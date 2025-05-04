Challenger Francavilla al Mare, Santos, Praga e Wuxi: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

Stefano Travaglia nella foto
🇮🇹
Challenger Francavilla
Italia
Terra battuta
👨
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE
🌤️
Previsioni meteo
Francavilla
Campo Centrale – ore 11:00
Justin Engel vs Massimo Giunta
ATP Francavilla al Mare
Justin Engel [6]
15
5
1
Massimo Giunta•
30
7
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Engel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Giunta
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
J. Engel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
M. Giunta
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
M. Giunta
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
J. Engel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
M. Giunta
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Stefano Travaglia vs Andrea Paolini
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ivan Liutarevich vs Luca Potenza
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jacopo Berrettini vs Adil Kalyanpur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand – ore 11:00
Lorenzo Lorusso vs Gerard Campana Lee
ATP Francavilla al Mare
Lorenzo Lorusso
1
0
Gerard Campana Lee [9]
6
6
Vincitore: Campana Lee
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Campana Lee
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-5 → 0-6
L. Lorusso
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
df
0-4 → 0-5
L. Lorusso
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-2 → 0-3
G. Campana Lee
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 0-2
L. Lorusso
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Campana Lee
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
L. Lorusso
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-5 → 1-5
G. Campana Lee
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 0-5
L. Lorusso
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
G. Campana Lee
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
L. Lorusso
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
G. Campana Lee
0-15
0-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Lorenzo Sciahbasi vs Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ATP Francavilla al Mare
Lorenzo Sciahbasi
0
0
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri [11]
0
0
Manas Dhamne vs Marco Cecchinato
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gabriele Maria Noce vs Giovanni Fonio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Campo 1 – ore 11:00
Pedro Cachin vs Jonathan Eysseric
ATP Francavilla al Mare
Pedro Cachin [1]
6
6
Jonathan Eysseric
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Cachin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
J. Eysseric
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
P. Cachin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
J. Eysseric
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
P. Cachin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
J. Eysseric
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
P. Cachin
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
J. Eysseric
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Eysseric
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
P. Cachin
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
J. Eysseric
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 4-3
P. Cachin
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 4-2
J. Eysseric
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-0 → 4-1
J. Eysseric
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
Alexey Vatutin vs Francesco Ferrari
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Siddhant Banthia vs Tiago Pereira
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alex Marti Pujolras vs Alexander Donski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇨🇿
Challenger Praga
Repubblica Ceca
Terra battuta
👨
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE
Center Court – ore 10:00
Mika Brunold vs Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg
ATP Prague
Mika Brunold
4
2
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg [9]
6
6
Vincitore: Gueymard Wayenburg
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
M. Brunold
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-2 → 0-3
M. Brunold
15-0
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
1-5 → 2-5
M. Brunold
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
M. Brunold
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
0-2 → 1-2
M. Brunold
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-0 → 0-1
Jakub Filip vs Denis Yevseyev
ATP Prague
Jakub Filip
0
3
1
Denis Yevseyev [12]•
0
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Filip
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Yevseyev
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-5 → 3-5
J. Filip
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
J. Filip
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
0-4 → 1-4
D. Yevseyev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 0-2
Daniel Rincon vs Matej Dodig
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gauthier Onclin vs Oriol Roca Batalla
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 10:00
Benjamin Hassan vs Maxime Chazal
ATP Prague
Benjamin Hassan [4]
6
5
2
Maxime Chazal
2
7
6
Vincitore: Chazal
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Chazal
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
B. Hassan
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
2-3 → 2-4
M. Chazal
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
B. Hassan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-2 → 2-2
B. Hassan
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Hassan
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
M. Chazal
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
B. Hassan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-4 → 4-4
M. Chazal
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
B. Hassan
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
M. Chazal
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
2-2 → 3-2
B. Hassan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Chazal
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Hassan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
M. Chazal
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
4-2 → 5-2
B. Hassan
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
df
3-2 → 4-2
M. Chazal
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-1 → 3-2
B. Hassan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Chazal
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
M. Chazal
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Henri Squire vs Jan Kumstat
