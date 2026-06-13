Challenger 125 Nottingham: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualicazione. Prenseza di Luca Nardi nelle quali (con i risultati della prima giornata)
Challenger 125 Nottingham – Tabellone principale – erba
(1) Jaime Faria vs Moez Echargui
(NG) Darwin Blanch vs Qualifier
(WC) Oliver Tarvet vs Roman Safiullin
Qualifier vs (8) Tristan Schoolkate
(4) Coleman Wong vs (WC) Billy Harris
Qualifier vs Arthur Gea
(SE) Yunchaokete Bu vs Otto Virtanen
(WC) Felix Gill vs (5) Hugo Gaston
(7) Nicolai Budkov Kjaer vs Mackenzie McDonald
Shintaro Mochizuki vs Michael Zheng
Qualifier vs Qualifier
Rei Sakamoto vs (3) Yibing Wu
(6) Henrique Rocha vs Christopher O’Connell
(SE) Tristan Boyer vs Qualifier
Dane Sweeny vs Jacob Fearnley
Tomas Barrios Vera vs (2) Benjamin Bonzi
Challenger 125 Nottingham – Tabellone qualificazione – erba
(1) August Holmgren vs Max Basing
Daniel Masur vs (10) Jay Clarke
(2) Luca Nardi vs Oscar Weightman
Patrick Brady vs (12) Giles Hussey
(3) Timofey Skatov vs (Alt) James Watt
(WC) Henry Jefferson vs (11) Alastair Gray
(4) Soonwoo Kwon vs Millen Hurrion
Anton Matusevich vs (9) Guy Den Ouden
(5) Remy Bertola vs (WC) William Jansen
(WC) Rhys Lawlor vs (8) James McCabe
(6) Zhizhen Zhang vs (WC) Mark Ceban
Oliver Okonkwo vs (7) Hugo Grenier
Centre Court – ore 12:30
Anton Matusevich vs Guy Den Ouden
Court 1 – ore 12:00
Zhizhen Zhang vs Mark Ceban (Non prima 15:00)
August Holmgren vs Max Basing
Court 2 – ore 12:00
Soonwoo Kwon vs Millen Hurrion
Oliver Okonkwo vs Hugo Grenier (Non prima 15:00)
Daniel Masur vs Jay Clarke
Court 3 – ore 12:00
Henry Jefferson vs Alastair Gray
Luca Nardi vs Oscar Weightman
Remy Bertola vs William Jansen
Court 4 – ore 12:00
Timofey Skatov vs James Watt
Patrick Brady vs Giles Hussey
Rhys Lawlor vs James McCabe
TAG: Circuito Challenger
4 commenti
SCHOOLKATE
FEARNLEY
VIRTANEN
BUDKOV
BLANCH
WONG
SAKAMOTO
O’CONNELL
bonzi
safiullin
b.harris
mcdonald
blanch
bu
Q da spec.
rocha
nardi nelle quali di un challenger era da tempo che non succedeva.
e onestamente mette tristezza
Faria
Q
Virtanen
Fearnley
Tarvet
Gea
Zheng
Boyer