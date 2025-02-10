Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Manama, Tenerife 2 e New Delhi: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

Giovanni Fonio nella foto
🇧🇭

Challenger 125 Manama

Bahrain


Cemento
TD QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD

☀️
30°C/22°C

Centre Court – ore 09:00
Marat Sharipov RUS vs Colin Sinclair NMI

ATP Manama
Marat Sharipov [1]
7
6
Colin Sinclair
6
4
Vincitore: Sharipov
Mostra dettagli

Terence Atmane FRA vs Fajing Sun CHN (Non prima 12:00)

ATP Manama
Terence Atmane [8]
0
0
Fajing Sun
0
0
Mostra dettagli

Constant Lestienne FRA vs Duje Ajdukovic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Brandon Holt USA vs Pavel Kotov RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Viktor Durasovic NOR vs Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – ore 09:00
Alberto Bronzetti ITA vs Petr Bar Biryukov RUS

ATP Manama
Alberto Bronzetti
4
6
Petr Bar Biryukov [9]
6
7
Vincitore: Bar Biryukov
Mostra dettagli

Aleksandre Bakshi GEO vs Lucas Gerch GER (Non prima 11:30)

ATP Manama
Aleksandre Bakshi
0
2
Lucas Gerch [12]
0
3
Mostra dettagli

Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ / Nicolas Moreno De Alboran USA vs Charles Broom GBR / Aziz Dougaz TUN (Non prima 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 3 – ore 09:00
Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL vs Fares Zakaria EGY

ATP Manama
Dimitar Kuzmanov [4]
6
6
Fares Zakaria
3
0
Vincitore: Kuzmanov
Mostra dettagli

Ilia Simakin RUS vs Vitaliy Sachko UKR (Non prima 11:30)

ATP Manama
Ilia Simakin [2]
40
2
Vitaliy Sachko [7]
30
1
Mostra dettagli

Jelle Sels NED vs Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇮🇳

Challenger 75 New Delhi

India


Cemento
TD QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD

☀️
26°C/12°C

Center Court – ore 06:00
Masamichi Imamura JPN vs Aryan Shah IND

ATP New Delhi
Aryan Shah
2
6
1
Masamichi Imamura [7]
6
2
6
Vincitore: Imamura
Mostra dettagli

Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs Jiri Vesely CZE

ATP New Delhi
Kimmer Coppejans [6]
6
4
4
Jiri Vesely [9]
2
6
6
Vincitore: Vesely
Mostra dettagli

Michael Geerts BEL vs Zsombor Piros HUN (Non prima 07:30)

ATP New Delhi
Michael Geerts
0
3
Zsombor Piros
0
2
Mostra dettagli

Timofey Skatov KAZ vs Karan Singh IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 06:00
Hynek Barton CZE vs Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg FRA

ATP New Delhi
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg [2]
4
3
Hynek Barton
6
6
Vincitore: Barton
Mostra dettagli

Alexey Zakharov RUS vs Egor Agafonov RUS

ATP New Delhi
Alexey Zakharov [5]
6
4
1
Egor Agafonov
3
6
6
Vincitore: Agafonov
Mostra dettagli



Court 2 – ore 06:00
Eric Vanshelboim UKR vs Jacopo Berrettini ITA

ATP New Delhi
Jacopo Berrettini [4]
5
5
Eric Vanshelboim
7
7
Vincitore: Vanshelboim
Mostra dettagli

Enzo Couacaud FRA vs Andre Ilagan USA

ATP New Delhi
Enzo Couacaud [1]
4
4
Andre Ilagan [12]
6
6
Vincitore: Ilagan
Mostra dettagli






🇪🇸

Challenger 75 Tenerife 2

Spagna


Cemento
TD QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD

🌤️
21°C/14°C

Center Court – ore 11:00
Pedro Cachin ARG vs Gerard Campana Lee KOR

ATP Tenerife
Pedro Cachin [4]
0
0
Gerard Campana Lee [11]
0
0
Mostra dettagli

Mathys Erhard FRA vs Steven Diez CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Javier Barranco Cosano ESP vs Federico Arnaboldi ITA (Non prima 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Inaki Montes-De La Torre ESP vs Andres Andrade ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 6 – ore 11:00
Clement Tabur FRA vs Giovanni Fonio ITA

ATP Tenerife
Clement Tabur [5]
0
0
Giovanni Fonio [12]
0
0
Mostra dettagli

Ryan Peniston GBR vs Jakub Paul SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Antoine Escoffier FRA vs Edas Butvilas LTU (Non prima 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Vilius Gaubas LTU vs Abdullah Shelbayh JOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 5 – ore 11:00
Chris Rodesch LUX vs Christoph Negritu GER

ATP Tenerife
Chris Rodesch [1]
0
0
Christoph Negritu [7]
0
0
Mostra dettagli

Filip Misolic AUT vs Rei Sakamoto JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Benjamin Hassan LBN vs Lukas Neumayer AUT (Non prima 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

