Perth-Sydney United Cup | Hard | $5000000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Lorenzo Musetti al n.7 del mondo
05/01/2026 12:24 7 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (05-01-2026)
2
Best: 1
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
11500
Punti
18
Tornei
7
Best: 6
▲
1
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
3990
Punti
22
Tornei
22
Best: 17
--
0
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
1955
Punti
29
Tornei
24
Best: 24
▲
1
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
1579
Punti
34
Tornei
39
Best: 35
▲
1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1240
Punti
28
Tornei
55
Best: 6
▲
1
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
945
Punti
20
Tornei
61
Best: 29
--
0
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
858
Punti
24
Tornei
73
Best: 63
▲
3
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
758
Punti
25
Tornei
105
Best: 67
▲
2
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
599
Punti
24
Tornei
137
Best: 137
▲
2
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
439
Punti
28
Tornei
139
Best: 126
▲
2
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
438
Punti
22
Tornei
140
Best: 118
▼
-2
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
436
Punti
25
Tornei
148
Best: 125
--
0
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
407
Punti
19
Tornei
153
Best: 151
▲
1
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
402
Punti
23
Tornei
189
Best: 60
▲
5
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
308
Punti
24
Tornei
212
Best: 127
▲
2
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
274
Punti
34
Tornei
226
Best: 16
▲
2
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
247
Punti
24
Tornei
234
Best: 202
▲
2
Federico Cina
ITA, 30-03-2007
240
Punti
22
Tornei
290
Best: 289
▲
2
Fabrizio Andaloro
ITA, 31-01-2001
180
Punti
25
Tornei
300
Best: 298
▲
3
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
175
Punti
21
Tornei
310
Best: 310
▲
2
Gianluca Cadenasso
ITA, 29-09-2004
166
Punti
24
Tornei
333
Best: 108
▲
1
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
149
Punti
22
Tornei
334
Best: 128
▲
2
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
147
Punti
4
Tornei
342
Best: 342
▲
1
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
144
Punti
20
Tornei
369
Best: 357
▲
6
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
130
Punti
32
Tornei
380
Best: 183
▲
8
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
126
Punti
24
Tornei
384
Best: 332
▲
6
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
124
Punti
26
Tornei
396
Best: 389
▲
4
Carlo Alberto Caniato
ITA, 31-10-2005
120
Punti
21
Tornei
397
Best: 357
▲
4
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
119
Punti
23
Tornei
420
Best: 420
▲
5
Michele Ribecai
ITA, 04-02-2003
111
Punti
31
Tornei
425
Best: 415
▲
2
Lorenzo Carboni
ITA, 27-02-2006
110
Punti
27
Tornei
439
Best: 382
▲
4
Federico Bondioli
ITA, 16-05-2005
106
Punti
32
Tornei
445
Best: 368
▲
4
Alexandr Binda
ITA, 22-09-2001
103
Punti
28
Tornei
448
Best: 121
▲
4
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
101
Punti
14
Tornei
452
Best: 387
▲
4
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
100
Punti
28
Tornei
455
Best: 372
▲
3
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
98
Punti
21
Tornei
472
Best: 470
▲
6
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
92
Punti
16
Tornei
479
Best: 478
▲
6
Pietro Fellin
ITA, 02-08-2001
90
Punti
23
Tornei
490
Best: 285
▲
3
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
88
Punti
24
Tornei
503
Best: 315
▼
-36
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
84
Punti
20
Tornei
511
Best: 500
▲
1
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
83
Punti
15
Tornei
523
Best: 523
▲
1
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
79
Punti
29
Tornei
528
Best: 426
▲
1
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
78
Punti
24
Tornei
544
Best: 402
▲
3
Gabriele Pennaforti
ITA, 14-09-2000
74
Punti
25
Tornei
572
Best: 561
▲
2
Filippo Romano
ITA, 07-07-2005
67
Punti
19
Tornei
586
Best: 509
▼
-1
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
