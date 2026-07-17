Challenger Cordenons, Bunschoten, Lincoln, Granby, Pozoblanco: I risultati completi con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)
|🌩
|
25°C
Pioggia leggera, poi temporali nel pomeriggio · Picco 34°C
|
|
09:00
⛅
26°
|
10:00
⛅
29°
|
11:00
☀
31°
|
12:00
⛅
32°
|
13:00
⛅
32°
|
14:00
☁
33°
|
15:00
🌩
34°
|
16:00
🌩
33°
|
20:00
⛅
30°
|
23:00
☁
26°
|
⚠ Allerta gialla
🎾 Quarti
🏀 Terra Battuta
Serena Maniva Center – ore 13:30
Sumit Nagal vs Federico Bondioli
Stefano Napolitano vs Gonzalo Villanueva
Hugo Dellien vs Matyas Fuele (Non prima 18:00)
Serena Wines 1881 (12) – ore 13:30
Max Alcala Gurri vs Franco Roncadelli
Denys Molchanov / Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Charles Barry / Anthony Genov
Federico Bondioli / Carlo Alberto Caniato vs Alexandru Jecan / David Poljak
|⛅
|
18°C
Sole e nuvole, rovesci isolati · Picco 25°C
|
|
09:00
☁
20°
|
10:00
⛅
21°
|
11:00
⛅
22°
|
12:00
⛅
23°
|
13:00
☁
24°
|
14:00
🌧
24°
|
15:00
⛅
25°
|
17:00
⛅
24°
|
20:00
☀
21°
|
23:00
☀
18°
|
⚠ Rovesci isolati
🎾 Quarti
🏀 Terra Battuta
Center Court – NXT Level – ore 11:00
Daniel Elahi Galan vs Kimmer Coppejans
Ryan Nijboer vs Guy Den Ouden (Non prima 12:30)
Jan Kumstat vs Thijs Boogaard (Non prima 15:00)
Tom Gentzsch vs Max Houkes (Non prima 18:00)
Court 1 – ore 13:00
Matthew Romios / Kaito Uesugi vs Andrew Paulson / Joran Vliegen
Mats Hermans / Alexander Merino vs Victor Cornea / Daniel Cukierman
|☀
|
18°C
Soleggiato e molto caldo · Picco 38°C
|
|
09:00
☀
20°
|
10:00
☀
23°
|
11:00
☀
26°
|
12:00
☀
30°
|
13:00
☀
31°
|
14:00
☀
33°
|
15:00
☀
35°
|
18:00
☀
38°
|
20:00
☀
36°
|
23:00
☀
29°
|
⚠ Caldo intenso
🎾 Quarti
🏸 Cemento
Pista Fabian Dorado – ore 19:00
Tiago Pereira vs Alejo Sanchez Quilez
Chris Rodesch vs Oliver Crawford
Alberto Barroso Campos / Ignasi Forcano Aparicio vs Alejo Sanchez Quilez / Benjamin Winter Lopez (Non prima 22:00)
Pista 2 – ore 19:00
Dan Added vs Ilya Ivashka
Akira Santillan vs Izan Almazan Valiente
Boris Arias / Federico Zeballos vs Arda Azkara / Yanki Erel (Non prima 22:00)
|☀
|
15°C
Prevalentemente soleggiato e asciutto · Picco 22°C
|
|
06:00
⛅
12°
|
07:00
⛅
14°
|
08:00
⛅
16°
|
09:00
⛅
17°
|
10:00
⛅
19°
|
11:00
⛅
20°
|
12:00
⛅
21°
|
13:00
⛅
22°
|
14:00
⛅
22°
|
—
ⓘ
—
|
✅ Asciutto
🎾 Quarti
🏸 Cemento
Court Central – ore 16:00
Liam Draxl vs Arthur Gea (Non prima 20:00)
Aleksandar Vukic vs Alexis Galarneau (Non prima 00:00)
Court 4 – ore 17:00
Finn Reynolds / James Watt vs Karl Poling / James Trotter
Philip Sekulic vs Murphy Cassone
Guillaume Dalmasso / Matt Kuhar vs Kaichi Uchida / Seita Watanabe
August Holmgren vs Justin Boulais
|⛅
|
23°C
Parzialmente nuvoloso, poi soleggiato · Picco 33°C
|
|
06:00
☁
22°
|
07:00
⛅
23°
|
08:00
⛅
25°
|
09:00
⛅
27°
|
10:00
⛅
28°
|
11:00
⛅
30°
|
12:00
⛅
32°
|
13:00
⛅
33°
|
—
ⓘ
—
|
—
ⓘ
—
|
⚠ Caldo
🎾 Quarti
🏸 Cemento
CENTER COURT – ore 01:00
Colton Smith vs Yunchaokete Bu
Matthew Forbes vs Bernard Tomic
COURT 11 – ore 01:00
Coleman Wong vs Spencer Johnson
Luis David Martinez / Joshua Sheehy vs Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow
COURT 7 – ore 01:00
Mark Lajal vs Rio Noguchi
George Goldhoff / Cleeve Harper vs Blake Bayldon / Patrick Harper
TAG: Circuito Challenger
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit