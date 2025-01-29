Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Koblenz, Cleveland, Piracicaba e Brisbane: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

29/01/2025 08:38 1 commento
Andrea Pellegrino nella foto
Andrea Pellegrino nella foto

🇩🇪

Challenger Koblenz

Germania


Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
1°-2° Turno

Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento

Centre Court – ore 12:00
Vadym Ursu UKR vs Mathys Erhard FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Masur GER vs Jakub Paul SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Max Wiskandt GER vs Abdullah Shelbayh JOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Diego Dedura-Palomero GER vs Florian Broska GER (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Reese Stalder USA / Marcus Willis GBR vs Alexandru Jecan ROU / Ivan Liutarevich BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



LOTTO RLP Court – ore 12:00
Alexey Vatutin RUS vs Ivan Gakhov RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ugo Blanchet FRA / Matteo Martineau FRA vs Vasil Kirkov USA / Mick Veldheer NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Christoph Negritu GER / David Vega Hernandez ESP vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA / Joshua Paris GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Denys Molchanov UKR / Michael Vrbensky CZE vs Jiri Barnat CZE / Filip Duda CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Antoine Escoffier FRA / Luca Sanchez FRA vs Jakub Paul SUI / David Pel NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇺🇸

Challenger Cleveland

USA


Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
2° Turno

Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento

Stadium – ore 17:00
James Trotter JPN vs Trey Hilderbrand USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pranav Kumar USA / Noah Schachter USA vs Anmay Devaraj USA / Casey Hishinuma USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Michael Mmoh USA vs Eliot Spizzirri USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hans Hach Verdugo MEX / James Trotter JPN vs Federico Agustin Gomez ARG / Jamie Vance USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Robert Cash USA / JJ Tracy USA vs Eliot Spizzirri USA / Tyler Zink USA (Non prima 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Felix Corwin USA / Tennyson Whiting USA vs Benjamin Pomeranets USA / Chase Thomas USA (Non prima 02:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 4 – ore 17:00
Murphy Cassone USA vs Juan Carlos Aguilar CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tyler Zink USA vs Brandon Holt USA (Non prima 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Carlos Aguilar CAN / Filip Pieczonka POL vs Mac Kiger USA / Benjamin Sigouin CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Boris Kozlov USA / Stefan Kozlov USA vs George Goldhoff USA / Trey Hilderbrand USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alafia Ayeni USA / Strong Kirchheimer USA vs Sekou Bangoura USA / Roy Stepanov ISR

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇧🇷

Challenger Piracicaba

Brasile


Terra battuta
1° Turno

⛈️
28°C/21°C

– 14:00 Interrotta Dellien Velasco M. A. (🇧🇴) – Nava E. (🇺🇸)

ATP Piracicaba
Murkel Dellien [8]
15
3
Emilio Nava
30
5
Mostra dettagli

– 14:00 Midon L. (🇦🇷) – Collarini A. (🇦🇷)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

– 14:00 Rodriguez Taverna S. (🇦🇷) – Ficovich J. P. (🇦🇷)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

– 14:00 Ugo Carabelli C. (🇦🇷) – Reis Da Silva J. (🇧🇷)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

– 15:00 Olivieri G. A. (🇦🇷) – Burruchaga R. A. (🇦🇷)

ATP Piracicaba
Genaro Alberto Olivieri
40
2
Roman Andres Burruchaga [6]
40
5
Mostra dettagli

– 15:30 Debru G. (🇫🇷) – Olivo R. (🇦🇷)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

– 15:30 Interrotta Pellegrino A. (🇮🇹) – Dutra Da Silva D. (🇧🇷)

ATP Piracicaba
Andrea Pellegrino
0
4
Daniel Dutra da Silva
0
1
Mostra dettagli

– 15:30 Interrotta Torres J. B. (🇦🇷) – Coria F. (🇦🇷)

ATP Piracicaba
Juan Bautista Torres
15
5
1
Federico Coria [2]
30
7
2
Mostra dettagli

– 16:00 Galan D. E. (🇨🇴) – Aboian V. (🇦🇷)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

