Challenger Bratislava 2, Charlottesville, Lima, Monastir, Seoul: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

CHALLENGER Bratislava 2 (🇸🇰 Slovacchia) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
CENTER COURT – ore 12:00
Shintaro Mochizuki
vs Francesco Maestrelli
ATP Bratislava
Shintaro Mochizuki [5]
0
0
Francesco Maestrelli
0
0
Chris Rodesch vs Alejandro Tabilo (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dusan Lajovic vs Laslo Djere
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Raphael Collignon vs Lukas Klein (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Vitaliy Sachko vs Stan Wawrinka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 3 – ore 11:00
Trey Hilderbrand / Ryan Seggerman vs Constantin Frantzen / Robin Haase
ATP Bratislava
Trey Hilderbrand / Ryan Seggerman
0
6
0
Constantin Frantzen / Robin Haase [3]•
15
7
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6*-5
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
8*-8
9-8*
9-9*
9*-10
ace
6-6 → 6-7
C. Frantzen / Haase
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
6-5 → 6-6
T. Hilderbrand / Seggerman
5-5 → 6-5
C. Frantzen / Haase
5-4 → 5-5
T. Hilderbrand / Seggerman
4-4 → 5-4
C. Frantzen / Haase
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
T. Hilderbrand / Seggerman
3-3 → 4-3
C. Frantzen / Haase
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
T. Hilderbrand / Seggerman
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
C. Frantzen / Haase
2-1 → 2-2
T. Hilderbrand / Seggerman
1-1 → 2-1
C. Frantzen / Haase
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
T. Hilderbrand / Seggerman
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Jan Choinski vs Billy Harris (Non prima 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg vs David Pichler
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Filip Misolic vs Chun-Hsin Tseng
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Nicolas Barrientos / Jackson Withrow vs Jakob Schnaitter / Mark Wallner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Victor Cornea / Vijay Sundar Prashanth vs Joshua Paris / Marcus Willis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Monastir (🇹🇳 Tunisia) – 1° Turno, cemento
Centre Court – ore 11:00
Luka Mikrut
vs Corentin Denolly
ATP Monastir
Luka Mikrut [1]•
15
6
3
Corentin Denolly
0
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Denolly
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
L. Mikrut
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
C. Denolly
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
L. Mikrut
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Denolly
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
5-0 → 6-0
C. Denolly
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
C. Denolly
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Mert Alkaya vs Kimmer Coppejans
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Aziz Ouakaa vs Jan Kumstat
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Sergio Callejon Hernando vs Gauthier Onclin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 11:00
Robin Bertrand vs Christoph Negritu
ATP Monastir
Robin Bertrand
0
6
Christoph Negritu•
30
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Bertrand
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
C. Negritu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
ace
5-4 → 5-5
R. Bertrand
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
C. Negritu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
R. Bertrand
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
R. Bertrand
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
R. Bertrand
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
R. Bertrand
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Giles Hussey vs Alejandro Moro Canas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
George Loffhagen vs Lorenzo Giustino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Radu Albot vs Ioannis Xilas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 11:00
Mathys Erhard vs Dan Added
ATP Monastir
Mathys Erhard
40
5
Dan Added [5]•
30
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Added
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
M. Erhard
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
D. Added
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
M. Erhard
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
D. Added
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
M. Erhard
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Tiago Pereira vs Pedro Vives Marcos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Francesco Forti vs Remy Bertola
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Arthur Gea vs Lorenzo Carboni
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Charlottesville (🇺🇸 USA) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
Court 1 – ore 15:00
Maks Kasnikowski
vs Mitchell Krueger
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dylan Dietrich vs Alfredo Perez (Non prima 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andres Martin vs Mats Rosenkranz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Patrick Kypson vs Daniil Glinka (Non prima 21:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Rinky Hijikata vs Matias Soto
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Rafael Jodar vs Murphy Cassone (Non prima 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – ore 15:00
Darwin Blanch vs Keegan Smith
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Liam Draxl
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cannon Kingsley vs Justin Boulais
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Johannus Monday vs Ronit Karki (Non prima 21:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Max Wiskandt vs Saba Purtseladze
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Lima 2 (🇵🇪 Perù) – 1° Turno, terra battuta
Cancha Central – ore 16:30
Mariano Navone
vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Roman Andres Burruchaga vs Alessandro Rubini
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Zdenek Kolar vs Juan Pablo Varillas (Non prima 21:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gonzalo Bueno vs Alvaro Guillen Meza (Non prima 00:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ignacio Buse vs Franco Roncadelli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 4 – ore 16:00
