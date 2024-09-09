Challenger Szczecin, Guangzhou, Rennes, Las Vegas e Dobrich 2: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

CHALLENGER Szczecin (🇵🇱 Polonia) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta

COURT BOHDAN TOMASZEWSKI – ore 10:00
Andrew Paulson CZE vs Alessandro Giannessi ITA
ATP Szczecin
Andrew Paulson [6]
0
0
Alessandro Giannessi [11]
0
0
Jacopo Berrettini ITA vs Maxime Chazal FRA (Non prima 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pedro Cachin ARG vs Gerard Campana Lee KOR (Non prima 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA vs Gabriel Debru FRA (Non prima 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Olaf Pieczkowski POL vs Federico Coria ARG (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 1 – ore 10:00
Martin Krumich CZE vs Lucas Gerch GER

ATP Szczecin
Martin Krumich [2]
0
1
Lucas Gerch [10]
0
1
Hynek Barton CZE vs Tim Handel GER (Non prima 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Federico Arnaboldi ITA vs Javier Barranco Cosano ESP (Non prima 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




COURT 2 – ore 10:00
Ryan Seggerman USA vs Max Hans Rehberg GER
ATP Szczecin
Ryan Seggerman [4]
0
0
Max Hans Rehberg [8]
0
0
Sebastian Fanselow GER vs Alexey Vatutin RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Dobrich 2 (🇧🇬 Bulgaria) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta

Center Court – ore 09:00
Filippo Romano ITA vs Georgi Georgiev BUL
ATP Dobrich 2
Filippo Romano
6
7
Georgi Georgiev
2
5
Vincitore: Romano
Frederico Ferreira Silva POR vs Dan Martin CAN

ATP Dobrich 2
Frederico Ferreira Silva [4]
6
6
Dan Martin
2
2
Vincitore: Ferreira Silva
Francesco Maestrelli ITA vs Jelle Sels NED

ATP Dobrich 2
Francesco Maestrelli [5]
0
0
Jelle Sels
0
0
Alexander Donski BUL vs Clement Tabur FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 09:00
Robert Strombachs LAT vs Luca Wiedenmann GER

ATP Dobrich 2
Robert Strombachs [2]
6
6
Luca Wiedenmann [11]
3
4
Vincitore: Strombachs
Christoph Negritu GER vs Dominik Kellovsky CZE

ATP Dobrich 2
Christoph Negritu [6]
40
6
2
Dominik Kellovsky [10]
30
7
4
Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG vs Jonas Forejtek CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – ore 09:00
Max Alcala Gurri ESP vs Adrian Oetzbach GER

ATP Dobrich 2
Max Alcala Gurri [3]
6
6
Adrian Oetzbach [8]
3
4
Vincitore: Alcala Gurri
Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs Stijn Slump NED

ATP Dobrich 2
Kimmer Coppejans
0
6
4
Stijn Slump [7]
0
4
3
Mostra dettagli






CHALLENGER Guangzhou 2 (🇨🇳 Cina) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento

Court 1 – ore 04:00
Evgeny Donskoy RUS vs Pengyu Lu CHN
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Evgeny Donskoy [1]
6
6
Pengyu Lu
0
1
Vincitore: Donskoy
Rishab Agarwal IND vs Hanyi Liu CHN

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Hanyi Liu
3
6
Rishab Agarwal [9]
6
7
Vincitore: Agarwal
Yan Bai CHN vs Blake Mott AUS (Non prima 07:00)

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Yan Bai
6
6
Blake Mott
2
4
Vincitore: Bai
Jie Cui CHN vs Luca Nardi ITA

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Jie Cui
4
6
6
Luca Nardi [2]
6
3
7
Vincitore: Nardi
Court 5 – ore 04:00
Kris Van Wyk RSA vs Thomas Fancutt AUS

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Kris Van Wyk [2]
6
6
Thomas Fancutt [10]
3
2
Vincitore: Van Wyk
Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul THA vs Charles Chen CHN

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Charles Chen
6
3
Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul [7]
7
6
Vincitore: Trongcharoenchaikul
Paul Jubb GBR vs Linang Xiao CHN (Non prima 07:00)

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Paul Jubb [8]
6
6
Linang Xiao
3
4
Vincitore: Jubb
Vadym Ursu UKR vs Marc Polmans AUS

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Vadym Ursu
5
1
Marc Polmans
7
6
Vincitore: Polmans
Court 6 – ore 04:00
Markos Kalovelonis GRE vs Mikalai Haliak BLR

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Mikalai Haliak [3]
0
2
4
Markos Kalovelonis
0
6
5
Vincitore: Kalovelonis
Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong MAS vs Zhenxiong Dong CHN (Non prima 05:30)

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Zhenxiong Dong
6
2
5
Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong [8]
4
6
7
Vincitore: Leong
Rio Noguchi JPN vs Terence Atmane FRA (Non prima 07:00)

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Rio Noguchi
3
4
Terence Atmane [4]
6
6
Vincitore: Atmane
CHALLENGER Las Vegas (🇺🇸 USA) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento

Stadium Court – ore 20:00
Patrick Maloney USA vs Adam Neff USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alex Rybakov USA vs Spencer Johnson USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Bernard Tomic AUS vs Micah Braswell USA (Non prima 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Johannus Monday GBR vs Denis Kudla USA (Non prima 02:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Cannon Kingsley USA vs JJ Tracy USA (Non prima 04:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 20:00
Tyler Zink USA vs Trey Hilderbrand USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Omni Kumar USA vs Murphy Cassone USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

James Trotter JPN vs Ernesto Escobedo MEX (Non prima 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – ore 20:00
Dane Sweeny AUS vs Collin Altamirano USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Rei Sakamoto JPN vs Quinn Vandecasteele USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Bruno Kuzuhara USA vs Eliot Spizzirri USA (Non prima 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Rennes (🇫🇷 Francia) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento (al coperto)

Court Le Liberte – ore 11:00
Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO vs Alexandre Reco FRA
ATP Rennes
Nikoloz Basilashvili [1]
0
6
4
3
Alexandre Reco
0
1
6
2
Lucas Poullain FRA vs Kenny De Schepper FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Steven Diez CAN vs Ben Jones GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Robin Bertrand FRA vs Constant Lestienne FRA (Non prima 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Adrian Mannarino FRA vs Mathias Bourgue FRA (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Harold Mayot FRA vs Maxime Janvier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court Saint Gregoire 1 – ore 11:00
Arthur Bouquier FRA vs Kai Wehnelt GER

ATP Rennes
Arthur Bouquier [4]
6
6
Kai Wehnelt [8]
3
4
Vincitore: Bouquier
Eliakim Coulibaly CIV vs Louis Dussin FRA

ATP Rennes
Eliakim Coulibaly [3]
15
0
Louis Dussin
15
0
Max Wiskandt GER vs David Pichler AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Masur GER vs Jules Marie FRA (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

