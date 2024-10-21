Vienna 500 | Hard | e2470310 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Lorenzo Musetti guadagna un posto. Mattia Bellucci ancora ad un passo dalla top 100
21/10/2024 08:33 2 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (21-10-2024)
1
Best: 1
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
11920
Punti
18
Tornei
17
Best: 15
▲
1
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
2425
Punti
30
Tornei
31
Best: 30
▼
-1
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
1482
Punti
28
Tornei
37
Best: 29
▼
-1
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
1355
Punti
25
Tornei
41
Best: 6
▲
1
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1270
Punti
19
Tornei
42
Best: 32
▲
2
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
1228
Punti
31
Tornei
49
Best: 21
▲
1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1061
Punti
31
Tornei
77
Best: 9
▼
-1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
721
Punti
27
Tornei
100
Best: 70
▼
-3
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
594
Punti
25
Tornei
102
Best: 101
▲
4
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
586
Punti
31
Tornei
110
Best: 107
▼
-1
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
533
Punti
27
Tornei
138
Best: 132
▲
12
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
424
Punti
20
Tornei
162
Best: 121
▼
-3
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
364
Punti
20
Tornei
190
Best: 60
▲
4
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
306
Punti
32
Tornei
226
Best: 62
▲
16
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
251
Punti
23
Tornei
228
Best: 110
▼
-5
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
249
Punti
16
Tornei
238
Best: 228
▲
3
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
236
Punti
27
Tornei
244
Best: 128
▲
14
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
229
Punti
14
Tornei
257
Best: 257
▲
4
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
213
Punti
31
Tornei
259
Best: 136
▼
-39
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
210
Punti
23
Tornei
273
Best: 242
▼
-2
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
196
Punti
33
Tornei
276
Best: 127
▼
-17
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
193
Punti
29
Tornei
289
Best: 269
▼
-1
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
183
Punti
32
Tornei
305
Best: 149
▲
11
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
171
Punti
29
Tornei
327
Best: 327
▲
2
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
155
Punti
23
Tornei
335
Best: 335
--
0
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
149
Punti
28
Tornei
371
Best: 285
▲
6
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
131
Punti
28
Tornei
372
Best: 16
▲
1
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
130
Punti
23
Tornei
418
Best: 121
▼
-25
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
109
Punti
24
Tornei
429
Best: 108
▲
1
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
102
Punti
25
Tornei
432
Best: 414
▼
-12
Gabriele Pennaforti
ITA, 14-09-2000
100
Punti
28
Tornei
440
Best: 440
▲
3
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
97
Punti
25
Tornei
469
Best: 469
▲
2
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
88
Punti
26
Tornei
474
Best: 429
▲
2
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
86
Punti
24
Tornei
481
Best: 164
▲
2
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
82
Punti
16
Tornei
483
Best: 483
▲
5
Gianluca Cadenasso
ITA, 29-09-2004
82
Punti
22
Tornei
488
Best: 377
▼
-48
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
81
Punti
21
Tornei
508
Best: 352
▼
-10
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
77
Punti
23
Tornei
513
Best: 223
▼
-3
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
75
Punti
14
Tornei
525
Best: 466
▲
5
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
71
Punti
24
Tornei
530
Best: 124
▼
-43
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
70
Punti
15
Tornei
533
Best: 321
▼
-11
Facundo Juarez
ITA, 23-09-1997
69
Punti
9
Tornei
559
Best: 84
--
0
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
64
Punti
21
Tornei
566
Best: 511
▼
-14
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
62
Punti
19
Tornei
589
Best: 574
▼
-6
Fabrizio Andaloro
ITA, 31-01-2001
58
Punti
21
Tornei
593
Best: 387
▼
-6
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
58
Punti
25
Tornei
633
Best: 591
▲
3
Massimo Giunta
ITA, 09-07-2004
49
Punti
21
Tornei
638
Best: 605
▲
2
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
