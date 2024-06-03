Roland Garros GS | Clay | e58961000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Roland Garros: Il programma di Martedì 04 giugno 2024. In campo Jannik Sinner
03/06/2024 16:44 1 commento
Court Philippe-Chatrier – Ore: 11:00
Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur
Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova non prima 12:30
Grigor Dimitrov vs Jannik Sinner
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Carlos Alcaraz (non prima 20:15)
TAG: Roland Garros, Roland Garros 2024
1 commento
Bene giocare prima di Alcaraz per avere (in caso di vittoria ovviamente) qualche ora in più di riposo.