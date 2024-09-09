Challenger Szczecin, Guangzhou, Rennes, Las Vegas e Dobrich 2: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

Federico Arnaboldi nella foto
CHALLENGER Szczecin (🇵🇱 Polonia) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta
COURT BOHDAN TOMASZEWSKI – ore 10:00
Andrew Paulson
vs Alessandro Giannessi
ATP Szczecin
Andrew Paulson [6]
0
0
Alessandro Giannessi [11]
0
0
Jacopo Berrettini vs Maxime Chazal (Non prima 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pedro Cachin vs Gerard Campana Lee (Non prima 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Thiago Seyboth Wild vs Gabriel Debru (Non prima 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Olaf Pieczkowski vs Federico Coria (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – ore 10:00
Martin Krumich vs Lucas Gerch
ATP Szczecin
Martin Krumich [2]
0
1
Lucas Gerch [10]•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Gerch
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Hynek Barton vs Tim Handel (Non prima 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Federico Arnaboldi vs Javier Barranco Cosano (Non prima 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 2 – ore 10:00
Ryan Seggerman
vs Max Hans Rehberg
ATP Szczecin
Ryan Seggerman [4]
0
0
Max Hans Rehberg [8]
0
0
Sebastian Fanselow vs Alexey Vatutin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Dobrich 2 (🇧🇬 Bulgaria) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta
Center Court – ore 09:00
Filippo Romano
vs Georgi Georgiev
ATP Dobrich 2
Filippo Romano
6
7
Georgi Georgiev
2
5
Vincitore: Romano
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Romano
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
G. Georgiev
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
F. Romano
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
ace
2-3 → 3-3
G. Georgiev
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
F. Romano
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
G. Georgiev
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
F. Romano
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
G. Georgiev
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Romano
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-2 → 6-2
G. Georgiev
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
3-1 → 4-1
F. Romano
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Frederico Ferreira Silva vs Dan Martin
ATP Dobrich 2
Frederico Ferreira Silva [4]
6
6
Dan Martin
2
2
Vincitore: Ferreira Silva
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Martin
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
F. Ferreira Silva
5-1 → 5-2
F. Ferreira Silva
3-1 → 4-1
D. Martin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
F. Ferreira Silva
1-1 → 2-1
D. Martin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
F. Ferreira Silva
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Ferreira Silva
4-2 → 5-2
D. Martin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
F. Ferreira Silva
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
D. Martin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
F. Ferreira Silva
0-2 → 1-2
D. Martin
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
F. Ferreira Silva
0-0 → 0-1
Francesco Maestrelli vs Jelle Sels
ATP Dobrich 2
Francesco Maestrelli [5]
0
0
Jelle Sels
0
0
Alexander Donski vs Clement Tabur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 09:00
Robert Strombachs vs Luca Wiedenmann
ATP Dobrich 2
Robert Strombachs [2]
6
6
Luca Wiedenmann [11]
3
4
Vincitore: Strombachs
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Strombachs
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
R. Strombachs
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
L. Wiedenmann
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
R. Strombachs
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
R. Strombachs
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
L. Wiedenmann
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Strombachs
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
L. Wiedenmann
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
R. Strombachs
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 5-2
L. Wiedenmann
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
L. Wiedenmann
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
R. Strombachs
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Christoph Negritu vs Dominik Kellovsky
ATP Dobrich 2
Christoph Negritu [6]
40
6
2
Dominik Kellovsky [10]•
30
7
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Kellovsky
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
D. Kellovsky
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
C. Negritu
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
D. Kellovsky
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
ace
1*-6
2*-6
3-6*
4-6*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
6-6 → 6-7
D. Kellovsky
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
6-5 → 6-6
C. Negritu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-5 → 6-5
C. Negritu
0-15
0-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
D. Kellovsky
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
D. Kellovsky
0-15
0-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
2-1 → 2-2
Genaro Alberto Olivieri vs Jonas Forejtek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 09:00
Max Alcala Gurri vs Adrian Oetzbach
ATP Dobrich 2
Max Alcala Gurri [3]
6
6
Adrian Oetzbach [8]
3
4
Vincitore: Alcala Gurri
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Alcala Gurri
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
M. Alcala Gurri
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
A. Oetzbach
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Alcala Gurri
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
A. Oetzbach
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Alcala Gurri
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
A. Oetzbach
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
M. Alcala Gurri
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
A. Oetzbach
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
M. Alcala Gurri
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
A. Oetzbach
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
A. Oetzbach
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Alcala Gurri
0-15
15-15
15-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Kimmer Coppejans vs Stijn Slump
ATP Dobrich 2
Kimmer Coppejans•
0
6
4
Stijn Slump [7]
0
4
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
S. Slump
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
K. Coppejans
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
S. Slump
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
S. Slump
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
K. Coppejans
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 5-3