64
Punti
18
Tornei
629
Best: 626
▲
1
Lorenzo Sciahbasi
ITA, 04-11-2005
57
Punti
20
Tornei
631
Best: 631
▲
9
Juan Cruz Martin Manzano
ITA, 15-12-2004
57
Punti
21
Tornei
650
Best: 628
▲
1
Massimo Giunta
ITA, 09-07-2004
54
Punti
27
Tornei
652
Best: 523
▲
1
Facundo Juarez
ITA, 23-09-1997
53
Punti
19
Tornei
662
Best: 635
▲
1
Jacopo Vasami
ITA, 01-01-1900
51
Punti
9
Tornei
666
Best: 655
▲
1
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
51
Punti
26
Tornei
667
Best: 575
▲
1
Luca Castagnola
ITA, 14-06-2002
51
Punti
26
Tornei
669
Best: 540
▲
1
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
51
Punti
27
Tornei
678
Best: 677
▲
1
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
49
Punti
15
Tornei
698
Best: 698
▲
1
Pierluigi Basile
ITA, 0
46
Punti
11
Tornei
712
Best: 443
▲
1
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
45
Punti
26
Tornei
734
Best: 734
--
0
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
42
Punti
27
Tornei
745
Best: 456
▼
-1
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
40
Punti
17
Tornei
748
Best: 748
▼
-1
Matteo Covato
ITA, 0
40
Punti
24
Tornei
776
Best: 605
▲
3
Leonardo Rossi
ITA, 05-08-2002
36
Punti
31
Tornei
800
Best: 709
▲
26
Iannis Miletich
ITA, 27-08-2005
34
Punti
26
Tornei
821
Best: 403
▲
3
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
32
Punti
21
Tornei
830
Best: 666
▲
4
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
31
Punti
22
Tornei
866
Best: 599
▲
2
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
27
Punti
17
Tornei
870
Best: 858
▲
4
Manuel Plunger
ITA, 13-07-2002
26
Punti
6
Tornei
878
Best: 878
▲
5
Andrea Fiorentini
ITA, 02-02-2001
26
Punti
29
Tornei
920
Best: 738
▲
1
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
22
Punti
14
Tornei
926
Best: 827
▲
2
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
22
Punti
24
Tornei
961
Best: 961
--
0
Pietro Romeo Scomparin
ITA, 0
19
Punti
15
Tornei
965
Best: 377
▲
1
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
19
Punti
18
Tornei
980
Best: 439
▲
3
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
18
Punti
14
Tornei
984
Best: 984
▲
24
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
18
Punti
18
Tornei
986
Best: 984
▲
2
Lorenzo Lorusso
ITA, 06-01-2000
18
Punti
20
Tornei
987
Best: 987
▲
2
Lorenzo Angelini
ITA, 0
18
Punti
21
Tornei
989
Best: 951
▼
-38
Giannicola Misasi
ITA, 12-09-2000
18
Punti
29
Tornei
1016
Best: 902
▲
3
Lorenzo Gagliardo
ITA, 27-06-2000
16
Punti
8
Tornei
1043
Best: 784
▲
1
Stefano D\'Agostino
ITA, 03-11-2003
15
Punti
20
Tornei
1045
Best: 985
▲
1
Daniele Rapagnetta
ITA, 03-12-2006
15
Punti
23
Tornei
1078
Best: 938
▲
2
Alberto Bronzetti
ITA, 05-05-1998
13
Punti
11
Tornei
1089
Best: 912
▲
2
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
13
Punti
21
Tornei
1090
Best: 1048
▲
2
Jacopo Bilardo
ITA, 04-11-2004
13
Punti
22
Tornei
1109
Best: 942
▲
1
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
12
Punti
15
Tornei
1132
Best: 1069
▲
1
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
11
Punti
16
Tornei
1136
Best: 906
▲
1
Niccolò Ciavarella
ITA, 19-03-2004
11
Punti
20
Tornei
1138
Best: 1138
▲
1
Maximilian Figl
ITA, 0
11
Punti
21
Tornei
1144
Best: 910
▲
1
Filippo Speziali
ITA, 24-04-2000
10
Punti
3
Tornei
1171
Best: 812
▲
34
Noah Perfetti
ITA, 15-06-2001
10
Punti
21
Tornei
1175
Best: 1175
▲
2
Samuele Seghetti
ITA, 0
10
Punti
24
Tornei
1180
Best: 62
▼
-250
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
9
Punti
4
Tornei
1183
Best: 1183
▲
1
Leonardo Primucci
ITA, 0
9
Punti
6
Tornei
1185
Best: 1185
▲
1
Andrea Meduri
ITA, 0
9
Punti
7
Tornei
1199
Best: 1199
▲
2
Andrea De Marchi
ITA, 0
9
Punti
15
Tornei
1201
Best: 1201
▲
1
Giacomo Crisostomo
ITA, 0
9
Punti
16
Tornei
1221
Best: 1214
▲
2
Giulio Perego
ITA, 09-04-2003
8
Punti
9
Tornei
1225
Best: 1225
▲
1
Lorenzo Beraldo
ITA, 0
8
Punti
10
Tornei
1230
Best: 1230
▲
2
Lorenzo Comino
ITA, 0
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1265
Best: 873
▲
2
Daniel Bagnolini
ITA, 13-02-2003
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1271
Best: 1154
▲
1
Denis Spiridon
ITA, 01-01-1900
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1272
Best: 1272
▲
1
