Challenger Porto, Hagen, Liberec, Astana e Lexington: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

CHALLENGER 🇵🇹 Porto (Portogallo) – 2° Turno, cemento
EuPago – ore 12:00
Henrique Rocha
vs Eliakim Coulibaly
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alejandro Moro Canas vs Martin Landaluce
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Elias Ymer vs Mikhail Kukushkin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mc Donalds – ore 12:00
Matias Soto vs Hugo Grenier
ATP Porto
Matias Soto
0
0
Hugo Grenier [7]
0
0
Piotr Matuszewski / Matthew Christopher Romios vs Johannes Ingildsen / Tiago Pereira
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pedro Araujo / Diogo Marques vs Eliakim Coulibaly / Hugo Grenier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Banco Carregosa – ore 12:00
Theo Arribage
/ Orlando Luz
vs Joshua Paris
/ Marcus Willis
ATP Porto
Theo Arribage / Orlando Luz [1]
0
0
Joshua Paris / Marcus Willis
0
0
David Stevenson / Matej Vocel vs George Goldhoff / Ray Ho
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Inigo Cervantes / Daniel Cukierman vs Alexandru Jecan / Bogdan Pavel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Boris Arias / Matias Soto vs JiSung Nam / Takeru Yuzuki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER 🇨🇿 Liberec (Repubblica Ceca) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
Svijany Court – ore 10:00
Valentin Vacherot
vs Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg
ATP Liberec
Valentin Vacherot•
30
6
6
3
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg [7]
15
7
3
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-0 → 3-0
V. Vacherot
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
4-3 → 5-3
V. Vacherot
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
ace
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
6-6 → 6-7
V. Vacherot
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-5 → 5-6
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
5-3 → 5-4
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
3-3 → 4-3
V. Vacherot
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
V. Vacherot
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
1-1 → 2-1
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-0 → 0-1
Federico Coria vs Daniel Michalski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jack Pinnington Jones vs Jakub Nicod
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Matyas Cerny / Jonas Kucera vs Petr Brunclik / Jan Kumstat
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pernerka Court – ore 10:00
S D Prajwal Dev / Nitin Kumar Sinha vs Szymon Kielan / Filip Pieczonka
ATP Liberec
S D Prajwal Dev / Nitin Kumar Sinha
4
3
Szymon Kielan / Filip Pieczonka [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Kielan / Pieczonka
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. D Prajwal Dev / Kumar Sinha
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-5 → 3-6
S. Kielan / Pieczonka
3-4 → 3-5
S. D Prajwal Dev / Kumar Sinha
2-4 → 3-4
S. Kielan / Pieczonka
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
S. D Prajwal Dev / Kumar Sinha
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
S. Kielan / Pieczonka
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
S. D Prajwal Dev / Kumar Sinha
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
S. Kielan / Pieczonka
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
S. D Prajwal Dev / Kumar Sinha
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Kielan / Pieczonka
4-5 → 4-6
S. D Prajwal Dev / Kumar Sinha
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-5 → 4-5
S. Kielan / Pieczonka
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
S. D Prajwal Dev / Kumar Sinha
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
2-4 → 3-4
S. Kielan / Pieczonka
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
S. D Prajwal Dev / Kumar Sinha
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
S. Kielan / Pieczonka
1-2 → 1-3
S. D Prajwal Dev / Kumar Sinha
0-2 → 1-2
S. Kielan / Pieczonka
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-1 → 0-2
S. D Prajwal Dev / Kumar Sinha
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Genaro Alberto Olivieri vs Alex Barrena
ATP Liberec
Genaro Alberto Olivieri•
0
4
Alex Barrena [5]
0
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Alberto Olivieri
2-0 → 3-0
A. Barrena
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
G. Alberto Olivieri
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Ignacio Carou / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna vs Arthur Reymond / Luca Sanchez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jiri Barnat / Filip Duda vs Gonzalo Bueno / Genaro Alberto Olivieri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lasvit Court – ore 10:00
Tim Ruehl / Patrick Zahraj vs Luis Britto / Roy Stepanov
ATP Liberec
Tim Ruehl / Patrick Zahraj
6
1
5
Luis Britto / Roy Stepanov
4
6
10
Vincitore: Britto / Stepanov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Britto / Stepanov