S. Slump
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
CHALLENGER Guangzhou 2 (🇨🇳 Cina) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento
Court 1 – ore 04:00
Evgeny Donskoy
vs Pengyu Lu
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Evgeny Donskoy [1]
6
6
Pengyu Lu
0
1
Vincitore: Donskoy
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Lu
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
E. Donskoy
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Lu
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
df
4-0 → 5-0
P. Lu
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
2-0 → 3-0
P. Lu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Rishab Agarwal vs Hanyi Liu
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Hanyi Liu
3
6
Rishab Agarwal [9]
6
7
Vincitore: Agarwal
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
2-5*
3-5*
3*-6
6-6 → 6-7
H. Liu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
H. Liu
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
H. Liu
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
R. Agarwal
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
R. Agarwal
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
R. Agarwal
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Liu
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
3-5 → 3-6
H. Liu
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
R. Agarwal
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
H. Liu
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
R. Agarwal
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
H. Liu
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
ace
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Yan Bai vs Blake Mott (Non prima 07:00)
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Yan Bai
6
6
Blake Mott
2
4
Vincitore: Bai
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Bai
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
Y. Bai
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 4-2
B. Mott
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
B. Mott
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
B. Mott
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Bai
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-2 → 6-2
B. Mott
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
Y. Bai
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
B. Mott
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-1 → 3-2
Y. Bai
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
Jie Cui vs Luca Nardi
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Jie Cui
4
6
6
Luca Nardi [2]
6
3
7
Vincitore: Nardi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
ace
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
J. Cui
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-6 → 6-6
L. Nardi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
J. Cui
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
J. Cui
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 4-4
L. Nardi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
L. Nardi
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
J. Cui
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
L. Nardi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Nardi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-3 → 5-3
J. Cui
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
J. Cui
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
L. Nardi
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
J. Cui
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Nardi
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
J. Cui
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-3 → 3-4
L. Nardi
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
J. Cui
15-0
15-15
15-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Cui
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
L. Nardi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
J. Cui
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Court 5 – ore 04:00
Kris Van Wyk vs Thomas Fancutt
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Kris Van Wyk [2]
6
6
Thomas Fancutt [10]
3
2
Vincitore: Van Wyk
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Fancutt
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
K. Van Wyk
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 4-2
K. Van Wyk
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
df
1-0 → 1-1
T. Fancutt
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Fancutt
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
K. Van Wyk
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
T. Fancutt
15-0
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
T. Fancutt
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
K. Van Wyk
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
T. Fancutt
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
K. Van Wyk
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul vs Charles Chen
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Charles Chen
6
3
Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul [7]
7
6
Vincitore: Trongcharoenchaikul
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
3-5 → 3-6
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
2-4 → 2-5
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
C. Chen
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
2-0 → 2-1
C. Chen
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
ace
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
6-5 → 6-6
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
5-4 → 5-5
C. Chen
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-4 → 5-4
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
4-3 → 4-4
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
3-2 → 3-3
C. Chen
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
C. Chen
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
1-0 → 1-1
C. Chen
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Paul Jubb vs Linang Xiao (Non prima 07:00)
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Paul Jubb [8]
6
6
Linang Xiao
3
4
Vincitore: Jubb
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Jubb
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
L. Xiao
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 4-3
P. Jubb
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
L. Xiao
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
P. Jubb
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
P. Jubb
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Jubb
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
L. Xiao
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
L. Xiao
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
P. Jubb
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Vadym Ursu vs Marc Polmans
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Vadym Ursu
5
1
Marc Polmans
7
6
Vincitore: Polmans
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Polmans
