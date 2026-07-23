Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Bloomfiled Hills, Zug, Segovia, Tampere e Winnipeg: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 4 (LIVE)

23/07/2026 08:24 Nessun commento
Massimo Giunta nella foto
Massimo Giunta nella foto

🇨🇭
Challenger 125 Zug
Zug, Svizzera  ·  23 Luglio 2026

17°C
Prevalentemente soleggiato e asciutto  ·  Picco 26°C
CIELO Prevalentemente soleggiato al mattino, poi soleggiato nel pomeriggio e sereno in serata
PIOGGIA Assente nelle ore indicate
CAMPO Terra Battuta
TERRA BATTUTA

Andamento della giornata — 23 Luglio
09:00
18°
10:00
19°
11:00
21°
12:00
22°
13:00
24°
14:00
25°
15:00
25°
17:00
26°
21:00
23°
23:00
18°
✅  Nessuna pioggia indicata: 2° turno sulla terra in condizioni buone
🎾  Programma del giorno — 23 Luglio
🎾
ATP Challenger 125 · Main Draw
2° Turno · Terra Battuta
CH 125 2T
☀  Soleggiato
✅  Asciutto
🎾  2° Turno
🏀  Terra Battuta

Redcomet Arena – ore 11:30
Max Alcala Gurri ESP vs Dylan Dietrich SUI

ATP Zug
Max Alcala Gurri
0
3
2
Dylan Dietrich
0
6
1
Mostra dettagli

Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI vs Juan Bautista Torres ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Harold Mayot FRA vs Mika Brunold SUI (Non prima 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Norbert Gombos SVK vs Dominic Stricker SUI (Non prima 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Jego court 1 – ore 11:30
Joshua Paris GBR / Filip Pieczonka POL vs Sergio Martos Gornes ESP / Szymon Walkow POL

ATP Zug
Joshua Paris / Filip Pieczonka [1]
40
6
0
Sergio Martos Gornes / Szymon Walkow
30
4
0
Mostra dettagli

Thijmen Loof NED / Kaito Uesugi JPN vs Arjun Kadhe IND / Marcelo Zormann BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Victor Cornea ROU / Daniel Cukierman ISR vs Siddhant Banthia IND / Alexander Donski BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrew Paulson CZE / David Poljak CZE vs Dylan Dietrich SUI / Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare





🇫🇮
Challenger 75 Tampere
Tampere, Finlandia  ·  23 Luglio 2026

🌧
14°C
Nuvoloso, rovesci a tratti  ·  Picco 18°C
CIELO Prevalentemente nuvoloso al mattino, poi nuvole intermittenti e schiarite in serata
PIOGGIA Rovesci alle 10:00, poi nuovi rovesci tra 17:00 e 18:00
CAMPO Terra Battuta
TERRA BATTUTA

Andamento della giornata — 23 Luglio
10:00
🌧
14°
11:00
15°
12:00
16°
13:00
17°
14:00
18°
15:00
18°
16:00
18°
18:00
🌧
17°
21:00
15°
23:00
13°
⚠  Rovesci in mattinata e nel tardo pomeriggio: 2° turno sulla terra da monitorare
🎾  Programma del giorno — 23 Luglio
🎾
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
2° Turno · Terra Battuta
CH 75 2T
🌧  Rovesci
⚠  Da monitorare
🎾  2° Turno
🏀  Terra Battuta

Center Court – ore 11:00
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg FRA vs Igor Marcondes BRA

ATP Tampere
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg
30
7
2
Igor Marcondes
0
6
2
Mostra dettagli

Henri Squire GER vs Franco Roncadelli URU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL vs Otto Virtanen FIN (Non prima 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Patrik Niklas-Salminen FIN / Michael Vrbensky CZE vs Szymon Kielan POL / Maximilian Neuchrist AUT (Non prima 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 11:00
Diego Dedura GER vs Guido Ivan Justo ARG

ATP Tampere
Diego Dedura
0
6
2
Guido Ivan Justo [8]
0
4
1
Mostra dettagli

Matt Ponchet FRA / Oskar Brostrom Poulsen DEN vs Karol Drzewiecki POL / Piotr Matuszewski POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jannik Opitz GER / Louis Wessels GER vs Mats Hermans NED / Igor Marcondes BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jarno Jans NED / Niels Visker NED vs Oskari Paldanius FIN / Alan Wazny POL (Non prima 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare





🇪🇸
Challenger 75 Segovia
Segovia, Spagna  ·  23 Luglio 2026

20°C
Soleggiato e molto caldo  ·  Picco 36°C
CIELO Soleggiato per tutta la giornata, sereno in serata
PIOGGIA Assente nelle ore indicate
CAMPO Cemento
CEMENTO

