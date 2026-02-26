Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger St. Brieuc, Lugano, Pune e Tigre: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno (LIVE)

26/02/2026 09:26 Nessun commento
Gianluca Cadenasso nella foto
CHALLENGER Lugano (Svizzera 🇨🇭) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Centrale – ore 11:30
August Holmgren DEN vs Mika Brunold SUI
ATP Lugano
August Holmgren [8]
0
4
Mika Brunold
0
1
Mostra dettagli

Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI vs Daniil Glinka EST

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Petr Brunclik CZE vs Joel Schwaerzler AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alejandro Moro Canas ESP vs Dominic Stricker SUI (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Johan Nikles SUI / Jeffrey Von Der Schulenburg SUI vs Henry Bernet SUI / Remy Bertola SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Campo 1 – ore 14:00
Jarno Jans NED / Niels Visker NED vs Daniel Cukierman ISR / Trey Hilderbrand USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Benjamin Kittay USA / Ryan Seggerman USA vs Stefan Latinovic SRB / Vitaliy Sachko UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mirza Basic BIH / Nerman Fatic BIH vs Petr Nesterov BUL / Oleksandr Ovcharenko UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Pune (India 🇮🇳) – 2° Turno, cemento

Centre Court – ore 07:30
Yuta Shimizu JPN / Seita Watanabe JPN vs Saketh Myneni IND / Digvijaypratap Singh IND
ATP Pune
Saketh Myneni / Digvijaypratap Singh
4
4
Yuta Shimizu / Seita Watanabe [3]
6
6
Vincitore: Shimizu / Watanabe
Mostra dettagli

Sumit Nagal IND vs Felix Gill GBR (Non prima 10:30)

ATP Pune
Sumit Nagal
0
6
6
2
Felix Gill
30
7
0
3
Mostra dettagli

Edas Butvilas LTU vs Tung-Lin Wu TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Siddhant Banthia IND / Alexander Donski BUL vs Petr Bar Biryukov RUS / Alexander Binda ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 07:30
Masamichi Imamura JPN vs Jay Clarke GBR

ATP Pune
Masamichi Imamura
6
6
Jay Clarke [2]
2
4
Vincitore: Imamura
Mostra dettagli

JiSung Nam KOR / Patrik Niklas-Salminen FIN vs Ryuki Matsuda JPN / Ilia Simakin RUS

ATP Pune
JiSung Nam / Patrik Niklas-Salminen [4]
6
6
Ryuki Matsuda / Ilia Simakin
3
3
Vincitore: Nam / Niklas-Salminen
Mostra dettagli

Jay Clarke GBR / Michael Geerts BEL vs Pruchya Isaro THA / Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha IND

ATP Pune
Jay Clarke / Michael Geerts
0
0
Pruchya Isaro / Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha [2]
0
1
Vincitore: Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
Mostra dettagli






CHALLENGER Saint Brieuc (Francia 🇫🇷) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Court Steredenn – ore 11:00
Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA vs Arthur Reymond FRA / Luca Sanchez FRA
ATP St. Brieuc
Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow
30
3
2
Arthur Reymond / Luca Sanchez [3]
0
6
2
Mostra dettagli

Matteo Martineau FRA vs Jurij Rodionov AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ugo Blanchet FRA vs Buvaysar Gadamauri BEL (Non prima 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mark Lajal EST vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lucas Poullain FRA vs Titouan Droguet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court Mairie de Saint-Brieuc – ore 12:00
Mats Hermans NED / Thijmen Loof NED vs Joshua Paris GBR / Marcus Willis GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jakub Paul SUI / Matej Vocel CZE vs Andrew Paulson CZE / Michael Vrbensky CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli IND / Theodore Winegar USA vs Szymon Kielan POL / Bogdan Pavel ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Tigre 2 (Argentina 🇦🇷) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Cancha Central – ore 13:00
Joaquin Aguilar Cardozo URU vs Juan Pablo Varillas PER
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Diego Dedura GER vs Juan Manuel La Serna ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Guido Ivan Justo ARG vs Alvaro Guillen Meza ECU (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ignacio Carou URU / Mariano Kestelboim ARG vs Mateo Del Pino ARG / Juan Manuel La Serna ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Cancha 2 – ore 13:00
Miguel Damas ESP / Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP vs Valentin Basel ARG / Franco Ribero ARG
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG vs Stefan Palosi ROU (Non prima 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Igor Marcondes BRA / Eduardo Ribeiro BRA vs Gianluca Cadenasso ITA / Carlos Sanchez Jover ESP (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Joaquin Aguilar Cardozo URU / Santiago De La Fuente ARG vs Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG / Gonzalo Villanueva ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

