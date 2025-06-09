Stuttgart 250 | Grass | e751630 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Jannik Sinner sempre in vetta al mondo. Lorenzo Musetti al n.6. Flavio Cobolli nei primi 25
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (09-06-2025)
1
Best: 1
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
10880
Punti
16
Tornei
6
Best: 6
▲
1
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
4560
Punti
21
Tornei
25
Best: 25
▲
1
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
1970
Punti
31
Tornei
28
Best: 6
▲
2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1720
Punti
23
Tornei
41
Best: 29
▼
-5
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
1265
Punti
24
Tornei
45
Best: 21
▼
-1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1165
Punti
28
Tornei
48
Best: 32
▼
-3
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
1119
Punti
34
Tornei
72
Best: 66
▼
-4
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
861
Punti
30
Tornei
98
Best: 67
▼
-3
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
645
Punti
30
Tornei
117
Best: 9
▼
-10
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
486
Punti
24
Tornei
130
Best: 130
▲
37
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
452
Punti
23
Tornei
141
Best: 89
▼
-2
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
418
Punti
19
Tornei
173
Best: 136
--
0
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
320
Punti
25
Tornei
183
Best: 183
▲
2
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
304
Punti
29
Tornei
248
Best: 149
▼
-19
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
224
Punti
29
Tornei
287
Best: 287
▲
7
Federico Cina
ITA, 30-03-2007
184
Punti
21
Tornei
290
Best: 127
▼
-8
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
180
Punti
32
Tornei
300
Best: 60
▲
4
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
172
Punti
22
Tornei
318
Best: 242
▼
-19
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
166
Punti
29
Tornei
337
Best: 128
▼
-24
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
155
Punti
4
Tornei
363
Best: 310
▲
31
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
136
Punti
23
Tornei
367
Best: 110
▼
-57
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
132
Punti
11
Tornei
372
Best: 269
▼
-13
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
131
Punti
27
Tornei
379
Best: 121
--
0
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
126
Punti
23
Tornei
397
Best: 16
▲
5
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
118
Punti
17
Tornei
402
Best: 383
▼
-19
Gabriele Pennaforti
ITA, 14-09-2000
116
Punti
27
Tornei
418
Best: 331
▲
1
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
109
Punti
27
Tornei
420
Best: 420
▲
36
Alexandr Binda
ITA, 22-09-2001
109
Punti
34
Tornei
423
Best: 62
--
0
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
107
Punti
18
Tornei
429
Best: 429
▲
39
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
105
Punti
23
Tornei
436
Best: 436
▲
40
Fabrizio Andaloro
ITA, 31-01-2001
104
Punti
22
Tornei
439
Best: 252
▼
-7
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
101
Punti
22
Tornei
443
Best: 417
▲
7
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
100
Punti
23
Tornei
453
Best: 453
▲
26
Federico Bondioli
ITA, 16-05-2005
97
Punti
28
Tornei
460
Best: 108
▼
-1
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
94
Punti
25
Tornei
467
Best: 439
▼
-6
Gianluca Cadenasso
ITA, 29-09-2004
92
Punti
20
Tornei
487
Best: 440
▼
-40
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
83
Punti
21
Tornei
493
Best: 285
▲
4
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
82
Punti
26
Tornei
510
Best: 443
▼
-12
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
76
Punti
26
Tornei
525
Best: 525
▲
39
Lorenzo Carboni
ITA, 27-02-2006
71
Punti
24
Tornei
540
Best: 352
▲
23
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
67
Punti
26
Tornei
554
Best: 321
▲
4
Facundo Juarez
ITA, 23-09-1997
65
Punti
17
Tornei
573
Best: 437
▼
-1
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
61
Punti
19
Tornei
578
Best: 503
▼
-2
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
60
Punti
18
Tornei
589
Best: 589
▲
55
Luca Castagnola
ITA, 14-06-2002
58
Punti
28
Tornei
597
Best: 597
▲
92
Filippo Romano
