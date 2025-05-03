Challenger Estoril, Aix en Provence, Mauthausen, Guangzhou, Ostrava e Porto Alegre: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)

Andrea Pellegrino nella foto
🇵🇹
Challenger 175 Estoril
Portogallo
Terra battuta
ESTADIO MILLENNIUM – ore 13:30
Petr Nouza / Patrik Rikl vs Francisco Cabral / Lucas Miedler
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andrea Pellegrino vs Aleksandar Vukic (Non prima 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Miomir Kecmanovic vs Alex Michelsen (Non prima 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT CASCAIS – ore 13:30
Ariel Behar / Joran Vliegen vs Jakob Schnaitter / Mark Wallner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇫🇷
Challenger 175 Aix en Provence
Francia
Terra battuta
⛅
Previsioni meteo
Aix en Provence
Court Credit Agricole – ore 11:30
Theo Arribage / Hugo Nys vs Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul
ATP Aix-en-Provence
Theo Arribage / Hugo Nys [4]
15
1
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul [2]•
30
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Arribage / Nys
1-1 → 1-2
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
T. Arribage / Nys
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 1-0
Borna Coric vs Ignacio Buse (Non prima 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Stan Wawrinka vs Borna Gojo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court Nissan Couriant – ore 12:00
Robert Cash / JJ Tracy vs Sander Arends / Luke Johnson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇦🇹
Challenger Mauthausen
Austria
Terra battuta
⛅
Previsioni meteo
Mauthausen
Center Court – ore 12:30
Jerome Kym vs Tomas Barrios Vera
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cristian Garin vs Roman Andres Burruchaga
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ryan Seggerman / David Stevenson vs Nico Hipfl / Jerome Kym (Non prima 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇨🇿
Challenger Ostrava
Repubblica Ceca
Terra battuta
CENTRE COURT – ore 11:00
Hady Habib vs Oriol Roca Batalla
ATP Ostrava
Hady Habib [8]
0
4
Oriol Roca Batalla•
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Habib
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
A-40
ace
3-5 → 4-5
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
H. Habib
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
O. Roca Batalla
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
H. Habib
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Zsombor Piros vs Gauthier Onclin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Finn Reynolds / James Watt vs Jan Jermar / Stefan Latinovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇧🇷
Challenger Porto Alegre
Brasile
Terra battuta
⛅
Previsioni meteo
Porto Alegre
Quadra 1 – ore 16:00
Lautaro Midon / Gonzalo Villanueva vs Juan Carlos Prado Angelo / Federico Zeballos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida vs Santiago Rodriguez Taverna (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo vs Alex Barrena (Non prima 19:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇨🇳
Challenger Guangzhou
Cina
Cemento
🌦️
Previsioni meteo
Guangzhou
CENTER COURT – ore 05:00
Terence Atmane vs Brandon Holt
ATP Guangzhou
Terence Atmane [4]
6
6
Brandon Holt [2]
4
3
Vincitore: Atmane
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Holt
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
T. Atmane
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-2 → 3-2
B. Holt
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
T. Atmane
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
T. Atmane
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Holt
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
T. Atmane
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
B. Holt
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
T. Atmane
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
3-1 → 4-1
B. Holt
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
3-0 → 3-1
T. Atmane
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
2-0 → 3-0
B. Holt
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Alibek Kachmazov vs Tristan Schoolkate
ATP Guangzhou
Alibek Kachmazov
3
7
4
Tristan Schoolkate [3]
6
6
6
Vincitore: Schoolkate
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Kachmazov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
T. Schoolkate
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
A. Kachmazov
0-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
T. Schoolkate
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
2-4 → 3-4
A. Kachmazov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-4 → 2-4
T. Schoolkate
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 1-4
A. Kachmazov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-3 → 1-3
T. Schoolkate
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-2 → 0-3
T. Schoolkate
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
4-2*
df
4*-3
ace
5*-3
6-3*
ace
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
A. Kachmazov
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
A. Kachmazov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
T. Schoolkate
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
A. Kachmazov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
2-4 → 3-4
T. Schoolkate
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
A. Kachmazov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
1-3 → 2-3
T. Schoolkate
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 1-3
A. Kachmazov
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
T. Schoolkate
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
A. Kachmazov
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Schoolkate
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
3-5 → 3-6
A. Kachmazov
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
15-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Kachmazov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 3-3
T. Schoolkate
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
A. Kachmazov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
T. Schoolkate
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios vs Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens (Non prima 08:00)
ATP Guangzhou
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios [1]•
0
6
2
Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens [2]
0
3
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
V. Kirkov / Stevens
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-0 → 2-1
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
V. Kirkov / Stevens
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
5-3 → 6-3
V. Kirkov / Stevens
5-2 → 5-3
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-1 → 5-2
V. Kirkov / Stevens
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
3-1 → 4-1
V. Kirkov / Stevens
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
V. Kirkov / Stevens
1-0 → 1-1
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit