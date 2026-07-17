Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Cordenons, Bunschoten, Lincoln, Granby, Pozoblanco: I risultati completi con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

17/07/2026 08:35 Nessun commento
Stefano Napolitano nella foto
Stefano Napolitano nella foto

🇮🇹
Challenger 75 Cordenons
Cordenons, Italia  ·  17 Luglio 2026

🌩
25°C
Pioggia leggera, poi temporali nel pomeriggio  ·  Picco 34°C
CIELO Prevalentemente soleggiato al mattino, poi nuvole intermittenti e temporali nel pomeriggio
PIOGGIA Temporali indicati tra 15:00 e 16:00
CAMPO Terra Battuta
TERRA BATTUTA

Andamento della giornata — 17 Luglio
09:00
26°
10:00
29°
11:00
31°
12:00
32°
13:00
32°
14:00
33°
15:00
🌩
34°
16:00
🌩
33°
20:00
30°
23:00
26°
⚠  Allerta gialla per temporali dalle 14:00 alle 19:59: quarti di finale sulla terra da monitorare
🎾  Programma del giorno — 17 Luglio
🎾
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
Quarti di Finale · Terra Battuta
CH 75 QF
🌩  Temporali
⚠  Allerta gialla
🎾  Quarti
🏀  Terra Battuta

Serena Maniva Center – ore 13:30
Sumit Nagal IND vs Federico Bondioli ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Stefano Napolitano ITA vs Gonzalo Villanueva ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hugo Dellien BOL vs Matyas Fuele HUN (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Serena Wines 1881 (12) – ore 13:30
Max Alcala Gurri ESP vs Franco Roncadelli URU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Denys Molchanov UKR / Ramkumar Ramanathan IND vs Charles Barry IRL / Anthony Genov BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Federico Bondioli ITA / Carlo Alberto Caniato ITA vs Alexandru Jecan ROU / David Poljak CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare





🇳🇱
Challenger 75 Bunschoten
Bunschoten, Olanda  ·  17 Luglio 2026

18°C
Sole e nuvole, rovesci isolati  ·  Picco 25°C
CIELO Nuvole intermittenti e tratti soleggiati durante la giornata
PIOGGIA Rovesci possibili intorno alle 14:00
CAMPO Terra Battuta
TERRA BATTUTA

Andamento della giornata — 17 Luglio
09:00
20°
10:00
21°
11:00
22°
12:00
23°
13:00
24°
14:00
🌧
24°
15:00
25°
17:00
24°
20:00
21°
23:00
18°
⚠  Rovesci isolati nel primo pomeriggio: quarti di finale sulla terra da monitorare
🎾  Programma del giorno — 17 Luglio
🎾
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
Quarti di Finale · Terra Battuta
CH 75 QF
⛅  Sole e nuvole
⚠  Rovesci isolati
🎾  Quarti
🏀  Terra Battuta

Center Court – NXT Level – ore 11:00
Daniel Elahi Galan COL vs Kimmer Coppejans BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ryan Nijboer NED vs Guy Den Ouden NED (Non prima 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jan Kumstat CZE vs Thijs Boogaard NED (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tom Gentzsch GER vs Max Houkes NED (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 13:00
Matthew Romios AUS / Kaito Uesugi JPN vs Andrew Paulson CZE / Joran Vliegen BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mats Hermans NED / Alexander Merino PER vs Victor Cornea ROU / Daniel Cukierman ISR

Il match deve ancora iniziare





🇪🇸
Challenger 75 Pozoblanco
Pozoblanco, Spagna  ·  17 Luglio 2026

18°C
Soleggiato e molto caldo  ·  Picco 38°C
CIELO Soleggiato per tutta la giornata, sereno in serata
PIOGGIA Assente nelle ore indicate
CAMPO Cemento
CEMENTO

