Challenger 125 Nottingham: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualicazione. Prenseza di Luca Nardi nelle quali (con i risultati della prima giornata)

Challenger 125 Nottingham – Tabellone principale – erba

(1) Jaime Faria vs Moez Echargui

(NG) Darwin Blanch vs Qualifier

(WC) Oliver Tarvet vs Roman Safiullin

Qualifier vs (8) Tristan Schoolkate

(4) Coleman Wong vs (WC) Billy Harris

Qualifier vs Arthur Gea

(SE) Yunchaokete Bu vs Otto Virtanen

(WC) Felix Gill vs (5) Hugo Gaston

(7) Nicolai Budkov Kjaer vs Mackenzie McDonald

Shintaro Mochizuki vs Michael Zheng

Qualifier vs Qualifier

Rei Sakamoto vs (3) Yibing Wu

(6) Henrique Rocha vs Christopher O’Connell

(SE) Tristan Boyer vs Qualifier

Dane Sweeny vs Jacob Fearnley

Tomas Barrios Vera vs (2) Benjamin Bonzi





Challenger 125 Nottingham – Tabellone qualificazione – erba

(1) August Holmgren vs Max Basing

Daniel Masur vs (10) Jay Clarke

(2) Luca Nardi vs Oscar Weightman

Patrick Brady vs (12) Giles Hussey

(3) Timofey Skatov vs (Alt) James Watt

(WC) Henry Jefferson vs (11) Alastair Gray

(4) Soonwoo Kwon vs Millen Hurrion

Anton Matusevich vs (9) Guy Den Ouden

(5) Remy Bertola vs (WC) William Jansen

(WC) Rhys Lawlor vs (8) James McCabe

(6) Zhizhen Zhang vs (WC) Mark Ceban

Oliver Okonkwo vs (7) Hugo Grenier

Centre Court – ore 12:30

Anton Matusevich vs Guy Den Ouden



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 1 – ore 12:00

Zhizhen Zhang vs Mark Ceban (Non prima 15:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

August Holmgren vs Max Basing



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 2 – ore 12:00

Soonwoo Kwon vs Millen Hurrion



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Oliver Okonkwo vs Hugo Grenier (Non prima 15:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Masur vs Jay Clarke



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 3 – ore 12:00

Henry Jefferson vs Alastair Gray



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Luca Nardi vs Oscar Weightman



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Remy Bertola vs William Jansen



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 4 – ore 12:00

Timofey Skatov vs James Watt



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Patrick Brady vs Giles Hussey



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Rhys Lawlor vs James McCabe



Il match deve ancora iniziare