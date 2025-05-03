Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Estoril, Aix en Provence, Mauthausen, Guangzhou, Ostrava e Porto Alegre: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)

03/05/2025 09:10 Nessun commento
Andrea Pellegrino nella foto
🇵🇹

Challenger 175 Estoril

Portogallo


Terra battuta

🏆
CHALLENGER 175

👨
SEMIFINALI

🌦️

Previsioni meteo
Estoril

17°C
min. 13°C

ESTADIO MILLENNIUM – ore 13:30
Petr Nouza CZE / Patrik Rikl CZE vs Francisco Cabral POR / Lucas Miedler AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrea Pellegrino ITA vs Aleksandar Vukic AUS (Non prima 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Miomir Kecmanovic SRB vs Alex Michelsen USA (Non prima 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




COURT CASCAIS – ore 13:30
Ariel Behar URU / Joran Vliegen BEL vs Jakob Schnaitter GER / Mark Wallner GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare









🇫🇷

Challenger 175 Aix en Provence

Francia


Terra battuta

🏆
CHALLENGER 175

👨
SEMIFINALI

Previsioni meteo
Aix en Provence

23°C
min. 12°C

Court Credit Agricole – ore 11:30
Theo Arribage FRA / Hugo Nys MON vs Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA

ATP Aix-en-Provence
Theo Arribage / Hugo Nys [4]
15
1
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul [2]
30
2
Borna Coric CRO vs Ignacio Buse PER (Non prima 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Stan Wawrinka SUI vs Borna Gojo CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court Nissan Couriant – ore 12:00
Robert Cash USA / JJ Tracy USA vs Sander Arends NED / Luke Johnson GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare








🇦🇹

Challenger Mauthausen

Austria


Terra battuta

👨
SEMIFINALI

Previsioni meteo
Mauthausen

23°C
min. 14°C

Center Court – ore 12:30
Jerome Kym SUI vs Tomas Barrios Vera CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Cristian Garin CHI vs Roman Andres Burruchaga ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ryan Seggerman USA / David Stevenson GBR vs Nico Hipfl AUT / Jerome Kym SUI (Non prima 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare








🇨🇿

Challenger Ostrava

Repubblica Ceca


Terra battuta

👨
SEMIFINALI

🌧️

Previsioni meteo
Ostrava

27°C
min. 14°C

CENTRE COURT – ore 11:00
Hady Habib LBN vs Oriol Roca Batalla ESP

ATP Ostrava
Hady Habib [8]
0
4
Oriol Roca Batalla
0
5
Zsombor Piros HUN vs Gauthier Onclin BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Finn Reynolds NZL / James Watt NZL vs Jan Jermar CZE / Stefan Latinovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare








🇧🇷

Challenger Porto Alegre

Brasile


Terra battuta

👨
SEMIFINALI

Previsioni meteo
Porto Alegre

26°C
min. 15°C

Quadra 1 – ore 16:00
Lautaro Midon ARG / Gonzalo Villanueva ARG vs Juan Carlos Prado Angelo BOL / Federico Zeballos BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida BRA vs Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP vs Alex Barrena ARG (Non prima 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare








🇨🇳

Challenger Guangzhou

Cina


Cemento

👨
SEMIFINALI

🌦️

Previsioni meteo
Guangzhou

31°C
min. 24°C

CENTER COURT – ore 05:00
Terence Atmane FRA vs Brandon Holt USA

ATP Guangzhou
Terence Atmane [4]
6
6
Brandon Holt [2]
4
3
Vincitore: Atmane
Alibek Kachmazov RUS vs Tristan Schoolkate AUS

ATP Guangzhou
Alibek Kachmazov
3
7
4
Tristan Schoolkate [3]
6
6
6
Vincitore: Schoolkate
Ray Ho TPE / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS vs Vasil Kirkov USA / Bart Stevens NED (Non prima 08:00)

ATP Guangzhou
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios [1]
0
6
2
Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens [2]
0
3
1
TAG: