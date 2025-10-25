Masters 1000 Parigi: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione. In campo due azzurri (LIVE)

Matteo Arnaldi - Foto Getty Images
🇫🇷 Masters 1000 Parigi – 1° Turno Qualificazioni (Indoor Hard)
Court 1 – ore 10:30
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
vs Valentin Royer
ATP Paris
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
5
3
Valentin Royer [10]
7
6
Vincitore: Royer
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
V. Royer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-4 → 2-5
P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
V. Royer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
P. Herbert
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
df
5-4 → 5-5
P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
V. Royer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 2-1
P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Damir Dzumhur vs Quentin Halys
ATP Paris
Damir Dzumhur [6]•
0
4
2
Quentin Halys
0
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Q. Halys
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
D. Dzumhur
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Q. Halys
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
Q. Halys
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Q. Halys
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
D. Dzumhur
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
D. Dzumhur
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Francisco Comesana vs Luca Van Assche
Il match deve ancora iniziare
David Goffin vs Hamad Medjedovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Adrian Mannarino vs Alexander Shevchenko (Non prima 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 10:30
Jenson Brooksby
vs Botic van de Zandschulp
ATP Paris
Jenson Brooksby [1]
6
3
3
Botic van de Zandschulp
4
6
6
Vincitore: van de Zandschulp
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. van de Zandschulp
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
B. van de Zandschulp
2-3 → 2-4
B. van de Zandschulp
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-2 → 1-3
B. van de Zandschulp
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 0-2
J. Brooksby
15-0
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. van de Zandschulp
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
3-5 → 3-6
B. van de Zandschulp
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
J. Brooksby
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
B. van de Zandschulp
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
1-3 → 1-4
B. van de Zandschulp
0-2 → 0-3
J. Brooksby
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
B. van de Zandschulp
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. van de Zandschulp
4-4 → 5-4
J. Brooksby
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
B. van de Zandschulp
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
J. Brooksby
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
B. van de Zandschulp
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
B. van de Zandschulp
1-1 → 1-2
J. Brooksby
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
B. van de Zandschulp
0-0 → 0-1
Sebastian Korda vs Vit Kopriva
ATP Paris
Sebastian Korda [2]
0
3
Vit Kopriva•
0
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Korda
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
ace
2-0 → 3-0
Aleksandar Vukic vs Adam Walton
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jacob Fearnley vs Matteo Arnaldi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Reilly Opelka vs Mattia Bellucci (Non prima 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – ore 10:30
Ugo Blanchet vs Ethan Quinn
ATP Paris
Ugo Blanchet
2
3
Ethan Quinn [12]
6
6
Vincitore: Quinn
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Quinn
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
1-3 → 1-4
U. Blanchet
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-3 → 1-3
U. Blanchet
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
E. Quinn
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
U. Blanchet
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
E. Quinn
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
U. Blanchet
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
E. Quinn
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
U. Blanchet
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
Kyrian Jacquet vs Aleksandar Kovacevic
ATP Paris
Kyrian Jacquet
15
6
4
Aleksandar Kovacevic [8]•
0
3
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Jacquet
0-15
0-30
ace
15-30
15-40
ace
30-40
ace
ace
4-3 → 4-4
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
4-2 → 4-3
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
ace
ace
2-2 → 3-2
K. Jacquet
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
ace
1-1 → 1-2
K. Jacquet
15-0
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
ace
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
40-40
df
ace
A-40
ace
ace
5-2 → 5-3
K. Jacquet
0-15
ace
15-15
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
4-2 → 5-2
A. Kovacevic
0-15
ace
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
ace
4-1 → 4-2
K. Jacquet
15-0
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
A. Kovacevic
0-15
ace
0-30
ace
0-40
ace
ace
2-1 → 3-1
K. Jacquet
0-15
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
A. Kovacevic
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Jesper de Jong vs Kamil Majchrzak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Pedro Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
