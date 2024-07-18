ATP 500 Amburgo, ATP 250 Bastad, Newport e Gstaad, WTA 250 Palermo e Budapest: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4 (LIVE)

Flavio Cobolli ITA, 2002.05.06 - Foto Patrick Boren
ATP 250 Bastad (🇸🇪 Svezia) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Sumit Nagal
vs [4] Mariano Navone
ATP Bastad
Sumit Nagal•
40
4
1
Mariano Navone [4]
15
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Navone
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
S. Nagal
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Navone
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
M. Navone
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 3-5
S. Nagal
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
M. Navone
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
S. Nagal
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
M. Navone
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
S. Nagal
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
M. Navone
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
S. Nagal
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [3] Tallon Griekspoor vs [Q] Timofey Skatov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [5] Cameron Norrie vs [WC] Rafael Nadal (non prima ore: 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Henrique Rocha vs [7] Nuno Borges
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Gonzalo Escobar
/ Aleksandr Nedovyesov
vs Federico Coria
/ Taro Daniel
ATP Bastad
Gonzalo Escobar / Aleksandr Nedovyesov [1]•
0
4
5
Federico Coria / Taro Daniel
0
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Coria / Daniel
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
G. Escobar / Nedovyesov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
F. Coria / Daniel
4-1 → 4-2
G. Escobar / Nedovyesov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-1 → 4-1
F. Coria / Daniel
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
G. Escobar / Nedovyesov
1-1 → 2-1
F. Coria / Daniel
1-0 → 1-1
G. Escobar / Nedovyesov
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Coria / Daniel
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-5 → 4-6
G. Escobar / Nedovyesov
3-5 → 4-5
F. Coria / Daniel
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
G. Escobar / Nedovyesov
2-4 → 3-4
F. Coria / Daniel
2-3 → 2-4
G. Escobar / Nedovyesov
2-2 → 2-3
F. Coria / Daniel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
G. Escobar / Nedovyesov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
F. Coria / Daniel
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
G. Escobar / Nedovyesov
0-0 → 1-0
2. Pavel Kotov / Piotr Matuszewski vs [3] Orlando Luz / Rafael Matos (non prima ore: 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP 250 Newport (🇺🇸 USA) – 2° Turno – Quarti di Finale, erba
CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Robert Cash
/ James Tracy
vs [5] Evan King
/ Reese Stalder
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Benoit Paire vs [2] Marcos Giron (non prima ore: 19:00)
ATP Newport
Benoit Paire
0
6
1
Marcos Giron [2]•
0
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Giron
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
M. Giron
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
M. Giron
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
B. Paire
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Giron
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
B. Paire
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Giron
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
3. [3] Alex Michelsen vs Aleksandar Kovacevic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Reilly Opelka vs Mackenzie McDonald
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Anirudh Chandrasekar / Arjun Kadhe vs Christian Harrison / Vasil Kirkov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Luke Saville / Aleksandar Vukic vs [2] Julian Cash / Robert Galloway
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP 500 Amburgo (🇩🇪 Germania) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
Center Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. [5] Arthur Fils
vs Laslo Djere
ATP Hamburg
Arthur Fils [5]•
0
0
Laslo Djere
15
0
2. Flavio Cobolli vs [8] Zhizhen Zhang
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Q] Marco Trungelliti vs [2] Holger Rune
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Alexander Zverev vs Hugo Gaston (non prima ore: 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. [5] Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen vs [WC] Dominik Koepfer / Andreas Mies
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan / Vijay Sundar Prashanth vs [2] Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [6] N.Sriram Balaji / Rohan Bopanna vs Jakob Schnaitter / Mark Wallner (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] Fabien Reboul / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs [7] Lloyd Glasspool / Jean-Julien Rojer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP 250 Gstaad (🇨🇭 Svizzera) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
Roy Emerson Arena – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Lukas Klein
vs [Q] Quentin Halys
ATP Gstaad
Lukas Klein•
40
3
7
0
Quentin Halys
30
6
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Klein
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
Q. Halys
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
df
