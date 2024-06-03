Roland Garros 2024 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Roland Garros: Il programma di Martedì 04 giugno 2024. In campo Jannik Sinner

03/06/2024 16:44 1 commento
Jannik Sinner - Foto Patrick Boren
Court Philippe-Chatrier – Ore: 11:00
Coco Gauff USA vs Ons Jabeur TUN
Iga Swiatek POL vs Marketa Vondrousova CZE non prima 12:30
Grigor Dimitrov BUL vs Jannik Sinner ITA
Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE vs Carlos Alcaraz ESP (non prima 20:15)

1 commento

CannoniereKarlovic 03-06-2024 16:48

Bene giocare prima di Alcaraz per avere (in caso di vittoria ovviamente) qualche ora in più di riposo.

