Challenger Monza, Mexico City, Campinas, Madrid, Sarasota e Wuning: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)

Mattia Bellucci nella foto
CHALLENGER Monza 🇮🇹 – Semifinali, terra battuta
Center Court – ore 11:00
Raphael Collignon
vs Martin Landaluce
ATP Monza
Raphael Collignon [1]
6
6
Martin Landaluce [4]
1
4
Vincitore: Collignon
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Landaluce
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
R. Collignon
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
M. Landaluce
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
R. Collignon
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
M. Landaluce
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
M. Landaluce
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
R. Collignon
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Collignon
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-1 → 6-1
M. Landaluce
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
M. Landaluce
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
R. Collignon
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Mattia Bellucci vs Dino Prizmic
ATP Monza
Mattia Bellucci [3]
40
3
Dino Prizmic [7]•
40
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Prizmic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
M. Bellucci
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
D. Prizmic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
D. Prizmic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Bellucci
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
D. Prizmic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Jakub Paul / Matej Vocel vs Sander Gille / Sem Verbeek (Non prima 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Madrid 🇪🇸 – Semifinali, terra battuta
Court Central Silverway – ore 11:00
Toby Samuel
vs Zsombor Piros
(Non prima 12:00)
ATP Madrid
Toby Samuel [8]
40
2
Zsombor Piros [5]•
30
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Z. Piros
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
Z. Piros
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
T. Samuel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Z. Piros
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Nicolas Jarry vs Jurij Rodionov (Non prima 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court Comunidad Madrid – ore 12:00
George Goldhoff / Trey Hilderbrand vs Andrew Paulson / Michael Vrbensky
ATP Madrid
George Goldhoff / Trey Hilderbrand [1]
7
6
4
0
Andrew Paulson / Michael Vrbensky [3]•
7
2
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Paulson / Vrbensky
0-1
1-1
2-1
2-2
2-3
3-3
4-3
4-4
4-5
5-5
6-5
6-6
6-7
7-7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Paulson / Vrbensky
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-5 → 4-6
G. Goldhoff / Hilderbrand
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
A. Paulson / Vrbensky
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
G. Goldhoff / Hilderbrand
2-4 → 3-4
A. Paulson / Vrbensky
15-0
30-0
ace
40-15
40-30
df
2-3 → 2-4
G. Goldhoff / Hilderbrand
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Paulson / Vrbensky
1-2 → 2-2
G. Goldhoff / Hilderbrand
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Paulson / Vrbensky
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
G. Goldhoff / Hilderbrand
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Paulson / Vrbensky
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
5-2 → 6-2
G. Goldhoff / Hilderbrand
4-2 → 5-2
A. Paulson / Vrbensky
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
4-1 → 4-2
G. Goldhoff / Hilderbrand
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
A. Paulson / Vrbensky
2-1 → 3-1
G. Goldhoff / Hilderbrand
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Paulson / Vrbensky
1-0 → 1-1
G. Goldhoff / Hilderbrand
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
CHALLENGER Sarasota 🇺🇸 – Semifinali, terra battuta
Nick Bollettieri Court – ore 18:00
Garrett Johns
/ Theodore Winegar
vs Hynek Barton
/ Martin Damm
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andy Andrade vs Stefan Dostanic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Yibing Wu vs Darwin Blanch
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Città del Messico 🇲🇽 – Semifinali, terra battuta
Estadio – ore 20:00
Nathaniel Lammons
/ Jackson Withrow
vs Diego Hidalgo
/ Patrik Trhac
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Luka Pavlovic vs Stefano Napolitano (Non prima 22:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
James Duckworth vs Tibo Colson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Wuning 🇨🇳 – Semifinali, cemento
Indoor C6 – ore 07:50
Buvaysar Gadamauri
/ Giles Hussey
vs Joshua Charlton
/ Ben Jones
ATP Wuning
Buvaysar Gadamauri / Giles Hussey
4
2
Joshua Charlton / Ben Jones [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Charlton / Jones
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Charlton / Jones
2-5 → 2-6
B. Gadamauri / Hussey
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-4 → 2-5
J. Charlton / Jones
2-3 → 2-4
B. Gadamauri / Hussey
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
J. Charlton / Jones
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
B. Gadamauri / Hussey
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-2 → 1-2
J. Charlton / Jones
0-1 → 0-2
B. Gadamauri / Hussey
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Charlton / Jones
4-5 → 4-6
B. Gadamauri / Hussey
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-5 → 4-5
J. Charlton / Jones
3-4 → 3-5
B. Gadamauri / Hussey
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-4 → 3-4
J. Charlton / Jones
2-3 → 2-4
B. Gadamauri / Hussey
1-3 → 2-3
J. Charlton / Jones
1-2 → 1-3
B. Gadamauri / Hussey
1-1 → 1-2
J. Charlton / Jones
1-0 → 1-1
B. Gadamauri / Hussey
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Fajing Sun vs Pavel Kotov
ATP Wuning
Fajing Sun [5]
6
6
3
Pavel Kotov [8]
7
3
6
Vincitore: Kotov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
P. Kotov
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
F. Sun
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
P. Kotov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
F. Sun
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
F. Sun
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Kotov
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
F. Sun
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
P. Kotov
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-1 → 4-2
F. Sun
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
1-3*
ace
1*-4
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
ace
3*-6
ace
4*-6
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
8*-9
9*-9
9-10*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
F. Sun
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
F. Sun
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
P. Kotov
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
F. Sun
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
F. Sun
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
P. Kotov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
Harry Wendelken vs Li Tu
ATP Wuning
Harry Wendelken [6]
40
4
Li Tu•
40
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Tu
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
H. Wendelken
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
L. Tu
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
H. Wendelken
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
L. Tu
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
CHALLENGER Campinas 🇧🇷 – Semifinali, terra battuta
QUADRA JOAO LIMA – ore 15:30
Gonzalo Bueno
vs Lautaro Midon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gustavo Heide vs Pedro Boscardin Dias
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mariano Kestelboim / Marcelo Zormann vs Nicolas Alvarez Varona / Mario Mansilla Diez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
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