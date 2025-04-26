Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Roma Garden, Abidjan 2, Savannah, San Miguel de Tucuman e Gwangju: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 6 (LIVE)

26/04/2025 08:39 Nessun commento
Matteo Gigante nella foto
Matteo Gigante nella foto

🎾 🎾 🎾

🇮🇹

Challenger Roma

Italia


Terra battuta

👨
FINALI

🌧️

Previsioni meteo
Roma, 27 Aprile 2025

22°C
min. 13°C

Center Court – ore 14:30 di domani
Vilius Gaubas LTU vs Matteo Gigante ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Grevelius E. 🇸🇪 / Heinonen A. 🇫🇮 b. Bortolotti M. 🇮🇹 / Ricca G. 🇮🇹 7-6 7-5 (giocata ieri)







🎾 🎾 🎾

🇨🇮

Challenger Abidjan 2

Costa d’Avorio


Cemento

👨
SEMIFINALI

Previsioni meteo
Abidjan, 26 Aprile 2025

32°C
min. 26°C

CENTRAL KAYDAN – ore 16:00
Ricardas Berankis LTU vs Eliakim Coulibaly CIV

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Aziz Dougaz TUN vs Michael Geerts BEL (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine FRA / Aziz Ouakaa TUN vs Aleksandre Bakshi GEO / S D Prajwal Dev IND (Non prima 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare








🎾 🎾 🎾

🇰🇷

Challenger Gwangju

Sud Corea


Cemento

👨
SEMIFINALI

☀️

Previsioni meteo
Gwangju, 26 Aprile 2025

23°C
min. 9°C

Center Court – ore 04:00
Alibek Kachmazov RUS vs Yosuke Watanuki JPN

ATP Gwangju
Yosuke Watanuki
4
3
Alibek Kachmazov
6
6
Vincitore: Kachmazov
Mostra dettagli

Jason Kubler AUS vs Tristan Schoolkate AUS

ATP Gwangju
Jason Kubler
7
6
Tristan Schoolkate [4]
5
4
Vincitore: Kubler
Mostra dettagli

Ray Ho TPE / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS vs Vasil Kirkov USA / Bart Stevens NED (Non prima 06:30)

ATP Gwangju
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios [1]
6
7
Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens [2]
3
6
Vincitore: Ho / Romios
Mostra dettagli








🎾 🎾 🎾

🇦🇷

Challenger San Miguel de Tucuman

Argentina


Terra battuta

👨
SEMIFINALI

🌧️

Previsioni meteo
San Miguel de Tucuman, 26 Aprile 2025

25°C
min. 13°C

Cancha Central – ore 16:00
Murkel Dellien BOL vs Alex Barrena ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrea Collarini ARG vs Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Luciano Emanuel Ambrogi ARG / Maximo Zeitune ARG vs Conner Huertas del Pino PER / Federico Zeballos BOL (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare








🎾 🎾 🎾

🇺🇸

Challenger Savannah

USA


Terra battuta

👨
SEMIFINALI

🌤️

Previsioni meteo
Savannah, 26 Aprile 2025

29°C
min. 19°C

Landings Company Stadium – ore 18:00
Mac Kiger USA / Patrick Maloney USA vs Federico Agustin Gomez ARG / Luis David Martinez VEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Liam Draxl CAN vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG (Non prima 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Eliot Spizzirri USA vs Nicolas Mejia COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: