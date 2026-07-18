Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Cordenons, Bunschoten, Lincoln, Granby, Pozoblanco: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)

18/07/2026 08:19 Nessun commento
Federico Bondioli nella foto
Federico Bondioli nella foto

🇮🇹
Challenger 75 Cordenons
Cordenons, Italia  ·  18 Luglio 2026

🌩
26°C
Sole e nuvole, temporali nel pomeriggio  ·  Picco 30°C
CIELO Nuvole intermittenti per buona parte della giornata, temporali tra metà pomeriggio e tardo pomeriggio
PIOGGIA Temporali indicati tra 15:00 e 16:00
CAMPO Terra Battuta
TERRA BATTUTA

Andamento della giornata — 18 Luglio
09:00
26°
10:00
28°
11:00
29°
12:00
30°
13:00
30°
14:00
30°
15:00
🌩
29°
16:00
🌩
28°
20:00
25°
23:00
22°
⚠  Allerta arancione per temporali fino a domenica alle 01:59: semifinali sulla terra da monitorare
🎾  Programma del giorno — 18 Luglio
🎾
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
Semifinali · Terra Battuta
CH 75 SF
🌩  Temporali
⚠  Allerta arancione
🎾  Semifinali
🏀  Terra Battuta

Serena Maniva Center – ore 13:30
Alexandru Jecan ROU / David Poljak CZE vs Charles Barry IRL / Anthony Genov BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Max Alcala Gurri ESP vs Gonzalo Villanueva ARG (Non prima 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Matyas Fuele HUN vs Federico Bondioli ITA (Non prima 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare





🇳🇱
Challenger 75 Bunschoten
Bunschoten, Olanda  ·  18 Luglio 2026

17°C
Nuvoloso e asciutto  ·  Picco 21°C
CIELO Nuvoloso per gran parte della giornata, con schiarite in serata
PIOGGIA Assente nelle ore indicate
CAMPO Terra Battuta
TERRA BATTUTA

Andamento della giornata — 18 Luglio
09:00
18°
10:00
19°
11:00
20°
12:00
20°
13:00
20°
14:00
21°
15:00
20°
17:00
19°
20:00
17°
23:00
14°
✅  Nessuna pioggia indicata: semifinali sulla terra in condizioni buone, ma con cielo coperto
🎾  Programma del giorno — 18 Luglio
🎾
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
Semifinali · Terra Battuta
CH 75 SF
☁  Nuvoloso
✅  Asciutto
🎾  Semifinali
🏀  Terra Battuta

Center Court – NXT Level – ore 12:30
Andrew Paulson CZE / Joran Vliegen BEL vs Victor Cornea ROU / Daniel Cukierman ISR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Guy Den Ouden NED vs Kimmer Coppejans BEL (Non prima 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tom Gentzsch GER vs Jan Kumstat CZE (Non prima 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare





🇪🇸
Challenger 75 Pozoblanco
Pozoblanco, Spagna  ·  18 Luglio 2026

19°C
Sole e nuvole, poi molto caldo  ·  Picco 38°C
CIELO Nuvole intermittenti al mattino, poi prevalentemente soleggiato e sereno in serata
PIOGGIA Assente nelle ore indicate
CAMPO Cemento
CEMENTO

Andamento della giornata — 18 Luglio
09:00
21°
10:00
24°
11:00
27°
12:00
30°
13:00
32°
14:00
34°
15:00
35°
18:00
38°
20:00
36°
23:00
29°
⚠  Allerta gialla per temperature massime estreme dalle 13:00 alle 21:00: semifinali sul cemento con caldo intenso
🎾  Programma del giorno — 18 Luglio
🎾
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
Semifinali · Cemento
CH 75 SF
☀  Soleggiato
⚠  Allerta caldo
🎾  Semifinali
🏸  Cemento

Pista Fabian Dorado – ore 19:00
Tiago Pereira POR vs Ilya Ivashka BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Chris Rodesch LUX vs Akira Santillan JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Arda Azkara TUR / Yanki Erel TUR vs Alejo Sanchez Quilez ESP / Benjamin Winter Lopez ESP (Non prima 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare





🇨🇦
Challenger 75 Granby
Granby, Canada  ·  18 Luglio 2026

🌧
14°C
Nuvoloso, rovesci nel primo pomeriggio  ·  Picco 20°C
CIELO Prevalentemente nuvoloso per gran parte della giornata
PIOGGIA Rovesci indicati alle 14:00 locali
CAMPO Cemento
CEMENTO

Andamento della giornata — 18 Luglio
06:00
16°
07:00
16°
08:00
16°
09:00
17°
10:00
17°
11:00
17°
12:00
18°
13:00
19°
14:00
🌧
20°
⚠  Rovesci nel primo pomeriggio: semifinali sul cemento da monitorare
🎾  Programma del giorno — 18 Luglio
🎾
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
Semifinali · Cemento
CH 75 SF
🌧  Rovesci
⚠  Da monitorare
🎾  Semifinali
🏸  Cemento

Court Central – ore 16:00
Aleksandar Vukic AUS vs August Holmgren DEN (Non prima 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 4 – ore 16:00
Finn Reynolds NZL / James Watt NZL vs Guillaume Dalmasso FRA / Matt Kuhar USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Murphy Cassone USA vs Arthur Gea FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare





🇺🇸
Challenger 75 Lincoln
Lincoln, USA  ·  18 Luglio 2026

25°C
Soleggiato e caldo  ·  Picco 34°C
CIELO Sereno nelle prime ore, poi soleggiato nelle ore centrali
PIOGGIA Assente nelle ore indicate
CAMPO Cemento
CEMENTO

Andamento della giornata — 18 Luglio
06:00
22°
07:00
23°
08:00
25°
09:00
27°
10:00
29°
11:00
31°
12:00
33°
13:00
34°
⚠  Nessuna pioggia indicata, ma caldo sul cemento: semifinali con temperature elevate
🎾  Programma del giorno — 18 Luglio
🎾
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
Semifinali · Cemento
CH 75 SF
☀  Soleggiato
⚠  Caldo
🎾  Semifinali
🏸  Cemento

CENTER COURT – ore 00:00
George Goldhoff USA / Cleeve Harper CAN vs Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Bernard Tomic AUS vs Spencer Johnson USA (Non prima 01:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mark Lajal EST vs Yunchaokete Bu CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

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