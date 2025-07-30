Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Porto, Hagen, Liberec, Astana e Lexington: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

30/07/2025 08:17 Nessun commento
Alexandr Binda nella foto
CHALLENGER 🇵🇹 Porto (Portogallo) – 2° Turno, cemento

EuPago – ore 12:00
Henrique Rocha POR vs Eliakim Coulibaly CIV
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alejandro Moro Canas ESP vs Martin Landaluce ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Elias Ymer SWE vs Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Mc Donalds – ore 12:00
Matias Soto CHI vs Hugo Grenier FRA

ATP Porto
Matias Soto
0
0
Hugo Grenier [7]
0
0
Piotr Matuszewski POL / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS vs Johannes Ingildsen DEN / Tiago Pereira POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pedro Araujo POR / Diogo Marques POR vs Eliakim Coulibaly CIV / Hugo Grenier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Banco Carregosa – ore 12:00
Theo Arribage FRA / Orlando Luz BRA vs Joshua Paris GBR / Marcus Willis GBR
ATP Porto
Theo Arribage / Orlando Luz [1]
0
0
Joshua Paris / Marcus Willis
0
0
David Stevenson GBR / Matej Vocel CZE vs George Goldhoff USA / Ray Ho TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Inigo Cervantes ESP / Daniel Cukierman ISR vs Alexandru Jecan ROU / Bogdan Pavel ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Boris Arias BOL / Matias Soto CHI vs JiSung Nam KOR / Takeru Yuzuki JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare









CHALLENGER 🇨🇿 Liberec (Repubblica Ceca) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Svijany Court – ore 10:00
Valentin Vacherot MON vs Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg FRA
ATP Liberec
Valentin Vacherot
30
6
6
3
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg [7]
15
7
3
0
Federico Coria ARG vs Daniel Michalski POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jack Pinnington Jones GBR vs Jakub Nicod CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Matyas Cerny CZE / Jonas Kucera CZE vs Petr Brunclik CZE / Jan Kumstat CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Pernerka Court – ore 10:00
S D Prajwal Dev IND / Nitin Kumar Sinha IND vs Szymon Kielan POL / Filip Pieczonka POL

ATP Liberec
S D Prajwal Dev / Nitin Kumar Sinha
4
3
Szymon Kielan / Filip Pieczonka [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Kielan / Pieczonka
Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG vs Alex Barrena ARG

ATP Liberec
Genaro Alberto Olivieri
0
4
Alex Barrena [5]
0
0
Ignacio Carou URU / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG vs Arthur Reymond FRA / Luca Sanchez FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jiri Barnat CZE / Filip Duda CZE vs Gonzalo Bueno PER / Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Lasvit Court – ore 10:00
Tim Ruehl GER / Patrick Zahraj GER vs Luis Britto BRA / Roy Stepanov ISR

ATP Liberec
Tim Ruehl / Patrick Zahraj
6
1
5
Luis Britto / Roy Stepanov
4
6
10
Vincitore: Britto / Stepanov
David Poljak CZE / Aoran Wang CHN vs Andrew Paulson CZE / Michael Vrbensky CZE

ATP Liberec
David Poljak / Aoran Wang
0
3
Andrew Paulson / Michael Vrbensky [3]
0
2
Jan Jermar CZE / Oleg Prihodko UKR vs Hynek Barton CZE / Milos Karol SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Denys Molchanov UKR / David Vega Hernandez ESP vs Michael Geerts BEL / Szymon Walkow POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare









CHALLENGER 🇩🇪 Hagen (Germania) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Platzmann Centre Court – ore 11:00
Daniel Masur GER / Benito Sanchez Martinez GER vs Luis David Martinez VEN / Federico Zeballos BOL
ATP Hagen
Daniel Masur / Benito Sanchez Martinez
0
4
4
Luis David Martinez / Federico Zeballos [4]
0
6
1
Jan Choinski GBR vs Dmitry Popko KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Joel Schwaerzler AUT vs Vilius Gaubas LTU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Timofey Skatov KAZ vs Yannick Hanfmann GER (Non prima 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Mark-E Power Court – ore 11:00
Stian Klaassen NED / Fons Van Sambeek NED vs Erik Grevelius SWE / Stefan Latinovic SRB

ATP Hagen
Stian Klaassen / Fons Van Sambeek
0
3
3
Erik Grevelius / Stefan Latinovic
0
6
4
Clement Tabur FRA vs Olle Wallin SWE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hendrik Jebens GER / Albano Olivetti FRA vs Mats Hermans NED / Filippo Romano ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ivan Sabanov SRB / Matej Sabanov SRB vs Mario Mansilla Diez ESP / Bruno Pujol Navarro ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Wolf Stadium Court – ore 11:00
Victor Cornea ROU / Sergio Martos Gornes ESP vs Vasil Kirkov USA / Bart Stevens NED