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
V. Ursu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
ace
40-A
df
1-2 → 1-3
M. Polmans
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
V. Ursu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Ursu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
M. Polmans
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
V. Ursu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-4 → 2-4
V. Ursu
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-3 → 1-3
M. Polmans
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
V. Ursu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
M. Polmans
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Court 6 – ore 04:00
Markos Kalovelonis vs Mikalai Haliak
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Mikalai Haliak [3]•
0
2
4
Markos Kalovelonis
0
6
5
Vincitore: Kalovelonis
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Haliak
15-0
30-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
2-3 → 3-3
M. Haliak
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
M. Kalovelonis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Haliak
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
M. Haliak
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
M. Kalovelonis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
ace
1-3 → 1-4
M. Haliak
40-A
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-2 → 1-3
M. Kalovelonis
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
df
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong vs Zhenxiong Dong (Non prima 05:30)
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Zhenxiong Dong
6
2
5
Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong [8]
4
6
7
Vincitore: Leong
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Z. Dong
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
Z. Dong
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 5-4
M. Wei Kang Leong
4-2 → 4-3
Z. Dong
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
M. Wei Kang Leong
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
Z. Dong
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-4 → 2-5
Z. Dong
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-3 → 1-4
Z. Dong
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
Z. Dong
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Wei Kang Leong
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
Z. Dong
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
M. Wei Kang Leong
4-2 → 4-3
Z. Dong
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 4-2
M. Wei Kang Leong
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
Z. Dong
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 3-1
M. Wei Kang Leong
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-0 → 0-1
Rio Noguchi vs Terence Atmane (Non prima 07:00)
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Rio Noguchi
3
4
Terence Atmane [4]
6
6
Vincitore: Atmane
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Atmane
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
R. Noguchi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
R. Noguchi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
R. Noguchi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Atmane
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-5 → 3-6
R. Noguchi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
R. Noguchi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
T. Atmane
15-0
ace
30-0
40-15
ace
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
R. Noguchi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
CHALLENGER Las Vegas (🇺🇸 USA) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento
Stadium Court – ore 20:00
Patrick Maloney
vs Adam Neff
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alex Rybakov vs Spencer Johnson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Bernard Tomic vs Micah Braswell (Non prima 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Johannus Monday vs Denis Kudla (Non prima 02:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cannon Kingsley vs JJ Tracy (Non prima 04:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 20:00
Tyler Zink vs Trey Hilderbrand
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Omni Kumar vs Murphy Cassone
Il match deve ancora iniziare
James Trotter vs Ernesto Escobedo (Non prima 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 20:00
Dane Sweeny vs Collin Altamirano
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Rei Sakamoto vs Quinn Vandecasteele
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Bruno Kuzuhara vs Eliot Spizzirri (Non prima 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Rennes (🇫🇷 Francia) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento (al coperto)
Court Le Liberte – ore 11:00
Nikoloz Basilashvili
vs Alexandre Reco
ATP Rennes
Nikoloz Basilashvili [1]•
0
6
4
3
Alexandre Reco
0
1
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Reco
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Basilashvili
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
N. Basilashvili
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
A. Reco
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
N. Basilashvili
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Reco
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
N. Basilashvili
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
N. Basilashvili
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Lucas Poullain vs Kenny De Schepper
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Steven Diez vs Ben Jones
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Robin Bertrand vs Constant Lestienne (Non prima 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Adrian Mannarino vs Mathias Bourgue (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Harold Mayot vs Maxime Janvier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court Saint Gregoire 1 – ore 11:00
Arthur Bouquier vs Kai Wehnelt
ATP Rennes
Arthur Bouquier [4]
6
6
Kai Wehnelt [8]
3
4
Vincitore: Bouquier
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bouquier
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
K. Wehnelt
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
A. Bouquier
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
K. Wehnelt
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
A. Bouquier
0-15
30-15
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
K. Wehnelt
0-15
0-30
15-40
ace
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Bouquier
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bouquier
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-3 → 6-3
K. Wehnelt
0-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
ace
3-2 → 4-2
Eliakim Coulibaly vs Louis Dussin
ATP Rennes
Eliakim Coulibaly [3]
15
0
Louis Dussin•
15
0
Max Wiskandt vs David Pichler
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Daniel Masur vs Jules Marie (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
