Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina
Challenger Vicenza, Chisinau e Little Rock: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Finali (LIVE)
01/06/2025 08:09 Nessun commento
Campo Centrale – ore 11:00
Chun-Hsin Tseng vs Lukas Neumayer
ATP Vicenza
Chun-Hsin Tseng [1]
0
4
Lukas Neumayer [6]•
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Neumayer
4-3
C. Tseng
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
L. Neumayer
15-0
40-0
ace
3-2 → 3-3
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
L. Neumayer
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-1 → 2-2
C. Tseng
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-1 → 2-1
L. Neumayer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
C. Tseng
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Center Court – ore 13:00
Ilia Simakin vs Clement Chidekh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Stadium – ore 20:00
Aziz Dougaz / Antoine Escoffier vs Andres Andrade / Nicolas Mejia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Patrick Kypson vs Michael Zheng (Non prima 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