1-0
2-0
3-0
4-0
4-1
5-1
5-2
5-3
6-3
7-3
8-3
8-4
8-5
9-5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Britto / Stepanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 1-6
T. Ruehl / Zahraj
1-4 → 1-5
L. Britto / Stepanov
1-3 → 1-4
T. Ruehl / Zahraj
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-3 → 1-3
L. Britto / Stepanov
0-2 → 0-3
T. Ruehl / Zahraj
0-1 → 0-2
L. Britto / Stepanov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Ruehl / Zahraj
5-4 → 6-4
L. Britto / Stepanov
4-4 → 5-4
T. Ruehl / Zahraj
3-4 → 4-4
L. Britto / Stepanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
T. Ruehl / Zahraj
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
L. Britto / Stepanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
T. Ruehl / Zahraj
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
L. Britto / Stepanov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-2 → 0-3
T. Ruehl / Zahraj
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
L. Britto / Stepanov
0-0 → 0-1
David Poljak / Aoran Wang vs Andrew Paulson / Michael Vrbensky
ATP Liberec
David Poljak / Aoran Wang•
0
3
Andrew Paulson / Michael Vrbensky [3]
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Paulson / Vrbensky
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 3-2
D. Poljak / Wang
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. Paulson / Vrbensky
2-0 → 2-1
D. Poljak / Wang
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
A. Paulson / Vrbensky
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Jan Jermar / Oleg Prihodko vs Hynek Barton / Milos Karol
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Denys Molchanov / David Vega Hernandez vs Michael Geerts / Szymon Walkow
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER 🇩🇪 Hagen (Germania) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
Platzmann Centre Court – ore 11:00
Daniel Masur
/ Benito Sanchez Martinez
vs Luis David Martinez
/ Federico Zeballos
ATP Hagen
Daniel Masur / Benito Sanchez Martinez
0
4
4
Luis David Martinez / Federico Zeballos [4]•
0
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. David Martinez / Zeballos
D. Masur / Sanchez Martinez
3-1 → 4-1
L. David Martinez / Zeballos
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
D. Masur / Sanchez Martinez
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
L. David Martinez / Zeballos
1-0 → 2-0
D. Masur / Sanchez Martinez
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. David Martinez / Zeballos
4-5 → 4-6
D. Masur / Sanchez Martinez
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
4-4 → 4-5
L. David Martinez / Zeballos
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-4 → 4-4
D. Masur / Sanchez Martinez
2-4 → 3-4
L. David Martinez / Zeballos
2-3 → 2-4
D. Masur / Sanchez Martinez
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
2-2 → 2-3
L. David Martinez / Zeballos
2-1 → 2-2
D. Masur / Sanchez Martinez
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
L. David Martinez / Zeballos
1-0 → 1-1
D. Masur / Sanchez Martinez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Jan Choinski vs Dmitry Popko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Joel Schwaerzler vs Vilius Gaubas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Timofey Skatov vs Yannick Hanfmann (Non prima 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mark-E Power Court – ore 11:00
Stian Klaassen / Fons Van Sambeek vs Erik Grevelius / Stefan Latinovic
ATP Hagen
Stian Klaassen / Fons Van Sambeek•
0
3
3
Erik Grevelius / Stefan Latinovic
0
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Klaassen / Van Sambeek
E. Grevelius / Latinovic
3-3 → 3-4
S. Klaassen / Van Sambeek
2-3 → 3-3
E. Grevelius / Latinovic
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
S. Klaassen / Van Sambeek
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
E. Grevelius / Latinovic
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
S. Klaassen / Van Sambeek
0-1 → 1-1
E. Grevelius / Latinovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Klaassen / Van Sambeek
3-5 → 3-6
E. Grevelius / Latinovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
S. Klaassen / Van Sambeek
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
E. Grevelius / Latinovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
3-2 → 3-3
S. Klaassen / Van Sambeek
2-2 → 3-2
E. Grevelius / Latinovic
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
S. Klaassen / Van Sambeek
1-1 → 2-1
E. Grevelius / Latinovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
S. Klaassen / Van Sambeek
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Clement Tabur vs Olle Wallin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Hendrik Jebens / Albano Olivetti vs Mats Hermans / Filippo Romano
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ivan Sabanov / Matej Sabanov vs Mario Mansilla Diez / Bruno Pujol Navarro
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Wolf Stadium Court – ore 11:00
