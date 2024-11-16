Challenger Lione, Kobe, Montevideo, Champaign e Drummondville: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 6 (LIVE)

CHALLENGER Lione 2 🇫🇷 (Francia) – Finali, cemento (al coperto)
COURT CENTRAL – ore 12:30
Luke Johnson
/ Lucas Miedler
vs Sergio Martos Gornes
/ David Pichler
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Raphael Collignon vs Calvin Hemery (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Montevideo 🇺🇾 (Uruguay) – Semifinali, terra battuta
Cancha Central – ore 19:45
Guido Andreozzi
/ Orlando Luz
vs Mariano Kestelboim
/ Franco Roncadelli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Hugo Dellien vs Federico Coria (Non prima 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Tristan Boyer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Kobe 🇯🇵 (Giappone) – Semifinali, cemento (al coperto)
Centre Court – ore 04:00
Vasil Kirkov
/ Bart Stevens
vs Kaichi Uchida
/ Takeru Yuzuki
ATP Kobe
Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens [4]
7
7
Kaichi Uchida / Takeru Yuzuki
6
5
Vincitore: Kirkov / Stevens
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Uchida / Yuzuki
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
6-5 → 7-5
V. Kirkov / Stevens
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
K. Uchida / Yuzuki
5-4 → 5-5
V. Kirkov / Stevens
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
5-3 → 5-4
K. Uchida / Yuzuki
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
V. Kirkov / Stevens
4-2 → 5-2
K. Uchida / Yuzuki
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
3-2 → 4-2
V. Kirkov / Stevens
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
K. Uchida / Yuzuki
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
V. Kirkov / Stevens
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
K. Uchida / Yuzuki
1-0 → 1-1
V. Kirkov / Stevens
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
ace
2*-3
df
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
8-7*
6-6 → 7-6
V. Kirkov / Stevens
5-6 → 6-6
K. Uchida / Yuzuki
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
V. Kirkov / Stevens
4-5 → 5-5
K. Uchida / Yuzuki
4-4 → 4-5
V. Kirkov / Stevens
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
K. Uchida / Yuzuki
4-2 → 4-3
V. Kirkov / Stevens
3-2 → 4-2
K. Uchida / Yuzuki
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
V. Kirkov / Stevens
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
K. Uchida / Yuzuki
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
V. Kirkov / Stevens
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
K. Uchida / Yuzuki
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Jurij Rodionov vs Mattia Bellucci (Non prima 05:30)
ATP Kobe
Jurij Rodionov
7
6
Mattia Bellucci [3]
5
3
Vincitore: Rodionov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
M. Bellucci
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
J. Rodionov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
4-2 → 4-3
M. Bellucci
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
M. Bellucci
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
J. Rodionov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Rodionov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Bellucci
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
J. Rodionov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
M. Bellucci
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
J. Rodionov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-5 → 4-5
M. Bellucci
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 2-4
J. Rodionov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
M. Bellucci
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
J. Rodionov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Bellucci
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Alexander Blockx vs Taro Daniel
ATP Kobe
Alexander Blockx
6
7
Taro Daniel [2]
1
6
Vincitore: Blockx
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
3*-1
4-1*
5-1*
5*-2
6*-2
ace
6-6 → 7-6
A. Blockx
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-5 → 6-5
A. Blockx
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
T. Daniel
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
T. Daniel
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Blockx
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Daniel
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
A. Blockx
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
A. Blockx
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
T. Daniel
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
T. Daniel
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
CHALLENGER Drummondville 🇨🇦 (Canada) – Semifinali, cemento (al coperto)
COURT CENTRAL – ore 19:00
Patrick Zahraj
vs Aidan Mayo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Chris Rodesch vs James Trotter
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Liam Draxl / Cleeve Harper vs Robert Cash / JJ Tracy (Non prima 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Champaign 🇺🇸 (USA) – Semifinali, cemento (al coperto)
The Schwartz Court – ore 20:00
Evan King
/ Reese Stalder
vs James Davis
/ James Mackinlay
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Evan King / Reese Stalder vs James Davis / James Mackinlay
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ethan Quinn vs Kenta Miyoshi (Non prima 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Eliot Spizzirri vs Nishesh Basavareddy
Il match deve ancora iniziare
