic / F. Stollar
3-5 → 4-5
N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk
3-4 → 3-5
M. Pavic / F. Stollar
2-4 → 3-4
N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
M. Pavic / F. Stollar
1-3 → 2-3
N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk
1-2 → 1-3
M. Pavic / F. Stollar
1-1 → 1-2
N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk
1-0 → 1-1
M. Pavic / F. Stollar
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
6-6 → 7-6
M. Pavic / F. Stollar
5-6 → 6-6
N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
M. Pavic / F. Stollar
4-5 → 5-5
N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk
4-4 → 4-5
M. Pavic / F. Stollar
3-4 → 4-4
N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
M. Pavic / F. Stollar
2-3 → 3-3
N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
M. Pavic / F. Stollar
2-1 → 2-2
N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk
1-1 → 2-1
M. Pavic / F. Stollar
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk
None-None
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
0-0 → 0-1
Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Aoyama / E. Liang vs S. Hsieh / X. Wang
Slam Wimbledon
S. Aoyama / E. Liang [13]
6
4
6
S. Hsieh / X. Wang
3
6
2
Vincitore: S. Aoyama/E. Liang
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Aoyama / E. Liang
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
S. Hsieh / X. Wang
15-0
30-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
S. Aoyama / E. Liang
5-0 → 5-1
S. Hsieh / X. Wang
4-0 → 5-0
S. Aoyama / E. Liang
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
S. Hsieh / X. Wang
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
S. Aoyama / E. Liang
1-0 → 2-0
S. Hsieh / X. Wang
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Aoyama / E. Liang
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
S. Hsieh / X. Wang
3-5 → 4-5
S. Aoyama / E. Liang
3-4 → 3-5
S. Hsieh / X. Wang
3-3 → 3-4
S. Aoyama / E. Liang
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
S. Hsieh / X. Wang
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
S. Aoyama / E. Liang
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Hsieh / X. Wang
1-1 → 1-2
S. Aoyama / E. Liang
0-15
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
S. Hsieh / X. Wang
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Aoyama / E. Liang
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
5-3 → 6-3
S. Hsieh / X. Wang
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
S. Aoyama / E. Liang
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
S. Hsieh / X. Wang
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
S. Aoyama / E. Liang
15-0
15-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
S. Hsieh / X. Wang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
S. Aoyama / E. Liang
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
S. Hsieh / X. Wang
0-1 → 0-2
S. Aoyama / E. Liang
None-None
0-30
30-30
30-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
X. Jiang
/ Y. Xu vs L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva
Slam Wimbledon
X. Jiang / Y. Xu
4
6
6
L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva [7]
6
2
4
Vincitore: X. Jiang/Y. Xu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
X. Jiang / Y. Xu
4-4 → 5-4
L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva
4-3 → 4-4
X. Jiang / Y. Xu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
X. Jiang / Y. Xu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
X. Jiang / Y. Xu
1-1 → 2-1
L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
X. Jiang / Y. Xu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
X. Jiang / Y. Xu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
X. Jiang / Y. Xu
3-1 → 4-1
L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
X. Jiang / Y. Xu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva
1-0 → 1-1
X. Jiang / Y. Xu
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva
4-5 → 4-6
X. Jiang / Y. Xu
3-5 → 4-5
L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
X. Jiang / Y. Xu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva
2-3 → 2-4
X. Jiang / Y. Xu
1-3 → 2-3
L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
X. Jiang / Y. Xu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
X. Jiang / Y. Xu
None-None
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
S. Bolelli
/ A. Vavassori vs A. Krajicek / N. Mektic
Slam Wimbledon
S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori [4]
6
6
4
A. Krajicek / N. Mektic [14]
7
4
6
Vincitore: A. Krajicek/N. Mektic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
A. Krajicek / N. Mektic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori
3-4 → 4-4
A. Krajicek / N. Mektic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori
2-3 → 3-3
A. Krajicek / N. Mektic
2-2 → 2-3
S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori
1-2 → 2-2
A. Krajicek / N. Mektic
1-1 → 1-2
S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori
0-1 → 1-1
A. Krajicek / N. Mektic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
A. Krajicek / N. Mektic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori
4-3 → 5-3
A. Krajicek / N. Mektic
4-2 → 4-3
S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
A. Krajicek / N. Mektic
2-2 → 3-2
S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori
1-2 → 2-2
A. Krajicek / N. Mektic
1-1 → 1-2
S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Krajicek / N. Mektic
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
2*-5
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Krajicek / N. Mektic
6-5 → 6-6
S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
A. Krajicek / N. Mektic
5-4 → 5-5
S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori
4-4 → 5-4
A. Krajicek / N. Mektic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori
3-3 → 4-3
A. Krajicek / N. Mektic
3-2 → 3-3
S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori
2-2 → 3-2
A. Krajicek / N. Mektic
2-1 → 2-2
S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori
1-1 → 2-1
A. Krajicek / N. Mektic
1-0 → 1-1
S. Bolelli / A. Vavassori
None-None
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
E. Roger-Vasselin
/ L. Siegemund vs M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko
Slam Wimbledon
E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund
4
6
M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko [2]
6
7
Vincitore: M. Arevalo/J. Ostapenko
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
3*-2
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
7-8*
6-6 → 6-7
E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund
5-6 → 6-6
M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund
4-5 → 5-5
M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund
3-4 → 4-4
M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund
1-4 → 2-4
M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko
1-3 → 1-4
E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko
1-1 → 1-2
E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund
0-1 → 1-1
M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund
4-5 → 4-6
M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko
4-4 → 4-5
E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund
3-4 → 4-4
M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko
3-3 → 3-4
E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund
2-3 → 3-3
M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko
2-2 → 2-3
E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund
1-2 → 2-2
M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko
1-1 → 1-2
E. Roger-Vasselin / L. Siegemund
0-1 → 1-1
M. Arevalo / J. Ostapenko
None-None
15-0
30-0
30-15
0-0 → 0-1
Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Stojsavljevic
vs A. Pircher
Slam Wimbledon
M. Stojsavljevic [12]
6
4
2
A. Pircher
4
6
6
Vincitore: A. Pircher
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Stojsavljevic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
A. Pircher
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
M. Stojsavljevic
1-4 → 2-4
A. Pircher
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
M. Stojsavljevic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
A. Pircher
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
M. Stojsavljevic
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Stojsavljevic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
A. Pircher
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
M. Stojsavljevic
4-3 → 4-4
M. Stojsavljevic
2-3 → 3-3
A. Pircher
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Stojsavljevic
0-15
0-30
15-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Pircher
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Stojsavljevic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
A. Pircher
15-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Stojsavljevic
5-4 → 6-4
A. Pircher
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
M. Stojsavljevic
4-3 → 5-3
M. Stojsavljevic
3-2 → 3-3
A. Pircher
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Stojsavljevic
2-1 → 3-1
M. Stojsavljevic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. Pircher
