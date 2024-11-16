Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Lione, Kobe, Montevideo, Champaign e Drummondville: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 6 (LIVE)

16/11/2024
Calvin Hemery nella foto

CHALLENGER Lione 2 🇫🇷 (Francia) – Finali, cemento (al coperto)

COURT CENTRAL – ore 12:30
Luke Johnson GBR / Lucas Miedler AUT vs Sergio Martos Gornes ESP / David Pichler AUT
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Raphael Collignon BEL vs Calvin Hemery FRA (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Montevideo 🇺🇾 (Uruguay) – Semifinali, terra battuta

Cancha Central – ore 19:45
Guido Andreozzi ARG / Orlando Luz BRA vs Mariano Kestelboim ARG / Franco Roncadelli URU
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hugo Dellien BOL vs Federico Coria ARG (Non prima 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Camilo Ugo Carabelli ARG vs Tristan Boyer USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Kobe 🇯🇵 (Giappone) – Semifinali, cemento (al coperto)

Centre Court – ore 04:00
Vasil Kirkov USA / Bart Stevens NED vs Kaichi Uchida JPN / Takeru Yuzuki JPN
ATP Kobe
Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens [4]
7
7
Kaichi Uchida / Takeru Yuzuki
6
5
Vincitore: Kirkov / Stevens


Jurij Rodionov AUT vs Mattia Bellucci ITA (Non prima 05:30)

ATP Kobe
Jurij Rodionov
7
6
Mattia Bellucci [3]
5
3
Vincitore: Rodionov


Alexander Blockx BEL vs Taro Daniel JPN

ATP Kobe
Alexander Blockx
6
7
Taro Daniel [2]
1
6
Vincitore: Blockx







CHALLENGER Drummondville 🇨🇦 (Canada) – Semifinali, cemento (al coperto)

COURT CENTRAL – ore 19:00
Patrick Zahraj GER vs Aidan Mayo USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Chris Rodesch LUX vs James Trotter JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Liam Draxl CAN / Cleeve Harper CAN vs Robert Cash USA / JJ Tracy USA (Non prima 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Champaign 🇺🇸 (USA) – Semifinali, cemento (al coperto)

The Schwartz Court – ore 20:00
Evan King USA / Reese Stalder USA vs James Davis GBR / James Mackinlay GBR
Il match deve ancora iniziare





Ethan Quinn USA vs Kenta Miyoshi JPN (Non prima 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Eliot Spizzirri USA vs Nishesh Basavareddy USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

