Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Perugia, Birmingham, Heilbronn, Tyler, Prostejov e Centurion 2: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

02/06/2026 08:22 Nessun commento
Luca Nardi ITA, 2003.08.06 - Foto Getty Images
Luca Nardi ITA, 2003.08.06 - Foto Getty Images

🇮🇹
Challenger 125 Perugia
Perugia, Italia  ·  2 Giugno 2026

18°C
Prevalentemente nuvoloso, poi rovesci  ·  Picco 25°C
CIELO Nuvoloso, schiarite in serata
PIOGGIA Rovesci nel tardo pomeriggio
CAMPO Terra Battuta
TERRA BATTUTA
Andamento della giornata — 2 Giugno
09:00
16°
10:00
18°
11:00
19°
12:00
21°
13:00
23°
14:00
23°
15:00
24°
16:00
24°
17:00
🌧
25°
18:00
🌧
24°
⚠  Allerta gialla temporali in Umbria: rovesci possibili nel finale di giornata
🎾  Programma del giorno — 2 Giugno
🎾
ATP Challenger 125 · Tabellone Principale
1° Turno · Terra Battuta
CH 125 R1
☁  Nuvoloso
🌧  Rovesci
⚠  Allerta temporali
🎾  1° Turno
🏀  Terra Battuta

Center Court – ore 10:00
Henrique Rocha POR vs Enrico Dalla Valle ITA

ATP Perugia
Henrique Rocha [4]
40
6
0
Enrico Dalla Valle
30
4
1
Mostra dettagli

Cezar Cretu ROU vs Jacopo Vasami ITA (Non prima 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Francesco Forti ITA vs Reilly Opelka USA (Non prima 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Luca Nardi ITA vs Oriol Roca Batalla ESP (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrea Pellegrino ITA vs Maks Kasnikowski POL (Non prima 20:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Grandstand – ore 10:00
Remy Bertola SUI vs Lucio Ratti ARG

ATP Perugia
Remy Bertola
0
6
3
Lucio Ratti
0
4
4
Mostra dettagli

Valentin Royer FRA vs Nicolas Alvarez Varona ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pierluigi Basile ITA vs Stefano Travaglia ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gonzalo Bueno PER vs Dusan Lajovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 4 – ore 10:00
Moez Echargui TUN vs Chun-Hsin Tseng TPE

ATP Perugia
Moez Echargui
40
4
2
Chun-Hsin Tseng
30
6
1
Mostra dettagli

Liam Broady GBR vs David Jorda Sanchis ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Roberto Carballes Baena ESP vs Lorenzo Carboni ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Arjun Kadhe IND / Marcelo Zormann BRA vs Boris Arias BOL / Johannes Ingildsen DEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare







🇿🇦
Challenger 50 Centurion
Centurion, Sudafrica  ·  2 Giugno 2026

6°C
Sole velato  ·  Picco 21°C
CIELO Sole velato
PIOGGIA Assente
CAMPO Cemento
CEMENTO
Andamento della giornata — 2 Giugno
09:00
12°
10:00
15°
11:00
17°
12:00
18°
13:00
19°
14:00
20°
15:00
21°
16:00
20°
17:00
19°
18:00
18°
✅  Nessuna criticità: giornata asciutta e favorevole al gioco
🎾  Programma del giorno — 2 Giugno
🎾
ATP Challenger 50 · Tabellone Principale
1° Turno · Cemento
CH 50 R1
⛅  Sole velato
✅  Asciutto
🎾  1° Turno
🏀  Cemento

Centre Court – ore 10:00
Oscar Weightman GBR vs Devin Badenhorst RSA

ATP Centurion
Oscar Weightman
30
3
2
Devin Badenhorst
30
6
4
Mostra dettagli

Khololwam Montsi RSA vs Calvin Hemery FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Orel Kimhi ISR vs Philip Henning RSA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mukund Sasikumar IND vs Giles Hussey GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dominik Palan CZE vs Alec Beckley RSA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 2 – ore 10:00
Sidharth Rawat IND vs Edward Winter AUS

ATP Centurion
Sidharth Rawat
30
3
1
Edward Winter
40
6
4
Mostra dettagli

Akira Santillan JPN vs Alexander Donski BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Robert Strombachs LAT vs Millen Hurrion GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Robin Bertrand FRA vs Patrick Zahraj GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tuncay Duran TUR vs Stefano Napolitano ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 3 – ore 10:00
Filip Peliwo POL vs Eliakim Coulibaly CIV