48
Punti
10
Tornei
647
Best: 630
--
0
Mariano Tammaro
ITA, 27-02-2004
47
Punti
22
Tornei
671
Best: 635
▼
-3
Leonardo Rossi
ITA, 05-08-2002
43
Punti
26
Tornei
674
Best: 76
▼
-129
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
42
Punti
16
Tornei
678
Best: 159
▼
-1
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
41
Punti
7
Tornei
681
Best: 681
--
0
Federico Cina
ITA, 30-03-2007
41
Punti
19
Tornei
688
Best: 631
▼
-4
Federico Bondioli
ITA, 16-05-2005
40
Punti
22
Tornei
712
Best: 711
▼
-1
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
37
Punti
20
Tornei
716
Best: 462
▼
-1
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
37
Punti
23
Tornei
731
Best: 706
▲
3
Peter Buldorini
ITA, 09-08-2004
35
Punti
18
Tornei
733
Best: 403
▲
5
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
35
Punti
21
Tornei
737
Best: 625
▼
-30
Luca Castagnola
ITA, 14-06-2002
34
Punti
20
Tornei
740
Best: 738
▼
-1
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
34
Punti
23
Tornei
741
Best: 741
▲
8
Alexandr Binda
ITA, 22-09-2001
34
Punti
23
Tornei
745
Best: 599
▲
2
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
34
Punti
28
Tornei
754
Best: 437
▼
-1
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
32
Punti
15
Tornei
816
Best: 816
--
0
Noah Perfetti
ITA, 15-06-2001
25
Punti
24
Tornei
817
Best: 795
▼
-10
Filippo Romano
ITA, 07-07-2005
25
Punti
24
Tornei
831
Best: 793
▼
-2
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
24
Punti
19
Tornei
832
Best: 787
▲
1
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
24
Punti
21
Tornei
841
Best: 827
▼
-1
Michele Ribecai
ITA, 04-02-2003
23
Punti
19
Tornei
842
Best: 829
▼
-10
Carlo Alberto Caniato
ITA, 31-10-2005
23
Punti
20
Tornei
859
Best: 756
▼
-3
Luca Fantini
ITA, 20-07-2000
22
Punti
20
Tornei
860
Best: 851
▼
-2
Stefano D\'Agostino
ITA, 03-11-2003
22
Punti
22
Tornei
879
Best: 800
▲
17
Luciano Carraro
ITA, 22-04-1998
20
Punti
16
Tornei
881
Best: 682
▼
-9
Lorenzo Carboni
ITA, 27-02-2006
20
Punti
22
Tornei
894
Best: 871
▼
-13
Alessandro Bellifemine
ITA, 24-06-2001
19
Punti
13
Tornei
900
Best: 433
▲
17
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
19
Punti
18
Tornei
903
Best: 846
▼
-3
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
19
Punti
22
Tornei
907
Best: 599
▼
-1
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
18
Punti
7
Tornei
911
Best: 910
▼
-1
Niccolo Baroni
ITA, 04-12-2003
18
Punti
11
Tornei
946
Best: 946
▲
8
Niccolò Ciavarella
ITA, 19-03-2004
16
Punti
21
Tornei
949
Best: 827
▲
9
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
16
Punti
25
Tornei
951
Best: 951
▲
9
Pierluigi Basile
ITA, 0
15
Punti
4
Tornei
958
Best: 958
▲
11
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
15
Punti
14
Tornei
986
Best: 854
▲
7
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
14
Punti
21
Tornei
1005
Best: 921
▼
-19
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
13
Punti
12
Tornei
1017
Best: 807
▲
8
Andrea Bacaloni
ITA, 03-04-2002
13
Punti
21
Tornei
1019
Best: 963
▲
8
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
13
Punti
22
Tornei
1029
Best: 643
▼
-154
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
12
Punti
6
Tornei
1045
Best: 1045
▲
6
Andrea Fiorentini
ITA, 02-02-2001
12
Punti
14
Tornei
1052
Best: 1046
▲
3
Iannis Miletich
ITA, 27-08-2005
12
Punti
15
Tornei
1058
Best: 927
▲
9
Valerio Perruzza
ITA, 31-03-2000
12
Punti
21
Tornei
1064
Best: 303
▼
-386
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
11
Punti
7
Tornei
1071
Best: 1071
▲
5
Jacopo Bilardo
ITA, 04-11-2004
11
Punti
11
Tornei
1072
Best: 635
▲
5
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
11
Punti
11
Tornei
1087
Best: 1006
▲
4
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
11
Punti
18
Tornei
1105
Best: 1105
▼
-1
Manuel Plunger
ITA, 13-07-2002
10
Punti
10
Tornei
1106
Best: 1106
▲
1
Juan Cruz Martin Manzano
ITA, 15-12-2004
10
Punti
10
Tornei
1107
Best: 1006
▲
2
Daniele Rapagnetta
ITA, 03-12-2006
10
Punti
11
Tornei
1111
Best: 873
▲
2
Daniel Bagnolini
ITA, 13-02-2003
10
Punti
13
Tornei
1112
Best: 1104
▲
2
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
10
Punti
13
Tornei
1139
Best: 1137
▼
-2
Alberto Bronzetti
ITA, 05-05-1998
9
Punti
11
Tornei
1151
Best: 1052
--
0
Giannicola Misasi
ITA, 12-09-2000
9
Punti
16
Tornei
1155
Best: 860
▲
2
Filippo Speziali
ITA, 24-04-2000
9
Punti
18
Tornei
1164
Best: 309
▲
1
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
8
Punti
4
Tornei
1177
Best: 1163
▼
-4
Daniele Minighini
ITA, 15-07-2004
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1178
Best: 1168
▼
-3
Gabriele Vulpitta
ITA, 25-06-2005