Victor Cornea / Sergio Martos Gornes vs Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens
ATP Hagen
Victor Cornea / Sergio Martos Gornes•
0
2
4
Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens [2]
0
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Cornea / Martos Gornes
V. Kirkov / Stevens
4-1 → 4-2
V. Cornea / Martos Gornes
3-1 → 4-1
V. Kirkov / Stevens
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
V. Cornea / Martos Gornes
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
V. Kirkov / Stevens
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
V. Cornea / Martos Gornes
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Kirkov / Stevens
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
ace
2-5 → 2-6
V. Cornea / Martos Gornes
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
V. Kirkov / Stevens
1-4 → 1-5
V. Cornea / Martos Gornes
0-4 → 1-4
V. Kirkov / Stevens
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-3 → 0-4
V. Cornea / Martos Gornes
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-2 → 0-3
V. Kirkov / Stevens
0-1 → 0-2
V. Cornea / Martos Gornes
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Neil Oberleitner / Mick Veldheer vs Mariano Kestelboim / Gonzalo Villanueva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexander Merino / Christoph Negritu vs Siddhant Banthia / Alexander Donski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kaito Uesugi / Seita Watanabe vs Dmitry Popko / Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER 🇰🇿 Astana (Kazakistan) – 2° Turno, cemento
Center Court – ore 07:00
Takuya Kumasaka
vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
ATP Astana
Takuya Kumasaka
3
4
Nicolai Budkov Kjaer [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Budkov Kjaer
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 2-4
T. Kumasaka
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
T. Kumasaka
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
T. Kumasaka
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-2 → 0-3
T. Kumasaka
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Aleksandre Bakshi vs Mukund Sasikumar
ATP Astana
Aleksandre Bakshi
0
7
3
4
Mukund Sasikumar•
0
6
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Bakshi
0-15
0-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
3-2 → 3-3
A. Bakshi
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 3-1
A. Bakshi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bakshi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
M. Sasikumar
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
A. Bakshi
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Sasikumar
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Bakshi
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
M. Sasikumar
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
ace
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
A. Bakshi
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
5-6 → 6-6
M. Sasikumar
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
A. Bakshi
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-5 → 5-5
M. Sasikumar
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
A. Bakshi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
M. Sasikumar
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Bakshi
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
M. Sasikumar
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
A. Bakshi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-2 → 2-2
A. Bakshi
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
df
1-0 → 1-1
M. Sasikumar
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Francis Casey Alcantara / Uisung Park vs Ivan Denisov / Amir Omarkhanov (Non prima 10:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Olaf Pieczkowski / Karan Singh vs Michal Krajci / Zangar Nurlanuly
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – ore 07:00
Olaf Pieczkowski vs Alexandr Binda
ATP Astana
Olaf Pieczkowski
2
7
4
Alexandr Binda
6
5
6
Vincitore: Binda
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Binda
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
A. Binda
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
2-5 → 3-5
O. Pieczkowski
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
O. Pieczkowski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-2 → 1-2
O. Pieczkowski
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Binda
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
6-5 → 7-5
A. Binda
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Binda
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
O. Pieczkowski
15-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Binda
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
O. Pieczkowski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Binda
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
A. Binda
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
O. Pieczkowski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Binda
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
