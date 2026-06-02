Challenger Perugia, Birmingham, Heilbronn, Tyler, Prostejov e Centurion 2: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

Luca Nardi ITA, 2003.08.06 - Foto Getty Images
Challenger 125 Perugia
Perugia, Italia · 2 Giugno 2026
|☁
|
18°C
Prevalentemente nuvoloso, poi rovesci · Picco 25°C
|
|CIELO
|Nuvoloso, schiarite in serata
|PIOGGIA
|Rovesci nel tardo pomeriggio
|CAMPO
|Terra Battuta
Andamento della giornata — 2 Giugno
|
09:00
☁
16°
|
10:00
☁
18°
|
11:00
☁
19°
|
12:00
☁
21°
|
13:00
☁
23°
|
14:00
☁
23°
|
15:00
☁
24°
|
16:00
☁
24°
|
17:00
🌧
25°
|
18:00
🌧
24°
⚠ Allerta gialla temporali in Umbria: rovesci possibili nel finale di giornata
🎾 Programma del giorno — 2 Giugno
|
|
🎾
|
ATP Challenger 125 · Tabellone Principale
1° Turno · Terra Battuta
|
CH 125 R1
☁ Nuvoloso
🌧 Rovesci
⚠ Allerta temporali
🎾 1° Turno
🏀 Terra Battuta
Center Court – ore 10:00
Henrique Rocha vs Enrico Dalla Valle
ATP Perugia
Henrique Rocha [4]•
40
6
0
Enrico Dalla Valle
30
4
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Rocha
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
E. Dalla Valle
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Rocha
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
H. Rocha
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-4 → 4-4
H. Rocha
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
H. Rocha
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-2 → 2-2
H. Rocha
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
Cezar Cretu vs Jacopo Vasami (Non prima 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Francesco Forti vs Reilly Opelka (Non prima 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Luca Nardi vs Oriol Roca Batalla (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andrea Pellegrino vs Maks Kasnikowski (Non prima 20:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand – ore 10:00
Remy Bertola vs Lucio Ratti
ATP Perugia
Remy Bertola•
0
6
3
Lucio Ratti
0
4
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Ratti
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 3-4
R. Bertola
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
L. Ratti
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Bertola
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
L. Ratti
0-15
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
L. Ratti
15-0
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Valentin Royer vs Nicolas Alvarez Varona
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pierluigi Basile vs Stefano Travaglia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gonzalo Bueno vs Dusan Lajovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – ore 10:00
Moez Echargui vs Chun-Hsin Tseng
ATP Perugia
Moez Echargui
40
4
2
Chun-Hsin Tseng•
30
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Echargui
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
2-5 → 3-5
M. Echargui
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 1-2
M. Echargui
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Liam Broady vs David Jorda Sanchis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Roberto Carballes Baena vs Lorenzo Carboni
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Arjun Kadhe / Marcelo Zormann vs Boris Arias / Johannes Ingildsen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger 50 Centurion
Centurion, Sudafrica · 2 Giugno 2026
|⛅
|
6°C
Sole velato · Picco 21°C
|
|CIELO
|Sole velato
|PIOGGIA
|Assente
|CAMPO
|Cemento
Andamento della giornata — 2 Giugno
|
09:00
⛅
12°
|
10:00
⛅
15°
|
11:00
⛅
17°
|
12:00
⛅
18°
|
13:00
⛅
19°
|
14:00
⛅
20°
|
15:00
⛅
21°
|
16:00
⛅
20°
|
17:00
⛅
19°
|
18:00
⛅
18°
✅ Nessuna criticità: giornata asciutta e favorevole al gioco
🎾 Programma del giorno — 2 Giugno
|
|
🎾
|
ATP Challenger 50 · Tabellone Principale
1° Turno · Cemento
|
CH 50 R1
⛅ Sole velato
✅ Asciutto
🎾 1° Turno
🏀 Cemento
Centre Court – ore 10:00
Oscar Weightman vs Devin Badenhorst
ATP Centurion
Oscar Weightman•
30
3
2
Devin Badenhorst
30
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Badenhorst
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
O. Weightman
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
D. Badenhorst
0-15
df
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
O. Weightman
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
O. Weightman
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Weightman
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
D. Badenhorst
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 2-5
O. Weightman
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
D. Badenhorst
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
Khololwam Montsi vs Calvin Hemery
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Orel Kimhi vs Philip Henning
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mukund Sasikumar vs Giles Hussey
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dominik Palan vs Alec Beckley
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 10:00
Sidharth Rawat vs Edward Winter
ATP Centurion
Sidharth Rawat
30
3
1
Edward Winter•
40
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Winter
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
S. Rawat
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
E. Winter
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
S. Rawat
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
S. Rawat
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Rawat
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
S. Rawat
