Challenger Estoril, Aix en Provence, Mauthausen, Guangzhou, Ostrava e Porto Alegre: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 4 (LIVE)

01/05/2025 09:11 1 commento
Andrea Pellegrino nella foto
Andrea Pellegrino nella foto

🎾 🎾 🎾

🇵🇹

Challenger 175 Estoril

Portogallo


Terra battuta

🏆
CHALLENGER 175

👨
2° TURNO

Previsioni meteo
Estoril

19°C
min. 13°C

ESTADIO MILLENNIUM – ore 13:00
Gastao Elias POR vs Nicolas Jarry CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN vs Andrea Pellegrino ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marton Fucsovics HUN vs Nuno Borges POR (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP vs Jesper de Jong NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare




COURT CASCAIS – ore 12:00
Marcelo Demoliner BRA / Gregoire Jacq FRA vs Nicolas Barrientos COL / Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Giovanni Fonio ITA vs Alex Michelsen USA (Non prima 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marcos Giron USA vs Aleksandar Vukic AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ariel Behar URU / Joran Vliegen BEL vs Andreas Mies GER / David Vega Hernandez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Francisco Rocha POR / Henrique Rocha POR vs Francisco Cabral POR / Lucas Miedler AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare




COURT CTE – ore 12:00
Kimmer Coppejans BEL / Sergio Martos Gornes ESP vs Petr Nouza CZE / Patrik Rikl CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexey Vatutin RUS vs Luca Nardi ITA (Non prima 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Miomir Kecmanovic SRB vs Denis Yevseyev KAZ (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrea Pellegrino ITA / Alexey Vatutin RUS vs Karol Drzewiecki POL / Piotr Matuszewski POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare









🎾 🎾 🎾

🇫🇷

Challenger 175 Aix en Provence

Francia


Terra battuta

🏆
CHALLENGER 175

👨
2° TURNO

☀️

Previsioni meteo
Aix en Provence

24°C
min. 10°C

Court Credit Agricole – ore 11:00
Mariano Navone ARG vs Quentin Halys FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Arthur Rinderknech FRA vs Borna Coric CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexei Popyrin AUS vs Stan Wawrinka SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

it vs Reilly Opelka USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court Nissan Couriant – ore 11:00
Jaume Munar ESP vs Valentin Vacherot MON

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Corentin Moutet FRA vs Pavel Kotov RUS (Non prima 12:30)

ATP Aix-en-Provence
Corentin Moutet [8]
0
7
3
5
Pavel Kotov
0
5
6
5
Mostra dettagli

Nishesh Basavareddy USA vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ignacio Buse PER vs Luciano Darderi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ugo Blanchet FRA / Kyrian Jacquet FRA vs Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court Eiffage – ore 11:00
Matthew Ebden AUS / John Peers AUS vs Gonzalo Escobar ECU / Diego Hidalgo ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Elahi Galan COL vs Borna Gojo CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Sander Arends NED / Luke Johnson GBR vs Vijay Sundar Prashanth IND / Petros Tsitsipas GRE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Arthur Bouquier FRA / Kenny De Schepper FRA vs Theo Arribage FRA / Hugo Nys MON

Il match deve ancora iniziare








🎾 🎾 🎾

🇦🇹

Challenger Mauthausen

Austria


Terra battuta

👨
2° TURNO

☀️

Previsioni meteo
Mauthausen

23°C
min. 9°C

Center Court – ore 11:00
Joel Schwaerzler AUT vs Neil Oberleitner AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lukas Neumayer AUT vs Jerome Kym SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Cristian Garin CHI vs Vilius Gaubas LTU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Blockx BEL vs Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 1 – ore 11:00
Ryan Seggerman USA / David Stevenson GBR vs Alexandru Jecan ROU / Bogdan Pavel ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jakub Paul SUI / David Pel NED vs Neil Oberleitner AUT / Marcelo Zormann BRA (Non prima 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

David Pichler AUT / Jurij Rodionov AUT vs Nico Hipfl AUT / Jerome Kym SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 2 – ore 15:30
Benjamin Hassan LBN / Lukas Neumayer AUT vs Anirudh Chandrasekar IND / Matwe Middelkoop NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare








