Challenger Bloomfiled Hills, Zug, Segovia, Tampere e Winnipeg: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 4 (LIVE)

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Challenger 125 Zug
Zug, Svizzera · 23 Luglio 2026
|☀
|
17°C
Prevalentemente soleggiato e asciutto · Picco 26°C
|
|CIELO
|Prevalentemente soleggiato al mattino, poi soleggiato nel pomeriggio e sereno in serata
|PIOGGIA
|Assente nelle ore indicate
|CAMPO
|Terra Battuta
Andamento della giornata — 23 Luglio
|
09:00
☀
18°
|
10:00
☀
19°
|
11:00
☀
21°
|
12:00
☀
22°
|
13:00
☀
24°
|
14:00
☀
25°
|
15:00
☀
25°
|
17:00
☀
26°
|
21:00
☀
23°
|
23:00
☀
18°
✅ Nessuna pioggia indicata: 2° turno sulla terra in condizioni buone
🎾 Programma del giorno — 23 Luglio
|
|
🎾
|
ATP Challenger 125 · Main Draw
2° Turno · Terra Battuta
|
CH 125 2T
☀ Soleggiato
✅ Asciutto
🎾 2° Turno
🏀 Terra Battuta
Redcomet Arena – ore 11:30
Max Alcala Gurri vs Dylan Dietrich
ATP Zug
Max Alcala Gurri•
0
3
2
Dylan Dietrich
0
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Alcala Gurri
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
D. Dietrich
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Dietrich
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
D. Dietrich
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
M. Alcala Gurri
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Marc-Andrea Huesler vs Juan Bautista Torres
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Harold Mayot vs Mika Brunold (Non prima 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Norbert Gombos vs Dominic Stricker (Non prima 19:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jego court 1 – ore 11:30
Joshua Paris / Filip Pieczonka vs Sergio Martos Gornes / Szymon Walkow
ATP Zug
Joshua Paris / Filip Pieczonka [1]
40
6
0
Sergio Martos Gornes / Szymon Walkow•
30
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Martos Gornes / Walkow
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Paris / Pieczonka
5-4 → 6-4
S. Martos Gornes / Walkow
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
5-3 → 5-4
J. Paris / Pieczonka
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
4-3 → 5-3
S. Martos Gornes / Walkow
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
J. Paris / Pieczonka
2-3 → 3-3
S. Martos Gornes / Walkow
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
2-2 → 2-3
J. Paris / Pieczonka
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
S. Martos Gornes / Walkow
1-1 → 2-1
J. Paris / Pieczonka
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
S. Martos Gornes / Walkow
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Thijmen Loof / Kaito Uesugi vs Arjun Kadhe / Marcelo Zormann
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Victor Cornea / Daniel Cukierman vs Siddhant Banthia / Alexander Donski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andrew Paulson / David Poljak vs Dylan Dietrich / Marc-Andrea Huesler
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger 75 Tampere
Tampere, Finlandia · 23 Luglio 2026
|🌧
|
14°C
Nuvoloso, rovesci a tratti · Picco 18°C
|
|CIELO
|Prevalentemente nuvoloso al mattino, poi nuvole intermittenti e schiarite in serata
|PIOGGIA
|Rovesci alle 10:00, poi nuovi rovesci tra 17:00 e 18:00
|CAMPO
|Terra Battuta
Andamento della giornata — 23 Luglio
|
10:00
🌧
14°
|
11:00
☁
15°
|
12:00
☁
16°
|
13:00
⛅
17°
|
14:00
⛅
18°
|
15:00
⛅
18°
|
16:00
⛅
18°
|
18:00
🌧
17°
|
21:00
☀
15°
|
23:00
☀
13°
⚠ Rovesci in mattinata e nel tardo pomeriggio: 2° turno sulla terra da monitorare
🎾 Programma del giorno — 23 Luglio
|
|
🎾
|
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
2° Turno · Terra Battuta
|
CH 75 2T
🌧 Rovesci
⚠ Da monitorare
🎾 2° Turno
🏀 Terra Battuta
Center Court – ore 11:00
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg vs Igor Marcondes
ATP Tampere
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg
30
7
2
Igor Marcondes•
0
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-1 → 1-1
I. Marcondes
0-15
0-30
15-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
4-5*
5-5*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
I. Marcondes
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
5-5 → 6-5
I. Marcondes
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-4 → 5-5
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
4-4 → 5-4
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
30-0
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
df
3-1 → 3-2
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
2-0 → 2-1
I. Marcondes
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Henri Squire vs Franco Roncadelli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dimitar Kuzmanov vs Otto Virtanen (Non prima 15:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Patrik Niklas-Salminen / Michael Vrbensky vs Szymon Kielan / Maximilian Neuchrist (Non prima 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 11:00
Diego Dedura vs Guido Ivan Justo
ATP Tampere
Diego Dedura•
0
6
2
Guido Ivan Justo [8]
0
4
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Ivan Justo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
G. Ivan Justo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Dedura
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
