Combined Indian Wells ATP, Copertina, WTA

Masters e WTA 1000 Indian Wells: E’ il giorno delle Finali. LIVE Sabalenka vs Andreeva e Rune vs Draper (LIVE)

16/03/2025 16:30 2 commenti
Risultati dalle Finali di Indian Wells
🇺🇸

Masters 1000 & WTA 1000 Indian Wells

USA

Cemento
FINALI
👨
ATP Masters 1000
👩
WTA 1000
🌤️ Parzialmente nuvoloso
24°C/13°C

Stadium 1 – ore 19:00
Aryna Sabalenka BLR vs Mirra Andreeva RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Holger Rune DEN vs Jack Draper GBR (Non prima 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2 commenti

JOA20 (Guest) 16-03-2025 16:35

Non mi ero reso conto che fossimo a fine mese

 2
Taxi Driver 16-03-2025 16:34

Ora Mirra disattiva anche il Terminator urlante e hai fatto filotto: Rybakina Robokop Terminator….

 1
