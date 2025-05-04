Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Francavilla al Mare, Santos, Praga e Wuxi: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

04/05/2025 09:44 Nessun commento
Stefano Travaglia nella foto
🇮🇹

Challenger Francavilla

Italia


Terra battuta

1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE

Previsioni meteo
Francavilla

25°C
min. 15°C

Campo Centrale – ore 11:00
Justin Engel GER vs Massimo Giunta ITA

ATP Francavilla al Mare
Justin Engel [6]
15
5
1
Massimo Giunta
30
7
0
Stefano Travaglia ITA vs Andrea Paolini ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ivan Liutarevich BLR vs Luca Potenza ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jacopo Berrettini ITA vs Adil Kalyanpur IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare








Grandstand – ore 11:00
Lorenzo Lorusso ITA vs Gerard Campana Lee KOR

ATP Francavilla al Mare
Lorenzo Lorusso
1
0
Gerard Campana Lee [9]
6
6
Vincitore: Campana Lee
Lorenzo Sciahbasi ITA vs Samuel Vincent Ruggeri ITA

ATP Francavilla al Mare
Lorenzo Sciahbasi
0
0
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri [11]
0
0
Manas Dhamne IND vs Marco Cecchinato ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gabriele Maria Noce ITA vs Giovanni Fonio ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare








Campo 1 – ore 11:00
Pedro Cachin ARG vs Jonathan Eysseric FRA

ATP Francavilla al Mare
Pedro Cachin [1]
6
6
Jonathan Eysseric
3
3
Alexey Vatutin RUS vs Francesco Ferrari ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Siddhant Banthia IND vs Tiago Pereira POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alex Marti Pujolras ESP vs Alexander Donski BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

















🇨🇿

Challenger Praga

Repubblica Ceca


Terra battuta

1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE

Previsioni meteo
Praga

15°C
min. 6°C

Center Court – ore 10:00
Mika Brunold SUI vs Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg FRA

ATP Prague
Mika Brunold
4
2
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg [9]
6
6
Vincitore: Gueymard Wayenburg
Jakub Filip CZE vs Denis Yevseyev KAZ

ATP Prague
Jakub Filip
0
3
1
Denis Yevseyev [12]
0
6
1
Daniel Rincon ESP vs Matej Dodig CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gauthier Onclin BEL vs Oriol Roca Batalla ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare








Court 2 – ore 10:00
Benjamin Hassan LBN vs Maxime Chazal FRA

ATP Prague
Benjamin Hassan [4]
6
5
2
Maxime Chazal
2
7
6
Vincitore: Chazal
Henri Squire GER vs Jan Kumstat CZE

ATP Prague
Henri Squire [5]
0
0
Jan Kumstat
0
0
Jakub Nicod CZE vs Vitaliy Sachko UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hynek Barton CZE vs Luka Pavlovic FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare








Court 3 – ore 10:00
Guy Den Ouden NED vs Remy Bertola SUI

ATP Prague
Guy Den Ouden [6]
6
6
Remy Bertola
1
2
Vincitore: Den Ouden
Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs Viktor Durasovic NOR

ATP Prague
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
30
6
2
Viktor Durasovic [8]
15
2
0
Alex Martinez ESP vs Max Houkes NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Murphy Cassone USA vs Mili Poljicak CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare
















🇧🇷

Challenger Santos

Brasile


Terra battuta

1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE

Previsioni meteo
Santos

24°C
min. 18°C

QUADRA CENTRAL – ore 15:00
Wilson Leite BRA vs Leonardo Aboian ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Joao Eduardo Schiessl BRA vs Pedro Rodrigues Longobardi BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jose Pereira BRA vs Fermin Tenti ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nicolas Kicker ARG vs Ryan Augusto Dos Santos BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare








QUADRA 1 – ore 15:00
Juan Estevez ARG vs Thiago Cigarran ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pedro Rodrigues BRA vs Ignacio Monzon ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Enzo Camargo Lima BRA vs Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nicolas Zanellato BRA vs Lorenzo Joaquin Rodriguez ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare








QUADRA 3 – ore 15:00
Alexander Klintcharov NZL vs Conner Huertas del Pino PER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Bruno Kuzuhara USA vs Daniel Antonio Nunez CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Victor Hugo Remondy Pagotto BRA vs Igor Gimenez BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Manuel La Serna ARG vs Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova PER

Il match deve ancora iniziare
















🇨🇳

Challenger Wuxi

Cina


Cemento

1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE

Previsioni meteo
Wuxi

25°C
min. 17°C

Center Court – ore 05:00
Yuki Mochizuki JPN vs Ye Cong Mo CHN

ATP Wuxi
Yuki Mochizuki
6
6
Ye Cong Mo [12]
4
4
Vincitore: Mochizuki
Yusuke Takahashi JPN vs Pengyu Lu CHN

ATP Wuxi
Pengyu Lu
2
1
Yusuke Takahashi [9]
6
6
Vincitore: Takahashi
Linang Xiao CHN vs Jake Delaney AUS

ATP Wuxi
Linang Xiao
3
6
2
Jake Delaney [8]
6
4
6
Vincitore: Delaney
Hyeon Chung KOR vs Hikaru Shiraishi JPN (Non prima 13:00)

ATP Wuxi
Hyeon Chung [5]
15
1
6
2
Hikaru Shiraishi
0
6
4
1
Court 1 – ore 05:00
Egor Agafonov RUS vs Sheng Tang CHN

ATP Wuxi
Sheng Tang
3
4
Egor Agafonov [10]
6
6
Vincitore: Agafonov
Zhe Li CHN vs Hiroki Moriya JPN

ATP Wuxi
Hiroki Moriya [6]
6
2
0
Zhe Li
2
6
6
Vincitore: Li
Filip Peliwo POL vs Ajeet Rai NZL

ATP Wuxi
Filip Peliwo
40
6
1
Ajeet Rai [7]
0
3
0
Vincitore: Peliwo
Andre Ilagan USA vs Keisuke Saitoh JPN

ATP Wuxi
Andre Ilagan [2]
6
6
Keisuke Saitoh
2
2
Vincitore: Ilagan
Court 4 – ore 05:00
Moerani Bouzige AUS vs Ramkumar Ramanathan IND
ATP Wuxi
Moerani Bouzige [3]
6
6
Ramkumar Ramanathan
4
2
Vincitore: Bouzige
Kasidit Samrej THA vs Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong MAS

ATP Wuxi
Kasidit Samrej [4]
6
6
Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong
3
1
Vincitore: Samrej
Evan Zhu USA vs Mats Rosenkranz GER

ATP Wuxi
Mats Rosenkranz [1]
4
2
Evan Zhu
6
6
Vincitore: Zhu
Shintaro Imai JPN vs Woobin Shin KOR

ATP Wuxi
Shintaro Imai
6
6
Woobin Shin [11]
2
4
Vincitore: Imai