ATP Prague
Henri Squire [5]
0
0
Jan Kumstat
0
0
Jakub Nicod vs Vitaliy Sachko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Hynek Barton vs Luka Pavlovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – ore 10:00
Guy Den Ouden vs Remy Bertola
ATP Prague
Guy Den Ouden [6]
6
6
Remy Bertola
1
2
Vincitore: Den Ouden
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Bertola
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
R. Bertola
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
G. Den Ouden
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
R. Bertola
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Den Ouden
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
G. Den Ouden
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
R. Bertola
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
G. Den Ouden
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
R. Bertola
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs Viktor Durasovic
ATP Prague
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
30
6
2
Viktor Durasovic [8]•
15
2
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
V. Durasovic
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
V. Durasovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Alex Martinez vs Max Houkes
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Murphy Cassone vs Mili Poljicak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇧🇷
Challenger Santos
Brasile
Terra battuta
👨
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE
QUADRA CENTRAL – ore 15:00
Wilson Leite vs Leonardo Aboian
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Joao Eduardo Schiessl vs Pedro Rodrigues Longobardi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jose Pereira vs Fermin Tenti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Nicolas Kicker vs Ryan Augusto Dos Santos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
QUADRA 1 – ore 15:00
Juan Estevez vs Thiago Cigarran
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pedro Rodrigues vs Ignacio Monzon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Enzo Camargo Lima vs Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Nicolas Zanellato vs Lorenzo Joaquin Rodriguez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
QUADRA 3 – ore 15:00
Alexander Klintcharov vs Conner Huertas del Pino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Bruno Kuzuhara vs Daniel Antonio Nunez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Victor Hugo Remondy Pagotto vs Igor Gimenez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Juan Manuel La Serna vs Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇨🇳
Challenger Wuxi
Cina
Cemento
👨
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE
Center Court – ore 05:00
Yuki Mochizuki vs Ye Cong Mo
ATP Wuxi
Yuki Mochizuki
6
6
Ye Cong Mo [12]
4
4
Vincitore: Mochizuki
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Mochizuki
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
Y. Mochizuki
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
Y. Cong Mo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Mochizuki
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Y. Cong Mo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Mochizuki
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
Y. Mochizuki
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Y. Cong Mo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Mochizuki
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-4 → 6-4
Y. Mochizuki
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
Y. Cong Mo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
3-3 → 4-3
Y. Mochizuki
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
Y. Cong Mo
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Mochizuki
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Yusuke Takahashi vs Pengyu Lu
ATP Wuxi
Pengyu Lu
2
1
Yusuke Takahashi [9]
6
6
Vincitore: Takahashi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Takahashi
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 1-6
P. Lu
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
Y. Takahashi
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 1-4
P. Lu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Y. Takahashi
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
P. Lu
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Lu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
Y. Takahashi
A-40
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-4 → 2-5
P. Lu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
P. Lu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
P. Lu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Takahashi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Linang Xiao vs Jake Delaney
ATP Wuxi
Linang Xiao
3
6
2
Jake Delaney [8]
6
4
6
Vincitore: Delaney
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Xiao
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 2-5
J. Delaney
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
L. Xiao
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
J. Delaney
0-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
L. Xiao
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Delaney
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Delaney
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
5-4 → 6-4
L. Xiao
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
J. Delaney
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
J. Delaney
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
L. Xiao
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Delaney
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
L. Xiao
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Delaney
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
L. Xiao
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
L. Xiao
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
J. Delaney
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
J. Delaney
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Hyeon Chung vs Hikaru Shiraishi (Non prima 13:00)
ATP Wuxi
Hyeon Chung [5]•
15
1
6
2
Hikaru Shiraishi
0
6
4
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
H. Shiraishi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Shiraishi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
H. Chung
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
H. Shiraishi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
H. Chung
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
H. Shiraishi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
H. Chung
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Chung
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
df
1-5 → 1-6
H. Chung
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-4 → 1-4
H. Shiraishi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