None-None
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
A. Danilina
/ A. Krunic vs I. Neel / G. Olmos
Slam Wimbledon
A. Danilina / A. Krunic [3]
7
4
4
I. Neel / G. Olmos
5
6
6
Vincitore: I. Neel/G. Olmos
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
I. Neel / G. Olmos
4-5 → 4-6
A. Danilina / A. Krunic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
I. Neel / G. Olmos
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
A. Danilina / A. Krunic
3-3 → 4-3
I. Neel / G. Olmos
3-2 → 3-3
A. Danilina / A. Krunic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
I. Neel / G. Olmos
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Danilina / A. Krunic
1-1 → 2-1
I. Neel / G. Olmos
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
A. Danilina / A. Krunic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Neel / G. Olmos
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
A. Danilina / A. Krunic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
I. Neel / G. Olmos
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Danilina / A. Krunic
3-3 → 3-4
I. Neel / G. Olmos
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Danilina / A. Krunic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
I. Neel / G. Olmos
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Danilina / A. Krunic
1-1 → 2-1
I. Neel / G. Olmos
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Danilina / A. Krunic
15-15
15-0
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Neel / G. Olmos
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
A. Danilina / A. Krunic
5-5 → 6-5
I. Neel / G. Olmos
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
A. Danilina / A. Krunic
4-4 → 5-4
I. Neel / G. Olmos
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Danilina / A. Krunic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
I. Neel / G. Olmos
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Danilina / A. Krunic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
I. Neel / G. Olmos
2-1 → 2-2
A. Danilina / A. Krunic
1-1 → 2-1
I. Neel / G. Olmos
1-0 → 1-1
A. Danilina / A. Krunic
None-None
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
M. Polmans
/ S. Hunter vs G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi
Slam Wimbledon
M. Polmans / S. Hunter
7
7
G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi
6
5
Vincitore: M. Polmans/S. Hunter
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Polmans / S. Hunter
6-5 → 7-5
G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
M. Polmans / S. Hunter
4-5 → 5-5
G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi
4-4 → 4-5
M. Polmans / S. Hunter
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi
15-0
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
M. Polmans / S. Hunter
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Polmans / S. Hunter
2-1 → 3-1
G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
M. Polmans / S. Hunter
0-1 → 1-1
G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi
6-5 → 6-6
M. Polmans / S. Hunter
5-5 → 6-5
G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi
5-4 → 5-5
M. Polmans / S. Hunter
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Polmans / S. Hunter
15-0
30-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi
3-2 → 3-3
M. Polmans / S. Hunter
2-2 → 3-2
G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi
2-1 → 2-2
M. Polmans / S. Hunter
1-1 → 2-1
G. Andreozzi / A. Sutjiadi
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
M. Polmans / S. Hunter
None-None
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
M. Domenc
/ D. Jade vs J. Craze / O.Page
Slam Wimbledon
M. Domenc / D. Jade [8]
6
6
J. Craze / O.Page
3
1
Vincitore: M. Domenc/D. Jade
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Craze / O.Page
5-1 → 6-1
M. Domenc / D. Jade
4-1 → 5-1
J. Craze / O.Page
0-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 4-1
M. Domenc / D. Jade
3-0 → 4-0
J. Craze / O.Page
2-0 → 3-0
M. Domenc / D. Jade
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
J. Craze / O.Page
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Domenc / D. Jade
5-3 → 6-3
J. Craze / O.Page
5-2 → 5-3
M. Domenc / D. Jade
4-2 → 5-2
J. Craze / O.Page
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
M. Domenc / D. Jade
2-2 → 3-2
J. Craze / O.Page
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Domenc / D. Jade
1-1 → 2-1
J. Craze / O.Page
1-0 → 1-1
M. Domenc / D. Jade
None-None
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
X. Sun
vs D. Zoldakova
Slam Wimbledon
X. Sun [1]
7
6
D. Zoldakova
5
1
Vincitore: X. Sun
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Zoldakova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
3-0 → 3-1
D. Zoldakova
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
X. Sun
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Zoldakova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
D. Zoldakova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
D. Zoldakova
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
X. Sun
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
X. Sun
None-None
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
M. Pop
vs D. Britton
Slam Wimbledon
M. Pop
6
1
4
D. Britton
2
6
6
Vincitore: D. Britton
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Britton
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
M. Pop
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
M. Pop
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
D. Britton
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Pop
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
D. Britton
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Britton
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
D. Britton
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
M. Pop
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
D. Britton
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Britton
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
M. Pop
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
D. Britton
None-None
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
R. Lawlor
/ J. Lee vs A. Gabet / S. Rybkin
Slam Wimbledon
R. Lawlor / J. Lee
None
6
5
1
A. Gabet / S. Rybkin
•
None
4
7
0
Vincitore: R. Lawlor/J. Lee
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Lawlor / J. Lee
None-None
1-0
1-1
1-2
2-2
2-3
2-4
2-6
3-6
4-6
4-7
5-7
6-7
7-7
8-7
8-8
9-8
9-9
10-9
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Gabet / S. Rybkin
5-6 → 5-7
R. Lawlor / J. Lee
4-4 → 5-4
A. Gabet / S. Rybkin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
R. Lawlor / J. Lee
3-3 → 4-3
A. Gabet / S. Rybkin
3-2 → 3-3
R. Lawlor / J. Lee
2-2 → 3-2
A. Gabet / S. Rybkin
2-1 → 2-2
R. Lawlor / J. Lee
1-1 → 2-1
A. Gabet / S. Rybkin
1-0 → 1-1
R. Lawlor / J. Lee
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Gabet / S. Rybkin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
R. Lawlor / J. Lee
15-0
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
A. Gabet / S. Rybkin
4-3 → 4-4
R. Lawlor / J. Lee
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
A. Gabet / S. Rybkin
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
R. Lawlor / J. Lee
1-3 → 2-3
A. Gabet / S. Rybkin
1-2 → 1-3
R. Lawlor / J. Lee
0-2 → 1-2
A. Gabet / S. Rybkin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
R. Lawlor / J. Lee
None-None
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
J. Dembo
/ D. Jovanovski vs V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri
Slam Wimbledon
J. Dembo / D. Jovanovski
None
3
6
0
V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri
•
None
6
2
1
Vincitore: V. Gonzalez-Galino/T. Konduri
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri
V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri
None-None
1-0
3-0
4-0
4-1
5-1
5-3
5-4
6-4
6-5
6-6
6-7
6-8
7-8
9-8
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
J. Dembo / D. Jovanovski
4-2 → 5-2
V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
J. Dembo / D. Jovanovski
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
J. Dembo / D. Jovanovski
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri
0-15
15-15
15-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. Dembo / D. Jovanovski
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri
3-5 → 3-6
J. Dembo / D. Jovanovski
2-5 → 3-5
V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri
2-4 → 2-5
J. Dembo / D. Jovanovski
1-4 → 2-4
V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
J. Dembo / D. Jovanovski
1-2 → 1-3
V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri
1-1 → 1-2
J. Dembo / D. Jovanovski
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
V. Gonzalez-Galino / T. Konduri
None-None
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Lacinova
vs E. Eigelsbach
Slam Wimbledon
A. Lacinova
6
5
3
E. Eigelsbach
1
7
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Eigelsbach
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
A. Lacinova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
E. Eigelsbach
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
