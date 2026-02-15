Challenger Lille, Metepec, New Delhi e Tigre 1: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

Lorenzo Carboni ITA, 27.02.2006
CHALLENGER New Delhi (India) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento
Centre Court – ore 06:30
Alexandr Binda
vs Udit Kamboj
ATP New Delhi
Udit Kamboj
4
5
Alexandr Binda [7]
6
7
Vincitore: Binda
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
U. Kamboj
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
A. Binda
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 5-6
U. Kamboj
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
U. Kamboj
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
A. Binda
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-4 → 3-4
U. Kamboj
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
A. Binda
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
U. Kamboj
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
U. Kamboj
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
A. Binda
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
U. Kamboj
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
A. Binda
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
U. Kamboj
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
U. Kamboj
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Alexander Donski vs S D Prajwal Dev
ATP New Delhi
Alexander Donski
6
7
S D Prajwal Dev [12]
3
5
Vincitore: Donski
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Donski
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
6-5 → 7-5
S. D Prajwal Dev
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
A. Donski
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
S. D Prajwal Dev
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
S. D Prajwal Dev
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
A. Donski
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 3-3
S. D Prajwal Dev
2-2 → 2-3
S. D Prajwal Dev
1-1 → 1-2
A. Donski
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
S. D Prajwal Dev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Donski
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
S. D Prajwal Dev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
S. D Prajwal Dev
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
S. D Prajwal Dev
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-1 → 3-1
A. Donski
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
S. D Prajwal Dev
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Hyeon Chung vs Nitin Kumar Sinha
ATP New Delhi
Hyeon Chung [3]
6
6
Nitin Kumar Sinha
2
1
Vincitore: Chung
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Chung
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-1 → 6-1
H. Chung
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
N. Kumar Sinha
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Chung
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
H. Chung
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Uisung Park vs Mukund Sasikumar (Non prima 10:30)
ATP New Delhi
Uisung Park
6
6
Mukund Sasikumar [9]
4
2
Vincitore: Park
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Sasikumar
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
M. Sasikumar
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Sasikumar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Sasikumar
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
U. Park
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
M. Sasikumar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
M. Sasikumar
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
U. Park
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Court 1 – ore 06:30
Eric Vanshelboim vs Sidharth Rawat
ATP New Delhi
Sidharth Rawat
7
2
2
Eric Vanshelboim [10]
5
6
6
Vincitore: Vanshelboim
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Vanshelboim
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
S. Rawat
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Vanshelboim
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
S. Rawat
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
S. Rawat
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
S. Rawat
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
ace
5-4 → 5-5
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
S. Rawat
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
Luca Castelnuovo vs Parth Aggarwal
ATP New Delhi
Luca Castelnuovo [6]
6
7
Parth Aggarwal
2
5
Vincitore: Castelnuovo
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Castelnuovo
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
P. Aggarwal
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
P. Aggarwal
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
L. Castelnuovo
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
P. Aggarwal
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
P. Aggarwal
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
L. Castelnuovo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
P. Aggarwal
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Aggarwal
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Lorenzo Carboni vs Manish Sureshkumar
ATP New Delhi
Lorenzo Carboni [5]
6
2
3
Manish Sureshkumar
4
6
6
Vincitore: Sureshkumar
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Carboni
15-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
M. Sureshkumar
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
M. Sureshkumar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-2 → 0-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Sureshkumar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
L. Carboni
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
df
1-2 → 1-3
L. Carboni
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Sureshkumar
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
M. Sureshkumar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
L. Carboni
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
M. Sureshkumar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
L. Carboni
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-0 → 1-1
M. Sureshkumar
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Tsung-Hao Huang (Non prima 10:30)
ATP New Delhi
Ramkumar Ramanathan
6
6
Tsung-Hao Huang [8]
1
3
Vincitore: Ramanathan
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Huang
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
R. Ramanathan
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 3-1
T. Huang
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Ramanathan
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
T. Huang
15-0
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
R. Ramanathan
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Court 2 – ore 06:30
Ioannis Xilas vs Ishaque Eqbal
ATP New Delhi
Ioannis Xilas [2]
6
6
6
Ishaque Eqbal
7
2
3
Vincitore: Xilas
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
I. Eqbal
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
I. Xilas
0-15
0-30
0-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
I. Eqbal
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
0-4*
1*-4
2*-4
2-5*
3-5*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
6-6 → 6-7
I. Eqbal
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
I. Xilas
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
I. Eqbal
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
I. Xilas
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
I. Eqbal
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
I. Xilas
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
I. Eqbal
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Denis Yevseyev vs Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong
ATP New Delhi
Denis Yevseyev [1]
6
6
6
Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong
4
7
4
Vincitore: Yevseyev
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
M. Wei Kang Leong
4-3 → 4-4
M. Wei Kang Leong
3-2 → 3-3
M. Wei Kang Leong
2-1 → 3-1
D. Yevseyev
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Wei Kang Leong
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
D. Yevseyev
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
df
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
6-6 → 6-7
M. Wei Kang Leong
5-5 → 5-6
D. Yevseyev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
M. Wei Kang Leong
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
M. Wei Kang Leong
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
M. Wei Kang Leong
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Yevseyev
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
M. Wei Kang Leong
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 5-4
D. Yevseyev
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
