Challenger Manama, Tenerife 2 e New Delhi: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

Challenger 125 Manama
Bahrain
Cemento
TD QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD
30°C/22°C
Centre Court – ore 09:00
Marat Sharipov vs Colin Sinclair
ATP Manama
Marat Sharipov [1]
7
6
Colin Sinclair
6
4
Vincitore: Sharipov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Sharipov
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
5-4 → 6-4
M. Sharipov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
C. Sinclair
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
M. Sharipov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
C. Sinclair
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
M. Sharipov
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
4*-0
4-1*
5-1*
6*-1
6-6 → 7-6
C. Sinclair
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
M. Sharipov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 5-4
C. Sinclair
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
C. Sinclair
30-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Sharipov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
C. Sinclair
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
M. Sharipov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Terence Atmane vs Fajing Sun (Non prima 12:00)
ATP Manama
Terence Atmane [8]
0
0
Fajing Sun
0
0
Constant Lestienne vs Duje Ajdukovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Brandon Holt vs Pavel Kotov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Viktor Durasovic vs Nikoloz Basilashvili
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 09:00
Alberto Bronzetti vs Petr Bar Biryukov
ATP Manama
Alberto Bronzetti
4
6
Petr Bar Biryukov [9]
6
7
Vincitore: Bar Biryukov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
1*-6
2*-6
3-6*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
P. Bar Biryukov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
6-5 → 6-6
A. Bronzetti
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
A. Bronzetti
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-4 → 5-4
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Bronzetti
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Bronzetti
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bronzetti
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
P. Bar Biryukov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 4-4
P. Bar Biryukov
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Bronzetti
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 1-1
Aleksandre Bakshi vs Lucas Gerch (Non prima 11:30)
ATP Manama
Aleksandre Bakshi•
0
2
Lucas Gerch [12]
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Gerch
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
L. Gerch
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
Mikhail Kukushkin / Nicolas Moreno De Alboran vs Charles Broom / Aziz Dougaz (Non prima 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – ore 09:00
Dimitar Kuzmanov vs Fares Zakaria
ATP Manama
Dimitar Kuzmanov [4]
6
6
Fares Zakaria
3
0
Vincitore: Kuzmanov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Kuzmanov
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
5-0 → 6-0
D. Kuzmanov
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
3-0 → 4-0
F. Zakaria
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
F. Zakaria
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Zakaria
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
D. Kuzmanov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
F. Zakaria
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
F. Zakaria
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
1-2 → 2-2
F. Zakaria
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
D. Kuzmanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Ilia Simakin vs Vitaliy Sachko (Non prima 11:30)
ATP Manama
Ilia Simakin [2]
40
2
Vitaliy Sachko [7]•
30
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Sachko
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
V. Sachko
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
I. Simakin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Jelle Sels vs Evgeny Karlovskiy
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger 75 New Delhi
India
Cemento
TD QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD
26°C/12°C
Center Court – ore 06:00
Masamichi Imamura vs Aryan Shah
ATP New Delhi
Aryan Shah
2
6
1
Masamichi Imamura [7]
6
2
6
Vincitore: Imamura
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Shah
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
M. Imamura
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
A. Shah
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
M. Imamura
15-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Imamura
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
M. Imamura
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
A. Shah
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
M. Imamura
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. Shah
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Imamura
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Shah
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Imamura
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
A. Shah
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-4 → 1-4
M. Imamura
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
A. Shah
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
A. Shah
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Kimmer Coppejans vs Jiri Vesely
ATP New Delhi
Kimmer Coppejans [6]
6
4
4
Jiri Vesely [9]
2
6
6
Vincitore: Vesely
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-2 → 3-2
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
2-1 → 2-2
K. Coppejans
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Vesely
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-5 → 4-6
K. Coppejans
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 3-5
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-2 → 2-3
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Vesely
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
J. Vesely
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
K. Coppejans
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Vesely
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
J. Vesely
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Michael Geerts vs Zsombor Piros (Non prima 07:30)
ATP New Delhi
Michael Geerts•
0
3
Zsombor Piros
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Z. Piros
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Geerts
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Geerts
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
Timofey Skatov vs Karan Singh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 06:00
Hynek Barton vs Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg
ATP New Delhi
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg [2]
4
3
Hynek Barton
6
6
Vincitore: Barton
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
H. Barton
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 3-5
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
3-3 → 3-4
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-30
15-30
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Barton
15-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
H. Barton
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
3-4 → 3-5
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
H. Barton
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
3-2 → 3-3
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
2-2 → 3-2
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
1-1 → 2-1
H. Barton
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
30-0
ace
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Alexey Zakharov vs Egor Agafonov
ATP New Delhi
Alexey Zakharov [5]
6
4
1
Egor Agafonov
3
6
6
Vincitore: Agafonov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Agafonov
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
1-4 → 1-5
A. Zakharov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
ace
0-4 → 1-4
E. Agafonov
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
A. Zakharov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
A. Zakharov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Agafonov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
A. Zakharov
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
3-5 → 4-5
E. Agafonov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Zakharov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
E. Agafonov
0-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Agafonov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
5-3 → 6-3
A. Zakharov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
A. Zakharov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
0-1 → 1-1
E. Agafonov
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Court 2 – ore 06:00
Eric Vanshelboim vs Jacopo Berrettini
ATP New Delhi
Jacopo Berrettini [4]
5
5
Eric Vanshelboim
7
7
Vincitore: Vanshelboim
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Berrettini
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
E. Vanshelboim
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
J. Berrettini
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
J. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
E. Vanshelboim
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 5-7
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 3-5
J. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
J. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 1-2
Enzo Couacaud vs Andre Ilagan
ATP New Delhi
Enzo Couacaud [1]
4
4
Andre Ilagan [12]
6
6
Vincitore: Ilagan
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Ilagan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-5 → 4-6
E. Couacaud
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
E. Couacaud
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
ace
15-40
3-3 → 3-4
E. Couacaud
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Ilagan
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
E. Couacaud
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Couacaud
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
4-2 → 4-3
A. Ilagan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
A. Ilagan
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
E. Couacaud
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Ilagan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-0 → 1-1
E. Couacaud
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
🇪🇸
Challenger 75 Tenerife 2
Spagna
Cemento
TD QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD
21°C/14°C
Center Court – ore 11:00
Pedro Cachin vs Gerard Campana Lee
ATP Tenerife
Pedro Cachin [4]
0
0
Gerard Campana Lee [11]
0
0
Mathys Erhard vs Steven Diez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Javier Barranco Cosano vs Federico Arnaboldi (Non prima 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Inaki Montes-De La Torre vs Andres Andrade
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – ore 11:00
Clement Tabur vs Giovanni Fonio
ATP Tenerife
Clement Tabur [5]
0
0
Giovanni Fonio [12]
0
0
Ryan Peniston vs Jakub Paul
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Antoine Escoffier vs Edas Butvilas (Non prima 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Vilius Gaubas vs Abdullah Shelbayh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – ore 11:00
Chris Rodesch vs Christoph Negritu
ATP Tenerife
Chris Rodesch [1]
0
0
Christoph Negritu [7]
0
0
Filip Misolic vs Rei Sakamoto
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Benjamin Hassan vs Lukas Neumayer (Non prima 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
