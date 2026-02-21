Challenger Lille, Metepec, New Delhi e Tigre 1: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)

Moise Kouame FRA, 06.03.2009 - Foto Getty Images
CHALLENGER New Delhi (India) – Semifinali, cemento
S. Sakellaridis 🇬🇷 b F. Gill 🇬🇧 6-1 7-6(7-5)
O. Crawford 🇬🇧 vs R. Sakamoto 🇯🇵
ATP New Delhi
Oliver Crawford [5]
6
6
Rei Sakamoto [2]
4
3
Vincitore: Crawford
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Crawford
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
O. Crawford
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
O. Crawford
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
R. Sakamoto
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
R. Sakamoto
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Sakamoto
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
Isaro 🇹🇭 / Kaliyanda Poonacha 🇮🇳 b Nam 🇰🇷 / Niklas-Salminen 🇫🇮 7-6(7-3) 6-4
Banthia 🇮🇳 / Donski 🇧🇬 vs Clarke 🇬🇧 / Geerts 🇧🇪
ATP New Delhi
Siddhant Banthia / Alexander Donski [1]
7
7
Jay Clarke / Michael Geerts
6
6
Vincitore: Banthia / Donski
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
2*-2
2-3*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
J. Clarke / Geerts
6-5 → 6-6
S. Banthia / Donski
5-5 → 6-5
J. Clarke / Geerts
5-4 → 5-5
S. Banthia / Donski
4-4 → 5-4
J. Clarke / Geerts
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-4 → 4-4
S. Banthia / Donski
2-4 → 3-4
J. Clarke / Geerts
2-3 → 2-4
S. Banthia / Donski
1-3 → 2-3
J. Clarke / Geerts
1-2 → 1-3
S. Banthia / Donski
15-0
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-2 → 1-2
J. Clarke / Geerts
0-1 → 0-2
S. Banthia / Donski
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
CHALLENGER Tigre (Argentina) – Semifinali, terra battuta
Cancha Central – ore 15:00
Guido Ivan Justo
vs Gonzalo Bueno
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lautaro Midon vs Carlos Sanchez Jover
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mariano Kestelboim / Juan Carlos Prado Angelo vs Santiago Rodriguez Taverna / Gonzalo Villanueva (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Metepec (Messico) – Semifinali, cemento
ESTADIO – ore 18:00
Scott Duncan
/ Ben Jones
vs Pranav Kumar
/ Karl Poling
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andres Andrade vs Alexis Galarneau (Non prima 21:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez vs Borna Gojo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Lille (Francia) – Semifinali, cemento (al coperto)
Center Court – ore 14:00
Jakub Paul
/ Matej Vocel
vs Ivan Liutarevich
/ Filip Pieczonka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Moise Kouame vs Luca Van Assche (Non prima 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jerome Kym vs Alexander Blockx
Il match deve ancora iniziare
