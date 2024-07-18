Circuito ATP-WTA ATP, Copertina, WTA

ATP 500 Amburgo, ATP 250 Bastad, Newport e Gstaad, WTA 250 Palermo e Budapest: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4 (LIVE)

Flavio Cobolli ITA, 2002.05.06 - Foto Patrick Boren
ATP 250 Bastad (🇸🇪 Svezia) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Sumit Nagal IND vs [4] Mariano Navone ARG
ATP Bastad
Sumit Nagal
40
4
1
Mariano Navone [4]
15
6
1
2. [3] Tallon Griekspoor NED vs [Q] Timofey Skatov KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [5] Cameron Norrie GBR vs [WC] Rafael Nadal ESP (non prima ore: 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Henrique Rocha POR vs [7] Nuno Borges POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Gonzalo Escobar ECU / Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ vs Federico Coria ARG / Taro Daniel JPN
ATP Bastad
Gonzalo Escobar / Aleksandr Nedovyesov [1]
0
4
5
Federico Coria / Taro Daniel
0
6
3
2. Pavel Kotov / Piotr Matuszewski POL vs [3] Orlando Luz BRA / Rafael Matos BRA (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare







ATP 250 Newport (🇺🇸 USA) – 2° Turno – Quarti di Finale, erba

CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Robert Cash USA / James Tracy USA vs [5] Evan King USA / Reese Stalder USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Benoit Paire FRA vs [2] Marcos Giron USA (non prima ore: 19:00)

ATP Newport
Benoit Paire
0
6
1
Marcos Giron [2]
0
4
0
3. [3] Alex Michelsen USA vs Aleksandar Kovacevic USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Reilly Opelka USA vs Mackenzie McDonald USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Anirudh Chandrasekar IND / Arjun Kadhe IND vs Christian Harrison USA / Vasil Kirkov USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Luke Saville AUS / Aleksandar Vukic AUS vs [2] Julian Cash GBR / Robert Galloway USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare







ATP 500 Amburgo (🇩🇪 Germania) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Center Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. [5] Arthur Fils FRA vs Laslo Djere SRB
ATP Hamburg
Arthur Fils [5]
0
0
Laslo Djere
15
0
2. Flavio Cobolli ITA vs [8] Zhizhen Zhang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Q] Marco Trungelliti ARG vs [2] Holger Rune DEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Alexander Zverev GER vs Hugo Gaston FRA (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



M1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. [5] Sander Gille BEL / Joran Vliegen BEL vs [WC] Dominik Koepfer GER / Andreas Mies GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND / Vijay Sundar Prashanth IND vs [2] Kevin Krawietz GER / Tim Puetz GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [6] N.Sriram Balaji IND / Rohan Bopanna IND vs Jakob Schnaitter GER / Mark Wallner GER (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Fabien Reboul FRA / Edouard Roger-Vasselin FRA vs [7] Lloyd Glasspool GBR / Jean-Julien Rojer NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare






ATP 250 Gstaad (🇨🇭 Svizzera) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Roy Emerson Arena – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Lukas Klein SVK vs [Q] Quentin Halys FRA
ATP Gstaad
Lukas Klein
40
3
7
0
Quentin Halys
30
6
6
1
2. [Q] Gustavo Heide BRA vs [2] Ugo Humbert FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Daniel Elahi Galan COL vs [6] Matteo Berrettini ITA (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN vs Yannick Hanfmann GER (non prima ore: 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [7] Matwe Middelkoop NED / Denys Molchanov UKR vs [3] Yuki Bhambri IND / Albano Olivetti FRA

ATP Gstaad
Matwe Middelkoop / Denys Molchanov [7]
3
4
Yuki Bhambri / Albano Olivetti [3]
6
6
Vincitore: Bhambri / Olivetti
2. Petros Tsitsipas GRE / Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE vs [8] Andre Begemann GER / Victor Cornea ROU (non prima ore: 12:00)

ATP Gstaad
Petros Tsitsipas / Stefanos Tsitsipas
0
0
Andre Begemann / Victor Cornea [8]
0
0
3. [5] Sander Arends NED / Robin Haase NED vs [2] Santiago Gonzalez MEX / Skander Mansouri TUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Jamie Murray GBR / Adam Pavlasek CZE vs Ugo Humbert FRA / Fabrice Martin FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare






WTA 250 Palermo (🇮🇹 Italia) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Center Court – ore 17:30
Erika Andreeva RUS vs Ann Li USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lucia Bronzetti ITA vs (7) Jaqueline Cristian ROU Non prima 20:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(1) Qinwen Zheng CHN vs Petra Martic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 6 – ore 17:30
(3) Camilla Rosatello ITA / (3) Kimberley Zimmermann BEL vs Latisha Chan TPE / Shuai Zhang CHN Inizio 16:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Chloe Paquet FRA vs Maria Lourdes Carle ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(1) Alexandra Panova RUS / (1) Yana Sizikova RUS vs Anastasia Abbagnato ITA / Giorgia Pedone ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – ore 17:30
Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers ESP / Aurora Zantedeschi ITA vs (4) Angelica Moratelli ITA / (4) Sabrina Santamaria USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Quinn Gleason USA / Conny Perrin SUI vs (2) Tereza Mihalikova SVK / (2) Olivia Nicholls GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare







WTA 250 Budapest (🇭🇺 Ungheria) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Center Court – ore 10:00
Bernarda Pera USA vs Eva Lys GER
WTA Budapest
Bernarda Pera
0
6
1
Eva Lys
0
7
4
Vincitore: Lys
(3) Xiyu Wang CHN vs Rebecca Sramkova SVK Non prima 11:00

WTA Budapest
Xiyu Wang [3]
0
0
Rebecca Sramkova
0
1
(1) Diana Shnaider RUS vs Ekaterina Makarova RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Anna Bondar HUN vs Ella Seidel GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Isabelle Haverlag NED / Christina Rosca USA vs (2) Anna Danilina KAZ / (2) Irina Khromacheva RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