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1185
Best: 1124
--
0
Lorenzo Lorusso
ITA, 06-01-2000
8
Punti
16
Tornei
1186
Best: 1186
▲
1
Gian Matias Di Natale
ITA, 30-10-1997
8
Punti
18
Tornei
1194
Best: 902
▲
2
Lorenzo Gagliardo
ITA, 27-06-2000
7
Punti
5
Tornei
1211
Best: 981
▲
4
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
7
Punti
14
Tornei
1239
Best: 1239
▲
5
Andrea Paolini
ITA, 09-11-2002
6
Punti
6
Tornei
1241
Best: 793
▲
5
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
6
Punti
7
Tornei
1244
Best: 1244
▲
5
Giulio Perego
ITA, 09-04-2003
6
Punti
7
Tornei
1247
Best: 1247
▲
5
Alessandro Coccioli
ITA, 05-08-2002
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1281
Best: 1226
▲
1
Simone Agostini
ITA, 29-03-1997
6
Punti
19
Tornei
1289
Best: 1289
▲
63
Alessandro Spadola
ITA, 05-03-2003
5
Punti
3
Tornei
1333
Best: 1048
▼
-1
Elio Jose Ribeiro Lago
ITA, 31-12-1997
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1335
Best: 1121
▼
-1
Pietro Fellin
ITA, 02-08-2001
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1347
Best: 1071
--
0
Pietro Pampanin
ITA, 05-01-2003
5
Punti
17
Tornei
1364
Best: 799
--
0
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
4
Punti
3
Tornei
1426
Best: 1400
▲
4
Nicola Rispoli
ITA, 31-07-1997
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1432
Best: 1424
▲
5
Matteo Fondriest
ITA, 10-09-2004
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1432
Best: 1154
▲
5
Denis Spiridon
ITA, 01-01-1900
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1438
Best: 1071
▲
5
Lorenzo Sciahbasi
ITA, 04-11-2005
4
Punti
14
Tornei
1441
Best: 1441
▲
4
Antonio Caruso
ITA, 14-08-1999
4
Punti
15
Tornei
1459
Best: 1459
▲
3
Benito Massacri
ITA, 27-06-2003
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1488
Best: 933
▲
4
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1493
Best: 1493
▲
13
Lorenzo Ferri
ITA, 28-01-2004
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1493
Best: 1480
▼
-5
Filippo Mazzola
ITA, 02-05-2005
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1533
Best: 991
--
0
Carlo Alberto Fossati
ITA, 25-01-1999
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1541
Best: 1499
▼
-2
Marco Furlanetto
ITA, 02-03-2001
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1555
Best: 1555
--
0
Maximilian Figl
ITA, 29-03-2004
3
Punti
13
Tornei
1560
Best: 1119
▲
2
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1613
Best: 465
▲
3
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1613
Best: 608
▲
3
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1637
Best: 1637
▲
3
Edoardo cherie Ligniere
ITA, 19-06-2004
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1637
Best: 1183
▲
3
Alessandro Cortegiani
ITA, 16-01-1996
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1637
Best: 1637
▲
3
Ludovico Vaccari
ITA, 23-05-2005
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1645
Best: 1645
▲
28
Giacomo Crisostomo
ITA, 29-07-2003
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1645
Best: 1645
▲
1
Luca Parenti
ITA, 10-08-2003
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1672
Best: 1672
▲
1
Andrea De Marchi
ITA, 12-01-2007
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1695
Best: 1646
▲
1
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1695
Best: 1694
▲
1
Vito Dell\'Elba
ITA, 06-02-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1695
Best: 1695
▲
1
Nicolo Toffanin
ITA, 08-03-2003
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1716
Best: 1716
▲
5
Felipe Virgili Berini
ITA, 20-01-2005
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1716
Best: 1716
▲
5
Gabriele Volpi
ITA, 12-04-1996
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1737
Best: 580
▲
5
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1750
Best: 1461
▼
-202
Fabio De Michele
ITA, 23-03-2005
2
Punti
10
Tornei
1757
Best: 1027
▲
5
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 17-06-1998
2
Punti
11
Tornei
1764
Best: 1045
▲
87
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1764
Best: 1756
▲
3
Leonardo Cattaneo
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1764
Best: 1668
▲
3
Nicolo Consonni
ITA, 18-06-2005
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1764
Best: 1756
▲
3
Edoardo De Filippo
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1764
Best: 522
▲
3
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1764
Best: 1404
▲
3
Enrico Giacomini
ITA, 23-12-1998
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1764
Best: 1764
--
0
Andrea Motta
ITA, 0
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1764
Best: 1764
--
0
Leonardo Primucci
ITA, 0
