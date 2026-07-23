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ATP 250 Estoril e Kitzbuhel: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 4. In campo Luciano Darderi all’Estoril (LIVE)

23/07/2026 08:12 Nessun commento
Luciano Darderi ITA, 2002.02.14 - Foto Getty Images
Luciano Darderi ITA, 2002.02.14 - Foto Getty Images

🇵🇹
ATP 250 Estoril
Estoril, Portogallo  ·  23 Luglio 2026

18°C
Prevalentemente soleggiato e asciutto  ·  Picco 26°C
CIELO Parzialmente soleggiato al mattino, poi prevalentemente soleggiato e sereno in serata
PIOGGIA Assente nelle ore indicate
CAMPO Terra Battuta
TERRA BATTUTA

Andamento della giornata — 23 Luglio
09:00
22°
10:00
23°
11:00
24°
12:00
25°
13:00
26°
14:00
26°
15:00
26°
17:00
25°
21:00
22°
23:00
21°
✅  Nessuna pioggia indicata: 2° turno sulla terra in condizioni buone
🎾  Programma del giorno — 23 Luglio
🎾
ATP 250 · Main Draw
2° Turno · Terra Battuta
2T
⛅  Sole e nuvole
✅  Asciutto
🎾  2° Turno
🏀  Terra Battuta

ESTADIO MILLENNIUM – ore 13:00
Luca Van Assche FRA vs Pablo Carreno Busta ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jaime Faria POR vs Gonzalo Bueno PER (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrey Rublev RUS vs Timofey Skatov KAZ (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pedro Martinez ESP vs Luciano Darderi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT CASCAIS – ore 14:00
Diego Hidalgo ECU / Alejandro Tabilo CHI vs Sander Arends NED / David Pel NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Joao Domingues POR / Tiago Torres POR vs Orlando Luz BRA / Rafael Matos BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT CTE – ore 14:00
Titouan Droguet FRA / Kyrian Jacquet FRA vs Santiago Gonzalez MEX / Miguel Reyes-Varela MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare





🇦🇹
ATP 250 Kitzbühel
Kitzbühel, Austria  ·  23 Luglio 2026

🌧
14°C
Nuvoloso, rovesci in tarda mattinata  ·  Picco 21°C
CIELO Prevalentemente nuvoloso al mattino, poi miglioramento con tratti soleggiati nel pomeriggio
PIOGGIA Rovesci indicati intorno alle 11:00, poi assenti nelle ore successive
CAMPO Terra Battuta
TERRA BATTUTA

Andamento della giornata — 23 Luglio
09:00
15°
10:00
16°
11:00
🌧
17°
12:00
18°
13:00
19°
14:00
20°
15:00
20°
16:00
21°
20:00
17°
23:00
16°
⚠  Rovesci in tarda mattinata: quarti di finale sulla terra da monitorare
🎾  Programma del giorno — 23 Luglio
🎾
ATP 250 · Main Draw
Quarti di Finale · Terra Battuta
QF
🌧  Rovesci
⚠  Da monitorare
🎾  Quarti di Finale
🏀  Terra Battuta

Center Court – ore 11:00
Mariano Navone ARG vs Quentin Halys FRA

ATP Kitzbuhel
Mariano Navone
0
5
2
Quentin Halys
0
7
3
Mostra dettagli

Yannick Hanfmann GER vs Sebastian Baez ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG vs Ignacio Buse PER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Bublik KAZ vs Alex Molcan SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Grandstand – ore 11:30
Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA / Kevin Krawietz GER vs Lukas Neumayer AUT / Joel Schwaerzler AUT

ATP Kitzbuhel
Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Kevin Krawietz [1]
30
6
1
Lukas Neumayer / Joel Schwaerzler
30
3
0
Mostra dettagli

Fu Wang Choi HKG vs Rafael Pagonis GRE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mohamed Genidy EGY vs Laurens Drijver NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jean-Julien Rojer NED / Theodore Winegar USA vs Lucas Miedler AUT / Marc Polmans AUS (Non prima 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

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