A. Lacinova
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
A. Lacinova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
E. Eigelsbach
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
E. Eigelsbach
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Lacinova
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
A. Lacinova
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
A. Lacinova
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Lacinova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
E. Eigelsbach
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
N. Lagaev
vs M. Thamm
Slam Wimbledon
N. Lagaev
0
4
M. Thamm [9]
6
6
Vincitore: M. Thamm
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Lagaev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
M. Thamm
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
N. Lagaev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Thamm
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
N. Lagaev
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 3-1
N. Lagaev
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Lagaev
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-5 → 0-6
M. Thamm
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
M. Thamm
None-None
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
V. Fletcher
/ A. Mirrington vs Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata
Slam Wimbledon
V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington
6
3
Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata [6]
7
6
Vincitore: Y. Alexandrescou/R. Tabata
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata
3-5 → 3-6
V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington
2-5 → 3-5
Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington
2-3 → 2-4
Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata
2-2 → 2-3
V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-2*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata
6-5 → 6-6
V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington
5-5 → 6-5
Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata
5-4 → 5-5
V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata
3-2 → 3-3
V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata
2-1 → 2-2
V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Alexandrescou / R. Tabata
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
V. Fletcher / A. Mirrington
0-0 → 1-0
R. Ciurnelli
/ L. Sloboda vs E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic
Slam Wimbledon
R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda
0
7
6
1
E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic
•
0
6
7
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic
None-None
0-1
2-1
3-1
3-2
4-2
5-2
5-4
6-4
6-5
6-6
6-7
8-7
8-8
8-9
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
1*-5
2-5*
2-6*
3*-6
6-6 → 6-7
R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda
4-5 → 5-5
E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda
3-4 → 4-4
E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic
2-4 → 3-4
R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic
2-2 → 2-3
R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda
0-30
15-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda
0-1 → 1-1
E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
5-4*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda
5-5 → 6-5
E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda
3-3 → 4-3
E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic
3-2 → 3-3
R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda
2-2 → 3-2
E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic
2-1 → 2-2
R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda
1-1 → 2-1
E. Gonzalez / S. Suljic
1-0 → 1-1
R. Ciurnelli / L. Sloboda
0-0 → 1-0
F. De Bresser
/ U. Jeong vs E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm
Slam Wimbledon
F. De Bresser / U. Jeong
4
4
E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm [6]
6
6
Vincitore: E. Dotsenko/M. Thamm
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm
4-5 → 4-6
F. De Bresser / U. Jeong
3-5 → 4-5
E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm
2-5 → 3-5
F. De Bresser / U. Jeong
0-15
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 2-5
E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
F. De Bresser / U. Jeong
1-3 → 1-4
E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm
1-2 → 1-3
F. De Bresser / U. Jeong
0-2 → 1-2
E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
F. De Bresser / U. Jeong
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm
4-5 → 4-6
F. De Bresser / U. Jeong
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm
3-4 → 4-4
F. De Bresser / U. Jeong
2-4 → 3-4
E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm
1-4 → 2-4
F. De Bresser / U. Jeong
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
A-40
0-4 → 1-4
E. Dotsenko / M. Thamm
0-3 → 0-4
F. De Bresser / U. Jeong
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
F. De Bresser / U. Jeong
0-1 → 0-2
F. De Bresser / U. Jeong
None-None
15-15
30-15
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
T. Frodin
vs F. Dorofeeva-Rybas
Slam Wimbledon
T. Frodin
7
7
F. Dorofeeva-Rybas [13]
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Dorofeeva-Rybas
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
F. Dorofeeva-Rybas
4-5 → 5-5
T. Frodin
15-0
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
F. Dorofeeva-Rybas
3-4 → 4-4
T. Frodin
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
F. Dorofeeva-Rybas
2-3 → 2-4
T. Frodin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
F. Dorofeeva-Rybas
1-2 → 1-3
F. Dorofeeva-Rybas
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
3-0*
3-1*
4*-1
4*-2
5-2*
6-2*
6-6 → 7-6
F. Dorofeeva-Rybas
5-5 → 5-6
T. Frodin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
F. Dorofeeva-Rybas
4-4 → 4-5
T. Frodin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
F. Dorofeeva-Rybas
2-4 → 3-4
F. Dorofeeva-Rybas
1-3 → 1-4
T. Frodin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
F. Dorofeeva-Rybas
1-1 → 1-2
F. Dorofeeva-Rybas
None-None
15-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
J. Preston
vs O. Traynor
Slam Wimbledon
J. Preston
6
7
O. Traynor
1
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Preston
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
O. Traynor
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
O. Traynor
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Preston
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
J. Preston
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
O. Traynor
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. Preston
None-None
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
M. Makarova
vs J. Hazelitt
Slam Wimbledon
M. Makarova [7]
7
7
J. Hazelitt
5
6
Vincitore: M. Makarova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
J. Hazelitt
0-15
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 6-6
J. Hazelitt
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
J. Hazelitt
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
M. Makarova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
M. Makarova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Makarova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
J. Hazelitt
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
M. Makarova
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
M. Makarova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
J. Secord
/ D. Zhalgasbay vs Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca
Slam Wimbledon
J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay
7
7
Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca [5]
6
6
Vincitore: J. Secord/D. Zhalgasbay
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
6-6 → 7-6
J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay
5-6 → 6-6
Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay
4-5 → 5-5
Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca
4-4 → 4-5
J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay
0-15
0-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca
3-3 → 3-4
J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay
2-3 → 3-3
Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca
2-2 → 2-3
J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca
1-1 → 1-2
J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
4*-3
4*-4
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
9-8*
6-6 → 7-6
Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca
6-5 → 6-6
J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay
5-5 → 6-5
Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca
5-4 → 5-5
J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay
4-4 → 5-4
Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay
3-3 → 4-3
Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca
3-2 → 3-3
J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca
0-15
0-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Alvarez / L. Storck Franca
1-0 → 1-1
J. Secord / D. Zhalgasbay
None-None
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
