Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger 125 Nottingham: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualicazione. Prenseza di Luca Nardi nelle quali (con i risultati della prima giornata)

13/06/2026 07:42 4 commenti
Luca Nardi ITA, 2003.08.06 - Foto Getty Images
Luca Nardi ITA, 2003.08.06 - Foto Getty Images

GBR Challenger 125 Nottingham – Tabellone principale – erba
(1) Jaime Faria POR vs Moez Echargui TUN
(NG) Darwin Blanch USA vs Qualifier
(WC) Oliver Tarvet GBR vs Roman Safiullin RUS
Qualifier vs (8) Tristan Schoolkate AUS

(4) Coleman Wong HKG vs (WC) Billy Harris GBR
Qualifier vs Arthur Gea FRA
(SE) Yunchaokete Bu CHN vs Otto Virtanen FIN
(WC) Felix Gill GBR vs (5) Hugo Gaston FRA

(7) Nicolai Budkov Kjaer NOR vs Mackenzie McDonald USA
Shintaro Mochizuki JPN vs Michael Zheng USA
Qualifier vs Qualifier
Rei Sakamoto JPN vs (3) Yibing Wu CHN

(6) Henrique Rocha POR vs Christopher O’Connell AUS
(SE) Tristan Boyer USA vs Qualifier
Dane Sweeny AUS vs Jacob Fearnley GBR
Tomas Barrios Vera CHI vs (2) Benjamin Bonzi FRA


GBR Challenger 125 Nottingham – Tabellone qualificazione – erba
(1) August Holmgren DEN vs Max Basing GBR
Daniel Masur GER vs (10) Jay Clarke GBR

(2) Luca Nardi ITA vs Oscar Weightman GBR
Patrick Brady GBR vs (12) Giles Hussey GBR

(3) Timofey Skatov KAZ vs (Alt) James Watt NZL
(WC) Henry Jefferson GBR vs (11) Alastair Gray GBR

(4) Soonwoo Kwon KOR vs Millen Hurrion GBR
Anton Matusevich GBR vs (9) Guy Den Ouden NED

(5) Remy Bertola SUI vs (WC) William Jansen GBR
(WC) Rhys Lawlor GBR vs (8) James McCabe AUS

(6) Zhizhen Zhang CHN vs (WC) Mark Ceban GBR
Oliver Okonkwo GBR vs (7) Hugo Grenier FRA






Centre Court – ore 12:30
Anton Matusevich GBR vs Guy Den Ouden NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 12:00
Zhizhen Zhang CHN vs Mark Ceban GBR (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

August Holmgren DEN vs Max Basing GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – ore 12:00
Soonwoo Kwon KOR vs Millen Hurrion GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Oliver Okonkwo GBR vs Hugo Grenier FRA (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Masur GER vs Jay Clarke GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 3 – ore 12:00
Henry Jefferson GBR vs Alastair Gray GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Luca Nardi ITA vs Oscar Weightman GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Remy Bertola SUI vs William Jansen GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 4 – ore 12:00
Timofey Skatov KAZ vs James Watt NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Patrick Brady GBR vs Giles Hussey GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Rhys Lawlor GBR vs James McCabe AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG:

4 commenti

brunodalla 13-06-2026 10:37

SCHOOLKATE

FEARNLEY

VIRTANEN
BUDKOV

BLANCH
WONG
SAKAMOTO
O’CONNELL

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brizz 13-06-2026 10:22

bonzi

safiullin

b.harris
mcdonald

blanch
bu
Q da spec.
rocha

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italo (Guest) 13-06-2026 10:15

nardi nelle quali di un challenger era da tempo che non succedeva.
e onestamente mette tristezza

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miky85 13-06-2026 09:37

Faria

Q

Virtanen
Fearnley

Tarvet
Gea
Zheng
Boyer

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