Andamento della giornata — 23 Luglio
09:00
20°
10:00
24°
11:00
27°
12:00
30°
13:00
31°
14:00
33°
15:00
34°
17:00
36°
21:00
32°
23:00
27°
⚠  Allerta gialla per temperature massime estreme dalle 13:00 alle 21:00: 2° turno sul cemento con caldo intenso
🎾  Programma del giorno — 23 Luglio
🎾
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
2° Turno · Cemento
CH 75 2T
☀  Soleggiato
⚠  Allerta caldo
🎾  2° Turno
🏸  Cemento

Pista Pedro Muñoz – ore 11:00
Matteo Martineau FRA vs Gonzalo Villanueva ARG

ATP Segovia
Matteo Martineau
30
6
4
Gonzalo Villanueva
30
3
4
Mostra dettagli

Alejandro Moro Canas ESP vs Ivan Marrero Curbelo ESP (Non prima 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alejo Sanchez Quilez ESP vs Oliver Crawford GBR (Non prima 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alejo Sanchez Quilez ESP / Benjamin Winter Lopez ESP vs Bernardo Munk Mesa ESP / Michael Wright IRL (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Pista 1 – ore 12:00
Yanki Erel TUR vs Dominik Palan CZE

ATP Segovia
Yanki Erel
0
1
Dominik Palan
15
3
Mostra dettagli

Adil Kalyanpur IND / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND vs Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine FRA / Aziz Ouakaa TUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

John Echeverria ESP / Massimo Giunta ITA vs Bruno Pujol Navarro ESP / David Vega Hernandez ESP (Non prima 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Arda Azkara TUR / Yanki Erel TUR vs Sergey Fomin UZB / Ivan Marrero Curbelo ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare





🇺🇸
Challenger 125 Bloomfield Hills
Bloomfield Hills, USA  ·  23 Luglio 2026

14°C
Soleggiato e asciutto  ·  Picco 24°C
CIELO Sereno nelle prime ore, poi soleggiato e prevalentemente soleggiato
PIOGGIA Assente nelle ore indicate
CAMPO Cemento
CEMENTO

Andamento della giornata — 23 Luglio
07:00
14°
08:00
16°
09:00
17°
10:00
19°
11:00
21°
12:00
22°
13:00
24°
14:00
24°
✅  Nessuna pioggia indicata: 2° turno sul cemento in condizioni buone
🎾  Programma del giorno — 23 Luglio
🎾
ATP Challenger 125 · Main Draw
2° Turno · Cemento
CH 125 2T
☀  Soleggiato
✅  Asciutto
🎾  2° Turno
🏸  Cemento




🇨🇦
Challenger 75 Winnipeg
Winnipeg, Canada  ·  23 Luglio 2026

🌧
18°C
Nuvoloso al mattino, poi schiarite  ·  Picco 24°C
CIELO Prevalentemente nuvoloso nelle prime ore, poi soleggiato e prevalentemente soleggiato
PIOGGIA Rovesci isolati possibili tra 08:00 e 09:00, poi assenti nelle ore successive
CAMPO Cemento
CEMENTO

Andamento della giornata — 23 Luglio
06:00
17°
07:00
18°
08:00
🌧
19°
09:00
🌧
20°
10:00
21°
11:00
22°
12:00
24°
13:00
24°
⚠  Possibili rovesci isolati al mattino: 2° turno sul cemento da monitorare nelle prime ore
🎾  Programma del giorno — 23 Luglio
🎾
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
2° Turno · Cemento
CH 75 2T
🌧  Rovesci isolati
⚠  Da monitorare
🎾  2° Turno
🏸  Cemento

Stadium – ore 18:00
Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE / Seita Watanabe JPN vs Daniel Milavsky USA / Braden Shick USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Shintaro Mochizuki JPN vs Duncan Chan CAN (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Johannus Monday GBR vs Yuta Shimizu JPN (Non prima 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

August Holmgren DEN vs Liam Draxl CAN (Non prima 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 1 – ore 18:00
Joshua Sheehy USA / Tyler Zink USA vs Alafia Ayeni USA / Juan Jose Bianchi VEN
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Kody Pearson AUS / James Trotter JPN vs Ethan Cook AUS / Bruno Oliveira BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Liam Broady GBR / Saketh Myneni IND vs Thomas Fancutt AUS / Ajeet Rai NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hayato Matsuoka JPN vs Clement Chidekh FRA (Non prima 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

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