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
8*-7
6-6 → 7-6
Q. Halys
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
Q. Halys
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
Q. Halys
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
L. Klein
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Q. Halys
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
L. Klein
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Q. Halys
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
L. Klein
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Q. Halys
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
Q. Halys
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-4 → 2-5
L. Klein
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Q. Halys
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Q] Gustavo Heide vs [2] Ugo Humbert
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Daniel Elahi Galan vs [6] Matteo Berrettini (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Yannick Hanfmann (non prima ore: 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [7] Matwe Middelkoop / Denys Molchanov vs [3] Yuki Bhambri / Albano Olivetti
ATP Gstaad
Matwe Middelkoop / Denys Molchanov [7]
3
4
Yuki Bhambri / Albano Olivetti [3]
6
6
Vincitore: Bhambri / Olivetti
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Bhambri / Olivetti
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
M. Middelkoop / Molchanov
3-5 → 4-5
Y. Bhambri / Olivetti
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
M. Middelkoop / Molchanov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
Y. Bhambri / Olivetti
2-3 → 2-4
M. Middelkoop / Molchanov
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Bhambri / Olivetti
2-1 → 2-2
M. Middelkoop / Molchanov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Bhambri / Olivetti
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
M. Middelkoop / Molchanov
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Bhambri / Olivetti
3-5 → 3-6
M. Middelkoop / Molchanov
2-5 → 3-5
Y. Bhambri / Olivetti
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
M. Middelkoop / Molchanov
1-4 → 2-4
Y. Bhambri / Olivetti
1-3 → 1-4
M. Middelkoop / Molchanov
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
Y. Bhambri / Olivetti
1-1 → 1-2
M. Middelkoop / Molchanov
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Bhambri / Olivetti
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Petros Tsitsipas / Stefanos Tsitsipas vs [8] Andre Begemann / Victor Cornea (non prima ore: 12:00)
ATP Gstaad
Petros Tsitsipas / Stefanos Tsitsipas
0
0
Andre Begemann / Victor Cornea [8]
0
0
3. [5] Sander Arends / Robin Haase vs [2] Santiago Gonzalez / Skander Mansouri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Jamie Murray / Adam Pavlasek vs Ugo Humbert / Fabrice Martin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
WTA 250 Palermo (🇮🇹 Italia) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
Center Court – ore 17:30
Erika Andreeva
vs Ann Li
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lucia Bronzetti vs (7) Jaqueline Cristian Non prima 20:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(1) Qinwen Zheng vs Petra Martic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – ore 17:30
(3) Camilla Rosatello / (3) Kimberley Zimmermann vs Latisha Chan / Shuai Zhang Inizio 16:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Chloe Paquet vs Maria Lourdes Carle
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(1) Alexandra Panova / (1) Yana Sizikova vs Anastasia Abbagnato / Giorgia Pedone
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 17:30
Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers / Aurora Zantedeschi vs (4) Angelica Moratelli / (4) Sabrina Santamaria
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quinn Gleason / Conny Perrin vs (2) Tereza Mihalikova / (2) Olivia Nicholls
Il match deve ancora iniziare
WTA 250 Budapest (🇭🇺 Ungheria) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
Center Court – ore 10:00
Bernarda Pera
vs Eva Lys
WTA Budapest
Bernarda Pera•
0
6
1
Eva Lys
0
7
4
Vincitore: Lys
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Bernarda Pera
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
Eva Lys
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Eva Lys
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2*-0
2*-1
2-2*
3-2*
4*-2
5*-2
6-2*
6-3*
6*-4
6*-5
6-6*
6-7*
6-6 → 6-7
Bernarda Pera
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
Eva Lys
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
Bernarda Pera
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
Eva Lys
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
Bernarda Pera
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Eva Lys
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
Bernarda Pera
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Eva Lys
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Eva Lys
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
(3) Xiyu Wang vs Rebecca Sramkova Non prima 11:00
WTA Budapest
Xiyu Wang [3]
0
0
Rebecca Sramkova•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Rebecca Sramkova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
(1) Diana Shnaider vs Ekaterina Makarova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Anna Bondar vs Ella Seidel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Isabelle Haverlag / Christina Rosca vs (2) Anna Danilina / (2) Irina Khromacheva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
