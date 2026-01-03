United Cup 2026 ATP, Copertina, WTA

United Cup: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 3. Oggi in campo 4 incontri. L’Italia gioca di mattina contro la Svizzera (LIVE – 0-0)

I risultati dalla United Cup 2026 - foto getty images
United Cup (Australia 🇦🇺), cemento – 2° Giornata
00:30 🇩🇪 Germania – 🇳🇱 Olanda 0-0
03:00 🇬🇧 Gran Bretagna – 🇯🇵 Giappone 0-0
07:30 🇨🇦 Canada – 🇨🇳 Cina 0-0
10:00 🇮🇹 Italia – 🇨🇭 Svizzera 0-0

Ken Rosewall Arena – ore 00:30
Eva Lys GER vs Suzan Lamens NED

ATP United Cup
Eva Lys [6]
40
3
Suzan Lamens [15]
A
2
Mostra dettagli

Alexander Zverev GER vs Tallon Griekspoor NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Laura Siegemund GER / Alexander Zverev GER vs Demi Schuurs NED / Tallon Griekspoor NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Victoria Mboko CAN vs Lin Zhu CHN (Non prima 07:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN vs Zhizhen Zhang CHN (Non prima 10:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Victoria Mboko CAN / Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN vs Lin Zhu CHN / Zhizhen Zhang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



RAC Arena – ore 03:00
Billy Harris GBR vs Shintaro Mochizuki JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Emma Raducanu GBR vs Naomi Osaka JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Olivia Nicholls GBR / Neal Skupski GBR vs Nao Hibino JPN / Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jasmine Paolini ITA vs Belinda Bencic SUI (Non prima 10:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Flavio Cobolli ITA vs Stan Wawrinka SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Sara Errani ITA / Andrea Vavassori ITA vs Belinda Bencic SUI / Stan Wawrinka SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Group A – Perth
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
1 | Argentina 🇦🇷 | 1-1 | 4-2 | 57.14% | 50.00%
2 | United States 🇺🇸 | 1-0 | 2-1 | 71.43% | 61.90%
3 | Spain 🇪🇸 | 0-1 | 0-3 | 14.29% | 39.13%

Group B – Sydney
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
1 | China 🇨🇳 | 1-0 | 2-1 | 50.00% | 46.25%
2 | Belgium 🇧🇪 | 0-1 | 1-2 | 50.00% | 53.75%
3 | Canada 🇨🇦 | – – | – – | – – | – –

Group C – Perth
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
1 | Switzerland 🇨🇭 | 1-0 | 3-0 | 75.00% | 55.84%
2 | France 🇫🇷 | 0-1 | 0-3 | 25.00% | 44.16%
3 | Italy 🇮🇹 | – – | – – | – – | – –

Group D – Sydney
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
1 | Australia 🇦🇺 | 1-0 | 2-1 | 57.14% | 52.63%
2 | Norway 🇳🇴 | 0-1 | 1-2 | 42.86% | 47.37%
3 | Czechia 🇨🇿 | – – | – – | – – | – –

Group E – Perth
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
1 | Greece 🇬🇷 | 1-0 | 3-0 | 100.00% | 66.67%
2 | Japan 🇯🇵 | 0-1 | 0-3 | 0.00% | 33.33%
3 | Great Britain 🇬🇧 | – – | – – | – – | – –

Group F – Sydney
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
0 | Germany 🇩🇪 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Poland 🇵🇱 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Netherlands 🇳🇱 | – – | – – | – – | – –