– 16:30 Houkes M. (🇳🇱) – Heide G. (🇧🇷)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

– 16:30 Marti Pujolras A. (🇪🇸) – Taberner C. (🇪🇸)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

– 16:30 Meligeni Alves F. (🇧🇷) – Mena F. (🇦🇷)

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇦🇺

Challenger Brisbane

Australia


Cemento
2° Turno

☀️
30°C/22°C

Show court 1 – ore 02:00
Charles Broom GBR / Anirudh Chandrasekar IND vs Hayden Jones AUS / Pavle Marinkov AUS

ATP Brisbane
Charles Broom / Anirudh Chandrasekar [1]
6
6
Hayden Jones / Pavle Marinkov
4
3
Vincitore: Broom / Chandrasekar
Mostra dettagli

Adam Walton AUS vs Shinji Hazawa JPN (Non prima 03:30)

ATP Brisbane
Shinji Hazawa
4
3
Adam Walton [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Walton
Mostra dettagli

James McCabe AUS vs Rinky Hijikata AUS

ATP Brisbane
Rinky Hijikata [1]
4
5
James McCabe
6
7
Vincitore: McCabe
Mostra dettagli

Blake Bayldon AUS / Mats Hermans NED vs Blake Ellis AUS / Adam Walton AUS

ATP Brisbane
Blake Bayldon / Mats Hermans
2
7
7
Blake Ellis / Adam Walton [2]
6
6
10
Vincitore: Ellis / Walton
Mostra dettagli




Show Court 2 – ore 02:00
Omar Jasika AUS vs Christian Langmo USA
ATP Brisbane
Christian Langmo
5
5
Omar Jasika [6]
7
7
Vincitore: Jasika
Mostra dettagli

Joshua Charlton AUS / Patrick Harper AUS vs Matt Hulme AUS / James Watt NZL (Non prima 03:30)

ATP Brisbane
Joshua Charlton / Patrick Harper [3]
4
6
10
Matt Hulme / James Watt
6
4
6
Vincitore: Charlton / Harper
Mostra dettagli

Kody Pearson AUS / Joshua Sheehy USA vs Calum Puttergill AUS / Dane Sweeny AUS

ATP Brisbane
Kody Pearson / Joshua Sheehy
6
6
10
Calum Puttergill / Dane Sweeny
7
3
8
Vincitore: Pearson / Sheehy
Mostra dettagli

Jesse Delaney AUS / Masamichi Imamura JPN vs Hikaru Shiraishi JPN / Arthur Weber FRA (Non prima 08:00)

ATP Brisbane
Jesse Delaney / Masamichi Imamura
6
6
Hikaru Shiraishi / Arthur Weber
2
2
Vincitore: Delaney / Imamura
Mostra dettagli



Court 6 – ore 02:00
Jake Delaney AUS / Mark Whitehouse GBR vs Marek Gengel CZE / Maxime Janvier FRA

ATP Brisbane
Marek Gengel / Maxime Janvier
1
6
Jake Delaney / Mark Whitehouse
6
7
Vincitore: Delaney / Whitehouse
Mostra dettagli

Bernard Tomic AUS vs Jason Kubler AUS (Non prima 03:30)

ATP Brisbane
Bernard Tomic [8]
6
6
7
Jason Kubler
3
7
6
Vincitore: Tomic
Mostra dettagli

Christian Langmo USA / Govind Nanda USA vs Moerani Bouzige AUS / Andre Ilagan USA (Non prima 06:00)

ATP Brisbane
Moerani Bouzige / Andre Ilagan
4
4
Christian Langmo / Govind Nanda
6
6
Vincitore: Langmo / Nanda
Mostra dettagli

Shinji Hazawa JPN / Yuta Shimizu JPN vs Matthew Christopher Romios AUS / Colin Sinclair NMI

ATP Brisbane
Shinji Hazawa / Yuta Shimizu
4
6
2
Matthew Christopher Romios / Colin Sinclair [4]
6
3
10
Vincitore: Romios / Sinclair
Mostra dettagli

