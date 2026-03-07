Challenger 75 Cherbourg-en-Cotentin: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualificazione con il programma di domani. Due azzurri nelle quali
Challenger 75 Cherbourg-en-Cotentin – Tabellone Principale – indoor hard
(1) Nicolai Budkov Kjaer vs Remy Bertola
August Holmgren vs (WC) Thomas Faurel
Jelle Sels vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux
(WC) Laurent Lokoli vs (8) Borna Gojo
(4) Daniil Glinka vs Dan Added
Martin Krumich vs Murphy Cassone
Keegan Smith vs Matteo Martineau
Pavel Kotov vs (6) Clement Chidekh
(5) Jurij Rodionov vs Qualifier
Qualifier vs Qualifier
Gauthier Onclin vs (WC) Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg
Tom Paris vs (3) Yosuke Watanuki
(7) Clement Tabur vs Kei Nishikori
Qualifier vs Gilles Arnaud Bailly
(Alt) Raphael Perot vs Qualifier
Qualifier vs (2) Pierre-Hugues Herbert
Challenger 75 Cherbourg-en-Cotentin – Tabellone Qualificazione – indoor hard
(Alt) (1) Antoine Ghibaudo vs (WC) Alexandre Reco
Matt Ponchet vs (9) Matisse Bobichon
(Alt) (2) Lucas Poullain vs Alexis Gautier
(WC) Luc Fomba vs (7) Alex Knaff
(3) Cyril Vandermeersch vs Patrick Brady
David Poljak vs (12) Kenny De Schepper
(4) Filippo Romano vs Pierre Antoine Faut
(WC) Jarno Jans vs (10) Ben Jones
(5) Maxime Janvier vs Nicolas Parizzia
Lorenzo Rottoli vs (11) Yanis Ghazouani Durand
(6) Niels Visker vs (Alt) Nicolas Ifi
(WC) Cleeve Harper vs (8) Maxence Beauge
Jean Jaures – ore 10:00
Lucas Poullain vs Alexis Gautier
Antoine Ghibaudo vs Alexandre Reco
Filippo Romano vs Pierre Antoine Faut
David Poljak vs Kenny De Schepper
Cyril Vandermeersch vs Patrick Brady
Cleeve Harper vs Maxence Beauge
Tourlaville – ore 10:00
Luc Fomba vs Alex Knaff
Matt Ponchet vs Matisse Bobichon
Jarno Jans vs Ben Jones
Maxime Janvier vs Nicolas Parizzia
Lorenzo Rottoli vs Yanis Ghazouani Durand
Niels Visker vs Nicolas Ifi