Andrea Collarini vs Alex Barrena
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lautaro Midon vs Federico Agustin Gomez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Carlos Maria Zarate vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova vs Fernando Cavallo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 3 – ore 16:00
Mariano Kestelboim vs David Jorda Sanchis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Johannes Ingildsen vs Nicolas Kicker
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Miguel Tobon vs Juan Bautista Torres
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ricardo Sebastian Ramos Vargas / Fabio Manuel Zavalaga Uculmana vs Federico Agustin Gomez / Luis David Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Seoul (🇰🇷 Sud Corea) – 1° Turno, cemento
Centre Court – ore 04:00
Marc-Andrea Huesler
vs Woobin Shin
ATP Seoul
Woobin Shin
4
2
Marc-Andrea Huesler
6
6
Vincitore: Huesler
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
W. Shin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
M. Huesler
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
W. Shin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
M. Huesler
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
W. Shin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
W. Shin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
W. Shin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
M. Huesler
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
W. Shin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
M. Huesler
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
W. Shin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
M. Huesler
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
W. Shin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
M. Huesler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-2 → 0-3
M. Huesler
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Yunchaokete Bu vs Uisung Park
ATP Seoul
Uisung Park
5
4
Yunchaokete Bu [2]
7
6
Vincitore: Bu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Bu
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
Y. Bu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
A-40
ace
3-4 → 3-5
U. Park
0-15
15-15
15-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Bu
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
U. Park
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Bu
15-0
ace
30-0
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 5-7
Y. Bu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
U. Park
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
Y. Bu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
Y. Bu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
U. Park
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
U. Park
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Yi Zhou vs Sanhui Shin
ATP Seoul
Sanhui Shin
6
0
Yi Zhou
7
6
Vincitore: Zhou
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Zhou
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
S. Shin
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-2 → 0-3
S. Shin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
0-4*
0*-5
ace
0*-6
6-6 → 6-7
S. Shin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
Y. Zhou
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
S. Shin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
S. Shin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
S. Shin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-5 → 1-5
Y. Zhou
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
S. Shin
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-1 → 0-2
Y. Zhou
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Hynek Barton vs Yoshihito Nishioka (Non prima 08:00)
ATP Seoul
Hynek Barton
3
2
Yoshihito Nishioka [3]
6
6
Vincitore: Nishioka
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
H. Barton
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 2-5
Y. Nishioka
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
H. Barton
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
Y. Nishioka
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 1-3
Y. Nishioka
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Barton
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-5 → 3-5
Y. Nishioka
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-5 → 2-5
H. Barton
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
1-4 → 1-5
H. Barton
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Y. Nishioka
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Pruchya Isaro / Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha vs Finn Reynolds / James Watt (Non prima 09:00)
ATP Seoul
Pruchya Isaro / Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha
5
3
Finn Reynolds / James Watt [2]
7
6
Vincitore: Reynolds / Watt
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Reynolds / Watt
3-5 → 3-6
P. Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
F. Reynolds / Watt
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
P. Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
F. Reynolds / Watt
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
P. Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
F. Reynolds / Watt
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
P. Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
1-0 → 2-0
F. Reynolds / Watt
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
5-6 → 5-7
F. Reynolds / Watt
5-5 → 5-6
P. Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
4-5 → 5-5
F. Reynolds / Watt
4-4 → 4-5
P. Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-4 → 4-4
F. Reynolds / Watt
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
P. Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
F. Reynolds / Watt
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
P. Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
F. Reynolds / Watt
1-1 → 1-2
P. Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
0-1 → 1-1
F. Reynolds / Watt
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Court 2 – ore 04:00
Kokoro Isomura vs Yosuke Watanuki
ATP Seoul
Kokoro Isomura
15
5
