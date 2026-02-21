Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Lille, Metepec, New Delhi e Tigre 1: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)

CHALLENGER New Delhi IND (India) – Semifinali, cemento

S. Sakellaridis 🇬🇷 b F. Gill 🇬🇧 6-1 7-6(7-5)
O. Crawford 🇬🇧 vs R. Sakamoto 🇯🇵


CHALLENGER Tigre ARG (Argentina) – Semifinali, terra battuta

Cancha Central – ore 15:00
Guido Ivan Justo ARG vs Gonzalo Bueno PER


Lautaro Midon ARG vs Carlos Sanchez Jover ESP



Mariano Kestelboim ARG / Juan Carlos Prado Angelo BOL vs Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG / Gonzalo Villanueva ARG (Non prima 19:00)







CHALLENGER Metepec MEX (Messico) – Semifinali, cemento

ESTADIO – ore 18:00
Scott Duncan GBR / Ben Jones GBR vs Pranav Kumar USA / Karl Poling USA


Andres Andrade ECU vs Alexis Galarneau CAN (Non prima 21:00)



Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez MEX vs Borna Gojo CRO







CHALLENGER Lille FRA (Francia) – Semifinali, cemento (al coperto)

Center Court – ore 14:00
Jakub Paul SUI / Matej Vocel CZE vs Ivan Liutarevich BLR / Filip Pieczonka POL


Moise Kouame FRA vs Luca Van Assche FRA (Non prima 16:00)



Jerome Kym SUI vs Alexander Blockx BEL



