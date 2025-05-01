Challenger Estoril, Aix en Provence, Mauthausen, Guangzhou, Ostrava e Porto Alegre: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 4 (LIVE)

Andrea Pellegrino nella foto
Challenger 175 Estoril
Portogallo
Terra battuta
ESTADIO MILLENNIUM – ore 13:00
Gastao Elias vs Nicolas Jarry
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrea Pellegrino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Marton Fucsovics vs Nuno Borges (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Jesper de Jong
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT CASCAIS – ore 12:00
Marcelo Demoliner / Gregoire Jacq vs Nicolas Barrientos / Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Giovanni Fonio vs Alex Michelsen (Non prima 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Marcos Giron vs Aleksandar Vukic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ariel Behar / Joran Vliegen vs Andreas Mies / David Vega Hernandez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Francisco Rocha / Henrique Rocha vs Francisco Cabral / Lucas Miedler
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT CTE – ore 12:00
Kimmer Coppejans / Sergio Martos Gornes vs Petr Nouza / Patrik Rikl
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexey Vatutin vs Luca Nardi (Non prima 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Miomir Kecmanovic vs Denis Yevseyev (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andrea Pellegrino / Alexey Vatutin vs Karol Drzewiecki / Piotr Matuszewski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇫🇷
Challenger 175 Aix en Provence
Francia
Terra battuta
☀️
Court Credit Agricole – ore 11:00
Mariano Navone vs Quentin Halys
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Arthur Rinderknech vs Borna Coric
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexei Popyrin vs Stan Wawrinka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
vs Reilly Opelka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court Nissan Couriant – ore 11:00
Jaume Munar vs Valentin Vacherot
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Corentin Moutet vs Pavel Kotov (Non prima 12:30)
ATP Aix-en-Provence
Corentin Moutet [8]
0
7
3
5
Pavel Kotov•
0
5
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
C. Moutet
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
P. Kotov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
C. Moutet
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
C. Moutet
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
C. Moutet
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
P. Kotov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
C. Moutet
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
P. Kotov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Moutet
0-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
3-5 → 3-6
P. Kotov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
C. Moutet
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
P. Kotov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
C. Moutet
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Moutet
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
P. Kotov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
C. Moutet
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
C. Moutet
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
C. Moutet
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Nishesh Basavareddy vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ignacio Buse vs Luciano Darderi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ugo Blanchet / Kyrian Jacquet vs Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court Eiffage – ore 11:00
Matthew Ebden / John Peers vs Gonzalo Escobar / Diego Hidalgo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Daniel Elahi Galan vs Borna Gojo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Sander Arends / Luke Johnson vs Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Petros Tsitsipas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Arthur Bouquier / Kenny De Schepper vs Theo Arribage / Hugo Nys
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇦🇹
Challenger Mauthausen
Austria
Terra battuta
☀️
Center Court – ore 11:00
Joel Schwaerzler vs Neil Oberleitner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lukas Neumayer vs Jerome Kym
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cristian Garin vs Vilius Gaubas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexander Blockx vs Thiago Seyboth Wild
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 11:00
Ryan Seggerman / David Stevenson vs Alexandru Jecan / Bogdan Pavel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jakub Paul / David Pel vs Neil Oberleitner / Marcelo Zormann (Non prima 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
David Pichler / Jurij Rodionov vs Nico Hipfl / Jerome Kym
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 15:30
Benjamin Hassan / Lukas Neumayer vs Anirudh Chandrasekar / Matwe Middelkoop
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇨🇿
Challenger Ostrava
Repubblica Ceca
Terra battuta
CENTRE COURT – ore 11:00
Daniel Evans vs Hady Habib
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Vit Kopriva vs Filip Cristian Jianu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jan Kumstat vs Zsombor Piros
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Edas Butvilas / Coleman Wong vs Finn Reynolds / James Watt
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 3 – ore 11:00
Daniel Rincon vs Norbert Gombos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jan Jermar / Stefan Latinovic vs Radu Albot / Denys Molchanov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Daniel Rincon / Oriol Roca Batalla vs Matej Vocel / Michael Vrbensky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Patrik Niklas-Salminen / Szymon Walkow vs Luca Sanchez / Mark Whitehouse
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇧🇷
Challenger Porto Alegre
Brasile
Terra battuta
Quadra 1 – ore 16:00
Santiago Rodriguez Taverna vs Valerio Aboian
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida vs Conner Huertas del Pino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Renzo Olivo / Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo vs Hernan Casanova / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lautaro Midon / Gonzalo Villanueva vs Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida / Pedro Sakamoto (Non prima 21:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Juan Carlos Prado Angelo / Federico Zeballos vs Ignacio Carou / Alvaro Guillen Meza
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quadra 2 – ore 16:00
Guido Ivan Justo vs Hernan Casanova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lautaro Midon vs Juan Carlos Prado Angelo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mateo Barreiros Reyes / Courtney John Lock vs Nicolas Alvarez Varona / Daniel Dutra da Silva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇨🇳
Challenger Guangzhou
Cina
Cemento
CENTER COURT – ore 04:00
James McCabe vs Omar Jasika
ATP Guangzhou
Omar Jasika
4
6
2
James McCabe [7]
6
1
6
Vincitore: McCabe
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
O. Jasika
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
J. McCabe
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
df
1-2 → 1-3
O. Jasika
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
J. McCabe
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. McCabe
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
