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ATP 250 Stoccarda e Hertogenbosch: I Risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo Mattia Bellucci a Stoccarda (LIVE)

08/06/2026 08:40 Nessun commento
Mattia Bellucci - Foto Patrick Boren
Mattia Bellucci - Foto Patrick Boren

🇩🇪
ATP 250 Stoccarda
Stoccarda, Germania  ·  8 Giugno 2026

13°C
Prevalentemente nuvoloso  ·  Picco 28°C
CIELO Nuvoloso per gran parte della giornata
PIOGGIA Assente nelle ore indicate
CAMPO Erba
ERBA

Andamento della giornata — 8 Giugno
09:00
14°
10:00
17°
11:00
20°
12:00
23°
13:00
27°
14:00
28°
15:00
28°
16:00
28°
17:00
27°
18:00
25°
✅  Condizioni asciutte nonostante la nuvolosità diffusa
🎾  Programma del giorno — 8 Giugno
🎾
ATP 250 · Tabellone Principale
1° Turno · Erba
ATP R1
☁  Nuvoloso
✅  Asciutto
🎾  1° Turno
🌿  Erba

Center Court – ore 11:00
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ESP vs Mattia Bellucci ITA

ATP Stuttgart
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina [7]
40
2
2
Mattia Bellucci
30
6
2
Mostra dettagli

Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA vs Martin Landaluce ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tommy Paul USA vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard FRA (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Bublik KAZ / Nick Kyrgios AUS vs Jakub Paul SUI / Ryan Seggerman USA (Non prima 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Colosseum – ore 12:00
Constantin Frantzen GER / Robin Haase NED vs Jiri Lehecka CZE / Corentin Moutet FRA

ATP Stuttgart
Constantin Frantzen / Robin Haase
0
0
Jiri Lehecka / Corentin Moutet
0
0
Mostra dettagli

Yannick Hanfmann GER / Jan-Lennard Struff GER vs Sadio Doumbia FRA / Santiago Gonzalez MEX (Non prima 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gauthier Onclin BEL vs Fabian Marozsan HUN (Non prima 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare





🇳🇱
ATP 250 ‘s-Hertogenbosch
‘s-Hertogenbosch, Olanda  ·  8 Giugno 2026

🌧
14°C
Pioggia leggera e rovesci  ·  Picco 20°C
CIELO Nuvoloso, poi qualche schiarita
PIOGGIA Rovesci nel pomeriggio e in serata
CAMPO Erba
ERBA

Andamento della giornata — 8 Giugno
09:00
14°
10:00
16°
11:00
17°
12:00
19°
13:00
20°
14:00
🌧
20°
15:00
20°
16:00
19°
17:00
18°
19:00
🌧
16°
⚠  Rovesci nel pomeriggio e in serata: attenzione al programma su erba
🎾  Programma del giorno — 8 Giugno
🎾
ATP 250 · Tabellone Principale
1° Turno · Erba
ATP R1
🌧  Rovesci
☁  Nuvoloso
🎾  1° Turno
🌿  Erba

Centre Court – ore 11:00
Marin Cilic CRO vs Denis Shapovalov CAN (Non prima 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ugo Humbert FRA vs Elias Ymer SWE

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 11:00
Nuno Borges POR vs Terence Atmane FRA

ATP 's-Hertogenbosch
Nuno Borges
0
6
2
Terence Atmane
0
4
2
Mostra dettagli

Benjamin Bonzi FRA vs Mees Rottgering NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – ore 11:00
Andre Goransson SWE / Evan King USA vs N.Sriram Balaji IND / Rajeev Ram USA

ATP 's-Hertogenbosch
Andre Goransson / Evan King [4]
0
6
1
N.Sriram Balaji / Rajeev Ram
0
7
1
Mostra dettagli

Gabriel Diallo CAN / Hubert Hurkacz POL vs Yuki Bhambri IND / Michael Venus NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Zizou Bergs BEL / Arthur Rinderknech FRA vs Robert Galloway USA / John Peers AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tallon Griekspoor NED / Botic van de Zandschulp NED vs Robert Cash USA / JJ Tracy USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

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