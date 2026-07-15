Challenger Cordenons, Bunschoten, Lincoln, Granby, Pozoblanco: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

Filippo Romano nella foto
Challenger 75 Cordenons
Cordenons, Italia · 15 Luglio 2026
|🌩
|
24°C
Instabile con temporali · Picco 34°C
|
|CIELO
|Rovesci al mattino, poi schiarite e temporali nel pomeriggio
|PIOGGIA
|Rovesci alle 09:00, temporali tra 16:00 e 17:00 e in serata
|CAMPO
|Terra Battuta
Andamento della giornata — 15 Luglio
|
09:00
🌧
22°
|
10:00
⛅
25°
|
11:00
⛅
28°
|
12:00
⛅
31°
|
13:00
⛅
32°
|
14:00
⛅
33°
|
15:00
⛅
33°
|
16:00
🌩
34°
|
17:00
🌩
33°
|
22:00
🌩
26°
⚠ Allerta arancione per temporali dalle 14:00 alle 19:59: 1°-2° turno sulla terra da monitorare
🎾 Programma del giorno — 15 Luglio
|
|
🎾
|
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
1°-2° Turno · Terra Battuta
|
CH 75 R1/R2
🌩 Temporali
⚠ Allerta arancione
🎾 1°-2° Turno
🏀 Terra Battuta
Serena Maniva Center – ore 11:00
Gonzalo Villanueva vs Juan Cruz Martin Manzano
ATP Cordenons
Gonzalo Villanueva
0
6
0
Juan Cruz Martin Manzano•
0
2
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Cruz Martin Manzano
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
G. Villanueva
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
4-1 → 4-2
J. Cruz Martin Manzano
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-1 → 4-1
J. Cruz Martin Manzano
15-0
15-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
J. Cruz Martin Manzano
0-0 → 0-1
Andrej Nedic vs Enrico Dalla Valle (Non prima 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tim Ruehl / Mick Veldheer vs Mario Mansilla Diez / Mark Vervoort
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Stefano Napolitano vs Alex Barrena
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Sumit Nagal vs Juan Bautista Torres (Non prima 19:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Serena Wines 1881 (12) – ore 11:00
Federico Bondioli vs Guido Ivan Justo
ATP Cordenons
Federico Bondioli
30
5
Guido Ivan Justo [6]•
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Bondioli
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
G. Ivan Justo
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
G. Ivan Justo
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
F. Bondioli
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
G. Ivan Justo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Peter Makk vs Thiago Seyboth Wild (Non prima 12:30)
ATP Cordenons
Peter Makk•
0
6
3
3
Thiago Seyboth Wild [8]
0
2
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Seyboth Wild
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
P. Makk
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
T. Seyboth Wild
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
T. Seyboth Wild
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Charles Barry / Anthony Genov vs Arjun Kadhe / Marcelo Zormann
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Federico Bondioli / Carlo Alberto Caniato vs Kirill Mishkin / Vitali Shvets
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alvaro Guillen Meza / Gonzalo Villanueva vs Denys Molchanov / Ramkumar Ramanathan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Acqua Maniva (13) – ore 11:00
Max Alcala Gurri / Franco Roncadelli vs Franco Agamenone / Lorenzo Lorusso
ATP Cordenons
Max Alcala Gurri / Franco Roncadelli
4
6
Franco Agamenone / Lorenzo Lorusso
0*
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Alcala Gurri / Roncadelli
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
40-30
40-40
5-6 → 6-6
F. Agamenone / Lorusso
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-5 → 5-6
M. Alcala Gurri / Roncadelli
4-5 → 5-5
F. Agamenone / Lorusso
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
M. Alcala Gurri / Roncadelli
3-4 → 4-4
F. Agamenone / Lorusso
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
M. Alcala Gurri / Roncadelli
2-3 → 3-3
F. Agamenone / Lorusso
2-2 → 2-3
M. Alcala Gurri / Roncadelli
2-1 → 2-2
F. Agamenone / Lorusso
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-0 → 2-1
M. Alcala Gurri / Roncadelli
1-0 → 2-0
F. Agamenone / Lorusso
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Hugo Dellien vs Ioannis Xilas (Non prima 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexander Binda / Oleg Prihodko vs Lorenzo Angelini / Gabriele Crivellaro
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Radoslav Shandarov / Vasil Shandarov vs Jesse Delaney / Yamato Sueoka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger 75 Bunschoten
Bunschoten, Olanda · 15 Luglio 2026
|☀
|
20°C
Soleggiato e caldo · Picco 30°C
|
|CIELO
|Soleggiato per gran parte della giornata, sereno in serata
|PIOGGIA
|Assente nelle ore indicate
|CAMPO
|Terra Battuta
Andamento della giornata — 15 Luglio
|
09:00
☀
22°
|
10:00
☀
23°
|
11:00
☀
25°
|
12:00
☀
26°
|
13:00
☀
27°
|
14:00
☀
28°
|
15:00
☀
29°
|
16:00
⛅
30°
|
20:00
☀
26°
|
23:00
☀
22°
⚠ Allerta gialla per temperature massime estreme: 2° turno sulla terra con caldo da gestire
🎾 Programma del giorno — 15 Luglio
|
|
🎾
|
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
2° Turno · Terra Battuta
|
CH 75 R2
☀ Soleggiato
⚠ Allerta caldo
🎾 2° Turno
🏀 Terra Battuta
Center Court – NXT Level – ore 11:00
Louis Wessels vs Kimmer Coppejans
ATP Bunschoten
Louis Wessels
0
3
0
Kimmer Coppejans [6]•
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Wessels
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
3-5 → 3-6
K. Coppejans
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
L. Wessels
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-3 → 3-3
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
L. Wessels
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Tsung-Hao Huang / Baoluo Zheng vs Jarno Jans / Niels Visker (Non prima 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tom Gentzsch vs Pieter De Lange (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Max Schoenhaus vs Max Houkes (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 11:00
Filippo Romano vs Daniel Elahi Galan
ATP Bunschoten
Filippo Romano
0
5
Daniel Elahi Galan•
30
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Romano
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
F. Romano
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
F. Romano
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
D. Elahi Galan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
F. Romano
15-0
15-15
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
F. Romano
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Matthew Romios / Kaito Uesugi vs Samuel Battistone / Jack Vance (Non prima 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Madhwin Kamath / Atharva Sharma vs Mats Hermans / Alexander Merino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andrew Paulson / Joran Vliegen vs Jason Taylor / Jamie Vance
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 11:00
Daniel De Jonge / Jannik Opitz vs Mateus Alves / Oscar Jose Gutierrez
ATP Bunschoten
Daniel De Jonge / Jannik Opitz
0
3
2
Mateus Alves / Oscar Jose Gutierrez•
30
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Alves / Jose Gutierrez
D. De Jonge / Opitz
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
M. Alves / Jose Gutierrez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
D. De Jonge / Opitz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Alves / Jose Gutierrez
3-5 → 3-6
D. De Jonge / Opitz
2-5 → 3-5
M. Alves / Jose Gutierrez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
D. De Jonge / Opitz
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
M. Alves / Jose Gutierrez
2-2 → 2-3
D. De Jonge / Opitz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
1-2 → 2-2
M. Alves / Jose Gutierrez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
D. De Jonge / Opitz
0-1 → 1-1
M. Alves / Jose Gutierrez
15-0
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Sergey Betov / Jeffrey Chuan En Hsu vs Victor Cornea / Daniel Cukierman (Non prima 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Hynek Barton / Jan Kumstat vs Gerard Campana Lee / Volodoymyr Uzhylovskyi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger 75 Pozoblanco
Pozoblanco, Spagna · 15 Luglio 2026
|☀
|
19°C
Soleggiato e molto caldo · Picco 37°C
|
|CIELO
|Soleggiato per quasi tutta la giornata, sereno in serata
|PIOGGIA
|Assente nelle ore indicate
|CAMPO
|Cemento
Andamento della giornata — 15 Luglio
|
09:00
☀
20°
|
10:00
☀
24°
|
11:00
☀
27°
|
12:00
☀
29°
|
13:00
☀
31°
|
14:00
☀
33°
|
15:00
⛅
34°
|
16:00
⛅
36°
|
18:00
⛅
37°
|
23:00
⛅
29°
⚠ Nessuna pioggia indicata, ma caldo intenso sul cemento: 2° turno con temperature molto elevate
🎾 Programma del giorno — 15 Luglio
|
|
🎾
|
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
2° Turno · Cemento
|
CH 75 R2
☀ Soleggiato
⚠ Caldo intenso
🎾 2° Turno
🏸 Cemento
18:30 Sanchez Quilez A. 🇪🇸 – Erel Y. 🇹🇷
18:30 Zhou Y. 🇨🇳 – Pereira T. 🇵🇹
20:00 Ivanov I. 🇧🇬 – Crawford O. 🇬🇧
20:00 Rodesch C. 🇱🇺 – Inchauspe P. 🇫🇷
Challenger 75 Granby
Granby, Canada · 15 Luglio 2026
|⛅
|
23°C
Nuvole intermittenti, rischio temporale · Picco 26°C
|
|CIELO
|Prevalentemente nuvoloso al mattino, poi parzialmente soleggiato
|PIOGGIA
|Temporale indicato intorno alle 14:00 locali
|CAMPO
|Cemento
Andamento della giornata — 15 Luglio
|
06:00
⛅
19°
|
07:00
☁
19°
|
08:00
☁
21°
|
09:00
⛅
22°
|
10:00
⛅
23°
|
11:00
⛅
24°
|
12:00
⛅
25°
|
13:00
⛅
26°
|
14:00
🌩
26°
|
—
ⓘ
—
⚠ Rischio temporale nel primo pomeriggio: 2° turno sul cemento da monitorare
🎾 Programma del giorno — 15 Luglio
|
|
🎾
|
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
2° Turno · Cemento
|
CH 75 R2
⛅ Sole e nuvole
⚠ Temporale
🎾 2° Turno
🏸 Cemento
Court Central – ore 16:00
Yuta Shimizu vs Justin Boulais
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tyler Zink vs Alexis Galarneau
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Aleksandar Vukic vs Nicolas Arseneault (Non prima 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – ore 16:00
Kokoro Isomura / Leo Vithoontien vs Juan Jose Bianchi / Alan Magadan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Liam Draxl vs James Trotter (Non prima 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
August Holmgren vs Aidan Mayo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Duncan Chan / Keegan Rice vs Karl Poling / James Trotter
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Justin Boulais / Jody Maginley vs Guillaume Dalmasso / Matt Kuhar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 16:00
Liam Broady / Tristan Schoolkate vs Kaichi Uchida / Seita Watanabe (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Fajing Sun / Zhizhen Zhang vs Kody Pearson / Calum Puttergill
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Adhithya Ganesan / Dan Martin vs Garrett Johns / Daniel Milavsky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Finn Reynolds / James Watt vs Jay Friend / Tyler Zink
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger 75 Lincoln
Lincoln, USA · 15 Luglio 2026
|☀
|
23°C
Soleggiato e caldo · Picco 31°C
|
|CIELO
|Sereno nelle prime ore, poi prevalentemente soleggiato
|PIOGGIA
|Assente nelle ore indicate
|CAMPO
|Cemento
Andamento della giornata — 15 Luglio
|
06:00
☀
18°
|
07:00
☀
19°
|
08:00
⛅
21°
|
09:00
⛅
24°
|
10:00
⛅
26°
|
11:00
⛅
28°
|
12:00
⛅
30°
|
13:00
⛅
31°
|
—
ⓘ
—
|
—
ⓘ
—
⚠ Nessuna pioggia indicata, ma caldo sul cemento: 2° turno con temperature elevate
🎾 Programma del giorno — 15 Luglio
|
|
🎾
|
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
2° Turno · Cemento
|
CH 75 R2
☀ Soleggiato
⚠ Caldo
🎾 2° Turno
🏸 Cemento
CENTER COURT – ore 17:00
George Goldhoff / Cleeve Harper vs Jie Cui / Hayato Matsuoka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Rio Noguchi vs Dhakshineswar Suresh (Non prima 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Saketh Myneni / Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow (Non prima 00:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Coleman Wong vs Anton Shepp (Non prima 02:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 11 – ore 17:00
Blake Bayldon / Patrick Harper vs Zachary Fuchs / Wally Thayne
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alafia Ayeni / Keshav Chopra vs Andre Ilagan / Evan Zhu (Non prima 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Thomas Fancutt / Ajeet Rai vs Masamichi Imamura / Rio Noguchi (Non prima 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J.J. Wolf vs Spencer Johnson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 7 – ore 17:00
Brandon Perez / Quinn Vandecasteele vs Charles Broom / Ben Jones
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mark Lajal vs Mitchell Krueger (Non prima 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Remy Bertola / Moez Echargui vs Trey Hilderbrand / Mitchell Krueger
Il match deve ancora iniziare
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