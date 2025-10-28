Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Bratislava 2, Charlottesville, Lima, Monastir, Seoul: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

28/10/2025 08:54 Nessun commento
Lorenzo Carboni ITA, 27.02.2006

CHALLENGER Bratislava 2 (🇸🇰 Slovacchia) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

CENTER COURT – ore 12:00
Shintaro Mochizuki JPN vs Francesco Maestrelli ITA
ATP Bratislava
Shintaro Mochizuki [5]
0
0
Francesco Maestrelli
0
0


Chris Rodesch LUX vs Alejandro Tabilo CHI (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dusan Lajovic SRB vs Laslo Djere SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Raphael Collignon BEL vs Lukas Klein SVK (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Vitaliy Sachko UKR vs Stan Wawrinka SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 3 – ore 11:00
Trey Hilderbrand USA / Ryan Seggerman USA vs Constantin Frantzen GER / Robin Haase NED

ATP Bratislava
Trey Hilderbrand / Ryan Seggerman
0
6
0
Constantin Frantzen / Robin Haase [3]
15
7
0


Jan Choinski GBR vs Billy Harris GBR (Non prima 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg FRA vs David Pichler AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Filip Misolic AUT vs Chun-Hsin Tseng TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nicolas Barrientos COL / Jackson Withrow USA vs Jakob Schnaitter GER / Mark Wallner GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Victor Cornea ROU / Vijay Sundar Prashanth IND vs Joshua Paris GBR / Marcus Willis GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Monastir (🇹🇳 Tunisia) – 1° Turno, cemento

Centre Court – ore 11:00
Luka Mikrut CRO vs Corentin Denolly FRA
ATP Monastir
Luka Mikrut [1]
15
6
3
Corentin Denolly
0
0
1


Mert Alkaya TUR vs Kimmer Coppejans BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Aziz Ouakaa TUN vs Jan Kumstat CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Sergio Callejon Hernando ESP vs Gauthier Onclin BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 11:00
Robin Bertrand FRA vs Christoph Negritu GER

ATP Monastir
Robin Bertrand
0
6
Christoph Negritu
30
5


Giles Hussey GBR vs Alejandro Moro Canas ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

George Loffhagen GBR vs Lorenzo Giustino ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Radu Albot MDA vs Ioannis Xilas GRE

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – ore 11:00
Mathys Erhard FRA vs Dan Added FRA

ATP Monastir
Mathys Erhard
40
5
Dan Added [5]
30
6


Tiago Pereira POR vs Pedro Vives Marcos ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Francesco Forti ITA vs Remy Bertola SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Arthur Gea FRA vs Lorenzo Carboni ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Charlottesville (🇺🇸 USA) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Court 1 – ore 15:00
Maks Kasnikowski POL vs Mitchell Krueger USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dylan Dietrich SUI vs Alfredo Perez USA (Non prima 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andres Martin USA vs Mats Rosenkranz GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Patrick Kypson USA vs Daniil Glinka EST (Non prima 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Rinky Hijikata AUS vs Matias Soto CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Rafael Jodar ESP vs Murphy Cassone USA (Non prima 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 3 – ore 15:00
Darwin Blanch USA vs Keegan Smith USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dhakshineswar Suresh IND vs Liam Draxl CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Cannon Kingsley USA vs Justin Boulais CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Johannus Monday GBR vs Ronit Karki USA (Non prima 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Max Wiskandt GER vs Saba Purtseladze GEO

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Lima 2 (🇵🇪 Perù) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

Cancha Central – ore 16:30
Mariano Navone ARG vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Roman Andres Burruchaga ARG vs Alessandro Rubini PER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Zdenek Kolar CZE vs Juan Pablo Varillas PER (Non prima 21:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gonzalo Bueno PER vs Alvaro Guillen Meza ECU (Non prima 00:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ignacio Buse PER vs Franco Roncadelli URU

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 4 – ore 16:00
Andrea Collarini ARG vs Alex Barrena ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lautaro Midon ARG vs Federico Agustin Gomez ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Carlos Maria Zarate ARG vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova PER vs Fernando Cavallo ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 3 – ore 16:00
Mariano Kestelboim ARG vs David Jorda Sanchis ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Johannes Ingildsen DEN vs Nicolas Kicker ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Miguel Tobon COL vs Juan Bautista Torres ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ricardo Sebastian Ramos Vargas PER / Fabio Manuel Zavalaga Uculmana PER vs Federico Agustin Gomez ARG / Luis David Martinez VEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Seoul (🇰🇷 Sud Corea) – 1° Turno, cemento

Centre Court – ore 04:00
Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI vs Woobin Shin KOR
ATP Seoul
Woobin Shin
4
2
Marc-Andrea Huesler
6
6
Vincitore: Huesler
Mostra dettagli

Yunchaokete Bu CHN vs Uisung Park KOR

ATP Seoul
Uisung Park
5
4
Yunchaokete Bu [2]
7
6
Vincitore: Bu
Mostra dettagli

Yi Zhou CHN vs Sanhui Shin KOR

ATP Seoul
Sanhui Shin
6
0
Yi Zhou
7
6
Vincitore: Zhou
Mostra dettagli

Hynek Barton CZE vs Yoshihito Nishioka JPN (Non prima 08:00)

ATP Seoul
Hynek Barton
3
2
Yoshihito Nishioka [3]
6
6
Vincitore: Nishioka
Mostra dettagli

Pruchya Isaro THA / Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha IND vs Finn Reynolds NZL / James Watt NZL (Non prima 09:00)

ATP Seoul
Pruchya Isaro / Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha
5
3
Finn Reynolds / James Watt [2]
7
6
Vincitore: Reynolds / Watt
Mostra dettagli



Court 2 – ore 04:00
Kokoro Isomura JPN vs Yosuke Watanuki JPN

ATP Seoul
Kokoro Isomura
15
5
Yosuke Watanuki [7]
0
2
Vincitore: Isomura
Mostra dettagli

Elias Ymer SWE vs Renta Tokuda JPN

ATP Seoul
Renta Tokuda
7
1
0
Elias Ymer
5
6
6
Vincitore: Ymer
Mostra dettagli

Kasidit Samrej THA vs Yuki Mochizuki JPN

ATP Seoul
Kasidit Samrej
6
6
Yuki Mochizuki
4
3
Vincitore: Samrej
Mostra dettagli

Taro Daniel JPN vs Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN (Non prima 08:00)

ATP Seoul
Taro Daniel [8]
7
5
6
Yasutaka Uchiyama
5
7
2
Vincitore: Daniel
Mostra dettagli



Court 13 – ore 04:00
Yuta Shimizu JPN vs Masamichi Imamura JPN

ATP Seoul
Yuta Shimizu
7
6
Masamichi Imamura
5
4
Vincitore: Shimizu
Mostra dettagli

Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE vs Duje Ajdukovic CRO

ATP Seoul
Duje Ajdukovic
3
4
Yu Hsiou Hsu
6
6
Vincitore: Hsu
Mostra dettagli

Jurij Rodionov AUT vs Philip Sekulic AUS

ATP Seoul
Jurij Rodionov [4]
7
6
Philip Sekulic
6
4
Vincitore: Rodionov
Mostra dettagli

Frederico Ferreira Silva POR vs Garrett Johns USA (Non prima 08:00)

ATP Seoul
Frederico Ferreira Silva
6
6
Garrett Johns
4
1
Vincitore: Ferreira Silva
Mostra dettagli

