ATP 500 Barcellona e Monaco di Baviera: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1. Subito in campo Matteo Arnaldi a Barcellona (LIVE)

14/04/2025 08:39 1 commento
Matteo Arnaldi - Foto Getty Images
Matteo Arnaldi - Foto Getty Images

🇪🇸

ATP 500 Barcellona

Spagna


Terra battuta

🏆
ATP 500

👨
1° TURNO

Previsioni meteo
Barcellona, 14 Aprile 2025

18°C
min. 13°C

🏟️ Pista Rafa Nadal
🕚 Inizio alle 11:00
1. Pedro Martinez 🇪🇸 vs Brandon Nakashima 🇺🇸

ATP Barcelona
Pedro Martinez
0
7
0
Brandon Nakashima
0
5
0
2. Roberto Carballes Baena 🇪🇸 vs Jordan Thompson 🇦🇺 (a seguire)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Holger Rune 🇩🇰 vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas 🇪🇸 (non prima delle 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Jesper De Jong 🇳🇱 vs Andrey Rublev 🇷🇺 (a seguire)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




🏟️ Pista Andres Gimeno
🕜 Inizio alle 13:30
1. Matteo Arnaldi 🇮🇹 vs Sebastian Korda 🇺🇸

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Hamad Medjedovic 🇷🇸 vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 🇫🇷

Il match deve ancora iniziare









🇩🇪

ATP 500 Monaco

Germania


Terra battuta

🏆
ATP 500

👨
1° TURNO

☁️

Previsioni meteo
Monaco, 14 Aprile 2025

18°C
min. 11°C

Center Court – ore 11:00
Miomir Kecmanovic SRB vs Marcos Giron USA

ATP Munich
Miomir Kecmanovic
A
6
3
Marcos Giron
40
2
2
Borna Gojo CRO vs Ben Shelton USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Zverev GER vs Alexandre Muller FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Chun-Hsin Tseng TPE vs Daniel Altmaier GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 1 – ore 11:00
Tallon Griekspoor NED vs Learner Tien USA

ATP Munich
Tallon Griekspoor
15
6
4
Learner Tien
15
4
1
Billy Harris GBR vs David Goffin BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA vs Adam Pavlasek CZE / Jackson Withrow USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare





Court 2 – ore 11:00
Andre Goransson SWE / Sem Verbeek NED vs Francisco Cerundolo ARG / Flavio Cobolli ITA
ATP Munich
Andre Goransson / Sem Verbeek
0
3
4
Francisco Cerundolo / Flavio Cobolli
30
6
3
Sander Gille BEL / Jan Zielinski POL vs Andreas Mies GER / Jan-Lennard Struff GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

Jack1 14-04-2025 09:42

Ma è possibile che Fognini sia iscritto a Barcellona solo al doppio e non al singolo? Stranissimo, o mi sbaglio io??

