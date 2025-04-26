Challenger Roma Garden, Abidjan 2, Savannah, San Miguel de Tucuman e Gwangju: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 6 (LIVE)

Matteo Gigante nella foto
🇮🇹
Challenger Roma
Italia
Terra battuta
🌧️
Previsioni meteo
Roma, 27 Aprile 2025
Center Court – ore 14:30 di domani
Vilius Gaubas vs Matteo Gigante
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grevelius E. 🇸🇪 / Heinonen A. 🇫🇮 b. Bortolotti M. 🇮🇹 / Ricca G. 🇮🇹 7-6 7-5 (giocata ieri)
🇨🇮
Challenger Abidjan 2
Costa d’Avorio
Cemento
⛅
Previsioni meteo
Abidjan, 26 Aprile 2025
CENTRAL KAYDAN – ore 16:00
Ricardas Berankis vs Eliakim Coulibaly
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Aziz Dougaz vs Michael Geerts (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine / Aziz Ouakaa vs Aleksandre Bakshi / S D Prajwal Dev (Non prima 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇰🇷
Challenger Gwangju
Sud Corea
Cemento
☀️
Previsioni meteo
Gwangju, 26 Aprile 2025
Center Court – ore 04:00
Alibek Kachmazov vs Yosuke Watanuki
ATP Gwangju
Yosuke Watanuki
4
3
Alibek Kachmazov
6
6
Vincitore: Kachmazov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Kachmazov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
Y. Watanuki
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Kachmazov
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Watanuki
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Kachmazov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Watanuki
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
4-5 → 4-6
Y. Watanuki
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
4-3 → 4-4
A. Kachmazov
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
A. Kachmazov
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
A. Kachmazov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 1-2
Y. Watanuki
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
A. Kachmazov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Jason Kubler vs Tristan Schoolkate
ATP Gwangju
Jason Kubler
7
6
Tristan Schoolkate [4]
5
4
Vincitore: Kubler
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Kubler
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
J. Kubler
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
T. Schoolkate
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 3-4
J. Kubler
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
T. Schoolkate
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
J. Kubler
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
T. Schoolkate
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Kubler
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 7-5
J. Kubler
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
T. Schoolkate
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
J. Kubler
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
T. Schoolkate
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
T. Schoolkate
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
0-2 → 1-2
J. Kubler
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
0-1 → 0-2
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios vs Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens (Non prima 06:30)
ATP Gwangju
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios [1]
6
7
Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens [2]
3
6
Vincitore: Ho / Romios
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
ace
5*-5
ace
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
6-6 → 7-6
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
V. Kirkov / Stevens
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
4-5 → 5-5
V. Kirkov / Stevens
4-4 → 4-5
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
4-3 → 4-4
V. Kirkov / Stevens
4-2 → 4-3
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 4-2
V. Kirkov / Stevens
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
2-1 → 2-2
V. Kirkov / Stevens
2-0 → 2-1
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
1-0 → 2-0
V. Kirkov / Stevens
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
5-3 → 6-3
V. Kirkov / Stevens
4-3 → 5-3
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
V. Kirkov / Stevens
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-1 → 4-2
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
3-1 → 4-1
V. Kirkov / Stevens
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
3-0 → 3-1
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
V. Kirkov / Stevens
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-0 → 1-0
🇦🇷
Challenger San Miguel de Tucuman
Argentina
Terra battuta
🌧️
Previsioni meteo
San Miguel de Tucuman, 26 Aprile 2025
Cancha Central – ore 16:00
Murkel Dellien vs Alex Barrena
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andrea Collarini vs Santiago Rodriguez Taverna
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Luciano Emanuel Ambrogi / Maximo Zeitune vs Conner Huertas del Pino / Federico Zeballos (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇺🇸
Challenger Savannah
USA
Terra battuta
🌤️
Previsioni meteo
Savannah, 26 Aprile 2025
Landings Company Stadium – ore 18:00
Mac Kiger / Patrick Maloney vs Federico Agustin Gomez / Luis David Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Liam Draxl vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri (Non prima 19:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Eliot Spizzirri vs Nicolas Mejia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