Yosuke Watanuki [7]•
0
2
Vincitore: Isomura
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Watanuki
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
K. Isomura
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Elias Ymer vs Renta Tokuda
ATP Seoul
Renta Tokuda
7
1
0
Elias Ymer
5
6
6
Vincitore: Ymer
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Tokuda
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-4 → 0-5
E. Ymer
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
R. Tokuda
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Ymer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-4 → 0-5
R. Tokuda
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
E. Ymer
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
0-2 → 0-3
E. Ymer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Ymer
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
E. Ymer
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
E. Ymer
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 3-4
R. Tokuda
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
E. Ymer
0-15
df
15-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Kasidit Samrej vs Yuki Mochizuki
ATP Seoul
Kasidit Samrej
6
6
Yuki Mochizuki
4
3
Vincitore: Samrej
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Mochizuki
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
Y. Mochizuki
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 3-2
K. Samrej
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
Y. Mochizuki
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
K. Samrej
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Mochizuki
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Samrej
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
K. Samrej
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-1 → 4-2
Y. Mochizuki
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
4-0 → 4-1
K. Samrej
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-0 → 4-0
Y. Mochizuki
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Taro Daniel vs Yasutaka Uchiyama (Non prima 08:00)
ATP Seoul
Taro Daniel [8]
7
5
6
Yasutaka Uchiyama
5
7
2
Vincitore: Daniel
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
4-2 → 5-2
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-0 → 3-1
T. Daniel
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-0 → 2-0
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 5-7
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
T. Daniel
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
T. Daniel
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
T. Daniel
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
4-4 → 5-4
T. Daniel
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
T. Daniel
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Court 13 – ore 04:00
Yuta Shimizu vs Masamichi Imamura
ATP Seoul
Yuta Shimizu
7
6
Masamichi Imamura
5
4
Vincitore: Shimizu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Imamura
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
Y. Shimizu
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
M. Imamura
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-2 → 5-3
M. Imamura
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
Y. Shimizu
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Imamura
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
6-5 → 7-5
Y. Shimizu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
Y. Shimizu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
M. Imamura
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
3-4 → 4-4
Y. Shimizu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
M. Imamura
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
Y. Shimizu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
M. Imamura
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Shimizu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Y. Shimizu
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
Yu Hsiou Hsu vs Duje Ajdukovic
ATP Seoul
Duje Ajdukovic
3
4
Yu Hsiou Hsu
6
6
Vincitore: Hsu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
D. Ajdukovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
2-4 → 2-5
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
D. Ajdukovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
D. Ajdukovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Jurij Rodionov vs Philip Sekulic
ATP Seoul
Jurij Rodionov [4]
7
6
Philip Sekulic
6
4
Vincitore: Rodionov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Rodionov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
15-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
4-2 → 4-3
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
J. Rodionov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
P. Sekulic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
P. Sekulic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
J. Rodionov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
df
5-4 → 5-5
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 5-3
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
P. Sekulic
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
3-1 → 3-2
J. Rodionov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
P. Sekulic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Frederico Ferreira Silva vs Garrett Johns (Non prima 08:00)
ATP Seoul
Frederico Ferreira Silva
6
6
Garrett Johns
4
1
Vincitore: Ferreira Silva
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Ferreira Silva
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
F. Ferreira Silva
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-0 → 4-1
G. Johns
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
F. Ferreira Silva
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
F. Ferreira Silva
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Ferreira Silva
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
G. Johns
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
F. Ferreira Silva
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
F. Ferreira Silva
1-3 → 2-3
G. Johns
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
F. Ferreira Silva
15-0
30-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
G. Johns
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
F. Ferreira Silva
0-0 → 1-0
