ATP 500 Rotterdam e Dallas e ATP 250 Montpellier: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione e delle Semifinali. In campo due azzurri a Rotterdam (LIVE)

01/02/2025 08:21 1 commento
Mattia Bellucci nella foto - Foto Getty Images
Mattia Bellucci nella foto - Foto Getty Images

🇳🇱

ATP 500 Rotterdam

Olanda


Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE

Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento

Court 1 – ore 11:00
Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ vs Jelle Sels NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ryan Nijboer NED vs Constant Lestienne FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mattia Bellucci ITA vs Thijs Boogaard NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Player Competing vs Daniel Evans GBR (Non prima 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – ore 11:00
Michael Vrbensky CZE vs Harold Mayot FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Altmaier GER vs Carlos Sanchez Jover ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Max Houkes NED vs Gijs Brouwer NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Quentin Halys FRA vs Andrea Vavassori ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇺🇸

ATP 500 Dallas

USA


Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE

Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento

Center Court – ore 17:00
Brandon Holt USA vs Mitchell Krueger USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tristan Boyer USA vs Michael Mmoh USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

James Trotter JPN vs Ethan Quinn USA (Non prima 21:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Christopher Eubanks USA vs Aidan Mayo USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ryan Seggerman USA / John-Patrick Smith AUS vs Radu Albot MDA / Taro Daniel JPN (Non prima 23:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Grandstand – ore 17:00
Federico Agustin Gomez ARG vs Ryan Seggerman USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

James Duckworth AUS vs Eric Hadigian USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Georgi Georgiev BUL vs Radu Albot MDA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jack Pinnington Jones GBR vs Zachary Svajda USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hans Hach Verdugo MEX / James Trotter JPN vs Christian Harrison USA / Evan King USA (Non prima 23:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

USA Tabellone Quali – ATP 500 Dallas
(1) James Duckworth AUS vs (WC) Eric Hadigian USA
James Trotter JPN vs (7) Ethan Quinn USA

(2) Christopher Eubanks USA vs (Alt) Aidan Mayo USA
(Alt) Jack Pinnington Jones GBR vs (8) Zachary Svajda USA

(3) Tristan Boyer USA vs (PR) Michael Mmoh USA
(WC) Georgi Georgiev BUL vs (6) Radu Albot MDA

(4) Federico Agustin Gomez ARG vs (WC) Ryan Seggerman USA
Brandon Holt USA vs (5) Mitchell Krueger USA





🇫🇷

ATP 250 Montpellier

Francia


Cemento (indoor) 🏟️

Semifinali

Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento

Court Patrice Dominguez – ore 12:30
Sander Arends NED / Luke Johnson GBR vs Tallon Griekspoor NED / Bart Stevens NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jesper de Jong NED vs Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrey Rublev RUS vs Aleksandar Kovacevic USA (Non prima 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

virginio (Guest) 01-02-2025 09:16

Nel titolo, Dallas è ancora considerato un torneo 250, al pari di Montpellier, ma da quest’anno è stato elevato al grado di 500.
