United Cup: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 3. Oggi in campo 4 incontri. L’Italia gioca di mattina contro la Svizzera (LIVE – 0-0)
United Cup (Australia 🇦🇺), cemento – 2° Giornata
00:30 🇩🇪 Germania – 🇳🇱 Olanda 0-0
03:00 🇬🇧 Gran Bretagna – 🇯🇵 Giappone 0-0
07:30 🇨🇦 Canada – 🇨🇳 Cina 0-0
10:00 🇮🇹 Italia – 🇨🇭 Svizzera 0-0
Ken Rosewall Arena – ore 00:30
Eva Lys vs Suzan Lamens
Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor
Laura Siegemund / Alexander Zverev vs Demi Schuurs / Tallon Griekspoor
Victoria Mboko vs Lin Zhu (Non prima 07:30)
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Zhizhen Zhang (Non prima 10:00)
Victoria Mboko / Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Lin Zhu / Zhizhen Zhang
RAC Arena – ore 03:00
Billy Harris vs Shintaro Mochizuki
Emma Raducanu vs Naomi Osaka
Olivia Nicholls / Neal Skupski vs Nao Hibino / Yasutaka Uchiyama
Jasmine Paolini vs Belinda Bencic (Non prima 10:00)
Flavio Cobolli vs Stan Wawrinka
Sara Errani / Andrea Vavassori vs Belinda Bencic / Stan Wawrinka
Group A – Perth
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
1 | Argentina 🇦🇷 | 1-1 | 4-2 | 57.14% | 50.00%
2 | United States 🇺🇸 | 1-0 | 2-1 | 71.43% | 61.90%
3 | Spain 🇪🇸 | 0-1 | 0-3 | 14.29% | 39.13%
Group B – Sydney
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
1 | China 🇨🇳 | 1-0 | 2-1 | 50.00% | 46.25%
2 | Belgium 🇧🇪 | 0-1 | 1-2 | 50.00% | 53.75%
3 | Canada 🇨🇦 | – – | – – | – – | – –
Group C – Perth
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
1 | Switzerland 🇨🇭 | 1-0 | 3-0 | 75.00% | 55.84%
2 | France 🇫🇷 | 0-1 | 0-3 | 25.00% | 44.16%
3 | Italy 🇮🇹 | – – | – – | – – | – –
Group D – Sydney
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
1 | Australia 🇦🇺 | 1-0 | 2-1 | 57.14% | 52.63%
2 | Norway 🇳🇴 | 0-1 | 1-2 | 42.86% | 47.37%
3 | Czechia 🇨🇿 | – – | – – | – – | – –
Group E – Perth
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
1 | Greece 🇬🇷 | 1-0 | 3-0 | 100.00% | 66.67%
2 | Japan 🇯🇵 | 0-1 | 0-3 | 0.00% | 33.33%
3 | Great Britain 🇬🇧 | – – | – – | – – | – –
Group F – Sydney
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
0 | Germany 🇩🇪 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Poland 🇵🇱 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Netherlands 🇳🇱 | – – | – – | – – | – –