J. McCabe
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
O. Jasika
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
J. McCabe
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
2-0 → 2-1
O. Jasika
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
J. McCabe
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. McCabe
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
O. Jasika
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
3-4 → 4-4
O. Jasika
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
J. McCabe
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
O. Jasika
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
J. McCabe
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. McCabe
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Adam Walton vs Alibek Kachmazov
ATP Guangzhou
Adam Walton [1]
6
6
2
Alibek Kachmazov
4
7
6
Vincitore: Kachmazov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Kachmazov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
A. Walton
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-4 → 2-5
A. Kachmazov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
A. Walton
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Walton
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
A. Kachmazov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Walton
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
2-5*
2-6*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
A. Walton
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
A. Walton
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
3-4 → 4-4
A. Kachmazov
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
A. Walton
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
A. Kachmazov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
A. Walton
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
A. Kachmazov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Walton
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
A. Kachmazov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Walton
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
A. Walton
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 5-3
A. Kachmazov
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
A. Walton
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
A. Kachmazov
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Kachmazov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Tristan Schoolkate vs Sho Shimabukuro
ATP Guangzhou
Tristan Schoolkate [3]
0
5
Sho Shimabukuro•
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Schoolkate
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
S. Shimabukuro
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
T. Schoolkate
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
S. Shimabukuro
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
T. Schoolkate
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Daniel Cukierman / Joshua Paris vs Jake Delaney / Li Tu
ATP Guangzhou
Daniel Cukierman / Joshua Paris [4]
0
0
Jake Delaney / Li Tu
0
0
COURT 2 – ore 04:00
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios vs Ramkumar Ramanathan / Fajing Sun
ATP Guangzhou
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios [1]
5
6
10
Ramkumar Ramanathan / Fajing Sun
7
4
4
Vincitore: Ho / Romios
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-1
1-1
ace
2-1
3-1
4-1
df
5-1
5-2
5-3
6-3
7-3
7-4
8-4
9-4
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
5-4 → 6-4
R. Ramanathan / Sun
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
4-3 → 5-3
R. Ramanathan / Sun
4-2 → 4-3
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 4-2
R. Ramanathan / Sun
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
1-2 → 2-2
R. Ramanathan / Sun
1-1 → 1-2
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
R. Ramanathan / Sun
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
5-6 → 5-7
R. Ramanathan / Sun
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-5 → 5-6
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
4-5 → 5-5
R. Ramanathan / Sun
4-4 → 4-5
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
R. Ramanathan / Sun
3-3 → 4-3
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
df
3-2 → 3-3
R. Ramanathan / Sun
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
3-1 → 3-2
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
2-1 → 3-1
R. Ramanathan / Sun
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-1 → 1-1
R. Ramanathan / Sun
0-0 → 0-1
Hugo Grenier vs Moerani Bouzige
ATP Guangzhou
Moerani Bouzige
4
5
Hugo Grenier [6]
6
7
Vincitore: Grenier
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Bouzige
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
H. Grenier
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
M. Bouzige
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
M. Bouzige
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
ace
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Bouzige
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
H. Grenier
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
4-4 → 4-5
H. Grenier
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
M. Bouzige
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
H. Grenier
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Bouzige
0-15
0-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
H. Grenier
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
H. Grenier
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens vs Yu Hsiou Hsu / Aoran Wang
ATP Guangzhou
Yu Hsiou Hsu / Aoran Wang
5
2
Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens [2]
7
6
Vincitore: Kirkov / Stevens
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
2-5 → 2-6
V. Kirkov / Stevens
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
1-4 → 2-4
V. Kirkov / Stevens
1-3 → 1-4
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
V. Kirkov / Stevens
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
0-1 → 1-1
V. Kirkov / Stevens
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
V. Kirkov / Stevens
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-5 → 5-6
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
4-5 → 5-5
V. Kirkov / Stevens
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
3-4 → 4-4
V. Kirkov / Stevens
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
2-3 → 3-3
V. Kirkov / Stevens
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
V. Kirkov / Stevens
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-2 → 1-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
V. Kirkov / Stevens
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
JiSung Nam / Takeru Yuzuki vs Blake Bayldon / Reese Stalder
ATP Guangzhou
JiSung Nam / Takeru Yuzuki
6
6
Blake Bayldon / Reese Stalder [3]
2
2
Vincitore: Nam / Yuzuki
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Bayldon / Stalder
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
B. Bayldon / Stalder
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
ace
3-1 → 3-2
J. Nam / Yuzuki
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
B. Bayldon / Stalder
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-0 → 2-1
J. Nam / Yuzuki
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
B. Bayldon / Stalder
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Bayldon / Stalder
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-1 → 5-2
B. Bayldon / Stalder
4-0 → 4-1
J. Nam / Yuzuki
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-0 → 4-0
B. Bayldon / Stalder
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-0 → 3-0
B. Bayldon / Stalder
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
