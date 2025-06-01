Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Vicenza, Chisinau e Little Rock: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Finali (LIVE)

01/06/2025 08:09 Nessun commento
Chun-Hsin Tseng nella foto

Challenger Vicenza

Italia


Terra battuta

FINALE

Previsioni meteo
Vicenza

27°C
min. 17°C

Campo Centrale – ore 11:00
Chun-Hsin Tseng TPE vs Lukas Neumayer AUT

ATP Vicenza
Chun-Hsin Tseng [1]
0
4
Lukas Neumayer [6]
0
3
Challenger Chisinau

Moldavia


Cemento

FINALE

Previsioni meteo
Chisinau

24°C
min. 14°C

Center Court – ore 13:00
Ilia Simakin RUS vs Clement Chidekh FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare













Challenger Little Rock

USA


Cemento

FINALI

Previsioni meteo
Little Rock

28°C
min. 18°C

Stadium – ore 20:00
Aziz Dougaz TUN / Antoine Escoffier FRA vs Andres Andrade ECU / Nicolas Mejia COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Patrick Kypson USA vs Michael Zheng USA (Non prima 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