Filippo Alberti
ITA, 0
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1274
Best: 1274
▲
1
Sebastiano Cocola
ITA, 0
7
Punti
11
Tornei
1286
Best: 1231
▲
1
Matteo Fondriest
ITA, 10-09-2004
7
Punti
14
Tornei
1290
Best: 1290
▲
1
Leonardo Cattaneo
ITA, 0
7
Punti
15
Tornei
1344
Best: 756
▲
1
Luca Fantini
ITA, 20-07-2000
6
Punti
15
Tornei
1356
Best: 1356
▲
2
Edoardo cherie Ligniere
ITA, 0
5
Punti
4
Tornei
1369
Best: 1360
▲
3
Leonardo Borrelli
ITA, 01-01-1900
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1372
Best: 1372
▲
193
William Mirarchi
ITA, 0
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1382
Best: 1382
▲
4
Gilberto Ravasio
ITA, 0
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1397
Best: 1397
▲
2
Gabriele Volpi
ITA, 0
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1402
Best: 1402
▲
2
Gabriele Crivellaro
ITA, 0
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1413
Best: 1413
▲
2
Alessandro Battiston
ITA, 0
5
Punti
13
Tornei
1418
Best: 1037
▲
2
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
5
Punti
15
Tornei
1421
Best: 1405
▲
1
Andrea Bacaloni
ITA, 03-04-2002
5
Punti
16
Tornei
1457
Best: 1457
▼
-82
Nicola Rispoli
ITA, 0
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1458
Best: 811
▲
1
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1481
Best: 1170
▲
2
Alessandro Coccioli
ITA, 05-08-2002
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1489
Best: 1489
▲
2
Michele Mecarelli
ITA, 0
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1498
Best: 1495
▲
2
Andrea Colombo
ITA, 04-11-2002
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1507
Best: 1507
▲
136
Tobia Costanzo Baragiola Mordini
ITA, 0
4
Punti
13
Tornei
1512
Best: 1512
▲
2
Filippo Mazzola
ITA, 0
4
Punti
15
Tornei
1512
Best: 1512
--
0
Nicolo Toffanin
ITA, 0
4
Punti
15
Tornei
1516
Best: 800
▲
1
Luciano Carraro
ITA, 22-04-1998
3
Punti
1
Tornei
1571
Best: 1040
▲
3
Niccolo Baroni
ITA, 04-12-2003
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1586
Best: 1551
▲
1
Leonardo Angeloni
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1586
Best: 1586
▲
1
Mattia Nannelli
ITA, 0
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1596
Best: 1596
▲
1
Gabriele Vulpitta
ITA, 0
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1598
Best: 1598
▲
1
Edoardo Zanada
ITA, 0
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1610
Best: 1610
--
0
Vito Dell\'Elba
ITA, 0
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1623
Best: 1156
▲
2
Andrea Paolini
ITA, 09-11-2002
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1626
Best: 1626
▼
-14
Federico Valle
ITA, 0
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1638
Best: 1453
--
0
Rocco Piatti
ITA, 02-08-2004
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1642
Best: 739
▲
3
Mariano Tammaro
ITA, 27-02-2004
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1646
Best: 906
▲
3
Alessandro Bellifemine
ITA, 24-06-2001
3
Punti
14
Tornei
1684
Best: 1002
▲
31
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1701
Best: 1701
▲
4
Antonio Caruso
ITA, 0
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1711
Best: 1711
▲
4
Federico Guarducci
ITA, 0
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1728
Best: 1728
--
0
Felipe Virgili
ITA, 0
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1780
Best: 1780
▲
2
Simone Agostini
ITA, 0
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1780
Best: 1642
▲
2
Giammarco Gandolfi
ITA, 24-01-2004
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1802
Best: 1499
▲
3
Marco Furlanetto
ITA, 02-03-2001
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1804
Best: 1804
▲
364
Silvio Mencaglia
ITA, 0
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1804
Best: 1215
▲
3
Alessandro Spadola
ITA, 05-03-2003
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1818
Best: 1722
▲
1
Filiberto Fumagalli
ITA, 28-06-2002
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1828
Best: 1071
▲
1
Pietro Pampanin
ITA, 05-01-2003
2
Punti
10
Tornei
1829
Best: 1705
▲
1
Luca Parenti
ITA, 10-08-2003
2
Punti
10
Tornei
1846
Best: 1772
▼
-2
Omar Brigida
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1846