Andamento della giornata — 17 Luglio
09:00
20°
10:00
23°
11:00
26°
12:00
30°
13:00
31°
14:00
33°
15:00
35°
18:00
38°
20:00
36°
23:00
29°
⚠  Nessuna pioggia indicata, ma caldo intenso sul cemento: quarti di finale con temperature elevate
🎾  Programma del giorno — 17 Luglio
🎾
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
Quarti di Finale · Cemento
CH 75 QF
☀  Soleggiato
⚠  Caldo intenso
🎾  Quarti
🏸  Cemento

Pista Fabian Dorado – ore 19:00
Tiago Pereira POR vs Alejo Sanchez Quilez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Chris Rodesch LUX vs Oliver Crawford GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alberto Barroso Campos ESP / Ignasi Forcano Aparicio ESP vs Alejo Sanchez Quilez ESP / Benjamin Winter Lopez ESP (Non prima 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Pista 2 – ore 19:00
Dan Added FRA vs Ilya Ivashka BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Akira Santillan JPN vs Izan Almazan Valiente ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Boris Arias BOL / Federico Zeballos BOL vs Arda Azkara TUR / Yanki Erel TUR (Non prima 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare





🇨🇦
Challenger 75 Granby
Granby, Canada  ·  17 Luglio 2026

15°C
Prevalentemente soleggiato e asciutto  ·  Picco 22°C
CIELO Prevalentemente sereno nelle prime ore, poi prevalentemente soleggiato
PIOGGIA Assente nelle ore indicate
CAMPO Cemento
CEMENTO

Andamento della giornata — 17 Luglio
06:00
12°
07:00
14°
08:00
16°
09:00
17°
10:00
19°
11:00
20°
12:00
21°
13:00
22°
14:00
22°
✅  Nessuna pioggia indicata: quarti di finale sul cemento in condizioni buone
🎾  Programma del giorno — 17 Luglio
🎾
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
Quarti di Finale · Cemento
CH 75 QF
☀  Soleggiato
✅  Asciutto
🎾  Quarti
🏸  Cemento

Court Central – ore 16:00
Liam Draxl CAN vs Arthur Gea FRA (Non prima 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Aleksandar Vukic AUS vs Alexis Galarneau CAN (Non prima 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 4 – ore 17:00
Finn Reynolds NZL / James Watt NZL vs Karl Poling USA / James Trotter JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Philip Sekulic AUS vs Murphy Cassone USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Guillaume Dalmasso FRA / Matt Kuhar USA vs Kaichi Uchida JPN / Seita Watanabe JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

August Holmgren DEN vs Justin Boulais CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare





🇺🇸
Challenger 75 Lincoln
Lincoln, USA  ·  17 Luglio 2026

23°C
Parzialmente nuvoloso, poi soleggiato  ·  Picco 33°C
CIELO Parzialmente nuvoloso nelle prime ore, poi prevalentemente soleggiato
PIOGGIA Assente nelle ore indicate
CAMPO Cemento
CEMENTO

Andamento della giornata — 17 Luglio
06:00
22°
07:00
23°
08:00
25°
09:00
27°
10:00
28°
11:00
30°
12:00
32°
13:00
33°
⚠  Nessuna pioggia indicata, ma caldo sul cemento: quarti di finale con temperature elevate
🎾  Programma del giorno — 17 Luglio
🎾
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
Quarti di Finale · Cemento
CH 75 QF
⛅  Sole e nuvole
⚠  Caldo
🎾  Quarti
🏸  Cemento

CENTER COURT – ore 01:00
Colton Smith USA vs Yunchaokete Bu CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Matthew Forbes USA vs Bernard Tomic AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 11 – ore 01:00
Coleman Wong HKG vs Spencer Johnson USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Luis David Martinez VEN / Joshua Sheehy USA vs Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 7 – ore 01:00
Mark Lajal EST vs Rio Noguchi JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

George Goldhoff USA / Cleeve Harper CAN vs Blake Bayldon AUS / Patrick Harper AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: