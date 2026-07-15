Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Cordenons, Bunschoten, Lincoln, Granby, Pozoblanco: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

15/07/2026 08:34 Nessun commento
Filippo Romano nella foto
Filippo Romano nella foto

🇮🇹
Challenger 75 Cordenons
Cordenons, Italia  ·  15 Luglio 2026

🌩
24°C
Instabile con temporali  ·  Picco 34°C
CIELO Rovesci al mattino, poi schiarite e temporali nel pomeriggio
PIOGGIA Rovesci alle 09:00, temporali tra 16:00 e 17:00 e in serata
CAMPO Terra Battuta
TERRA BATTUTA

Andamento della giornata — 15 Luglio
09:00
🌧
22°
10:00
25°
11:00
28°
12:00
31°
13:00
32°
14:00
33°
15:00
33°
16:00
🌩
34°
17:00
🌩
33°
22:00
🌩
26°
⚠  Allerta arancione per temporali dalle 14:00 alle 19:59: 1°-2° turno sulla terra da monitorare
🎾  Programma del giorno — 15 Luglio
🎾
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
1°-2° Turno · Terra Battuta
CH 75 R1/R2
🌩  Temporali
⚠  Allerta arancione
🎾  1°-2° Turno
🏀  Terra Battuta

Serena Maniva Center – ore 11:00
Gonzalo Villanueva ARG vs Juan Cruz Martin Manzano ITA

ATP Cordenons
Gonzalo Villanueva
0
6
0
Juan Cruz Martin Manzano
0
2
0
Mostra dettagli

Andrej Nedic BIH vs Enrico Dalla Valle ITA (Non prima 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tim Ruehl GER / Mick Veldheer NED vs Mario Mansilla Diez ESP / Mark Vervoort NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Stefano Napolitano ITA vs Alex Barrena ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Sumit Nagal IND vs Juan Bautista Torres ARG (Non prima 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Serena Wines 1881 (12) – ore 11:00
Federico Bondioli ITA vs Guido Ivan Justo ARG

ATP Cordenons
Federico Bondioli
30
5
Guido Ivan Justo [6]
0
3
Mostra dettagli

Peter Makk HUN vs Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA (Non prima 12:30)

ATP Cordenons
Peter Makk
0
6
3
3
Thiago Seyboth Wild [8]
0
2
6
3
Mostra dettagli

Charles Barry IRL / Anthony Genov BUL vs Arjun Kadhe IND / Marcelo Zormann BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Federico Bondioli ITA / Carlo Alberto Caniato ITA vs Kirill Mishkin RUS / Vitali Shvets RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alvaro Guillen Meza ECU / Gonzalo Villanueva ARG vs Denys Molchanov UKR / Ramkumar Ramanathan IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Acqua Maniva (13) – ore 11:00
Max Alcala Gurri ESP / Franco Roncadelli URU vs Franco Agamenone ITA / Lorenzo Lorusso ITA

ATP Cordenons
Max Alcala Gurri / Franco Roncadelli
4
6
Franco Agamenone / Lorenzo Lorusso
0*
6
Mostra dettagli

Hugo Dellien BOL vs Ioannis Xilas GRE (Non prima 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Binda ITA / Oleg Prihodko MKD vs Lorenzo Angelini ITA / Gabriele Crivellaro ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Radoslav Shandarov BUL / Vasil Shandarov BUL vs Jesse Delaney AUS / Yamato Sueoka JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare





🇳🇱
Challenger 75 Bunschoten
Bunschoten, Olanda  ·  15 Luglio 2026

20°C
Soleggiato e caldo  ·  Picco 30°C
CIELO Soleggiato per gran parte della giornata, sereno in serata
PIOGGIA Assente nelle ore indicate
CAMPO Terra Battuta
TERRA BATTUTA

Andamento della giornata — 15 Luglio
09:00
22°
10:00
23°
11:00
25°
12:00
26°
13:00
27°
14:00
28°
15:00
29°
16:00
30°
20:00
26°
23:00
22°
⚠  Allerta gialla per temperature massime estreme: 2° turno sulla terra con caldo da gestire
🎾  Programma del giorno — 15 Luglio
🎾
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
2° Turno · Terra Battuta
CH 75 R2
☀  Soleggiato
⚠  Allerta caldo
🎾  2° Turno
🏀  Terra Battuta

Center Court – NXT Level – ore 11:00
Louis Wessels GER vs Kimmer Coppejans BEL

ATP Bunschoten
Louis Wessels
0
3
0
Kimmer Coppejans [6]
0
6
0
Mostra dettagli

Tsung-Hao Huang TPE / Baoluo Zheng CHN vs Jarno Jans NED / Niels Visker NED (Non prima 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tom Gentzsch GER vs Pieter De Lange NED (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Max Schoenhaus GER vs Max Houkes NED (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 11:00
Filippo Romano ITA vs Daniel Elahi Galan COL

ATP Bunschoten
Filippo Romano
0
5
Daniel Elahi Galan
30
6
Mostra dettagli

Matthew Romios AUS / Kaito Uesugi JPN vs Samuel Battistone USA / Jack Vance USA (Non prima 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Madhwin Kamath IND / Atharva Sharma IND vs Mats Hermans NED / Alexander Merino PER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrew Paulson CZE / Joran Vliegen BEL vs Jason Taylor AUS / Jamie Vance USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – ore 11:00
Daniel De Jonge NED / Jannik Opitz GER vs Mateus Alves BRA / Oscar Jose Gutierrez ESP

ATP Bunschoten
Daniel De Jonge / Jannik Opitz
0
3
2
Mateus Alves / Oscar Jose Gutierrez
30
6
1
Mostra dettagli

