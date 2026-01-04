United Cup: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 4. Oggi in campo altri 4 incontri (LIVE)
United Cup (Australia 🇦🇺), cemento – 4° Giornata
00:30 🇨🇿 Repubblica Ceca – 🇳🇴 Norvegia 0-0
03:00 🇺🇸 USA – 🇪🇸 Spagna 0-0
07:30 🇩🇪 Germania – 🇵🇱 Polonia 0-0
10:00 🇬🇧 Gran Bretagna – 🇬🇷 Grecia 0-0
Ken Rosewall Arena – ore 00:30
Barbora Krejcikova vs Malene Helgo
Jakub Mensik vs Casper Ruud
Barbora Krejcikova / Jakub Mensik vs Ulrikke Eikeri / Casper Ruud
Alexander Zverev vs Hubert Hurkacz (Non prima 07:30)
Eva Lys vs Iga Swiatek (Non prima 09:00)
Laura Siegemund / Alexander Zverev vs Iga Swiatek / Hubert Hurkacz
RAC Arena – ore 03:00
Coco Gauff vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Taylor Fritz vs Jaume Munar
Coco Gauff / Christian Harrison vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro / Jaume Munar
Billy Harris vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (Non prima 10:00)
Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari
Olivia Nicholls / Neal Skupski vs Maria Sakkari / Stefanos Tsitsipas
Group A – Perth
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
1 | Argentina 🇦🇷 | 1-1 | 4-2 | 57.14% | 50.00%
2 | United States 🇺🇸 | 1-0 | 2-1 | 71.43% | 61.90%
3 | Spain 🇪🇸 | 0-1 | 0-3 | 14.29% | 39.13%
Group B – Sydney
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
1 | China 🇨🇳 | 1-1 | 2-4 | 33.33% | 41.30%
2 | Canada 🇨🇦 | 1-0 | 3-0 | 85.71% | 65.52%
3 | Belgium 🇧🇪 | 0-1 | 1-2 | 50.00% | 53.75%
Group C – Perth
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
1 | Switzerland 🇨🇭 | 2-0 | 5-1 | 68.75% | 54.19%
2 | Italy 🇮🇹 | 0-1 | 1-2 | 37.50% | 47.44%
3 | France 🇫🇷 | 0-1 | 0-3 | 25.00% | 44.16%
Group D – Sydney
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
1 | Australia 🇦🇺 | 1-0 | 2-1 | 57.14% | 52.63%
2 | Norway 🇳🇴 | 0-1 | 1-2 | 42.86% | 47.37%
3 | Czechia 🇨🇿 | – – | – – | – – | – –
Group E – Perth
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
1 | Greece 🇬🇷 | 1-0 | 3-0 | 100.00% | 66.67%
2 | Great Britain 🇬🇧 | 1-0 | 2-1 | 57.14% | 49.23%
3 | Japan 🇯🇵 | 0-2 | 1-5 | 23.08% | 42.86%
Group F – Sydney
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
1 | Germany 🇩🇪 | 1-0 | 3-0 | 100.00% | 72.55%
2 | Netherlands 🇳🇱 | 0-1 | 0-3 | 0.00% | 27.45%
3 | Poland 🇵🇱 | – – | – – | – – | – –