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
S. Rawat
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
E. Winter
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Akira Santillan vs Alexander Donski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Robert Strombachs vs Millen Hurrion
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Robin Bertrand vs Patrick Zahraj
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tuncay Duran vs Stefano Napolitano
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – ore 10:00
Filip Peliwo vs Eliakim Coulibaly
ATP Centurion
Filip Peliwo
40
3
1
Eliakim Coulibaly [8]•
30
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Coulibaly
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Coulibaly
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
F. Peliwo
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
E. Coulibaly
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
F. Peliwo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
F. Peliwo
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Guillaume Dalmasso vs Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Filip Peliwo / Michael Zhu vs Sidharth Rawat / Atharva Sharma
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Luca Castelnuovo / Jeffrey Chuan En Hsu vs Khololwam Montsi / Connor Henry Van Schalkwyk
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger 125 Birmingham
Birmingham, Gran Bretagna · 2 Giugno 2026
|☁
|
15°C
Nuvoloso, temporali a metà giornata · Picco 19°C
|
|CIELO
|Prevalentemente nuvoloso
|PIOGGIA
|Temporali e rovesci possibili
|CAMPO
|Erba
Andamento della giornata — 2 Giugno
|
09:00
☁
15°
|
10:00
⛅
16°
|
11:00
⛈
16°
|
12:00
⛈
16°
|
13:00
☁
17°
|
14:00
☁
18°
|
15:00
☁
19°
|
16:00
☁
18°
|
17:00
☁
18°
|
18:00
☁
17°
⚠ Temporali e rovesci possibili: attenzione al programma su erba
🎾 Programma del giorno — 2 Giugno
|
|
🎾
|
ATP Challenger 125 · Tabellone Principale
1° Turno · Erba
|
CH 125 R1
☁ Nuvoloso
⛈ Temporali
🎾 1° Turno
🌿 Erba
Centre Court – ore 11:30
Jacob Fearnley vs Rinky Hijikata (Non prima 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jack Pinnington Jones vs Aleksandar Vukic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Zhizhen Zhang vs Otto Virtanen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 11:30
James Duckworth vs Billy Harris
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Yunchaokete Bu vs Lloyd Harris
ATP Birmingham
Yunchaokete Bu
30
3
Lloyd Harris•
30
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Harris
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
L. Harris
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Y. Bu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Mackenzie McDonald vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer (Non prima 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ugo Blanchet vs Felix Gill
Il match deve ancora iniziare
James McCabe vs Kamil Majchrzak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – ore 11:30
Mattia Bellucci vs Alex Bolt
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tristan Schoolkate vs Arthur Fery
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Coleman Wong vs Oliver Tarvet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Sho Shimabukuro vs Shintaro Mochizuki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Elias Ymer vs Christopher O’Connell
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – ore 11:30
Mark Lajal vs Leandro Riedi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
James Watt vs Harry Wendelken
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Clement Chidekh vs Filippo Romano
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger 100 Prostejov
Prostejov, Rep. Ceca · 2 Giugno 2026
|☀
|
14°C
Soleggiato, poi nubi sparse · Picco 18°C
|
|CIELO
|Da soleggiato a variabile
|PIOGGIA
|Assente nelle ore indicate
|CAMPO
|Terra Battuta
Andamento della giornata — 2 Giugno
|
09:00
☀
11°
|
10:00
☀
13°
|
11:00
☀
14°
|
12:00
⛅
16°
|
13:00
⛅
16°
|
14:00
⛅
16°
|
15:00
⛅
17°
|
16:00
⛅
18°
|
17:00
☁
18°
|
18:00
☁
18°
✅ Nessuna criticità: condizioni asciutte e stabili
🎾 Programma del giorno — 2 Giugno
|
|
🎾
|
ATP Challenger 100 · Tabellone Principale
1° Turno · Terra Battuta
|
CH 100 R1
☀ Soleggiato
⛅ Variabile
✅ Asciutto
🎾 1° Turno
🏀 Terra Battuta
PROSTEJOV ARENA – ore 10:30
Sebastian Baez vs Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg
ATP Prostejov
Sebastian Baez [1]
30
4
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg•
30
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
2-4 → 3-4
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-3 → 1-4
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Andrej Martin vs Vit Kopriva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Maxim Mrva vs Dalibor Svrcina
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Roberto Bautista Agut vs Hynek Barton
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Zdenek Kolar / Matej Vocel vs Pedro Boscardin Dias / Daniel Dutra da Silva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – ore 10:30
Miguel Damas vs Damir Dzumhur
ATP Prostejov
Miguel Damas•
40
3
Damir Dzumhur [3]
A
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Damas
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
D. Dzumhur
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
M. Damas
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Genaro Alberto Olivieri vs Martin Krumich
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Viktor Durasovic vs Norbert Gombos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alex Molcan vs Zsombor Piros