Sergey Betov BLR / Jeffrey Chuan En Hsu TPE vs Victor Cornea ROU / Daniel Cukierman ISR (Non prima 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hynek Barton CZE / Jan Kumstat CZE vs Gerard Campana Lee KOR / Volodoymyr Uzhylovskyi UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare





🇪🇸
Challenger 75 Pozoblanco
Pozoblanco, Spagna  ·  15 Luglio 2026

19°C
Soleggiato e molto caldo  ·  Picco 37°C
CIELO Soleggiato per quasi tutta la giornata, sereno in serata
PIOGGIA Assente nelle ore indicate
CAMPO Cemento
CEMENTO

Andamento della giornata — 15 Luglio
09:00
20°
10:00
24°
11:00
27°
12:00
29°
13:00
31°
14:00
33°
15:00
34°
16:00
36°
18:00
37°
23:00
29°
⚠  Nessuna pioggia indicata, ma caldo intenso sul cemento: 2° turno con temperature molto elevate
🎾  Programma del giorno — 15 Luglio
🎾
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
2° Turno · Cemento
CH 75 R2
☀  Soleggiato
⚠  Caldo intenso
🎾  2° Turno
🏸  Cemento

18:30 Sanchez Quilez A. 🇪🇸 – Erel Y. 🇹🇷
18:30 Zhou Y. 🇨🇳 – Pereira T. 🇵🇹
20:00 Ivanov I. 🇧🇬 – Crawford O. 🇬🇧
20:00 Rodesch C. 🇱🇺 – Inchauspe P. 🇫🇷




🇨🇦
Challenger 75 Granby
Granby, Canada  ·  15 Luglio 2026

23°C
Nuvole intermittenti, rischio temporale  ·  Picco 26°C
CIELO Prevalentemente nuvoloso al mattino, poi parzialmente soleggiato
PIOGGIA Temporale indicato intorno alle 14:00 locali
CAMPO Cemento
CEMENTO

Andamento della giornata — 15 Luglio
06:00
19°
07:00
19°
08:00
21°
09:00
22°
10:00
23°
11:00
24°
12:00
25°
13:00
26°
14:00
🌩
26°
⚠  Rischio temporale nel primo pomeriggio: 2° turno sul cemento da monitorare
🎾  Programma del giorno — 15 Luglio
🎾
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
2° Turno · Cemento
CH 75 R2
⛅  Sole e nuvole
⚠  Temporale
🎾  2° Turno
🏸  Cemento

Court Central – ore 16:00
Yuta Shimizu JPN vs Justin Boulais CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tyler Zink USA vs Alexis Galarneau CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Aleksandar Vukic AUS vs Nicolas Arseneault CAN (Non prima 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 4 – ore 16:00
Kokoro Isomura JPN / Leo Vithoontien JPN vs Juan Jose Bianchi VEN / Alan Magadan MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Liam Draxl CAN vs James Trotter JPN (Non prima 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

August Holmgren DEN vs Aidan Mayo USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Duncan Chan CAN / Keegan Rice CAN vs Karl Poling USA / James Trotter JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Justin Boulais CAN / Jody Maginley ANT vs Guillaume Dalmasso FRA / Matt Kuhar USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 16:00
Liam Broady GBR / Tristan Schoolkate AUS vs Kaichi Uchida JPN / Seita Watanabe JPN (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Fajing Sun CHN / Zhizhen Zhang CHN vs Kody Pearson AUS / Calum Puttergill AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Adhithya Ganesan USA / Dan Martin CAN vs Garrett Johns USA / Daniel Milavsky USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Finn Reynolds NZL / James Watt NZL vs Jay Friend JPN / Tyler Zink USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare





🇺🇸
Challenger 75 Lincoln
Lincoln, USA  ·  15 Luglio 2026

23°C
Soleggiato e caldo  ·  Picco 31°C
CIELO Sereno nelle prime ore, poi prevalentemente soleggiato
PIOGGIA Assente nelle ore indicate
CAMPO Cemento
CEMENTO

Andamento della giornata — 15 Luglio
06:00
18°
07:00
19°
08:00
21°
09:00
24°
10:00
26°
11:00
28°
12:00
30°
13:00
31°
⚠  Nessuna pioggia indicata, ma caldo sul cemento: 2° turno con temperature elevate
🎾  Programma del giorno — 15 Luglio
🎾
ATP Challenger 75 · Main Draw
2° Turno · Cemento
CH 75 R2
☀  Soleggiato
⚠  Caldo
🎾  2° Turno
🏸  Cemento

CENTER COURT – ore 17:00
George Goldhoff USA / Cleeve Harper CAN vs Jie Cui CHN / Hayato Matsuoka JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Rio Noguchi JPN vs Dhakshineswar Suresh IND (Non prima 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Saketh Myneni IND / Dhakshineswar Suresh IND vs Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA (Non prima 00:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Coleman Wong HKG vs Anton Shepp NZL (Non prima 02:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 11 – ore 17:00
Blake Bayldon AUS / Patrick Harper AUS vs Zachary Fuchs USA / Wally Thayne USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alafia Ayeni USA / Keshav Chopra USA vs Andre Ilagan USA / Evan Zhu USA (Non prima 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Thomas Fancutt AUS / Ajeet Rai NZL vs Masamichi Imamura JPN / Rio Noguchi JPN (Non prima 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J.J. Wolf USA vs Spencer Johnson USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 7 – ore 17:00
Brandon Perez VEN / Quinn Vandecasteele USA vs Charles Broom GBR / Ben Jones GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mark Lajal EST vs Mitchell Krueger USA (Non prima 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Remy Bertola SUI / Moez Echargui TUN vs Trey Hilderbrand USA / Mitchell Krueger USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

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