ATP Centurion
Filip Peliwo
40
3
1
Eliakim Coulibaly [8]
30
6
4
Mostra dettagli

Guillaume Dalmasso FRA vs Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Filip Peliwo POL / Michael Zhu USA vs Sidharth Rawat IND / Atharva Sharma IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Luca Castelnuovo SUI / Jeffrey Chuan En Hsu TPE vs Khololwam Montsi RSA / Connor Henry Van Schalkwyk NAM

Il match deve ancora iniziare







🇬🇧
Challenger 125 Birmingham
Birmingham, Gran Bretagna  ·  2 Giugno 2026

15°C
Nuvoloso, temporali a metà giornata  ·  Picco 19°C
CIELO Prevalentemente nuvoloso
PIOGGIA Temporali e rovesci possibili
CAMPO Erba
ERBA
Andamento della giornata — 2 Giugno
09:00
15°
10:00
16°
11:00
16°
12:00
16°
13:00
17°
14:00
18°
15:00
19°
16:00
18°
17:00
18°
18:00
17°
⚠  Temporali e rovesci possibili: attenzione al programma su erba
🎾  Programma del giorno — 2 Giugno
🎾
ATP Challenger 125 · Tabellone Principale
1° Turno · Erba
CH 125 R1
☁  Nuvoloso
⛈  Temporali
🎾  1° Turno
🌿  Erba

Centre Court – ore 11:30
Jacob Fearnley GBR vs Rinky Hijikata AUS (Non prima 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jack Pinnington Jones GBR vs Aleksandar Vukic AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Zhizhen Zhang CHN vs Otto Virtanen FIN

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 1 – ore 11:30
James Duckworth AUS vs Billy Harris GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Yunchaokete Bu CHN vs Lloyd Harris RSA

ATP Birmingham
Yunchaokete Bu
30
3
Lloyd Harris
30
2
Mostra dettagli

Mackenzie McDonald USA vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer NOR (Non prima 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ugo Blanchet FRA vs Felix Gill GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

James McCabe AUS vs Kamil Majchrzak POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 3 – ore 11:30
Mattia Bellucci ITA vs Alex Bolt AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tristan Schoolkate AUS vs Arthur Fery GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Coleman Wong HKG vs Oliver Tarvet GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Sho Shimabukuro JPN vs Shintaro Mochizuki JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Elias Ymer SWE vs Christopher O’Connell AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 4 – ore 11:30
Mark Lajal EST vs Leandro Riedi SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

James Watt NZL vs Harry Wendelken GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Clement Chidekh FRA vs Filippo Romano ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare







🇨🇿
Challenger 100 Prostejov
Prostejov, Rep. Ceca  ·  2 Giugno 2026

14°C
Soleggiato, poi nubi sparse  ·  Picco 18°C
CIELO Da soleggiato a variabile
PIOGGIA Assente nelle ore indicate
CAMPO Terra Battuta
TERRA BATTUTA
Andamento della giornata — 2 Giugno
09:00
11°
10:00
13°
11:00
14°
12:00
16°
13:00
16°
14:00
16°
15:00
17°
16:00
18°
17:00
18°
18:00
18°
✅  Nessuna criticità: condizioni asciutte e stabili
🎾  Programma del giorno — 2 Giugno
🎾
ATP Challenger 100 · Tabellone Principale
1° Turno · Terra Battuta
CH 100 R1
☀  Soleggiato
⛅  Variabile
✅  Asciutto
🎾  1° Turno
🏀  Terra Battuta

PROSTEJOV ARENA – ore 10:30
Sebastian Baez ARG vs Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg FRA

ATP Prostejov
Sebastian Baez [1]
30
4
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg
30
4
Mostra dettagli

Andrej Martin SVK vs Vit Kopriva CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Maxim Mrva CZE vs Dalibor Svrcina CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Roberto Bautista Agut ESP vs Hynek Barton CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Zdenek Kolar CZE / Matej Vocel CZE vs Pedro Boscardin Dias BRA / Daniel Dutra da Silva BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




COURT 1 – ore 10:30
Miguel Damas ESP vs Damir Dzumhur BIH

ATP Prostejov
Miguel Damas
40
3
Damir Dzumhur [3]
A
3
Mostra dettagli

Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG vs Martin Krumich CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Viktor Durasovic NOR vs Norbert Gombos SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alex Molcan SVK vs Zsombor Piros HUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Inigo Cervantes ESP / Denys Molchanov UKR vs Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