V. Barros
/ N. Leme Da Silva vs T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova
Slam Wimbledon
V. Barros / N. Leme Da Silva [1]
6
6
T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova
4
2
Vincitore: V. Barros/N. Leme Da Silva
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Barros / N. Leme Da Silva
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
V. Barros / N. Leme Da Silva
4-1 → 4-2
T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova
3-1 → 4-1
V. Barros / N. Leme Da Silva
2-1 → 3-1
T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova
2-0 → 2-1
V. Barros / N. Leme Da Silva
1-0 → 2-0
T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Barros / N. Leme Da Silva
5-4 → 6-4
T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova
5-3 → 5-4
V. Barros / N. Leme Da Silva
4-3 → 5-3
T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
V. Barros / N. Leme Da Silva
3-2 → 4-2
T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova
3-1 → 3-2
V. Barros / N. Leme Da Silva
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
V. Barros / N. Leme Da Silva
0-1 → 1-1
T. Bush / T. Prisadnikova
None-None
15-0
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Kovackova vs R. Zhang
Slam Wimbledon
J. Kovackova [3]
4
6
6
R. Zhang
6
3
1
Vincitore: J. Kovackova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Kovackova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
R. Zhang
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
J. Kovackova
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
3-1 → 4-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Zhang
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
R. Zhang
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Zhang
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
J. Kovackova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
R. Zhang
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
R. Zhang
None-None
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
A. Pushkareva
vs R. Alame
Slam Wimbledon
A. Pushkareva [14]
6
6
R. Alame
4
3
Vincitore: A. Pushkareva
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Alame
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
A. Pushkareva
0-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
R. Alame
0-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Alame
0-15
15-15
15-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
R. Alame
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
R. Alame
0-15
0-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Alame
None-None
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
S. Azam
/ V. Reddy vs M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani
Slam Wimbledon
S. Azam / V. Reddy
6
7
M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani
3
6
Vincitore: S. Azam/V. Reddy
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
5*-2
6*-2
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani
15-0
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
6-5 → 6-6
S. Azam / V. Reddy
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani
5-4 → 5-5
S. Azam / V. Reddy
4-4 → 5-4
M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani
3-4 → 4-4
S. Azam / V. Reddy
2-4 → 3-4
M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani
2-3 → 2-4
S. Azam / V. Reddy
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani
1-2 → 1-3
S. Azam / V. Reddy
1-1 → 1-2
M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani
1-0 → 1-1
S. Azam / V. Reddy
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani
0-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
S. Azam / V. Reddy
4-3 → 5-3
M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani
4-2 → 4-3
S. Azam / V. Reddy
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
S. Azam / V. Reddy
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani
0-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
S. Azam / V. Reddy
1-0 → 2-0
M. Gribaldo / S. Massellani
None-None
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
N. Baena
/ T. Chavez vs J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani
Slam Wimbledon
N. Baena / T. Chavez [7]
5
6
J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani
7
7
Vincitore: J. Bolivar Idarraga/D. Pagani
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None*-None
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
2*-5
2*-6
6-6 → 6-7
J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani
6-5 → 6-6
N. Baena / T. Chavez
5-5 → 6-5
J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani
4-5 → 5-5
N. Baena / T. Chavez
3-5 → 4-5
J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani
3-4 → 3-5
N. Baena / T. Chavez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani
2-3 → 2-4
N. Baena / T. Chavez
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani
1-2 → 1-3
N. Baena / T. Chavez
0-2 → 1-2
J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani
0-1 → 0-2
N. Baena / T. Chavez
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani
5-6 → 5-7
N. Baena / T. Chavez
5-5 → 5-6
J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani
5-4 → 5-5
N. Baena / T. Chavez
4-4 → 5-4
J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
N. Baena / T. Chavez
3-3 → 4-3
J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani
3-2 → 3-3
N. Baena / T. Chavez
2-2 → 3-2
J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani
2-1 → 2-2
N. Baena / T. Chavez
1-1 → 2-1
J. Bolivar Idarraga / D. Pagani
1-0 → 1-1
N. Baena / T. Chavez
None-None
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
0-0 → 1-0
Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Burcescu
vs V. Barros
Slam Wimbledon
M. Burcescu
None
3
7
7
V. Barros [4]
•
None
6
5
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Burcescu
None-None
1-0
1-1
2-1
3-1
3-2
4-2
5-2
6-2
7-2
7-3
7-4
8-4
9-4
6-6 → 7-6
M. Burcescu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
V. Barros
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
M. Burcescu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
V. Barros
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
V. Barros
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Burcescu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Burcescu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 7-5
V. Barros
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
V. Barros
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
M. Burcescu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
M. Burcescu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
M. Burcescu
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Barros
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
M. Burcescu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
V. Barros
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Y. Shao
vs I. Pistola
Slam Wimbledon
Y. Shao
6
6
I. Pistola
4
3
Vincitore: Y. Shao
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Pistola
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
I. Pistola
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Y. Shao
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
I. Pistola
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Shao
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Pistola
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
Y. Shao
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
I. Pistola
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
Y. Shao
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
I. Pistola
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
Y. Shao
None-None
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
C. Clarke
vs K. Efremova
Slam Wimbledon
C. Clarke
6
6
K. Efremova [2]
4
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Clarke
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
K. Efremova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
K. Efremova
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Clarke
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
C. Clarke
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
C. Clarke
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
C. Clarke
None-None
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
H. Kawanishi
/ K. Watanabe vs C. Doig / D. Kisimov
Slam Wimbledon
H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe
None
3
6
1
C. Doig / D. Kisimov
•
None
6
3
0
Vincitore: H. Kawanishi/K. Watanabe
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe
None-None
0-1
1-1
1-2
2-3
2-4
3-4
3-6
4-6
5-6
5-7
6-7
6-8
7-8
8-8
8-9
9-9
10-9
11-10
12-11
12-12
12-13
13-13
14-14
15-14
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
5-3 → 6-3
C. Doig / D. Kisimov
5-2 → 5-3
H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe
4-2 → 5-2
C. Doig / D. Kisimov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe
2-2 → 3-2
C. Doig / D. Kisimov
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
C. Doig / D. Kisimov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Doig / D. Kisimov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe
3-4 → 3-5
C. Doig / D. Kisimov
3-3 → 3-4
H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