M. Wei Kang Leong
4-2 → 4-3
M. Wei Kang Leong
3-1 → 3-2
D. Yevseyev
0-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Wei Kang Leong
2-0 → 2-1
M. Wei Kang Leong
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
df
df
0-0 → 1-0
Grigoriy Lomakin vs Egor Agafonov
ATP New Delhi
Grigoriy Lomakin
6
2
7
Egor Agafonov [11]
3
6
6
Vincitore: Lomakin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
8-7*
6-6 → 7-6
E. Agafonov
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
2-4 → 3-4
G. Lomakin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-4 → 2-4
G. Lomakin
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
E. Agafonov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Lomakin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
E. Agafonov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
2-4 → 2-5
G. Lomakin
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-4 → 2-4
E. Agafonov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
E. Agafonov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
G. Lomakin
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Lomakin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
E. Agafonov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
G. Lomakin
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
E. Agafonov
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
G. Lomakin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
E. Agafonov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
G. Lomakin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Maks Kasnikowski vs Timofei Derepasko (Non prima 10:30)
ATP New Delhi
Maks Kasnikowski [4]
15
6
0
Timofei Derepasko•
0
2
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Derepasko
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
df
4-2 → 5-2
M. Kasnikowski
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 4-2
T. Derepasko
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
T. Derepasko
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
M. Kasnikowski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
CHALLENGER Tigre (Argentina) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, terra battuta
Cancha Central – ore 15:00
Mateo Del Pino
vs Jose Pereira
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Romeo Arcuschin vs Joaquin Aguilar Cardozo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Maximo Zeitune vs Tomas Farjat
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Juan Estevez vs Benjamin Chelia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 2 – ore 15:00
Valentin Garay vs Conner Huertas del Pino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Renzo Olivo vs Nicolas Zanellato
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Bruno Fernandez vs Santiago De La Fuente
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Joao Eduardo Schiessl vs Ezequiel Monferrer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 3 – ore 15:00
Stefan Palosi vs Bautista Vilicich
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lorenzo Joaquin Rodriguez vs Tomas Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Valerio Aboian vs Tymur Bieldiugin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Thiago Cigarran vs James Watt
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Metepec (Messico) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento
ESTADIO – ore 17:00
Matteo Covato
vs Natan Rodrigues
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cannon Kingsley vs Drew Van Orderlain
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ben Jones vs Juan Pablo Barriga Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alafia Ayeni vs Patricio Betancourt Gonzalez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
GRANDSTAND – ore 17:00
Nicolas Esteban Rico Arias vs Juan Sebastian Osorio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pranav Kumar vs Benjamin Thomas George
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Juan Jose Bianchi vs Axel Nefve
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Joshua Sheehy vs Andres Guerra
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 1 – ore 17:00
Brandon Perez vs Noah Schachter
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Guillaume Dalmasso vs Dillon Beckles
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alex Kobelt vs Kosuke Ogura
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Bautista De La Pena vs Amit Vales
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Lille (Francia) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento (al coperto)
Center Court – ore 10:00
Michael Vrbensky
vs Robin Bertrand
ATP Lille
Michael Vrbensky
6
6
Robin Bertrand [10]
4
3
Vincitore: Vrbensky
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Bertrand
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
M. Vrbensky
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-2 → 5-2
R. Bertrand
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
M. Vrbensky
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
M. Vrbensky
15-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Bertrand
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
M. Vrbensky
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
M. Vrbensky
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
M. Vrbensky
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
R. Bertrand
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
M. Vrbensky
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Cyril Vandermeersch vs Calvin Hemery
ATP Lille
Cyril Vandermeersch
0
2
4
Calvin Hemery [11]•
0
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Vandermeersch
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
C. Vandermeersch
2-4 → 3-4
C. Hemery
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-4 → 2-4
C. Vandermeersch
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
C. Hemery
15-0
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
C. Vandermeersch
1-1 → 1-2
C. Hemery
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
C. Vandermeersch
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Vandermeersch
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
C. Vandermeersch
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
C. Hemery
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 1-3
C. Vandermeersch
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
C. Vandermeersch
0-0 → 1-0
Chris Rodesch vs Sean Cuenin
ATP Lille
Chris Rodesch [1]
0
0
Sean Cuenin
0
0
Vincitore: Cuenin per walkover
Mikhail Kukushkin vs James Trotter
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Nishesh Basavareddy vs Luca Sanchez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kimmer Coppejans vs Maxim Mrva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 10:00
Max Houkes vs Pierre Antoine Faut
ATP Lille
Max Houkes [4]
6
6
Pierre Antoine Faut
3
0
Vincitore: Houkes
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Antoine Faut
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-0 → 6-0
M. Houkes
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Antoine Faut
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
M. Houkes
15-0
30-0
40-15
ace
40-30
df
3-2 → 4-2
P. Antoine Faut
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
P. Antoine Faut
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
Matej Dodig vs Javier Barranco Cosano
ATP Lille
Matej Dodig [3]
0
6
6
Javier Barranco Cosano
0*
3
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Barranco Cosano
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
5-5 → 5-6
M. Dodig
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
J. Barranco Cosano
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
M. Dodig
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
J. Barranco Cosano
3-3 → 3-4
J. Barranco Cosano
2-2 → 2-3
J. Barranco Cosano
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
M. Dodig
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
J. Barranco Cosano
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Dodig
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
J. Barranco Cosano
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
M. Dodig
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
J. Barranco Cosano
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
J. Barranco Cosano
2-1 → 2-2
M. Dodig
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Barranco Cosano
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
M. Dodig
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Florian Broska vs Hynek Barton
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Loann Massard vs Patrick Zahraj
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jakub Paul vs Marat Sharipov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Felix Balshaw vs Henri Squire (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