🎾 🎾 🎾

🇨🇿

Challenger Ostrava

Repubblica Ceca


Terra battuta

👨
2° TURNO

☀️

Previsioni meteo
Ostrava

22°C
min. 8°C

CENTRE COURT – ore 11:00
Daniel Evans GBR vs Hady Habib LBN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Vit Kopriva CZE vs Filip Cristian Jianu ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jan Kumstat CZE vs Zsombor Piros HUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Edas Butvilas LTU / Coleman Wong HKG vs Finn Reynolds NZL / James Watt NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare




COURT 3 – ore 11:00
Daniel Rincon ESP vs Norbert Gombos SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jan Jermar CZE / Stefan Latinovic SRB vs Radu Albot MDA / Denys Molchanov UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Rincon ESP / Oriol Roca Batalla ESP vs Matej Vocel CZE / Michael Vrbensky CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Patrik Niklas-Salminen FIN / Szymon Walkow POL vs Luca Sanchez FRA / Mark Whitehouse GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare








🎾 🎾 🎾

🇧🇷

Challenger Porto Alegre

Brasile


Terra battuta

👨
2° TURNO

☀️

Previsioni meteo
Porto Alegre

24°C
min. 12°C

Quadra 1 – ore 16:00
Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG vs Valerio Aboian ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida BRA vs Conner Huertas del Pino PER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Renzo Olivo ARG / Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP vs Hernan Casanova ARG / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lautaro Midon ARG / Gonzalo Villanueva ARG vs Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida BRA / Pedro Sakamoto BRA (Non prima 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Carlos Prado Angelo BOL / Federico Zeballos BOL vs Ignacio Carou URU / Alvaro Guillen Meza ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Quadra 2 – ore 16:00
Guido Ivan Justo ARG vs Hernan Casanova ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lautaro Midon ARG vs Juan Carlos Prado Angelo BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mateo Barreiros Reyes BRA / Courtney John Lock ZIM vs Nicolas Alvarez Varona ESP / Daniel Dutra da Silva BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare








🎾 🎾 🎾

🇨🇳

Challenger Guangzhou

Cina


Cemento

👨
2° TURNO

🌦️

Previsioni meteo
Guangzhou

30°C
min. 23°C

CENTER COURT – ore 04:00
James McCabe AUS vs Omar Jasika AUS

ATP Guangzhou
Omar Jasika
4
6
2
James McCabe [7]
6
1
6
Vincitore: McCabe
Mostra dettagli

Adam Walton AUS vs Alibek Kachmazov RUS

ATP Guangzhou
Adam Walton [1]
6
6
2
Alibek Kachmazov
4
7
6
Vincitore: Kachmazov
Mostra dettagli

Tristan Schoolkate AUS vs Sho Shimabukuro JPN

ATP Guangzhou
Tristan Schoolkate [3]
0
5
Sho Shimabukuro
0
2
Mostra dettagli

Daniel Cukierman ISR / Joshua Paris GBR vs Jake Delaney AUS / Li Tu AUS

ATP Guangzhou
Daniel Cukierman / Joshua Paris [4]
0
0
Jake Delaney / Li Tu
0
0
Mostra dettagli




COURT 2 – ore 04:00
Ray Ho TPE / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS vs Ramkumar Ramanathan IND / Fajing Sun CHN

ATP Guangzhou
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios [1]
5
6
10
Ramkumar Ramanathan / Fajing Sun
7
4
4
Vincitore: Ho / Romios
Mostra dettagli

Hugo Grenier FRA vs Moerani Bouzige AUS

ATP Guangzhou
Moerani Bouzige
4
5
Hugo Grenier [6]
6
7
Vincitore: Grenier
Mostra dettagli

Vasil Kirkov USA / Bart Stevens NED vs Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE / Aoran Wang CHN

ATP Guangzhou
Yu Hsiou Hsu / Aoran Wang
5
2
Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens [2]
7
6
Vincitore: Kirkov / Stevens
Mostra dettagli

JiSung Nam KOR / Takeru Yuzuki JPN vs Blake Bayldon AUS / Reese Stalder USA

ATP Guangzhou
JiSung Nam / Takeru Yuzuki
6
6
Blake Bayldon / Reese Stalder [3]
2
2
Vincitore: Nam / Yuzuki
Mostra dettagli

1 commento

Pikario Furioso 01-05-2025 09:26

Quindi De Jong ha battuto Fonseca al primo turno. Dove sono i fonsechiani, che necessitiamo lumi.

 1
