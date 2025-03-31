ATP 250 Marrakerch, Bucharest e Houston: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo Fabio Fognini in Marocco (LIVE)

🇲🇦
ATP 250 Marrakech
Marocco
Terra battuta
👨
TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD
Marrakech, 31 Marzo 2025
Centre Court – ore 13:00
Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Titouan Droguet
ATP Marrakech
Juan Manuel Cerundolo [3]
A
3
Titouan Droguet•
40
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Droguet
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
J. Manuel Cerundolo
2-1 → 3-1
J. Manuel Cerundolo
1-0 → 2-0
T. Droguet
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Roberto Carballes Baena vs Taha Baadi (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Fabio Fognini vs Raphael Collignon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Aleksandar Vukic vs Hugo Dellien
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 13:00
Federico Coria vs Calvin Hemery
ATP Marrakech
Federico Coria [2]•
0
2
Calvin Hemery
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Hemery
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
F. Coria
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
C. Hemery
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
C. Hemery
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Harold Mayot vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – ore 14:30
Kamil Majchrzak vs Sumit Nagal
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇷🇴
ATP 250 Bucarest
Romania
Terra battuta
👨
TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD
Bucarest, 31 Marzo 2025
Central Court – ore 11:30
Laslo Djere vs Mariano Navone
ATP Bucharest
Laslo Djere•
30
1
6
2
Mariano Navone [7]
30
6
4
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Djere
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
M. Navone
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Navone
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
L. Djere
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
M. Navone
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
L. Djere
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. Navone
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
L. Djere
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
L. Djere
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Navone
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
L. Djere
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Djere
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-5 → 1-5
M. Navone
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 0-5
L. Djere
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
0-3 → 0-4
M. Navone
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
L. Djere
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Nishesh Basavareddy vs Filip Cristian Jianu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Botic van de Zandschulp vs Richard Gasquet (Non prima 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 10:00
Valentin Vacherot vs Luca Preda
ATP Bucharest
Valentin Vacherot
6
6
Luca Preda
2
3
Vincitore: Vacherot
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Vacherot
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
V. Vacherot
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
V. Vacherot
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
L. Preda
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
V. Vacherot
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Preda
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
V. Vacherot
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
L. Preda
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
V. Vacherot
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Ugo Blanchet vs Filip Misolic
ATP Bucharest
Ugo Blanchet [3]
2
2
Filip Misolic [7]
6
6
Vincitore: Misolic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
U. Blanchet
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
U. Blanchet
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
U. Blanchet
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
U. Blanchet
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
F. Misolic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
U. Blanchet
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-5 → 2-6
U. Blanchet
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
U. Blanchet
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
F. Misolic
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Court 2 – ore 10:00
Martin Klizan vs Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg
ATP Bucharest
Martin Klizan
6
6
6
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg [8]
7
4
3
Vincitore: Klizan
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
M. Klizan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Klizan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Klizan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
5-4 → 6-4
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
2-1 → 2-2
M. Klizan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
3*-2
3*-3
3-4*
4-4*
5*-4
5*-5
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
5-5 → 5-6
M. Klizan
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
M. Klizan
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
1-3 → 1-4
M. Klizan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
M. Klizan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
M. Klizan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
15-0
0-0 → 0-1
Timofey Skatov vs Radu Albot
ATP Bucharest
Timofey Skatov [4]
A
3
Radu Albot [5]•
40
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Albot
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
R. Albot
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
🇺🇸
ATP 250 Houston
USA
Terra battuta
Houston, 31 Marzo 2025
Stadium Court – ore 21:00
Cristian Garin vs Alexander Ritschard
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Taro Daniel vs Jenson Brooksby
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alex Michelsen vs Learner Tien (Non prima 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – ore 21:00
Nicolas Barrientos
/ Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli
vs Rafael Matos
/ Marcelo Zormann
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Robert Cash / JJ Tracy vs Rinky Hijikata / Jordan Thompson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Robert Galloway / Jackson Withrow vs Michael Mmoh / Frances Tiafoe (Non prima 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Brandon Holt vs Corentin Denolly
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Virgulti yankee emergenti a confronto:
Michelsen-Tien
39 anni in due… 😉