Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Monza, Mexico City, Campinas, Madrid, Sarasota e Wuning: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)

11/04/2026 09:14 Nessun commento
Mattia Bellucci nella foto
Mattia Bellucci nella foto

CHALLENGER Monza 🇮🇹 – Semifinali, terra battuta

Center Court – ore 11:00
Raphael Collignon BEL vs Martin Landaluce ESP
ATP Monza
Raphael Collignon [1]
6
6
Martin Landaluce [4]
1
4
Vincitore: Collignon
Mostra dettagli

Mattia Bellucci ITA vs Dino Prizmic CRO

ATP Monza
Mattia Bellucci [3]
40
3
Dino Prizmic [7]
40
3
Mostra dettagli

Jakub Paul SUI / Matej Vocel CZE vs Sander Gille BEL / Sem Verbeek NED (Non prima 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Madrid 🇪🇸 – Semifinali, terra battuta

Court Central Silverway – ore 11:00
Toby Samuel GBR vs Zsombor Piros HUN (Non prima 12:00)
ATP Madrid
Toby Samuel [8]
40
2
Zsombor Piros [5]
30
2
Mostra dettagli

Nicolas Jarry CHI vs Jurij Rodionov AUT (Non prima 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court Comunidad Madrid – ore 12:00
George Goldhoff USA / Trey Hilderbrand USA vs Andrew Paulson CZE / Michael Vrbensky CZE

ATP Madrid
George Goldhoff / Trey Hilderbrand [1]
7
6
4
0
Andrew Paulson / Michael Vrbensky [3]
7
2
6
0
Mostra dettagli





CHALLENGER Sarasota 🇺🇸 – Semifinali, terra battuta

Nick Bollettieri Court – ore 18:00
Garrett Johns USA / Theodore Winegar USA vs Hynek Barton CZE / Martin Damm USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andy Andrade ECU vs Stefan Dostanic USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Yibing Wu CHN vs Darwin Blanch USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Città del Messico 🇲🇽 – Semifinali, terra battuta

Estadio – ore 20:00
Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA vs Diego Hidalgo ECU / Patrik Trhac USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Luka Pavlovic FRA vs Stefano Napolitano ITA (Non prima 22:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

James Duckworth AUS vs Tibo Colson BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Wuning 🇨🇳 – Semifinali, cemento

Indoor C6 – ore 07:50
Buvaysar Gadamauri BEL / Giles Hussey GBR vs Joshua Charlton AUS / Ben Jones GBR
ATP Wuning
Buvaysar Gadamauri / Giles Hussey
4
2
Joshua Charlton / Ben Jones [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Charlton / Jones
Mostra dettagli

Fajing Sun CHN vs Pavel Kotov RUS

ATP Wuning
Fajing Sun [5]
6
6
3
Pavel Kotov [8]
7
3
6
Vincitore: Kotov
Mostra dettagli

Harry Wendelken GBR vs Li Tu AUS

ATP Wuning
Harry Wendelken [6]
40
4
Li Tu
40
2
Mostra dettagli





CHALLENGER Campinas 🇧🇷 – Semifinali, terra battuta

QUADRA JOAO LIMA – ore 15:30
Gonzalo Bueno PER vs Lautaro Midon ARG
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gustavo Heide BRA vs Pedro Boscardin Dias BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mariano Kestelboim ARG / Marcelo Zormann BRA vs Nicolas Alvarez Varona ESP / Mario Mansilla Diez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

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