Challenger St. Brieuc, Lugano, Pune e Tigre: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno (LIVE)

CHALLENGER Lugano (Svizzera 🇨🇭) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
Centrale – ore 11:30
August Holmgren
vs Mika Brunold
ATP Lugano
August Holmgren [8]
0
4
Mika Brunold•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Holmgren
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
M. Brunold
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
1-0 → 2-0
Marc-Andrea Huesler vs Daniil Glinka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Petr Brunclik vs Joel Schwaerzler
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alejandro Moro Canas vs Dominic Stricker (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Johan Nikles / Jeffrey Von Der Schulenburg vs Henry Bernet / Remy Bertola
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Campo 1 – ore 14:00
Jarno Jans / Niels Visker vs Daniel Cukierman / Trey Hilderbrand
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Benjamin Kittay / Ryan Seggerman vs Stefan Latinovic / Vitaliy Sachko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mirza Basic / Nerman Fatic vs Petr Nesterov / Oleksandr Ovcharenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Pune (India 🇮🇳) – 2° Turno, cemento
Centre Court – ore 07:30
Yuta Shimizu
/ Seita Watanabe
vs Saketh Myneni
/ Digvijaypratap Singh
ATP Pune
Saketh Myneni / Digvijaypratap Singh
4
4
Yuta Shimizu / Seita Watanabe [3]
6
6
Vincitore: Shimizu / Watanabe
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Shimizu / Watanabe
4-5 → 4-6
Y. Shimizu / Watanabe
2-3 → 2-4
S. Myneni / Singh
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Shimizu / Watanabe
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
S. Myneni / Singh
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Shimizu / Watanabe
1-0 → 1-1
S. Myneni / Singh
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Shimizu / Watanabe
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
S. Myneni / Singh
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-5 → 4-5
Y. Shimizu / Watanabe
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
S. Myneni / Singh
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
Y. Shimizu / Watanabe
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
S. Myneni / Singh
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Shimizu / Watanabe
2-1 → 2-2
S. Myneni / Singh
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Shimizu / Watanabe
1-0 → 1-1
S. Myneni / Singh
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Sumit Nagal vs Felix Gill (Non prima 10:30)
ATP Pune
Sumit Nagal•
0
6
6
2
Felix Gill
30
7
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Nagal
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
F. Gill
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Gill
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-0 → 5-0
S. Nagal
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
F. Gill
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
S. Nagal
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
ace
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
F. Gill
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
S. Nagal
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
F. Gill
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
S. Nagal
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
F. Gill
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
S. Nagal
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Edas Butvilas vs Tung-Lin Wu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Siddhant Banthia / Alexander Donski vs Petr Bar Biryukov / Alexander Binda
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 07:30
Masamichi Imamura vs Jay Clarke
ATP Pune
Masamichi Imamura
6
6
Jay Clarke [2]
2
4
Vincitore: Imamura
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Imamura
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
M. Imamura
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Imamura
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
5-1 → 5-2
M. Imamura
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
JiSung Nam / Patrik Niklas-Salminen vs Ryuki Matsuda / Ilia Simakin
ATP Pune
JiSung Nam / Patrik Niklas-Salminen [4]
6
6
Ryuki Matsuda / Ilia Simakin
3
3
Vincitore: Nam / Niklas-Salminen
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Nam / Niklas-Salminen
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
R. Matsuda / Simakin
5-2 → 5-3
J. Nam / Niklas-Salminen
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
df
4-2 → 5-2
R. Matsuda / Simakin
4-1 → 4-2
J. Nam / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
3-1 → 4-1
R. Matsuda / Simakin
2-1 → 3-1
J. Nam / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
R. Matsuda / Simakin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
J. Nam / Niklas-Salminen
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Matsuda / Simakin
15-0
30-0
ace
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
J. Nam / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 5-3
R. Matsuda / Simakin
4-2 → 5-2
J. Nam / Niklas-Salminen
3-2 → 4-2
R. Matsuda / Simakin
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-1 → 3-2
J. Nam / Niklas-Salminen
2-1 → 3-1
R. Matsuda / Simakin
2-0 → 2-1
J. Nam / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
R. Matsuda / Simakin
0-0 → 1-0
Jay Clarke / Michael Geerts vs Pruchya Isaro / Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha
ATP Pune
Jay Clarke / Michael Geerts
0
0
Pruchya Isaro / Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha [2]•
0
1
Vincitore: Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
J. Clarke / Geerts
0-0 → 0-1
CHALLENGER Saint Brieuc (Francia 🇫🇷) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
Court Steredenn – ore 11:00
Nathaniel Lammons
/ Jackson Withrow
vs Arthur Reymond
/ Luca Sanchez
ATP St. Brieuc
Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow•
30
3
2
Arthur Reymond / Luca Sanchez [3]
0
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Reymond / Sanchez
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
N. Lammons / Withrow
1-1 → 2-1
A. Reymond / Sanchez
1-0 → 1-1
N. Lammons / Withrow
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Reymond / Sanchez
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
N. Lammons / Withrow
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
A. Reymond / Sanchez
2-4 → 2-5
N. Lammons / Withrow
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
A. Reymond / Sanchez
2-2 → 2-3
N. Lammons / Withrow
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Reymond / Sanchez
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
N. Lammons / Withrow
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Reymond / Sanchez
0-0 → 0-1
Matteo Martineau vs Jurij Rodionov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ugo Blanchet vs Buvaysar Gadamauri (Non prima 15:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mark Lajal vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lucas Poullain vs Titouan Droguet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court Mairie de Saint-Brieuc – ore 12:00
Mats Hermans / Thijmen Loof vs Joshua Paris / Marcus Willis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jakub Paul / Matej Vocel vs Andrew Paulson / Michael Vrbensky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli / Theodore Winegar vs Szymon Kielan / Bogdan Pavel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Tigre 2 (Argentina 🇦🇷) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
Cancha Central – ore 13:00
Joaquin Aguilar Cardozo
vs Juan Pablo Varillas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Diego Dedura vs Juan Manuel La Serna
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Guido Ivan Justo vs Alvaro Guillen Meza (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ignacio Carou / Mariano Kestelboim vs Mateo Del Pino / Juan Manuel La Serna
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 2 – ore 13:00
Miguel Damas
/ Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo
vs Valentin Basel
/ Franco Ribero
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Genaro Alberto Olivieri vs Stefan Palosi (Non prima 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Igor Marcondes / Eduardo Ribeiro vs Gianluca Cadenasso / Carlos Sanchez Jover (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Joaquin Aguilar Cardozo / Santiago De La Fuente vs Santiago Rodriguez Taverna / Gonzalo Villanueva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