C. Doig / D. Kisimov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe
2-1 → 3-1
C. Doig / D. Kisimov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
H. Kawanishi / K. Watanabe
1-0 → 2-0
C. Doig / D. Kisimov
None-None
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
L. Chang
/ M. Sohns vs E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart
Slam Wimbledon
L. Chang / M. Sohns
7
6
E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart
5
3
Vincitore: L. Chang/M. Sohns
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Chang / M. Sohns
5-3 → 6-3
E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart
4-3 → 5-3
L. Chang / M. Sohns
3-3 → 4-3
E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart
15-0
30-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
L. Chang / M. Sohns
2-2 → 3-2
E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart
2-1 → 2-2
L. Chang / M. Sohns
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
L. Chang / M. Sohns
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
L. Chang / M. Sohns
5-5 → 6-5
E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart
5-4 → 5-5
L. Chang / M. Sohns
4-4 → 5-4
E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart
4-3 → 4-4
L. Chang / M. Sohns
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
L. Chang / M. Sohns
3-1 → 4-1
E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart
2-1 → 3-1
L. Chang / M. Sohns
2-0 → 2-1
E. Eigelsbach / H. Smart
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
L. Chang / M. Sohns
None-None
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
0-0 → 1-0
Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
C. Esquiva Banuls vs C. Hoo
Slam Wimbledon
C. Esquiva Banuls [10]
6
6
C. Hoo
2
3
Vincitore: C. Esquiva Banuls
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Esquiva Banuls
5-3 → 6-3
C. Hoo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
C. Esquiva Banuls
4-2 → 4-3
C. Esquiva Banuls
2-2 → 3-2
C. Esquiva Banuls
1-1 → 2-1
C. Esquiva Banuls
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Hoo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
C. Esquiva Banuls
4-2 → 5-2
C. Hoo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
C. Esquiva Banuls
3-1 → 4-1
C. Esquiva Banuls
1-1 → 2-1
C. Esquiva Banuls
None-None
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
M. Arevalo
/ M. Pavic vs J. Rojer / T. Winegar
Slam Wimbledon
M. Arevalo / M. Pavic [6]
6
6
6
J. Rojer / T. Winegar
7
4
3
Vincitore: M. Arevalo/M. Pavic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Arevalo / M. Pavic
5-3 → 6-3
J. Rojer / T. Winegar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
M. Arevalo / M. Pavic
4-2 → 5-2
J. Rojer / T. Winegar
4-1 → 4-2
M. Arevalo / M. Pavic
3-1 → 4-1
J. Rojer / T. Winegar
2-1 → 3-1
M. Arevalo / M. Pavic
1-1 → 2-1
J. Rojer / T. Winegar
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
M. Arevalo / M. Pavic
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Rojer / T. Winegar
5-4 → 6-4
M. Arevalo / M. Pavic
4-4 → 5-4
J. Rojer / T. Winegar
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Arevalo / M. Pavic
3-3 → 4-3
J. Rojer / T. Winegar
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Arevalo / M. Pavic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
J. Rojer / T. Winegar
2-1 → 2-2
M. Arevalo / M. Pavic
1-1 → 2-1
J. Rojer / T. Winegar
1-0 → 1-1
M. Arevalo / M. Pavic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Arevalo / M. Pavic
5-6 → 6-6
J. Rojer / T. Winegar
5-5 → 5-6
M. Arevalo / M. Pavic
4-5 → 5-5
J. Rojer / T. Winegar
4-4 → 4-5
M. Arevalo / M. Pavic
3-4 → 4-4
J. Rojer / T. Winegar
2-4 → 3-4
M. Arevalo / M. Pavic
1-4 → 2-4
J. Rojer / T. Winegar
1-3 → 1-4
M. Arevalo / M. Pavic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
J. Rojer / T. Winegar
1-1 → 1-2
M. Arevalo / M. Pavic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. Rojer / T. Winegar
None-None
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
D. Brand
/ P. Chabalgoity vs N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban
Slam Wimbledon
D. Brand / P. Chabalgoity
7
6
N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban
6
1
Vincitore: D. Brand/P. Chabalgoity
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban
5-1 → 6-1
D. Brand / P. Chabalgoity
4-1 → 5-1
N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban
3-1 → 4-1
D. Brand / P. Chabalgoity
2-1 → 3-1
N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban
0-15
0-30
30-30
40-30
40-A
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
D. Brand / P. Chabalgoity
0-1 → 1-1
N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
5-4*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban
6-5 → 6-6
D. Brand / P. Chabalgoity
5-5 → 6-5
N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban
5-4 → 5-5
D. Brand / P. Chabalgoity
4-4 → 5-4
N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban
4-3 → 4-4
D. Brand / P. Chabalgoity
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban
3-2 → 3-3
D. Brand / P. Chabalgoity
3-1 → 3-2
N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban
15-0
15-15
15-30
40-30
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
D. Brand / P. Chabalgoity
1-1 → 2-1
N. Belozertsev / M. Ceban
1-0 → 1-1
D. Brand / P. Chabalgoity
None-None
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
L. Miguel
/ Z. Sesko vs J. Kusy / K. Thompson
Slam Wimbledon
L. Miguel / Z. Sesko [1]
7
7
J. Kusy / K. Thompson
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Miguel / Z. Sesko
6-5 → 7-5
J. Kusy / K. Thompson
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
L. Miguel / Z. Sesko
4-5 → 5-5
J. Kusy / K. Thompson
4-4 → 4-5
L. Miguel / Z. Sesko
3-4 → 4-4
J. Kusy / K. Thompson
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
L. Miguel / Z. Sesko
2-3 → 3-3
J. Kusy / K. Thompson
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
L. Miguel / Z. Sesko
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Kusy / K. Thompson
1-1 → 1-2
L. Miguel / Z. Sesko
15-15
15-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. Kusy / K. Thompson
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
4-1*
5-1*
5*-2
6-3*
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
J. Kusy / K. Thompson
6-5 → 6-6
L. Miguel / Z. Sesko
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
J. Kusy / K. Thompson
5-4 → 5-5
L. Miguel / Z. Sesko
4-4 → 5-4
J. Kusy / K. Thompson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
L. Miguel / Z. Sesko
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
J. Kusy / K. Thompson
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
L. Miguel / Z. Sesko
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Kusy / K. Thompson
2-1 → 2-2
L. Miguel / Z. Sesko
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Kusy / K. Thompson
1-0 → 1-1
L. Miguel / Z. Sesko
None-None
15-0
15-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
M. Knight
/ A. Wong vs A. Pircher / R. Yoshida
Slam Wimbledon
M. Knight / A. Wong
4
5
A. Pircher / R. Yoshida
6
7
Vincitore: A. Pircher/R. Yoshida
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Pircher / R. Yoshida
5-6 → 5-7
M. Knight / A. Wong
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
A. Pircher / R. Yoshida
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
M. Knight / A. Wong
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
A. Pircher / R. Yoshida
3-4 → 3-5
M. Knight / A. Wong
2-4 → 3-4
A. Pircher / R. Yoshida
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
M. Knight / A. Wong
1-3 → 2-3
A. Pircher / R. Yoshida
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
M. Knight / A. Wong
1-1 → 1-2
A. Pircher / R. Yoshida
1-0 → 1-1
M. Knight / A. Wong
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Pircher / R. Yoshida
4-5 → 4-6
M. Knight / A. Wong
4-4 → 4-5
A. Pircher / R. Yoshida
4-3 → 4-4
M. Knight / A. Wong
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
A. Pircher / R. Yoshida
3-2 → 4-2
M. Knight / A. Wong
3-1 → 3-2
A. Pircher / R. Yoshida
15-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
M. Knight / A. Wong
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Pircher / R. Yoshida
1-0 → 1-1
M. Knight / A. Wong
None-None
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
Y. Qu
vs T. Hermanova
Slam Wimbledon
Y. Qu
6
6
T. Hermanova
2
4
Vincitore: Y. Qu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Qu
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 5-3
Y. Qu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
T. Hermanova
15-0
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
T. Hermanova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Hermanova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
T. Hermanova
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Qu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
T. Hermanova
None-None
15-0
15-15
30-15
0-0 → 0-1
R. Neimanis
/ M. Todoran vs E. Camacho / K. Chen
Slam Wimbledon
R. Neimanis / M. Todoran
6
7
E. Camacho / K. Chen
1
6
Vincitore: R. Neimanis/M. Todoran
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
3-0*
4-0*
5*-0
6*-0
6-6 → 7-6
R. Neimanis / M. Todoran
