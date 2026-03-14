Combined Indian Wells ATP, Copertina, WTA

Masters e WTA 1000 Indian Wells: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 11. Oggi è anche il giorno delle semifinali maschili. Live Sinner vs Zverev (LIVE)

14/03/2026 14:33 Nessun commento
Jannik Sinner nella foto - Foto Getty Images
Jannik Sinner nella foto - Foto Getty Images

USA Masters e WTA 1000 Indian Wells – Semifinali – hard

Stadium 1 – ore 19:00
Katerina Siniakova CZE / Taylor Townsend USA vs Anna Danilina KAZ / Aleksandra Krunic SRB
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Alexander Zverev GER vs Jannik Sinner ITA (Non prima 21:30)

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Carlos Alcaraz ESP vs Daniil Medvedev RUS (Non prima 23:00)

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Guido Andreozzi ARG / Manuel Guinard FRA vs Arthur Rinderknech FRA / Valentin Vacherot MON (Non prima 02:00)

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Stadium 3 – ore 20:30
Gabriela Dabrowski CAN / Lloyd Glasspool GBR vs Belinda Bencic SUI / Flavio Cobolli ITA

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