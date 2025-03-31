Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Marrakerch, Bucharest e Houston: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo Fabio Fognini in Marocco (LIVE)

31/03/2025 10:16 1 commento
Fabio Fognini nella foto
Fabio Fognini nella foto

🎾 🎾 🎾

🇲🇦

ATP 250 Marrakech

Marocco


Terra battuta

👨
TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD

☀️

Previsioni meteo
Marrakech, 31 Marzo 2025

28°C
min. 14°C

Centre Court – ore 13:00
Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG vs Titouan Droguet FRA

ATP Marrakech
Juan Manuel Cerundolo [3]
A
3
Titouan Droguet
40
1
Mostra dettagli

Roberto Carballes Baena ESP vs Taha Baadi MAR (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Fabio Fognini ITA vs Raphael Collignon BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Aleksandar Vukic AUS vs Hugo Dellien BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – ore 13:00
Federico Coria ARG vs Calvin Hemery FRA

ATP Marrakech
Federico Coria [2]
0
2
Calvin Hemery
0
3
Mostra dettagli

Harold Mayot FRA vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 4 – ore 14:30
Kamil Majchrzak POL vs Sumit Nagal IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🎾 🎾 🎾

🇷🇴

ATP 250 Bucarest

Romania


Terra battuta

👨
TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD

🌤️

Previsioni meteo
Bucarest, 31 Marzo 2025

17°C
min. 8°C

Central Court – ore 11:30
Laslo Djere SRB vs Mariano Navone ARG

ATP Bucharest
Laslo Djere
30
1
6
2
Mariano Navone [7]
30
6
4
4
Mostra dettagli

Nishesh Basavareddy USA vs Filip Cristian Jianu ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Botic van de Zandschulp NED vs Richard Gasquet FRA (Non prima 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 10:00
Valentin Vacherot MON vs Luca Preda ROU

ATP Bucharest
Valentin Vacherot
6
6
Luca Preda
2
3
Vincitore: Vacherot
Mostra dettagli

Ugo Blanchet FRA vs Filip Misolic AUT

ATP Bucharest
Ugo Blanchet [3]
2
2
Filip Misolic [7]
6
6
Vincitore: Misolic
Mostra dettagli



Court 2 – ore 10:00
Martin Klizan SVK vs Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg FRA

ATP Bucharest
Martin Klizan
6
6
6
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg [8]
7
4
3
Vincitore: Klizan
Mostra dettagli

Timofey Skatov KAZ vs Radu Albot MDA

ATP Bucharest
Timofey Skatov [4]
A
3
Radu Albot [5]
40
0
Mostra dettagli







🎾 🎾 🎾

🇺🇸

ATP 250 Houston

USA


Terra battuta

👨
1° TURNO

🌤️

Previsioni meteo
Houston, 31 Marzo 2025

28°C
min. 20°C

Stadium Court – ore 21:00
Cristian Garin CHI vs Alexander Ritschard SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Taro Daniel JPN vs Jenson Brooksby USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alex Michelsen USA vs Learner Tien USA (Non prima 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Aleksandar Kovacevic USA vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 3 – ore 21:00
Nicolas Barrientos COL / Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli IND vs Rafael Matos BRA / Marcelo Zormann BRA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Robert Cash USA / JJ Tracy USA vs Rinky Hijikata AUS / Jordan Thompson AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Robert Galloway USA / Jackson Withrow USA vs Michael Mmoh USA / Frances Tiafoe USA (Non prima 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Brandon Holt USA vs Corentin Denolly FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG:

1 commento

pablito 31-03-2025 10:02

Virgulti yankee emergenti a confronto:

Michelsen-Tien

39 anni in due… 😉

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!