ATP Hagen
Victor Cornea / Sergio Martos Gornes
0
2
4
Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens [2]
0
6
2
Neil Oberleitner AUT / Mick Veldheer NED vs Mariano Kestelboim ARG / Gonzalo Villanueva ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Merino PER / Christoph Negritu GER vs Siddhant Banthia IND / Alexander Donski BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Kaito Uesugi JPN / Seita Watanabe JPN vs Dmitry Popko KAZ / Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare









CHALLENGER 🇰🇿 Astana (Kazakistan) – 2° Turno, cemento

Center Court – ore 07:00
Takuya Kumasaka JPN vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer NOR
ATP Astana
Takuya Kumasaka
3
4
Nicolai Budkov Kjaer [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Budkov Kjaer
Aleksandre Bakshi GEO vs Mukund Sasikumar IND

ATP Astana
Aleksandre Bakshi
0
7
3
4
Mukund Sasikumar
0
6
6
4
Francis Casey Alcantara PHI / Uisung Park KOR vs Ivan Denisov RUS / Amir Omarkhanov KAZ (Non prima 10:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Olaf Pieczkowski POL / Karan Singh IND vs Michal Krajci SVK / Zangar Nurlanuly KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 3 – ore 07:00
Olaf Pieczkowski POL vs Alexandr Binda ITA

ATP Astana
Olaf Pieczkowski
2
7
4
Alexandr Binda
6
5
6
Vincitore: Binda
Edward Winter AUS vs Shintaro Imai JPN

ATP Astana
Edward Winter
15
5
Shintaro Imai
15
5
Aleksandr Lobanov RUS / Sanhui Shin KOR vs Taisei Ichikawa JPN / Kokoro Isomura JPN (Non prima 10:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Grigoriy Lomakin KAZ / Edward Winter AUS vs Maximus Jones THA / Saba Purtseladze GEO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Woobin Shin KOR / Parikshit Somani IND vs Aleksandre Bakshi GEO / Zura Tkemaladze GEO

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 4 – ore 08:30
Ivan Gakhov RUS vs Karan Singh IND

ATP Astana
Ivan Gakhov [3]
3
6
Karan Singh
6
7
Vincitore: Singh
Moerani Bouzige AUS / Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta IND vs Yusuke Kusuhara JPN / Shunsuke Nakagawa JPN (Non prima 10:00)

ATP Astana
Moerani Bouzige / Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta
0
2
2
Yusuke Kusuhara / Shunsuke Nakagawa [2]
0
6
1
Luca Castelnuovo SUI / Clement Chidekh FRA vs Erik Arutiunian BLR / Petr Bar Biryukov RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ivan Gakhov RUS / Daniil Golubev RUS vs Alexandr Binda ITA / Kristjan Tamm EST

Il match deve ancora iniziare









CHALLENGER 🇺🇸 Lexington (USA) – 2° Turno, cemento

Stadium 1 – ore 16:00
Bernard Tomic AUS vs Nicolas Mejia COL
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nishesh Basavareddy USA vs Alibek Kachmazov RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Trey Hilderbrand USA / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND vs Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE / Tsung-Hao Huang TPE (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Murphy Cassone USA / Aidan Mayo USA vs Mac Kiger USA / Patrick Maloney USA (Non prima 00:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Zachary Fuchs USA / Wally Thayne USA vs Nishesh Basavareddy USA / Dhakshineswar Suresh IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 3 – ore 16:00
Zachary Fuchs USA / Wally Thayne USA vs Nishesh Basavareddy USA / Dhakshineswar Suresh IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ryuki Matsuda JPN vs Zachary Svajda USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hady Habib LBN vs Giles Hussey GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nicolas Mejia COL / Cristian Rodriguez COL vs Anirudh Chandrasekar IND / Ramkumar Ramanathan IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 7 – ore 16:00
Finn Reynolds NZL / James Watt NZL vs Hady Habib LBN / Andre Ilagan USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Kelsey Stevenson CAN / Bernard Tomic AUS vs Pranav Kumar USA / Kody Pearson AUS (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jody Maginley ANT / Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez MEX vs Blake Bayldon AUS / Patrick Harper AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrew Fenty USA / Benjamin Kittay USA vs Ryuki Matsuda JPN / Naoki Tajima JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