5-6 → 6-6
E. Camacho / K. Chen
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
R. Neimanis / M. Todoran
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
E. Camacho / K. Chen
4-4 → 4-5
R. Neimanis / M. Todoran
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
E. Camacho / K. Chen
3-3 → 3-4
R. Neimanis / M. Todoran
2-3 → 3-3
E. Camacho / K. Chen
2-2 → 2-3
R. Neimanis / M. Todoran
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
E. Camacho / K. Chen
1-1 → 2-1
R. Neimanis / M. Todoran
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
E. Camacho / K. Chen
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Neimanis / M. Todoran
5-1 → 6-1
E. Camacho / K. Chen
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
R. Neimanis / M. Todoran
3-1 → 4-1
E. Camacho / K. Chen
2-1 → 3-1
R. Neimanis / M. Todoran
1-1 → 2-1
E. Camacho / K. Chen
1-0 → 1-1
R. Neimanis / M. Todoran
0-0 → 1-0
T. Behrmann
/ F. Thomas vs O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin
Slam Wimbledon
T. Behrmann / F. Thomas [3]
3
6
O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin
6
7
Vincitore: O. Ogunsakin/N. Raguin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
1*-6
6-6 → 6-7
O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin
6-5 → 6-6
T. Behrmann / F. Thomas
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
5-5 → 6-5
O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
T. Behrmann / F. Thomas
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin
4-3 → 5-3
T. Behrmann / F. Thomas
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin
3-2 → 3-3
T. Behrmann / F. Thomas
2-2 → 3-2
O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin
2-1 → 2-2
T. Behrmann / F. Thomas
1-1 → 2-1
O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin
1-0 → 1-1
T. Behrmann / F. Thomas
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin
3-5 → 3-6
T. Behrmann / F. Thomas
2-5 → 3-5
O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin
2-4 → 2-5
T. Behrmann / F. Thomas
2-3 → 2-4
O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin
2-2 → 2-3
T. Behrmann / F. Thomas
30-0
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin
1-1 → 1-2
T. Behrmann / F. Thomas
0-1 → 1-1
O. Ogunsakin / N. Raguin
None-None
15-0
40-0
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
R. Cozad
/ G. Goode vs J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach
Slam Wimbledon
R. Cozad / G. Goode
None
6
7
1
J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach [4]
•
None
7
6
0
Vincitore: R. Cozad/G. Goode
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach
J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach
None-None
1-0
3-0
3-1
4-2
5-2
6-3
6-4
6-5
6-6
6-7
7-7
7-8
8-8
9-8
9-9
9-10
10-10
11-10
11-12
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
R. Cozad / G. Goode
5-5 → 6-5
J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach
0-15
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
R. Cozad / G. Goode
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach
4-3 → 4-4
R. Cozad / G. Goode
3-3 → 4-3
J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach
3-2 → 3-3
R. Cozad / G. Goode
2-2 → 3-2
J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach
2-1 → 2-2
R. Cozad / G. Goode
1-1 → 2-1
J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach
1-0 → 1-1
R. Cozad / G. Goode
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-4
3-4*
3*-6
4*-6
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
6-6 → 6-7
R. Cozad / G. Goode
0-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach
5-5 → 5-6
R. Cozad / G. Goode
4-5 → 5-5
J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach
4-4 → 4-5
R. Cozad / G. Goode
15-0
30-0
40-15
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach
3-3 → 3-4
R. Cozad / G. Goode
2-3 → 3-3
J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Cozad / G. Goode
2-1 → 2-2
J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach
2-0 → 2-1
R. Cozad / G. Goode
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
J. Mackenzie / V. Reisach
None-None
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
P. Skliar vs A. James
Slam Wimbledon
P. Skliar [15]
6
6
A. James
3
2
Vincitore: P. Skliar
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Skliar
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
P. Skliar
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. James
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
A. James
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. James
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
A. James
15-0
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
P. Skliar
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
A. James
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
P. Skliar
None-None
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
A. Gray
/ H. Mcelnea vs M. Antonius / A. Johnson
Slam Wimbledon
A. Gray / H. Mcelnea
2
1
M. Antonius / A. Johnson [2]
6
6
Vincitore: M. Antonius/A. Johnson
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Antonius / A. Johnson
1-5 → 1-6
A. Gray / H. Mcelnea
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
M. Antonius / A. Johnson
0-4 → 1-4
A. Gray / H. Mcelnea
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
M. Antonius / A. Johnson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
A. Gray / H. Mcelnea
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
M. Antonius / A. Johnson
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Gray / H. Mcelnea
2-5 → 2-6
M. Antonius / A. Johnson
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
A. Gray / H. Mcelnea
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
M. Antonius / A. Johnson
1-3 → 2-3
A. Gray / H. Mcelnea
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
M. Antonius / A. Johnson
1-1 → 1-2
A. Gray / H. Mcelnea
0-1 → 1-1
M. Antonius / A. Johnson
0-0 → 0-1
L.Channon
/ W. Moxon vs K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar
Slam Wimbledon
L.Channon / W. Moxon
None
6
7
0
K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar
•
None
7
5
1
Vincitore: K. Pantaratorn/A. Paparkar
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar
L.Channon / W. Moxon
None-None
0-1
0-2
0-3
1-3
1-4
1-5
2-5
3-5
3-6
4-6
6-9
7-9
8-9
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L.Channon / W. Moxon
6-5 → 7-5
K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
L.Channon / W. Moxon
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar
5-3 → 5-4
L.Channon / W. Moxon
4-3 → 5-3
K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
L.Channon / W. Moxon
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
L.Channon / W. Moxon
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar
1-1 → 1-2
L.Channon / W. Moxon
0-1 → 1-1
K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
2*-5
3-6*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar
6-5 → 6-6
L.Channon / W. Moxon
5-5 → 6-5
K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar
5-4 → 5-5
L.Channon / W. Moxon
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar
4-3 → 4-4
L.Channon / W. Moxon
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
L.Channon / W. Moxon
2-2 → 3-2
K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
L.Channon / W. Moxon
1-1 → 2-1
K. Pantaratorn / A. Paparkar
1-0 → 1-1
L.Channon / W. Moxon
None-None
15-30
30-30
30-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
M. Burcescu
/ P. Skliar vs T. Frodin / M. Rajeshwaran Revathi
Slam Wimbledon
M. Burcescu / P. Skliar
4
5
T. Frodin / M. Rajeshwaran Revathi [7]
6
7
Vincitore: T. Frodin/M. Rajeshwaran Revathi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Burcescu / P. Skliar
5-6 → 5-7
T. Frodin / M. Rajeshwaran Revathi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
M. Burcescu / P. Skliar
4-5 → 5-5
T. Frodin / M. Rajeshwaran Revathi
4-4 → 4-5
M. Burcescu / P. Skliar
3-4 → 4-4
T. Frodin / M. Rajeshwaran Revathi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
M. Burcescu / P. Skliar
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
T. Frodin / M. Rajeshwaran Revathi
0-15
0-30
0-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
M. Burcescu / P. Skliar
0-3 → 1-3
T. Frodin / M. Rajeshwaran Revathi
0-2 → 0-3
M. Burcescu / P. Skliar
0-1 → 0-2
T. Frodin / M. Rajeshwaran Revathi
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Burcescu / P. Skliar
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
T. Frodin / M. Rajeshwaran Revathi
4-4 → 4-5
M. Burcescu / P. Skliar
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
T. Frodin / M. Rajeshwaran Revathi
2-4 → 3-4
M. Burcescu / P. Skliar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
T. Frodin / M. Rajeshwaran Revathi
2-2 → 2-3
M. Burcescu / P. Skliar
1-2 → 2-2
T. Frodin / M. Rajeshwaran Revathi
1-1 → 1-2
M. Burcescu / P. Skliar
0-1 → 1-1
T. Frodin / M. Rajeshwaran Revathi
None-None
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
@ enzolab (#4648754)
Fognini non aveva continuità, certamente c’erano grandi campioni ma spesso non riusciva a battere giocatori alla sua portata
Ci potrebbe stare, Zverev é un campione, top 5 da una vita…
Approvo!!!