ITA, 07-07-2005
57
Punti
22
Tornei
604
Best: 121
▼
-4
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
55
Punti
14
Tornei
606
Best: 387
▼
-12
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
55
Punti
21
Tornei
680
Best: 403
▲
2
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
43
Punti
22
Tornei
692
Best: 692
▲
8
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
41
Punti
12
Tornei
700
Best: 635
▼
-4
Leonardo Rossi
ITA, 05-08-2002
41
Punti
25
Tornei
701
Best: 164
▼
-34
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
40
Punti
4
Tornei
727
Best: 591
▲
4
Massimo Giunta
ITA, 09-07-2004
36
Punti
22
Tornei
740
Best: 377
▲
4
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
34
Punti
22
Tornei
741
Best: 617
▼
-20
Mariano Tammaro
ITA, 27-02-2004
34
Punti
23
Tornei
743
Best: 714
▼
-11
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
34
Punti
26
Tornei
746
Best: 124
▼
-9
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
33
Punti
4
Tornei
761
Best: 738
▼
-6
Michele Ribecai
ITA, 04-02-2003
32
Punti
29
Tornei
778
Best: 608
▼
-2
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
29
Punti
13
Tornei
782
Best: 779
▼
-3
Pietro Fellin
ITA, 02-08-2001
29
Punti
21
Tornei
793
Best: 782
▼
-10
Stefano D\'Agostino
ITA, 03-11-2003
28
Punti
27
Tornei
795
Best: 605
▲
52
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
27
Punti
7
Tornei
810
Best: 433
--
0
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
26
Punti
18
Tornei
813
Best: 785
▲
29
Carlo Alberto Caniato
ITA, 31-10-2005
26
Punti
20
Tornei
817
Best: 817
▲
13
Iannis Miletich
ITA, 27-08-2005
26
Punti
24
Tornei
821
Best: 819
▼
-1
Pierluigi Basile
ITA, 07-01-2007
25
Punti
8
Tornei
844
Best: 704
▼
-30
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
24
Punti
20
Tornei
850
Best: 850
▼
-1
Jacopo Vasami
ITA, 0
23
Punti
8
Tornei
868
Best: 827
▲
14
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
23
Punti
22
Tornei
916
Best: 793
▼
-2
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
20
Punti
25
Tornei
924
Best: 871
▼
-18
Alessandro Bellifemine
ITA, 24-06-2001
19
Punti
15
Tornei
930
Best: 930
▲
22
Niccolò Ciavarella
ITA, 19-03-2004
19
Punti
21
Tornei
931
Best: 599
▼
-15
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
19
Punti
26
Tornei
934
Best: 84
▼
-34
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
18
Punti
4
Tornei
946
Best: 945
▼
-1
Matteo Covato
ITA, 04-05-2005
18
Punti
14
Tornei
956
Best: 860
▲
7
Filippo Speziali
ITA, 24-04-2000
17
Punti
12
Tornei
964
Best: 812
▲
6
Noah Perfetti
ITA, 15-06-2001
17
Punti
24
Tornei
972
Best: 938
▲
2
Alberto Bronzetti
ITA, 05-05-1998
16
Punti
13
Tornei
973
Best: 973
▲
42
Juan Cruz Martin Manzano
ITA, 15-12-2004
16
Punti
18
Tornei
974
Best: 974
▲
6
Andrea Fiorentini
ITA, 02-02-2001
16
Punti
21
Tornei
1008
Best: 958
▼
-33
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
14
Punti
12
Tornei
1018
Best: 303
▲
308
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
13
Punti
7
Tornei
1035
Best: 1035
▲
202
Lorenzo Lorusso
ITA, 06-01-2000
13
Punti
15
Tornei
1037
Best: 787
▼
-89
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
13
Punti
17
Tornei
1040
Best: 1040
▲
5
Giannicola Misasi
ITA, 12-09-2000
13
Punti
22
Tornei
1047
Best: 643
▲
5
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
12
Punti
6
Tornei
1056
Best: 1038
▲
7
Manuel Plunger
ITA, 13-07-2002
12
Punti
14
Tornei
1062
Best: 921
▼
-85
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
12
Punti
16
Tornei
1064
Best: 1060
▲
6
Jacopo Bilardo
ITA, 04-11-2004
12
Punti
18
Tornei
1066
Best: 1006
▲
5
Daniele Rapagnetta
ITA, 03-12-2006
12
Punti
18
Tornei
1095
Best: 846
▼
-100
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
11
Punti
16
Tornei
1098
Best: 756
▲
32
Luca Fantini
ITA, 20-07-2000
11
Punti
20
Tornei
1108
Best: 910
▼
-104
Niccolo Baroni
ITA, 04-12-2003
10
Punti
5
Tornei
1159
Best: 1104
▼
-1
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
9
Punti
18
Tornei
1202
Best: 1071
▲
1
Lorenzo Sciahbasi
ITA, 04-11-2005
8
Punti
18
Tornei
1209
Best: 902
--
0
Lorenzo Gagliardo
ITA, 27-06-2000
7
Punti
5
Tornei
1218
Best: 1215
▼
-3
Alessandro Spadola
ITA, 05-03-2003
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1220
Best: 1106
▼
-3
Giulio Perego
ITA, 09-04-2003
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1224
Best: 1152
▼
-1
Gabriele Vulpitta
