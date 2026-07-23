ATP 250 Estoril e Kitzbuhel: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 4. In campo Luciano Darderi all’Estoril (LIVE)

Luciano Darderi ITA, 2002.02.14 - Foto Getty Images
ATP 250 Estoril
Estoril, Portogallo · 23 Luglio 2026
|⛅
|
18°C
Prevalentemente soleggiato e asciutto · Picco 26°C
|
|CIELO
|Parzialmente soleggiato al mattino, poi prevalentemente soleggiato e sereno in serata
|PIOGGIA
|Assente nelle ore indicate
|CAMPO
|Terra Battuta
Andamento della giornata — 23 Luglio
|
09:00
⛅
22°
|
10:00
⛅
23°
|
11:00
☀
24°
|
12:00
☀
25°
|
13:00
☀
26°
|
14:00
☀
26°
|
15:00
☀
26°
|
17:00
☀
25°
|
21:00
☀
22°
|
23:00
☀
21°
✅ Nessuna pioggia indicata: 2° turno sulla terra in condizioni buone
🎾 Programma del giorno — 23 Luglio
|
|
🎾
|
ATP 250 · Main Draw
2° Turno · Terra Battuta
|
2T
⛅ Sole e nuvole
✅ Asciutto
🎾 2° Turno
🏀 Terra Battuta
ESTADIO MILLENNIUM – ore 13:00
Luca Van Assche vs Pablo Carreno Busta
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jaime Faria vs Gonzalo Bueno (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andrey Rublev vs Timofey Skatov (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pedro Martinez vs Luciano Darderi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT CASCAIS – ore 14:00
Diego Hidalgo / Alejandro Tabilo vs Sander Arends / David Pel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Joao Domingues / Tiago Torres vs Orlando Luz / Rafael Matos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT CTE – ore 14:00
Titouan Droguet / Kyrian Jacquet vs Santiago Gonzalez / Miguel Reyes-Varela
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP 250 Kitzbühel
Kitzbühel, Austria · 23 Luglio 2026
|🌧
|
14°C
Nuvoloso, rovesci in tarda mattinata · Picco 21°C
|
|CIELO
|Prevalentemente nuvoloso al mattino, poi miglioramento con tratti soleggiati nel pomeriggio
|PIOGGIA
|Rovesci indicati intorno alle 11:00, poi assenti nelle ore successive
|CAMPO
|Terra Battuta
Andamento della giornata — 23 Luglio
|
09:00
☁
15°
|
10:00
⛅
16°
|
11:00
🌧
17°
|
12:00
☀
18°
|
13:00
☀
19°
|
14:00
☀
20°
|
15:00
☀
20°
|
16:00
☀
21°
|
20:00
☁
17°
|
23:00
⛅
16°
⚠ Rovesci in tarda mattinata: quarti di finale sulla terra da monitorare
🎾 Programma del giorno — 23 Luglio
|
|
🎾
|
ATP 250 · Main Draw
Quarti di Finale · Terra Battuta
|
QF
🌧 Rovesci
⚠ Da monitorare
🎾 Quarti di Finale
🏀 Terra Battuta
Center Court – ore 11:00
Mariano Navone vs Quentin Halys
ATP Kitzbuhel
Mariano Navone•
0
5
2
Quentin Halys
0
7
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Q. Halys
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
M. Navone
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Q. Halys
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Navone
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
5-6 → 5-7
M. Navone
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
Yannick Hanfmann vs Sebastian Baez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Ignacio Buse
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexander Bublik vs Alex Molcan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand – ore 11:30
Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Kevin Krawietz vs Lukas Neumayer / Joel Schwaerzler
ATP Kitzbuhel
Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Kevin Krawietz [1]•
30
6
1
Lukas Neumayer / Joel Schwaerzler
30
3
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Neumayer / Schwaerzler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Herbert / Krawietz
5-3 → 6-3
L. Neumayer / Schwaerzler
5-2 → 5-3
P. Herbert / Krawietz
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
ace
4-2 → 5-2
L. Neumayer / Schwaerzler
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
P. Herbert / Krawietz
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
3-1 → 4-1
L. Neumayer / Schwaerzler
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
P. Herbert / Krawietz
1-1 → 2-1
L. Neumayer / Schwaerzler
1-0 → 1-1
P. Herbert / Krawietz
0-0 → 1-0
Fu Wang Choi vs Rafael Pagonis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mohamed Genidy vs Laurens Drijver
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jean-Julien Rojer / Theodore Winegar vs Lucas Miedler / Marc Polmans (Non prima 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
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