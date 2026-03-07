Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger 75 Cherbourg-en-Cotentin: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualificazione con il programma di domani. Due azzurri nelle quali

07/03/2026 20:55 4 commenti
Lorenzo Rottoli nella foto
FRA Challenger 75 Cherbourg-en-Cotentin – Tabellone Principale – indoor hard
(1) Nicolai Budkov Kjaer NOR vs Remy Bertola SUI
August Holmgren DEN vs (WC) Thomas Faurel FRA
Jelle Sels NED vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA
(WC) Laurent Lokoli FRA vs (8) Borna Gojo CRO

(4) Daniil Glinka EST vs Dan Added FRA
Martin Krumich CZE vs Murphy Cassone USA
Keegan Smith USA vs Matteo Martineau FRA
Pavel Kotov RUS vs (6) Clement Chidekh FRA

(5) Jurij Rodionov AUT vs Qualifier
Qualifier vs Qualifier
Gauthier Onclin BEL vs (WC) Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg FRA
Tom Paris FRA vs (3) Yosuke Watanuki JPN

(7) Clement Tabur FRA vs Kei Nishikori JPN
Qualifier vs Gilles Arnaud Bailly BEL
(Alt) Raphael Perot FRA vs Qualifier
Qualifier vs (2) Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA

FRA Challenger 75 Cherbourg-en-Cotentin – Tabellone Qualificazione – indoor hard
(Alt) (1) Antoine Ghibaudo FRA vs (WC) Alexandre Reco FRA
Matt Ponchet FRA vs (9) Matisse Bobichon FRA

(Alt) (2) Lucas Poullain FRA vs Alexis Gautier FRA
(WC) Luc Fomba FRA vs (7) Alex Knaff LUX

(3) Cyril Vandermeersch FRA vs Patrick Brady GBR
David Poljak CZE vs (12) Kenny De Schepper FRA

(4) Filippo Romano ITA vs Pierre Antoine Faut FRA
(WC) Jarno Jans NED vs (10) Ben Jones GBR

(5) Maxime Janvier FRA vs Nicolas Parizzia SUI
Lorenzo Rottoli ITA vs (11) Yanis Ghazouani Durand FRA

(6) Niels Visker NED vs (Alt) Nicolas Ifi BEL
(WC) Cleeve Harper CAN vs (8) Maxence Beauge FRA

Jean Jaures – ore 10:00
Lucas Poullain FRA vs Alexis Gautier FRA
Antoine Ghibaudo FRA vs Alexandre Reco FRA
Filippo Romano ITA vs Pierre Antoine Faut FRA
David Poljak CZE vs Kenny De Schepper FRA
Cyril Vandermeersch FRA vs Patrick Brady GBR
Cleeve Harper CAN vs Maxence Beauge FRA

Tourlaville – ore 10:00
Luc Fomba FRA vs Alex Knaff LUX
Matt Ponchet FRA vs Matisse Bobichon FRA
Jarno Jans NED vs Ben Jones GBR
Maxime Janvier FRA vs Nicolas Parizzia SUI
Lorenzo Rottoli ITA vs Yanis Ghazouani Durand FRA
Niels Visker NED vs Nicolas Ifi BEL

4 commenti

brizz 07-03-2026 23:02

gojo

rodionov

chidekh
herbert

holmgren
glinka
gueymard
nishikori

 4
brunodalla 07-03-2026 22:28

GOJO

HERBERT

GLINKA
WATANUKI

BUDKOV
MARTINEAU
RODIONOV
NISHIKORI

 3
Lollo99 07-03-2026 21:32

Herbert

Gojo

Glinka
Rodionov

Budkov
Kotov
Watanuki
Nishikori

 2
miky85 07-03-2026 21:27

Herbert

Glinka

Budkov
Q

Blancaneux
Smith
Gueymard
Bailly

 1
