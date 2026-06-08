ATP 250 Stoccarda e Hertogenbosch: I Risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo Mattia Bellucci a Stoccarda (LIVE)

Mattia Bellucci - Foto Patrick Boren
ATP 250 Stoccarda
Stoccarda, Germania · 8 Giugno 2026
|☁
|
13°C
Prevalentemente nuvoloso · Picco 28°C
|
|CIELO
|Nuvoloso per gran parte della giornata
|PIOGGIA
|Assente nelle ore indicate
|CAMPO
|Erba
Andamento della giornata — 8 Giugno
|
09:00
☁
14°
|
10:00
☁
17°
|
11:00
☁
20°
|
12:00
☁
23°
|
13:00
☁
27°
|
14:00
☁
28°
|
15:00
☁
28°
|
16:00
☁
28°
|
17:00
☁
27°
|
18:00
☁
25°
✅ Condizioni asciutte nonostante la nuvolosità diffusa
🎾 Programma del giorno — 8 Giugno
|
|
🎾
|
ATP 250 · Tabellone Principale
1° Turno · Erba
|
ATP R1
☁ Nuvoloso
✅ Asciutto
🎾 1° Turno
🌿 Erba
Center Court – ore 11:00
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Mattia Bellucci
ATP Stuttgart
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina [7]•
40
2
2
Mattia Bellucci
30
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Davidovich Fokina
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
M. Bellucci
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Davidovich Fokina
1-1 → 2-1
M. Bellucci
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Davidovich Fokina
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Bellucci
15-0
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
A. Davidovich Fokina
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 2-5
M. Bellucci
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-4 → 1-5
A. Davidovich Fokina
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
df
1-3 → 1-4
A. Davidovich Fokina
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
A. Davidovich Fokina
0-0 → 1-0
Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs Martin Landaluce
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tommy Paul vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexander Bublik / Nick Kyrgios vs Jakub Paul / Ryan Seggerman (Non prima 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Colosseum – ore 12:00
Constantin Frantzen / Robin Haase vs Jiri Lehecka / Corentin Moutet
ATP Stuttgart
Constantin Frantzen / Robin Haase
0
0
Jiri Lehecka / Corentin Moutet
0
0
Yannick Hanfmann / Jan-Lennard Struff vs Sadio Doumbia / Santiago Gonzalez (Non prima 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gauthier Onclin vs Fabian Marozsan (Non prima 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP 250 ‘s-Hertogenbosch
‘s-Hertogenbosch, Olanda · 8 Giugno 2026
|🌧
|
14°C
Pioggia leggera e rovesci · Picco 20°C
|
|CIELO
|Nuvoloso, poi qualche schiarita
|PIOGGIA
|Rovesci nel pomeriggio e in serata
|CAMPO
|Erba
Andamento della giornata — 8 Giugno
|
09:00
☁
14°
|
10:00
☁
16°
|
11:00
☁
17°
|
12:00
☁
19°
|
13:00
☁
20°
|
14:00
🌧
20°
|
15:00
☁
20°
|
16:00
⛅
19°
|
17:00
⛅
18°
|
19:00
🌧
16°
⚠ Rovesci nel pomeriggio e in serata: attenzione al programma su erba
🎾 Programma del giorno — 8 Giugno
|
|
🎾
|
ATP 250 · Tabellone Principale
1° Turno · Erba
|
ATP R1
🌧 Rovesci
☁ Nuvoloso
🎾 1° Turno
🌿 Erba
Centre Court – ore 11:00
Marin Cilic vs Denis Shapovalov (Non prima 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ugo Humbert vs Elias Ymer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 11:00
Nuno Borges vs Terence Atmane
ATP 's-Hertogenbosch
Nuno Borges
0
6
2
Terence Atmane•
0
4
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Atmane
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
N. Borges
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Atmane
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 5-4
N. Borges
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
T. Atmane
15-0
15-15
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
3-1 → 3-2
N. Borges
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
T. Atmane
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Benjamin Bonzi vs Mees Rottgering
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 11:00
Andre Goransson / Evan King vs N.Sriram Balaji / Rajeev Ram
ATP 's-Hertogenbosch
Andre Goransson / Evan King [4]
0
6
1
N.Sriram Balaji / Rajeev Ram•
0
7
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Goransson / King
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
2*-6
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Goransson / King
5-5 → 6-5
A. Goransson / King
4-4 → 5-4
N. Balaji / Ram
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
A. Goransson / King
2-4 → 3-4
A. Goransson / King
1-3 → 2-3
N. Balaji / Ram
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
A. Goransson / King
0-2 → 1-2
A. Goransson / King
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Gabriel Diallo / Hubert Hurkacz vs Yuki Bhambri / Michael Venus
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Zizou Bergs / Arthur Rinderknech vs Robert Galloway / John Peers
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tallon Griekspoor / Botic van de Zandschulp vs Robert Cash / JJ Tracy
Il match deve ancora iniziare
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