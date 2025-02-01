ATP 500 Rotterdam e Dallas e ATP 250 Montpellier: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione e delle Semifinali. In campo due azzurri a Rotterdam (LIVE)
ATP 500 Rotterdam
Olanda
Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
Court 1 – ore 11:00
Mikhail Kukushkin vs Jelle Sels
Ryan Nijboer vs Constant Lestienne
Mattia Bellucci vs Thijs Boogaard
Player Competing vs Daniel Evans (Non prima 16:00)
Court 2 – ore 11:00
Michael Vrbensky vs Harold Mayot
Daniel Altmaier vs Carlos Sanchez Jover
Max Houkes vs Gijs Brouwer
Quentin Halys vs Andrea Vavassori
ATP 500 Dallas
USA
Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
Center Court – ore 17:00
Brandon Holt vs Mitchell Krueger
Tristan Boyer vs Michael Mmoh
James Trotter vs Ethan Quinn (Non prima 21:30)
Christopher Eubanks vs Aidan Mayo
Ryan Seggerman / John-Patrick Smith vs Radu Albot / Taro Daniel (Non prima 23:30)
Grandstand – ore 17:00
Federico Agustin Gomez vs Ryan Seggerman
James Duckworth vs Eric Hadigian
Georgi Georgiev vs Radu Albot
Jack Pinnington Jones vs Zachary Svajda
Hans Hach Verdugo / James Trotter vs Christian Harrison / Evan King (Non prima 23:30)
Tabellone Quali – ATP 500 Dallas
(1) James Duckworth vs (WC) Eric Hadigian
James Trotter vs (7) Ethan Quinn
(2) Christopher Eubanks vs (Alt) Aidan Mayo
(Alt) Jack Pinnington Jones vs (8) Zachary Svajda
(3) Tristan Boyer vs (PR) Michael Mmoh
(WC) Georgi Georgiev vs (6) Radu Albot
(4) Federico Agustin Gomez vs (WC) Ryan Seggerman
Brandon Holt vs (5) Mitchell Krueger
ATP 250 Montpellier
Francia
Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
Court Patrice Dominguez – ore 12:30
Sander Arends / Luke Johnson vs Tallon Griekspoor / Bart Stevens
Jesper de Jong vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (Non prima 15:00)
Andrey Rublev vs Aleksandar Kovacevic (Non prima 16:30)
TAG: Circuito ATP
1 commento
Nel titolo, Dallas è ancora considerato un torneo 250, al pari di Montpellier, ma da quest’anno è stato elevato al grado di 500.
Aloha