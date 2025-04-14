ATP 500 Barcellona e Monaco di Baviera: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1. Subito in campo Matteo Arnaldi a Barcellona (LIVE)

Matteo Arnaldi - Foto Getty Images
🇪🇸
ATP 500 Barcellona
Spagna
Terra battuta
Barcellona, 14 Aprile 2025
🏟️ Pista Rafa Nadal
🕚 Inizio alle 11:00
1. Pedro Martinez 🇪🇸 vs Brandon Nakashima 🇺🇸
ATP Barcelona
Pedro Martinez
0
7
0
Brandon Nakashima•
0
5
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Martinez
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
B. Nakashima
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
P. Martinez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
P. Martinez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
B. Nakashima
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
P. Martinez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
3-2 → 3-3
P. Martinez
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
B. Nakashima
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
B. Nakashima
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
2. Roberto Carballes Baena 🇪🇸 vs Jordan Thompson 🇦🇺 (a seguire)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Holger Rune 🇩🇰 vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas 🇪🇸 (non prima delle 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Jesper De Jong 🇳🇱 vs Andrey Rublev 🇷🇺 (a seguire)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🏟️ Pista Andres Gimeno
🕜 Inizio alle 13:30
1. Matteo Arnaldi 🇮🇹 vs Sebastian Korda 🇺🇸
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Hamad Medjedovic 🇷🇸 vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 🇫🇷
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇩🇪
ATP 500 Monaco
Germania
Terra battuta
Monaco, 14 Aprile 2025
Center Court – ore 11:00
Miomir Kecmanovic vs Marcos Giron
ATP Munich
Miomir Kecmanovic
A
6
3
Marcos Giron•
40
2
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Giron
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
M. Kecmanovic
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Giron
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Giron
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
M. Kecmanovic
0-15
15-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
Borna Gojo vs Ben Shelton
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexander Zverev vs Alexandre Muller
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Chun-Hsin Tseng vs Daniel Altmaier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 11:00
Tallon Griekspoor vs Learner Tien
ATP Munich
Tallon Griekspoor•
15
6
4
Learner Tien
15
4
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Griekspoor
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-0 → 4-0
L. Tien
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
2-0 → 3-0
T. Griekspoor
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
L. Tien
15-0
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Griekspoor
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
L. Tien
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
T. Griekspoor
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
L. Tien
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
L. Tien
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Billy Harris vs David Goffin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs Adam Pavlasek / Jackson Withrow
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 11:00
Andre Goransson
/ Sem Verbeek
vs Francisco Cerundolo
/ Flavio Cobolli
ATP Munich
Andre Goransson / Sem Verbeek
0
3
4
Francisco Cerundolo / Flavio Cobolli•
30
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Goransson / Verbeek
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
F. Cerundolo / Cobolli
3-2 → 3-3
A. Goransson / Verbeek
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
F. Cerundolo / Cobolli
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
2-1 → 2-2
A. Goransson / Verbeek
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
F. Cerundolo / Cobolli
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Goransson / Verbeek
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Cerundolo / Cobolli
3-5 → 3-6
A. Goransson / Verbeek
3-4 → 3-5
F. Cerundolo / Cobolli
3-3 → 3-4
A. Goransson / Verbeek
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
F. Cerundolo / Cobolli
2-2 → 2-3
A. Goransson / Verbeek
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
F. Cerundolo / Cobolli
1-1 → 1-2
A. Goransson / Verbeek
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
F. Cerundolo / Cobolli
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Sander Gille / Jan Zielinski vs Andreas Mies / Jan-Lennard Struff
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Ma è possibile che Fognini sia iscritto a Barcellona solo al doppio e non al singolo? Stranissimo, o mi sbaglio io??