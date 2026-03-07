Challenger 75 Cherbourg-en-Cotentin: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualificazione con il programma di domani. Due azzurri nelle quali

Challenger 75 Cherbourg-en-Cotentin – Tabellone Principale – indoor hard

(1) Nicolai Budkov Kjaer vs Remy Bertola

August Holmgren vs (WC) Thomas Faurel

Jelle Sels vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux

(WC) Laurent Lokoli vs (8) Borna Gojo

(4) Daniil Glinka vs Dan Added

Martin Krumich vs Murphy Cassone

Keegan Smith vs Matteo Martineau

Pavel Kotov vs (6) Clement Chidekh

(5) Jurij Rodionov vs Qualifier

Qualifier vs Qualifier

Gauthier Onclin vs (WC) Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg

Tom Paris vs (3) Yosuke Watanuki

(7) Clement Tabur vs Kei Nishikori

Qualifier vs Gilles Arnaud Bailly

(Alt) Raphael Perot vs Qualifier

Qualifier vs (2) Pierre-Hugues Herbert

(Alt) (1) Antoine Ghibaudovs (WC) Alexandre RecoMatt Ponchetvs (9) Matisse Bobichon

(Alt) (2) Lucas Poullain vs Alexis Gautier

(WC) Luc Fomba vs (7) Alex Knaff

(3) Cyril Vandermeersch vs Patrick Brady

David Poljak vs (12) Kenny De Schepper

(4) Filippo Romano vs Pierre Antoine Faut

(WC) Jarno Jans vs (10) Ben Jones

(5) Maxime Janvier vs Nicolas Parizzia

Lorenzo Rottoli vs (11) Yanis Ghazouani Durand

(6) Niels Visker vs (Alt) Nicolas Ifi

(WC) Cleeve Harper vs (8) Maxence Beauge

Jean Jaures – ore 10:00

Lucas Poullain vs Alexis Gautier

Antoine Ghibaudo vs Alexandre Reco

Filippo Romano vs Pierre Antoine Faut

David Poljak vs Kenny De Schepper

Cyril Vandermeersch vs Patrick Brady

Cleeve Harper vs Maxence Beauge

Tourlaville – ore 10:00

Luc Fomba vs Alex Knaff

Matt Ponchet vs Matisse Bobichon

Jarno Jans vs Ben Jones

Maxime Janvier vs Nicolas Parizzia

Lorenzo Rottoli vs Yanis Ghazouani Durand

Niels Visker vs Nicolas Ifi