ITA, 25-06-2005
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1240
Best: 1133
▼
-7
Andrea Paolini
ITA, 09-11-2002
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1269
Best: 462
▲
2
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1273
Best: 599
▲
3
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1274
Best: 800
▼
-87
Luciano Carraro
ITA, 22-04-1998
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1310
Best: 1220
▲
62
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
5
Punti
3
Tornei
1326
Best: 1326
--
0
Lorenzo Beraldo
ITA, 0
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1329
Best: 1170
▲
1
Alessandro Coccioli
ITA, 05-08-2002
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1332
Best: 1332
▲
179
Edoardo Zanada
ITA, 06-11-2000
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1335
Best: 1335
--
0
Leonardo Cattaneo
ITA, 0
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1341
Best: 854
▼
-63
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1342
Best: 918
▲
10
Gian Matias Di Natale
ITA, 30-10-1997
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1348
Best: 1348
▲
214
Giacomo Crisostomo
ITA, 0
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1352
Best: 1352
--
0
Samuele Seghetti
ITA, 0
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1359
Best: 1301
▲
6
Matteo Fondriest
ITA, 10-09-2004
5
Punti
13
Tornei
1363
Best: 1363
▲
4
Lorenzo Angelini
ITA, 0
5
Punti
15
Tornei
1378
Best: 309
▲
10
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
4
Punti
4
Tornei
1391
Best: 223
▲
7
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1437
Best: 963
▼
-201
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1442
Best: 1226
▲
2
Simone Agostini
ITA, 29-03-1997
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1442
Best: 1442
▲
2
Alessandro Battiston
ITA, 0
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1445
Best: 1006
▼
-1
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
4
Punti
13
Tornei
1449
Best: 1071
▲
3
Pietro Pampanin
ITA, 05-01-2003
4
Punti
14
Tornei
1465
Best: 1459
▲
2
Benito Massacri
ITA, 27-06-2003
3
Punti
2
Tornei
1476
Best: 76
▲
1
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1476
Best: 1048
▲
16
Elio Jose Ribeiro Lago
ITA, 31-12-1997
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1510
Best: 1510
▲
147
Filippo Alberti
ITA, 0
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1527
Best: 1523
▲
4
Andrea De Marchi
ITA, 12-01-2007
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1540
Best: 1211
▲
12
Antonio Caruso
ITA, 14-08-1999
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1545
Best: 927
▲
17
Valerio Perruzza
ITA, 31-03-2000
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1559
Best: 1559
▲
3
Gabriele Volpi
ITA, 0
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1579
Best: 1579
▼
-2
Filippo Mazzola
ITA, 0
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1579
Best: 1566
▲
4
Nicolo Toffanin
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1588
Best: 807
▲
3
Andrea Bacaloni
ITA, 03-04-2002
3
Punti
14
Tornei
1590
Best: 1590
▼
-133
Maximilian Figl
ITA, 0
3
Punti
16
Tornei
1591
Best: 1119
▲
1
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1591
Best: 1587
▲
1
Alberto Morolli
ITA, 04-02-2000
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1614
Best: 1607
▼
-1
William Mirarchi
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1614
Best: 635
▼
-443
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1626
Best: 1626
▼
-5
Sebastiano Cocola
ITA, 0
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1626
Best: 1610
▼
-5
Edoardo De Filippo
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1626
Best: 1626
▼
-5
Federico Guarducci
ITA, 0
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1646
Best: 1646
▼
-9
Lorenzo Ferri
ITA, 0
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1657
Best: 1657
▲
16
Edoardo cherie Ligniere
ITA, 0
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1665
Best: 1665
▼
-8
Andrea Motta
ITA, 0
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1681
Best: 1681
▼
-8
Ludovico Vaccari
ITA, 0
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1687
Best: 1679
▼
-8
Andrea Colombo
ITA, 04-11-2002
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1710
Best: 1524
▼
-6
Luca Parenti
ITA, 10-08-2003