E quello che è successo a Parigi ha reso Sinner molto più vulnerabile,non mi sorprenderebbese nelle prossime sfide l’inerzia iniziasse a girare
La vittoria a Parigi ha sbloccato Sacha.
Ormai seguo poco anche il tennis, ma Fery da dove è sbucato?
Qualche delusione in singolo ma nel doppio ben tre soddisfazioni: avanti Pavic e Arevalo sia in coppia che nei rispettivi misti, con anche Jelena nel mezzo. Ottimo! Peccato solo per Zvonareva e Siegmund, hanno perso la partita in maniera un po’ sciocca, a causa delle imprecisioni della tedesca a rete e in risposta.
GAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL
Quindi fery è più forte di berretto…!! Ahia
Flavio è uno che si esalta con gli avversari forti e va in difficoltà con quelli di secondo o terzo livello… personalmente avrei preferito Dimitrov, ora è obbligato a vincere
Certo che di tutte le foto che potevano scegliere…
Se incontro per la strada uno che mi guarda così comincio a correre. 😮
@ Silvy__89 (#4648825)
Finale: Benzinaio- Cobollino
Io direi si può fery…
Fery ha dimostrato che sull’erba è molto forte e poi ha il pubblico ma Flavio ha una occasione unica per andare in semifinale a Wimbledon dopo la finale al Roland e vendicarsi della sconfitta con Fery. Si può fare.
Clamoroso a Wimbledon…ma Dimitrov non doveva essere uno dei due finalisti?
Ha un bellissimo tennis ma non dimentichiamo che ha 35 anni, mi sembrava strano riuscisse ad arrivare in fondo
Invece Fritz-Bublik me la aspettavo più combattuta e invece…bravo Fritz
Mi trovo d’accordo. Ci sono tennisti come De Minaur che beneficiano della topten per disgrazie altrui.
Se gente come Draper, Rune ma anche Musetti stessero bene lui ne sarebbe fuori.
onestamente poi Flavio Cobolli oggi ci ha dimostrato che lui in top ten ci sta bene eccome.
E così il tennista di terza fila arriva ai quarti con la possibilità di giocarsi la semifinale con Cobolli….Ospite Ingrato tu di tennis non ne capisci niente…
Nalbadian, ma è del mestiere questo? Quando il tuo giocatore è in difficoltà lo si cerca di aiutare non ci si gira verso l’altro allenatore come per dire ” ma che cazzo sta facendo”. Mai vista una cosa del genere. Roba da dirgli tanti saluti e grazie. Lubycic se n’è accorto e ha stigmatizzato la cosa in diretta.
Stanford, non Harvard, è all American 2023, ennesimo prodotto NCAA.
ed è nei quarti a Wimbledon.
Non è stato Dimitrov passivo, ha incontrato uno che correva e rispondeva, non un Berrettini che per due set non faceva altro che scuotere la testa e dire al suo angolo che non sentiva la palla. Fery è stato volitivo e pronto e Dimitrov non ha potuto facilmente fare il suo gioco come contro Matteo nei pimi due set. Mannaggia!
Fery che batte Dimitrov non era nelle mie previsioni. Se non altro Cobolli avrà una chance per rifarsi della sconfitta agli AO
FERY MANDA A CASA IL BULGAROOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!! GRANDISSIMO L’INGLESINO……
E bravo Dimitrov ieri fenomeno e oggi pippa… e la stanchezza c’era x entrambi
Oggi dimitrov molto passivo. La favola di fery continua , e col senno di poi Matteone ha di che mangiarsi le mani
Matteo per i primi due set non ha praticamente giocato, a parte il servizio è sempre stato inesistente in risposta e passivo nello scambio. Si è messo a giocare al suo livello e a spingere nel terzo e quarto set, poi una flessione nel quinto lo ha condannato senza che provasse realmente a recuperare, tornato quello dei primi due set. Contro un Dimitrov 35enne è stata una grande occasione persa. Spiace ma è la verità, per qualcuno che ambisce a tornare tra i grandi.
Adesso è quasi probabile che Zverev e Lehecka non finiranno stasera
Non paga rallentare sempre.
@ walden (#4648674)
Vero, hai ragione.
Sono io.
Ricordo bene il commento, peró più che amareggiarmi, sottolineavo il fatto che Flavio era capace di perdere da tennisti di terza fascia come appunto Fery, mi pare aggiunsi Nardi e un altro paio di questa tipologia però aveva il grande pregio di infilare filotti importanti.
E sono felice del fatto che questi filotti sono sempre di più e sempre piú importanti.
Flavio è il giocatore che apprezzo di piú, per la sua capacitá di lottare, la grinta e la spontaneità non comune, in mezzo ai tanti prodotti di marketing che si vedono nel circuito.
Su Fery non ho cambiato opinione. Almeno non ancora. Dopo aver battuto Flavio non ha fatto più quasi nulla, fino a questo fortunoso Wimbledon (Bergs gli ha praticamente regalato lo scorso match e mi auguro che Dimitrov non faccia lo stesso).
