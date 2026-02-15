Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Lille, Metepec, New Delhi e Tigre 1: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

Lorenzo Carboni ITA, 27.02.2006
CHALLENGER New Delhi IND (India) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento

Centre Court – ore 06:30
Alexandr Binda ITA vs Udit Kamboj IND
ATP New Delhi
Udit Kamboj
4
5
Alexandr Binda [7]
6
7
Vincitore: Binda
Alexander Donski BUL vs S D Prajwal Dev IND

ATP New Delhi
Alexander Donski
6
7
S D Prajwal Dev [12]
3
5
Vincitore: Donski
Hyeon Chung KOR vs Nitin Kumar Sinha IND

ATP New Delhi
Hyeon Chung [3]
6
6
Nitin Kumar Sinha
2
1
Vincitore: Chung
Uisung Park KOR vs Mukund Sasikumar IND (Non prima 10:30)

ATP New Delhi
Uisung Park
6
6
Mukund Sasikumar [9]
4
2
Vincitore: Park
Court 1 – ore 06:30
Eric Vanshelboim UKR vs Sidharth Rawat IND

ATP New Delhi
Sidharth Rawat
7
2
2
Eric Vanshelboim [10]
5
6
6
Vincitore: Vanshelboim
Luca Castelnuovo SUI vs Parth Aggarwal IND

ATP New Delhi
Luca Castelnuovo [6]
6
7
Parth Aggarwal
2
5
Vincitore: Castelnuovo
Lorenzo Carboni ITA vs Manish Sureshkumar IND

ATP New Delhi
Lorenzo Carboni [5]
6
2
3
Manish Sureshkumar
4
6
6
Vincitore: Sureshkumar
Ramkumar Ramanathan IND vs Tsung-Hao Huang TPE (Non prima 10:30)

ATP New Delhi
Ramkumar Ramanathan
6
6
Tsung-Hao Huang [8]
1
3
Vincitore: Ramanathan
Court 2 – ore 06:30
Ioannis Xilas GRE vs Ishaque Eqbal IND

ATP New Delhi
Ioannis Xilas [2]
6
6
6
Ishaque Eqbal
7
2
3
Vincitore: Xilas
Denis Yevseyev KAZ vs Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong MAS

ATP New Delhi
Denis Yevseyev [1]
6
6
6
Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong
4
7
4
Vincitore: Yevseyev
Grigoriy Lomakin KAZ vs Egor Agafonov RUS

ATP New Delhi
Grigoriy Lomakin
6
2
7
Egor Agafonov [11]
3
6
6
Vincitore: Lomakin
Maks Kasnikowski POL vs Timofei Derepasko RUS (Non prima 10:30)

ATP New Delhi
Maks Kasnikowski [4]
15
6
0
Timofei Derepasko
0
2
0
CHALLENGER Tigre ARG (Argentina) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, terra battuta

Cancha Central – ore 15:00
Mateo Del Pino ARG vs Jose Pereira BRA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Romeo Arcuschin ARG vs Joaquin Aguilar Cardozo URU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Maximo Zeitune ARG vs Tomas Farjat ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Estevez ARG vs Benjamin Chelia ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 2 – ore 15:00
Valentin Garay ARG vs Conner Huertas del Pino PER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Renzo Olivo ARG vs Nicolas Zanellato BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Bruno Fernandez BRA vs Santiago De La Fuente ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Joao Eduardo Schiessl BRA vs Ezequiel Monferrer ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 3 – ore 15:00
Stefan Palosi ROU vs Bautista Vilicich ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lorenzo Joaquin Rodriguez ARG vs Tomas Martinez ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Valerio Aboian ARG vs Tymur Bieldiugin UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Thiago Cigarran ARG vs James Watt NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Metepec MEX (Messico) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento

ESTADIO – ore 17:00
Matteo Covato ITA vs Natan Rodrigues BRA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Cannon Kingsley USA vs Drew Van Orderlain USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ben Jones GBR vs Juan Pablo Barriga Martinez MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alafia Ayeni USA vs Patricio Betancourt Gonzalez MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare



GRANDSTAND – ore 17:00
Nicolas Esteban Rico Arias COL vs Juan Sebastian Osorio COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pranav Kumar USA vs Benjamin Thomas George CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Jose Bianchi VEN vs Axel Nefve USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Joshua Sheehy USA vs Andres Guerra MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CANCHA 1 – ore 17:00
Brandon Perez VEN vs Noah Schachter USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Guillaume Dalmasso FRA vs Dillon Beckles USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alex Kobelt USA vs Kosuke Ogura JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Bautista De La Pena CHI vs Amit Vales ISR

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Lille FRA (Francia) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento (al coperto)

Center Court – ore 10:00
Michael Vrbensky CZE vs Robin Bertrand FRA
ATP Lille
Michael Vrbensky
6
6
Robin Bertrand [10]
4
3
Vincitore: Vrbensky
Cyril Vandermeersch FRA vs Calvin Hemery FRA

ATP Lille
Cyril Vandermeersch
0
2
4
Calvin Hemery [11]
0
6
5
Chris Rodesch LUX vs Sean Cuenin FRA

ATP Lille
Chris Rodesch [1]
0
0
Sean Cuenin
0
0
Vincitore: Cuenin per walkover
Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ vs James Trotter JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nishesh Basavareddy USA vs Luca Sanchez FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs Maxim Mrva CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 10:00
Max Houkes NED vs Pierre Antoine Faut FRA

ATP Lille
Max Houkes [4]
6
6
Pierre Antoine Faut
3
0
Vincitore: Houkes
Matej Dodig CRO vs Javier Barranco Cosano ESP

ATP Lille
Matej Dodig [3]
0
6
6
Javier Barranco Cosano
0*
3
6
Florian Broska GER vs Hynek Barton CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Loann Massard FRA vs Patrick Zahraj GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jakub Paul SUI vs Marat Sharipov RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Felix Balshaw FRA vs Henri Squire GER (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