Best: 1846
--
0
Marco Migliorati
ITA, 0
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1941
Best: 1892
▼
-5
Lorenzo Balducci
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1941
Best: 1811
▼
-5
Federico Bove
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1941
Best: 1892
▼
-5
Matteo Gribaldo
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1941
Best: 1941
▼
-5
Leonardo Iemmi
ITA, 0
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1941
Best: 1807
▼
-5
Mattias Pisanu
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
2035
Best: 2035
▼
-3
Daniel Aleksandar Amarandei
ITA, 0
1
Punti
3
Tornei
2035
Best: 2035
▼
-3
Sergio Badini
ITA, 0
1
Punti
3
Tornei
2035
Best: 1903
▼
-3
Flavio Bocci
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
3
Tornei
2035
Best: 2035
▼
-3
Filippo Francesco Garbero
ITA, 0
1
Punti
3
Tornei
2092
Best: 2092
▼
-4
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 0
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2092
Best: 2092
▼
-333
Fabrizio Karol Pio Osti
ITA, 0
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2136
Best: 2136
▼
-3
Gregorio Biondolillo
ITA, 0
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2136
Best: 2136
▼
-3
Edoardo De Filippo
ITA, 0
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2136
Best: 2136
▼
-3
Matteo Mesaglio
ITA, 0
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2217
Best: 2217
▼
-1
Andrea Motta
ITA, 0
1
Punti
10
Tornei
TAG: Italiani, Lorenzo Musetti
7 commenti
@ Marco Tullio Cicerone (#4541127)
Ragionamento condivisibile, ma voglio ricordare che si terrà abbiamo Montecarlo, Madrid, Roma e Parigi, scusa se è poco!!! Se un giocatore si porta a casa questo poker entra nella storia del tennis. Nadal è diventato Nadal perché ha vinto 14 RG. Poca terra, forse, ma che potenziale!!!!
Comunque il ranking attuale di Musetti è costruito anche tanto su cemento (anche perché la stagione su erba dell’ anno scorso è più o meno saltata) e i quarti degli US open non sono un caso
Sicuramente resta uno che viene favorito dalla terra e anche dall’ erba, ma già ora è un top 10 anche sul cemento e può rimanere stabile addirittura in top 5 quest’ anno
A volte… Direi molto spesso 😀
Anche a me piace più la terra battuta, ma ormai il predominio del cemento (come viene chiamato l’hard) è irreversibile, perché risponde meglio alle esigenze climatiche e ambientali di un circuito, in cui si gioca tutto l’anno tranne pochi giorni prima di Natale, e di un tour in cui si gioca in tutto il mondo, compresa l’Africa
Personalmente ritengo il “cemento” ,in realtà una conglomerato,la superficie più equa perché non discrimina alcuno stile di gioco. Il problema è che ormai non esistono più gli stili o meglio esistono fondocampisti che usano più o meno rotazioni.
Questo ha portato la terra,molto veloce ora,ad essere la superficie più complessa in cui serve ragionare di più,in cui è necessario costruire.
Un tempo era ,salvo McEnroe/Edberg/Becker/Leconte,un campo da tennis noioso,ora è la salvezza per chi non ama i match solo di contraerea ma, purtroppo,sono pochi gli interpreti. Lorenzo resta per me il giocatore più intrigante, divertente,complesso da vedere.Peccato a volte faccia soffrire le coronarie.
Io concordo con quello che hai scritto
Per Musetti sarebbe importante fare bene gli AO, almeno un QF, fino al torneo di Monte Carlo non ha tantissimi punti da difendere ed è il momento buono per far vedere di essere un top ten anche sul cemento, cosa che gli consentirebbe di restare nei primi dieci in maniera stabile per moltissimo tempo. Altrimenti ogni anno dovrebbe dipendere da grandissimi risultati sulla terra battuta o al limite sull’erba ma sulla prima si gioca troppo poco e sulla seconda quasi niente, purtroppo.
C’è troppo cemento nel circuito, troppo poca terra e quasi niente erba e questo è sbagliato perché il cemento è la superficie meno divertente e dove meno conta saper giocare a tennis in maniera varia, con cambi di ritmo, eccetera*.
* Prima che qualcuno mi risponda riguardo al cemento tenga conto che questa è la mia opinione, non necessariamente coincidente con quella di chi legge, ognuno ha le sue preferenze.