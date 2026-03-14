Indian Wells 1000 | Hard | $9415725 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Masters e WTA 1000 Indian Wells: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 11. Oggi è anche il giorno delle semifinali maschili. Live Sinner vs Zverev (LIVE)
14/03/2026 14:33 Nessun commento
Masters e WTA 1000 Indian Wells – Semifinali – hard
Stadium 1 – ore 19:00
Katerina Siniakova / Taylor Townsend vs Anna Danilina / Aleksandra Krunic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner (Non prima 21:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev (Non prima 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Guido Andreozzi / Manuel Guinard vs Arthur Rinderknech / Valentin Vacherot (Non prima 02:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Stadium 3 – ore 20:30
Gabriela Dabrowski / Lloyd Glasspool vs Belinda Bencic / Flavio Cobolli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TAG: Masters 1000 Indian Wells, Masters 1000 Indian Wells 2026, WTA 1000 Indian Wells, WTA 1000 Indian Wells 2026
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