O. Pieczkowski
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Edward Winter vs Shintaro Imai
ATP Astana
Edward Winter•
15
5
Shintaro Imai
15
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Imai
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
E. Winter
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
S. Imai
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
E. Winter
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
S. Imai
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-1 → 4-2
S. Imai
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
S. Imai
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
E. Winter
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Aleksandr Lobanov / Sanhui Shin vs Taisei Ichikawa / Kokoro Isomura (Non prima 10:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grigoriy Lomakin / Edward Winter vs Maximus Jones / Saba Purtseladze
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Woobin Shin / Parikshit Somani vs Aleksandre Bakshi / Zura Tkemaladze
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – ore 08:30
Ivan Gakhov vs Karan Singh
ATP Astana
Ivan Gakhov [3]
3
6
Karan Singh
6
7
Vincitore: Singh
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
7-7*
7*-8
6-6 → 6-7
I. Gakhov
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
I. Gakhov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
K. Singh
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
I. Gakhov
0-15
15-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
K. Singh
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
I. Gakhov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Singh
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-5 → 3-6
K. Singh
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
I. Gakhov
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
K. Singh
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 1-4
I. Gakhov
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
K. Singh
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
I. Gakhov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Moerani Bouzige / Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta vs Yusuke Kusuhara / Shunsuke Nakagawa (Non prima 10:00)
ATP Astana
Moerani Bouzige / Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta
0
2
2
Yusuke Kusuhara / Shunsuke Nakagawa [2]•
0
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Bouzige / Karteek Reddy Ganta
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
Y. Kusuhara / Nakagawa
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Bouzige / Karteek Reddy Ganta
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Kusuhara / Nakagawa
2-5 → 2-6
M. Bouzige / Karteek Reddy Ganta
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-5 → 2-5
Y. Kusuhara / Nakagawa
1-4 → 1-5
M. Bouzige / Karteek Reddy Ganta
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-3 → 1-4
Y. Kusuhara / Nakagawa
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
M. Bouzige / Karteek Reddy Ganta
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Y. Kusuhara / Nakagawa
0-1 → 0-2
M. Bouzige / Karteek Reddy Ganta
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Luca Castelnuovo / Clement Chidekh vs Erik Arutiunian / Petr Bar Biryukov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ivan Gakhov / Daniil Golubev vs Alexandr Binda / Kristjan Tamm
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER 🇺🇸 Lexington (USA) – 2° Turno, cemento
Stadium 1 – ore 16:00
Bernard Tomic
vs Nicolas Mejia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Nishesh Basavareddy vs Alibek Kachmazov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Trey Hilderbrand / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan vs Yu Hsiou Hsu / Tsung-Hao Huang (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Murphy Cassone / Aidan Mayo vs Mac Kiger / Patrick Maloney (Non prima 00:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Zachary Fuchs / Wally Thayne vs Nishesh Basavareddy / Dhakshineswar Suresh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – ore 16:00
Zachary Fuchs / Wally Thayne vs Nishesh Basavareddy / Dhakshineswar Suresh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ryuki Matsuda vs Zachary Svajda
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Hady Habib vs Giles Hussey
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Nicolas Mejia / Cristian Rodriguez vs Anirudh Chandrasekar / Ramkumar Ramanathan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – ore 16:00
Finn Reynolds
/ James Watt
vs Hady Habib
/ Andre Ilagan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kelsey Stevenson / Bernard Tomic vs Pranav Kumar / Kody Pearson (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jody Maginley / Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez vs Blake Bayldon / Patrick Harper
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andrew Fenty / Benjamin Kittay vs Ryuki Matsuda / Naoki Tajima
Il match deve ancora iniziare