H. Shiraishi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Court 1 – ore 05:00
Egor Agafonov vs Sheng Tang
ATP Wuxi
Sheng Tang
3
4
Egor Agafonov [10]
6
6
Vincitore: Agafonov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Tang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
S. Tang
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-5 → 3-5
E. Agafonov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
2-4 → 2-5
S. Tang
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
E. Agafonov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
40-A
df
1-3 → 2-3
S. Tang
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
E. Agafonov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Tang
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
S. Tang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
E. Agafonov
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
S. Tang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
Zhe Li vs Hiroki Moriya
ATP Wuxi
Hiroki Moriya [6]
6
2
0
Zhe Li
2
6
6
Vincitore: Li
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
H. Moriya
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-5 → 0-6
Z. Li
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 0-5
H. Moriya
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-3 → 0-4
Z. Li
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Z. Li
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
2-4 → 2-5
Z. Li
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
Z. Li
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
H. Moriya
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Z. Li
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Moriya
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
4-1 → 5-1
Z. Li
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
H. Moriya
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Z. Li
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
Z. Li
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Filip Peliwo vs Ajeet Rai
ATP Wuxi
Filip Peliwo•
40
6
1
Ajeet Rai [7]
0
3
0
Vincitore: Peliwo
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Rai
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-3 → 5-3
A. Rai
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-2 → 2-2
A. Rai
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
F. Peliwo
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Andre Ilagan vs Keisuke Saitoh
ATP Wuxi
Andre Ilagan [2]
6
6
Keisuke Saitoh
2
2
Vincitore: Ilagan
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Saitoh
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
K. Saitoh
0-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
A. Ilagan
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
K. Saitoh
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
K. Saitoh
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Ilagan
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
5-2 → 6-2
K. Saitoh
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
A. Ilagan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
A. Ilagan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
K. Saitoh
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Ilagan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Court 4 – ore 05:00
Moerani Bouzige
vs Ramkumar Ramanathan
ATP Wuxi
Moerani Bouzige [3]
6
6
Ramkumar Ramanathan
4
2
Vincitore: Bouzige
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Bouzige
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-2 → 6-2
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-2 → 5-2
R. Ramanathan
30-40
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
M. Bouzige
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
R. Ramanathan
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
df
1-1 → 2-1
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Bouzige
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
R. Ramanathan
0-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. Bouzige
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
M. Bouzige
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Kasidit Samrej vs Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong
ATP Wuxi
Kasidit Samrej [4]
6
6
Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong
3
1
Vincitore: Samrej
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Samrej
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
M. Wei Kang Leong
5-0 → 5-1
K. Samrej
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
df
4-0 → 5-0
M. Wei Kang Leong
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
M. Wei Kang Leong
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
K. Samrej
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Wei Kang Leong
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
5-3 → 6-3
K. Samrej
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 5-3
M. Wei Kang Leong
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
4-2 → 5-2
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
K. Samrej
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-2 → 1-2
K. Samrej
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Evan Zhu vs Mats Rosenkranz
ATP Wuxi
Mats Rosenkranz [1]
4
2
Evan Zhu
6
6
Vincitore: Zhu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Rosenkranz
0-15
0-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
1-5 → 2-5
E. Zhu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
M. Rosenkranz
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
E. Zhu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
M. Rosenkranz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
E. Zhu
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Rosenkranz
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
4-4 → 4-5
E. Zhu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Rosenkranz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
E. Zhu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
M. Rosenkranz
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
E. Zhu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
M. Rosenkranz
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Shintaro Imai vs Woobin Shin
ATP Wuxi
Shintaro Imai
6
6
Woobin Shin [11]
2
4
Vincitore: Imai
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
W. Shin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
W. Shin
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
S. Imai
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
W. Shin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Imai
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
5-2 → 6-2
W. Shin
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-2 → 5-2
W. Shin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Imai
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
W. Shin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
1-1 → 1-2
S. Imai
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