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Inigo Cervantes / Denys Molchanov vs Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 2 – ore 10:30
Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo vs Luka Pavlovic
ATP Prostejov
Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo
40
5
Luka Pavlovic•
15
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Sanchez Izquierdo
4-3 → 5-3
N. Sanchez Izquierdo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 4-2
L. Pavlovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
N. Sanchez Izquierdo
1-2 → 2-2
L. Pavlovic
15-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
N. Sanchez Izquierdo
0-1 → 1-1
L. Pavlovic
0-15
0-30
0-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Taro Daniel vs Jonas Forejtek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Vitaliy Sachko vs Jan Kumstat
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Milos Karol vs Carlo Alberto Caniato
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lukas Pokorny / Vitaliy Sachko vs Alafia Ayeni / Luka Pavlovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger 75 Tyler
Tyler, USA · 2 Giugno 2026
|⛅
|
24°C
Parzialmente soleggiato e caldo · Picco 33°C
|
|CIELO
|Parzialmente soleggiato
|PIOGGIA
|Assente nelle ore indicate
|CAMPO
|Cemento
Andamento della giornata — 2 Giugno
|
04:00
⛅
23°
|
05:00
⛅
23°
|
06:00
⛅
23°
|
07:00
⛅
24°
|
08:00
⛅
25°
|
09:00
⛅
27°
|
10:00
⛅
28°
|
11:00
⛅
30°
|
12:00
⛅
32°
|
13:00
⛅
33°
✅ Nessuna criticità: caldo e condizioni asciutte
🎾 Programma del giorno — 2 Giugno
|
|
🎾
|
ATP Challenger 75 · Tabellone Principale
1° Turno · Cemento
|
CH 75 R1
⛅ Parz. soleggiato
🔥 Caldo
🎾 1° Turno
🏀 Cemento
CENTER COURT – ore 16:00
Quinn Vandecasteele vs Aidan Kim
ATP Tyler
Quinn Vandecasteele [13]
0
6
0
Aidan Kim•
0
7
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
2*-6
6-6 → 6-7
A. Kim
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
Q. Vandecasteele
5-5 → 6-5
Q. Vandecasteele
4-4 → 5-4
Q. Vandecasteele
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
Q. Vandecasteele
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Q. Vandecasteele
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Q. Vandecasteele
0-0 → 1-0
Landon Ardila vs Tyler Zink (Non prima 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Henry Searle vs Mitchell Krueger
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Edas Butvilas vs Trevor Svajda
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Yuta Shimizu vs Dane Sweeny
Il match deve ancora iniziare
STADIUM COURT 1 – ore 16:00
Daniel Milavsky vs Christian Langmo
ATP Tyler
Daniel Milavsky [2]•
0
4
2
Christian Langmo [14]
0
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Langmo
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
C. Langmo
15-0
30-0
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Milavsky
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
3-5 → 4-5
D. Milavsky
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
D. Milavsky
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
D. Milavsky
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Timo Legout vs Andy Andrade (Non prima 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Adam Walton vs Tung-Lin Wu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Blaise Bicknell vs Johannus Monday
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli / Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Andrew Fenty / Brandon Perez (Non prima 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 2 – ore 16:00
Braden Shick vs Ronald Hohmann
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Olaf Pieczkowski vs Karl Poling
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andres Martin vs Blake Ellis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Fajing Sun vs Andre Ilagan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Valentin Basel / Bruno Oliveira vs Nicolas Mejia / Adria Soriano Barrera (Non prima 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger 100 Heilbronn
Heilbronn, Germania · 2 Giugno 2026
|☁
|
15°C
Prevalentemente nuvoloso, poi rovesci · Picco 25°C
|
|CIELO
|Nuvoloso
|PIOGGIA
|Rovesci e temporali tra pomeriggio e sera
|CAMPO
|Terra Battuta
Andamento della giornata — 2 Giugno
|
09:00
☁
15°
|
10:00
☁
18°
|
11:00
☁
20°
|
12:00
☁
22°
|
13:00
☁
24°
|
14:00
☁
25°
|
15:00
☁
24°
|
16:00
🌧
22°
|
17:00
☁
21°
|
18:00
☁
20°
⚠ Rovesci nel pomeriggio e temporali in serata: monitorare il programma
🎾 Programma del giorno — 2 Giugno
|
|
🎾
|
ATP Challenger 100 · Tabellone Principale
1° Turno · Terra Battuta
|
CH 100 R1
☁ Nuvoloso
🌧 Rovesci
⚠ Temporali serali
🎾 1° Turno
🏀 Terra Battuta
11:30 Dellien H. vs Schoenhaus M.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
11:30 Petkovic M. vs Moro Canas A.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
11:30 Reis Da Silva J. vs Barrena A.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
13:00 Choinski J. vs Gentzsch T.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
13:00 Mikrut L. vs Marti Pujolras A.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
13:00 Squire H. vs Polmans M.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
14:30 Galan D. E. vs Rehberg M. H.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
14:30 Moeller M. vs Onclin G.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
15:00 Trungelliti M. vs Shelbayh A.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
16:00 Hsu Y. H. vs Jong S.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
18:00 Dedura D. vs Wiskandt M.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
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