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1710
Best: 1154
▼
-6
Denis Spiridon
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1710
Best: 1536
▼
-6
Federico Valle
ITA, 04-04-2000
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1740
Best: 1163
▼
-169
Daniele Minighini
ITA, 15-07-2004
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1771
Best: 1771
▼
-2
Leonardo Angeloni
ITA, 0
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1771
Best: 522
▼
-2
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1771
Best: 465
▼
-2
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1771
Best: 1764
▼
-2
Leonardo Primucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1771
Best: 1764
▼
-2
Edoardo Santoni
ITA, 14-06-2005
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1771
Best: 1756
▼
-2
Nicola Vidal
ITA, 05-03-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1867
Best: 1867
▼
-7
Cosimo Banti
ITA, 0
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1867
Best: 901
▼
-7
Omar Brigida
ITA, 23-03-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1867
Best: 1867
▼
-7
Filippo Callerio
ITA, 0
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1867
Best: 1646
▲
81
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1867
Best: 1756
▼
-7
Pietro Romeo Scomparin
ITA, 07-04-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1867
Best: 1519
▼
-7
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1962
Best: 1756
▼
-14
Cristian Campese
ITA, 19-06-2002
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1962
Best: 1694
▼
-14
Vito Dell\'Elba
ITA, 06-02-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1962
Best: 1962
▼
-14
Fabrizio Karol Pio Osti
ITA, 0
1
Punti
3
Tornei
2026
Best: 2026
--
0
Sergio Badini
ITA, 0
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2026
Best: 1845
▼
-14
Federico Garbero
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2026
Best: 1998
▲
32
Umberto Maria Giovannini
ITA, 18-10-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2026
Best: 1027
▼
-347
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 17-06-1998
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2077
Best: 873
--
0
Daniel Bagnolini
ITA, 13-02-2003
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2077
Best: 2077
--
0
Andrea Meduri
ITA, 0
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2077
Best: 2077
▼
-129
Silvio Mencaglia
ITA, 0
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2097
Best: 981
▼
-377
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2112
Best: 1453
▼
-12
Rocco Piatti
ITA, 02-08-2004
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2128
Best: 1400
▼
-13
Nicola Rispoli
ITA, 31-07-1997
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2128
Best: 1745
▼
-13
Tommaso Schold
ITA, 25-06-1998
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2128
Best: 2128
▼
-13
Felipe Virgili
ITA, 0
1
Punti
8
Tornei
Non solo con la finale raggiunta Sinner ha preso un vantaggio in classifica 52 settimane di altri 500 punti su Alcaraz e se è vero che le cambiali cominciano da settembre per Sinner c’è la cambialona Wimbledon per Alcaraz!
Questa classifica è falsa
Il vero numero uno è di Murcia e quello farlocco non è nemmeno italiano
Il bestemmiatore di Carrara vede il suo vero valore inorno ai 50
Oh a scanso di equivoci sto facendo il verso a Lo Fiasco e Sporadico eh!
😆 😆 😆
Che spettacolo! Ne abbiamo tanti, giovani e con ancora grandi margini di miglioramento. Ci aspettano anni fantastici.
Sono vicino al mezzo secolo e questa cuccagna non me la ero nemmeno mai sognata, del resto il momento migliore dell’italtennis, dopo questo, è stato quando ero troppo piccolo
@ Tutto Dritto (#4411940)
Di cui 4 nei primi 30! E c’è gente che dice che non abbiamo movimento. Non so… cosa dobbiamo essere, gli States? Che sono 6 volte noi!?!? Addirittura ci sono personaggi che stanno già a pontificare i 2007 delle altre nazioni e a considerare i nostri dei nessuno: quando si parla con la bocca (o si scrive con la tastiera) ma non si usa la testa
Che spettacolo…. Abbiamo il più forte di tutti, 2 top ten, 7 nei top 50 ecc ecc. L’amarezza per la sconfitta di ieri ( durissima da digerire perché il più era fatto :(, ma rimane cmq l orgoglio per l epica partita di uno Jannik stratosferico anche sul Rosso), sarà presto spazzata via da ulteriori trionfi 😉