G. Ivan Justo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
D. Dedura
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
G. Ivan Justo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
G. Ivan Justo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Matt Ponchet / Oskar Brostrom Poulsen vs Karol Drzewiecki / Piotr Matuszewski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jannik Opitz / Louis Wessels vs Mats Hermans / Igor Marcondes
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jarno Jans / Niels Visker vs Oskari Paldanius / Alan Wazny (Non prima 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger 75 Segovia
Segovia, Spagna · 23 Luglio 2026
|☀
|
20°C
Soleggiato e molto caldo · Picco 36°C
|
|CIELO
|Soleggiato per tutta la giornata, sereno in serata
|PIOGGIA
|Assente nelle ore indicate
|CAMPO
|Cemento
Andamento della giornata — 23 Luglio
|
09:00
☀
20°
|
10:00
☀
24°
|
11:00
☀
27°
|
12:00
☀
30°
|
13:00
☀
31°
|
14:00
☀
33°
|
15:00
☀
34°
|
17:00
☀
36°
|
21:00
☀
32°
|
23:00
☀
27°
⚠ Allerta gialla per temperature massime estreme dalle 13:00 alle 21:00: 2° turno sul cemento con caldo intenso
🎾 Programma del giorno — 23 Luglio
|
|
🎾
|
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
2° Turno · Cemento
|
CH 75 2T
☀ Soleggiato
⚠ Allerta caldo
🎾 2° Turno
🏸 Cemento
Pista Pedro Muñoz – ore 11:00
Matteo Martineau vs Gonzalo Villanueva
ATP Segovia
Matteo Martineau
30
6
4
Gonzalo Villanueva•
30
3
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Villanueva
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
G. Villanueva
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Martineau
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Martineau
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
G. Villanueva
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-1 → 4-2
G. Villanueva
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
M. Martineau
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Alejandro Moro Canas vs Ivan Marrero Curbelo (Non prima 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alejo Sanchez Quilez vs Oliver Crawford (Non prima 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alejo Sanchez Quilez / Benjamin Winter Lopez vs Bernardo Munk Mesa / Michael Wright (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pista 1 – ore 12:00
Yanki Erel vs Dominik Palan
ATP Segovia
Yanki Erel
0
1
Dominik Palan•
15
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Palan
15-0
15-15
df
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
Y. Erel
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Adil Kalyanpur / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan vs Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine / Aziz Ouakaa
Il match deve ancora iniziare
John Echeverria / Massimo Giunta vs Bruno Pujol Navarro / David Vega Hernandez (Non prima 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Arda Azkara / Yanki Erel vs Sergey Fomin / Ivan Marrero Curbelo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger 125 Bloomfield Hills
Bloomfield Hills, USA · 23 Luglio 2026
|☀
|
14°C
Soleggiato e asciutto · Picco 24°C
|
|CIELO
|Sereno nelle prime ore, poi soleggiato e prevalentemente soleggiato
|PIOGGIA
|Assente nelle ore indicate
|CAMPO
|Cemento
Andamento della giornata — 23 Luglio
|
07:00
☀
14°
|
08:00
☀
16°
|
09:00
☀
17°
|
10:00
☀
19°
|
11:00
☀
21°
|
12:00
☀
22°
|
13:00
☀
24°
|
14:00
☀
24°
|
—
ⓘ
—
|
—
ⓘ
—
✅ Nessuna pioggia indicata: 2° turno sul cemento in condizioni buone
🎾 Programma del giorno — 23 Luglio
|
|
🎾
|
ATP Challenger 125 · Main Draw
2° Turno · Cemento
|
CH 125 2T
☀ Soleggiato
✅ Asciutto
🎾 2° Turno
🏸 Cemento
Challenger 75 Winnipeg
Winnipeg, Canada · 23 Luglio 2026
|🌧
|
18°C
Nuvoloso al mattino, poi schiarite · Picco 24°C
|
|CIELO
|Prevalentemente nuvoloso nelle prime ore, poi soleggiato e prevalentemente soleggiato
|PIOGGIA
|Rovesci isolati possibili tra 08:00 e 09:00, poi assenti nelle ore successive
|CAMPO
|Cemento
Andamento della giornata — 23 Luglio
|
06:00
☁
17°
|
07:00
☁
18°
|
08:00
🌧
19°
|
09:00
🌧
20°
|
10:00
☀
21°
|
11:00
⛅
22°
|
12:00
⛅
24°
|
13:00
⛅
24°
|
—
ⓘ
—
|
—
ⓘ
—
⚠ Possibili rovesci isolati al mattino: 2° turno sul cemento da monitorare nelle prime ore
🎾 Programma del giorno — 23 Luglio
|
|
🎾
|
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
2° Turno · Cemento
|
CH 75 2T
🌧 Rovesci isolati
⚠ Da monitorare
🎾 2° Turno
🏸 Cemento
Stadium – ore 18:00
Yu Hsiou Hsu / Seita Watanabe vs Daniel Milavsky / Braden Shick
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Shintaro Mochizuki vs Duncan Chan (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Johannus Monday vs Yuta Shimizu (Non prima 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
August Holmgren vs Liam Draxl (Non prima 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 18:00
Joshua Sheehy
/ Tyler Zink
vs Alafia Ayeni
/ Juan Jose Bianchi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kody Pearson / James Trotter vs Ethan Cook / Bruno Oliveira
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Liam Broady / Saketh Myneni vs Thomas Fancutt / Ajeet Rai
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Hayato Matsuoka vs Clement Chidekh (Non prima 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
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