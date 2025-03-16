Indian Wells 1000 | Hard | $9693540 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Masters e WTA 1000 Indian Wells: E’ il giorno delle Finali. LIVE Sabalenka vs Andreeva e Rune vs Draper (LIVE)
16/03/2025 16:30 2 commenti
🇺🇸
Masters 1000 & WTA 1000 Indian Wells
USA
Cemento
FINALI
👨
ATP Masters 1000
👩
WTA 1000
🌤️ Parzialmente nuvoloso
24°C/13°C
24°C/13°C
Stadium 1 – ore 19:00
Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Holger Rune vs Jack Draper (Non prima 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