COURT 2 – ore 10:30
Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP vs Luka Pavlovic FRA

ATP Prostejov
Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo
40
5
Luka Pavlovic
15
3
Mostra dettagli

Taro Daniel JPN vs Jonas Forejtek CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Vitaliy Sachko UKR vs Jan Kumstat CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Milos Karol SVK vs Carlo Alberto Caniato ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lukas Pokorny SVK / Vitaliy Sachko UKR vs Alafia Ayeni USA / Luka Pavlovic FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare







🇺🇸
Challenger 75 Tyler
Tyler, USA  ·  2 Giugno 2026

24°C
Parzialmente soleggiato e caldo  ·  Picco 33°C
CIELO Parzialmente soleggiato
PIOGGIA Assente nelle ore indicate
CAMPO Cemento
CEMENTO
Andamento della giornata — 2 Giugno
04:00
23°
05:00
23°
06:00
23°
07:00
24°
08:00
25°
09:00
27°
10:00
28°
11:00
30°
12:00
32°
13:00
33°
✅  Nessuna criticità: caldo e condizioni asciutte
🎾  Programma del giorno — 2 Giugno
🎾
ATP Challenger 75 · Tabellone Principale
1° Turno · Cemento
CH 75 R1
⛅  Parz. soleggiato
🔥  Caldo
🎾  1° Turno
🏀  Cemento

CENTER COURT – ore 16:00
Quinn Vandecasteele USA vs Aidan Kim USA

ATP Tyler
Quinn Vandecasteele [13]
0
6
0
Aidan Kim
0
7
0
Mostra dettagli

Landon Ardila USA vs Tyler Zink USA (Non prima 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Henry Searle GBR vs Mitchell Krueger USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Edas Butvilas LTU vs Trevor Svajda USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Yuta Shimizu JPN vs Dane Sweeny AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare




STADIUM COURT 1 – ore 16:00
Daniel Milavsky USA vs Christian Langmo USA

ATP Tyler
Daniel Milavsky [2]
0
4
2
Christian Langmo [14]
0
6
2
Mostra dettagli

Timo Legout FRA vs Andy Andrade ECU (Non prima 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Adam Walton AUS vs Tung-Lin Wu TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Blaise Bicknell JAM vs Johannus Monday GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli IND / Ramkumar Ramanathan IND vs Andrew Fenty USA / Brandon Perez VEN (Non prima 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




COURT 2 – ore 16:00
Braden Shick USA vs Ronald Hohmann USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Olaf Pieczkowski POL vs Karl Poling USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andres Martin USA vs Blake Ellis AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Fajing Sun CHN vs Andre Ilagan USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Valentin Basel ARG / Bruno Oliveira BRA vs Nicolas Mejia COL / Adria Soriano Barrera COL (Non prima 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare







🇩🇪
Challenger 100 Heilbronn
Heilbronn, Germania  ·  2 Giugno 2026

15°C
Prevalentemente nuvoloso, poi rovesci  ·  Picco 25°C
CIELO Nuvoloso
PIOGGIA Rovesci e temporali tra pomeriggio e sera
CAMPO Terra Battuta
TERRA BATTUTA
Andamento della giornata — 2 Giugno
09:00
15°
10:00
18°
11:00
20°
12:00
22°
13:00
24°
14:00
25°
15:00
24°
16:00
🌧
22°
17:00
21°
18:00
20°
⚠  Rovesci nel pomeriggio e temporali in serata: monitorare il programma
🎾  Programma del giorno — 2 Giugno
🎾
ATP Challenger 100 · Tabellone Principale
1° Turno · Terra Battuta
CH 100 R1
☁  Nuvoloso
🌧  Rovesci
⚠  Temporali serali
🎾  1° Turno
🏀  Terra Battuta

11:30 Dellien H. BOL vs Schoenhaus M. GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

11:30 Petkovic M. GER vs Moro Canas A. ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

11:30 Reis Da Silva J. BRA vs Barrena A. ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

13:00 Choinski J. GBR vs Gentzsch T. GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

13:00 Mikrut L. CRO vs Marti Pujolras A. ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

13:00 Squire H. GER vs Polmans M. AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

14:30 Galan D. E. COL vs Rehberg M. H. GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

14:30 Moeller M. GER vs Onclin G. BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

15:00 Trungelliti M. ARG vs Shelbayh A. JOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

16:00 Hsu Y. H. TPE vs Jong S. NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

18:00 Dedura D. GER vs Wiskandt M. GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

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