Buona serata, caro. E buon tennis.
@ Silvy__89 (#4648734)
Insomma, tutti mica tanto o sei una di quelli che “prossimo n° 1”?
Zverev e Lehecka penso che sono fregati,non riusciranno mai a finire stasera a meno che uno non vinca 3-0 e non sopra le 2 ore e mezza
è chiaro che gente come Sinner e Cobolli si stanno allenando sui punti importanti…15-40 due servizi vincenti. ormai è chiaro il trend…
Amico, prima o poi spero che spenderai una buona parola X me.
Finora la mia amicizia non la stai contraccambiando.
@ l Occhio di Sauron (#4648667)
Fabio Fognini allora aveva di fronte ben altri avversari. I “tre”: Djokovic, Nadal e Federer erano un muro invalicabile. In aggiunta Murray, del Potro, Ferrer, Tsonga. enzo
Quando qualcuno fa affermazioni simili nei confronti di Musetti è tutta una levata di scudi. Va bene che è un sito italiano ma forse dovremmo rispettarli entrambi questi giocatori, grandi anche se poco vincenti.
@ giallu (#4648664)
L’ho sempre scritto che le classifiche non esprimono il vero valore degli atleti. Basta stare qualche mese a casa infortunato e si precipita in classifica. Berrettini è al 51mo posto, però vale sicuramente di più, e con De Minaur può vincere tranquillamente, specie se si gioca in tre set. enzo
Solo con la costanza e piazzamenti discreti. Diciamo che se ci è riuscito lui c’è speranza per tutti di ambire alla top 10.
E comq
E comunque, a dirla tutta, munar è anche un bell’uomo
Nulla. Tipo tranquillo, ma numero 5 e’ tanto X lui.
Ho risposto a Manu traendo le conclusioni dopo aver visto la scheda di De Minaur.
Giocatore da 500 e da 250.
E’ il migliore allievo del Bamba, non lo sapevi?
Questo Fery, che gioca per hobby, essendo ricco di famiglia, papà finanziere ed ex proprietario di una squadra di calcio e mamma ex tennista, studente ad Harvard, come ai tempi di Bill Tilden e Don Budge, sta mettendo in seria difficoltà Grigor, che forse ha trovato in risposta un avversario più solido di Matteo. Sconfisse al primo turno un Flavio un po’ “abbattuto” a Melbourne, ed un certo tizio, “Ospite” da queste parti, si dolse del fatto che il nostro avesse perso da uno di “terza fila”….proprio di terza, forse non era…
È abbastanza incredibile come 7 di questi primi 8 set dei match femminili si siano conclusi 6-4 ,a parte il 6-3 finale della Paolini,una curiosità inusuale che non può sfuggire agli occhi.
Credo che anche Rublev (anche lui andato) non abbia mai fatto una semifinale Slam..
son cose che capitano, del resto Fognini in tutta la carriera ha raggiunto una sola volta i Q a Parigi poi non giocandoli neppure
Maurone, eddai
Che ti ha fatto il buon Alex?
Ora si tifa Dimitrov per Flavio, perché si merita la gloria anche negli avversari da affrontare
Giocatore che a 27 anni e passa non ha mai fatto una semifinale SLAM, ma una serie di quarti di finale;
Non ha mai vinto un 1000 ed ha fatto solamente una finale 1000
Evidentemente ha questa classifica perché e’ costante durante tutto l’ anno, senza avere dei picchi, perché non e’ in grado di averne.
@ pablox (#4648637)
Sono spesso tabelloni senza polacca e bielorussa
Bravissimi Jas e Flavio !
IN particolare Jas sembra tornata quella del 2024.
IL tabellone, senza la Sablaenka e la Swiatek, è oggettivamente invitante. E’ dura, ma non impossibile…
mannaggia non poter vedre ne Jasmine ne Flavio oggi!!! ma bravissimi!!!
Jasmine Principessa!!!
Commento top del giorno:-D
Grande e grazie per il sorrisone!!!
Commento top del giorno:-D
Grande e grazie per il sorrisone!!!
comunque Alex, le va riconosciuto, bellissima giocatrice. Se avesse vinto avrei tifato per lei fino alla fine (nel sondaggio di fine 2025 nominai lei come sorpresa dell anno). Credo non ok sulla terra, ma sul cemento sarà un fattore se ci lavora
Flavio è una certezza assoluta!
Ora avanti senza paura e a braccio sciolto.
Jasmine parrebbe aver finalmente sistemato i problemi fisici che l’hanno attanagliata negli ultimi mesi e adesso giocando così può farci sognare.
Sono ormai tanti gli Slam dove non c’è solo Jannik a tener alta la bandiera, chissà che prima o dopo qualcuno/a non riesca a vincerne uno, sarebbe fantastico.
alla fine è stato un 2 su 2 piacevolmente sorpreso
E’ andata, meno male. Eala è giocatrice giovane ed in grande crescita, si è spenta un po’ nel finale, avrà altre occasioni. Adesso arriva la pericolosissima Kostyuk, che io considero poco sotto le primissime e dopo con ogni probabilità ci sarà una bombardiera. La strada è irta di difficoltà e ci vorrà la miglior Jasmine per superarla, ma noi ci crediamo. Forza Jas.
Bravissimi entrambi
3 giocatori ai quarti di Wimbledon, stiamo vivendo l’epoca d’oro del tennis italiano
“L’odiatore delle italiane” contro il pessimismo dilagante,che stava facendo diventare la Eala una che fosse in corsa per il suo dodicesimo titolo slam.
Ahhh… anche oggi ci siamo guadagnati la pagnottella.
Che bella Jasmine che sorride, e Flavio ormai è una certezza, ed anche nelle interviste post partita tiene la scena da attore consumato…
@ Silvy__89 (#4648570)
Dovrebbe rinunciare al doppio
Che giornata.
Io sono a posto così (cit.)
Non credo alla scaramanzia e come volevasi dimostrare.
Si capisce già solo dal linguaggio del corpo chi vincerà una partita. Entrambi sono entrati da subito molto sicuri e concentrati. La Paolini era un bel po’ che non la si vedeva così.
Complimenti a entrambi
COBOLLI!!!!!! ATTUALMENTE AL N.8 DEL RANKING LIVE……MA NON E’ ANCORA FINITA…(infatti ritengo che possa giocarsela molto bene, direi da favorito sia con Fery sia con Dimitrov)
E brava anche Jasmine, passata anche lei lottando contro l’avversaria e i fantasmi di un’annata per lei problematica (cosa non proprio da tutte visti i crolli psicologici di tante delle giocatrici top ten).
Giornata veramente trionfale
Bravissimi tutti e due che, sulla carta, partivano sfavoriti
Ora i quarti per sognare
@ giallu (#4648508)
Evidentemente! 🙂
Evvaiiii, evvaiiii, evvvai evvai evvaiiiii!!!!!
Giornatona, oggi, nel torneo più prestigioso.