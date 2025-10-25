Masters 1000 Parigi ATP, Copertina

Masters 1000 Parigi: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione. In campo due azzurri (LIVE)

🇫🇷 Masters 1000 Parigi – 1° Turno Qualificazioni (Indoor Hard)

Court 1 – ore 10:30
Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA vs Valentin Royer FRA
ATP Paris
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
5
3
Valentin Royer [10]
7
6
Vincitore: Royer
Mostra dettagli

Damir Dzumhur BIH vs Quentin Halys FRA

ATP Paris
Damir Dzumhur [6]
0
4
2
Quentin Halys
0
6
3
Mostra dettagli

Francisco Comesana ARG vs Luca Van Assche FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

David Goffin BEL vs Hamad Medjedovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Adrian Mannarino FRA vs Alexander Shevchenko KAZ (Non prima 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – ore 10:30
Jenson Brooksby USA vs Botic van de Zandschulp NED
ATP Paris
Jenson Brooksby [1]
6
3
3
Botic van de Zandschulp
4
6
6
Vincitore: van de Zandschulp
Mostra dettagli

Sebastian Korda USA vs Vit Kopriva CZE

ATP Paris
Sebastian Korda [2]
0
3
Vit Kopriva
0
0
Mostra dettagli

Aleksandar Vukic AUS vs Adam Walton AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jacob Fearnley GBR vs Matteo Arnaldi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Reilly Opelka USA vs Mattia Bellucci ITA (Non prima 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 3 – ore 10:30
Ugo Blanchet FRA vs Ethan Quinn USA

ATP Paris
Ugo Blanchet
2
3
Ethan Quinn [12]
6
6
Vincitore: Quinn
Mostra dettagli

Kyrian Jacquet FRA vs Aleksandar Kovacevic USA

ATP Paris
Kyrian Jacquet
15
6
4
Aleksandar Kovacevic [8]
0
3
4
Mostra dettagli

Jesper de Jong NED vs Kamil Majchrzak POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG vs Pedro Martinez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

