Challenger Cordenons, Bunschoten, Lincoln, Granby, Pozoblanco: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)
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26°C
Sole e nuvole, temporali nel pomeriggio · Picco 30°C
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09:00
⛅
26°
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10:00
☁
28°
|
11:00
☁
29°
|
12:00
☁
30°
|
13:00
☁
30°
|
14:00
☁
30°
|
15:00
🌩
29°
|
16:00
🌩
28°
|
20:00
☁
25°
|
23:00
☀
22°
|
⚠ Allerta arancione
🎾 Semifinali
🏀 Terra Battuta
Serena Maniva Center – ore 13:30
Alexandru Jecan / David Poljak vs Charles Barry / Anthony Genov
Max Alcala Gurri vs Gonzalo Villanueva (Non prima 15:30)
Matyas Fuele vs Federico Bondioli (Non prima 17:30)
|☁
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17°C
Nuvoloso e asciutto · Picco 21°C
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09:00
☁
18°
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10:00
☁
19°
|
11:00
☁
20°
|
12:00
☁
20°
|
13:00
☁
20°
|
14:00
☁
21°
|
15:00
☁
20°
|
17:00
☁
19°
|
20:00
☁
17°
|
23:00
☀
14°
|
✅ Asciutto
🎾 Semifinali
🏀 Terra Battuta
Center Court – NXT Level – ore 12:30
Andrew Paulson / Joran Vliegen vs Victor Cornea / Daniel Cukierman
Guy Den Ouden vs Kimmer Coppejans (Non prima 14:00)
Tom Gentzsch vs Jan Kumstat (Non prima 16:00)
|☀
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19°C
Sole e nuvole, poi molto caldo · Picco 38°C
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09:00
☁
21°
|
10:00
☁
24°
|
11:00
☁
27°
|
12:00
☁
30°
|
13:00
☁
32°
|
14:00
⛅
34°
|
15:00
⛅
35°
|
18:00
☀
38°
|
20:00
☀
36°
|
23:00
☀
29°
|
⚠ Allerta caldo
🎾 Semifinali
🏸 Cemento
Pista Fabian Dorado – ore 19:00
Tiago Pereira vs Ilya Ivashka
Chris Rodesch vs Akira Santillan
Arda Azkara / Yanki Erel vs Alejo Sanchez Quilez / Benjamin Winter Lopez (Non prima 22:00)
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14°C
Nuvoloso, rovesci nel primo pomeriggio · Picco 20°C
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06:00
⛅
16°
|
07:00
⛅
16°
|
08:00
☁
16°
|
09:00
☁
17°
|
10:00
☁
17°
|
11:00
☁
17°
|
12:00
☁
18°
|
13:00
☁
19°
|
14:00
🌧
20°
|
—
ⓘ
—
|
⚠ Da monitorare
🎾 Semifinali
🏸 Cemento
Court Central – ore 16:00
Aleksandar Vukic vs August Holmgren (Non prima 17:30)
Court 4 – ore 16:00
Finn Reynolds / James Watt vs Guillaume Dalmasso / Matt Kuhar
Murphy Cassone vs Arthur Gea
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25°C
Soleggiato e caldo · Picco 34°C
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06:00
☀
22°
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07:00
⛅
23°
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08:00
☀
25°
|
09:00
☀
27°
|
10:00
☀
29°
|
11:00
☀
31°
|
12:00
☀
33°
|
13:00
☀
34°
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—
ⓘ
—
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—
ⓘ
—
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⚠ Caldo
🎾 Semifinali
🏸 Cemento
CENTER COURT – ore 00:00
George Goldhoff / Cleeve Harper vs Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow
Bernard Tomic vs Spencer Johnson (Non prima 01:30)
Mark Lajal vs Yunchaokete Bu
TAG: Circuito Challenger
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