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1764
Best: 1756
▲
3
Pietro Romeo Scomparin
ITA, 07-04-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1764
Best: 1756
▲
3
Nicola Vidal
ITA, 05-03-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1845
Best: 1820
▲
6
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1845
Best: 1845
▲
6
Cosimo Banti
ITA, 13-07-2002
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1845
Best: 1845
▲
6
Lorenzo Beraldo
ITA, 22-09-2006
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1845
Best: 1845
▲
6
Marco Berti
ITA, 10-02-2005
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1845
Best: 1756
▼
-78
Cristian Campese
ITA, 19-06-2002
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1845
Best: 1845
▲
6
Luigi Castelletti
ITA, 15-08-2002
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1845
Best: 1148
▲
6
Leonardo Catani
ITA, 25-06-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1845
Best: 1845
▲
6
Federico Garbero
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1845
Best: 1771
▲
6
Fabrizio Karol Pio Osti
ITA, 17-09-2005
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1845
Best: 1845
▲
6
Samuele Seghetti
ITA, 16-08-2006
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1927
Best: 1927
▲
6
Andrea Colombo
ITA, 04-11-2002
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1927
Best: 1725
▲
6
Federico Valle
ITA, 04-04-2000
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1991
Best: 1771
▲
8
Filippo Alberti
ITA, 24-06-2003
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1991
Best: 1745
▲
8
Tommaso Schold
ITA, 25-06-1998
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1991
Best: 1391
▲
8
Lorenzo Vatteroni
ITA, 27-09-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2038
Best: 2038
▲
9
Enrico Baldisserri
ITA, 03-02-2004
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2066
Best: 1441
▲
4
Federico Salomone
ITA, 16-05-2001
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2101
Best: 2101
▲
2
Guelfo Baldovinetti
ITA, 22-11-2001
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2101
Best: 901
▲
2
Omar Brigida
ITA, 23-03-1999
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2101
Best: 2100
▲
2
Umberto Maria Giovannini
ITA, 18-10-1997
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2 commenti
L’amico Detu ieri si doleva del fatto che non si superi il numero di 10 presenze nei primi 100 causa mancato ingresso e probabile futura fuoruscita di nardi, al 4° incidente dell’ultimo anno.
Io però sarei più preoccupato della quasi totale uscita della generazione dei ’90, l'”x” generation, dai primi 200. Resistono bene solo Berrettini e Sonego, poi fuori dai 100 Napolitano che però da mesi non gioca (e visti i precedenti un po’ di preocupazione resta) e Travaglia (che ha intenzioni positive, ma anche 33 anni fra un mese) appena dentro i 200,fra i primi 200 qualche chance in più l’hanno i giovani come Passaro e Gigante, oltre a Bellucci e Nardi. Poi, appena dentro all'”area Slam” Mager (ma ancora per quanto?) mentre, ormai fuori, ci sono Vavassori (che però credo che a quasi trent’anni abbia scelto il doppio), Pellegrino, Dalla Valle, Fonio e Giustino (anche li verso i 33) che possono al massimo aspirare a qualche challenger non di primo piano. Anche in quell’area hanno migliori prospettive i giovani Arnaboldi, Ruggeri e Zeppieri, sperando che si rimetta dall’ennesimo infortunio. Fuori dai 300 tennisti con un passato glorioso come Cecchinato, Brancaccio che sembra aver avuto solo un momento di buon livello, quando fu vicino ad entrare nei 100, Maestrelli, l’unico giovane per il quale vedo poche prospettive a breve, e tennisti che probabilmente sono ormai fuori dal tennis che conta, come Gaio, Caruso ed Agamenone (Giannessi e Bonadio si sono ritirati).
La speranza è che i giovani del 2004 2005 e 2006 (Cadenasso, Bondioli, Carboni, Romano),ed anche, perchè no, del 2003 come Piraino, che stannocerscendo solo con le proprie forze senza WC a 17 anni per i Masters o gli Slam, possano nel giro di un paio d’anni, prendere il loro posto, e magari qualcuno di loro unirsi al gruppo di testa, che, peraltro è già piuttosto numeroso. Perchè, checchè ne dica il Bamba 2, è l’Italia, ora, il movimento guida del tennis.
Senza la sottrazione (ridicola!) dei punti per la questione del “doping” (assurda per qualità e quantità, meno che infinitesimale, della sostanza) il nostro Sinner avrebbe 10MILA punti in più di Musetti, che pure è #17.
Ricordo che Alcaraz diventò #1 con meno di 7000 punti.
Sinner è un FUORICLASSE, come non abbiamo mai avuto in Italia, da goderci e coccolarci ora che c’è!!!