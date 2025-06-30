Challenger Modena, Brasov, Troyes e Cary: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

Giovanni Fonio nella foto
🇮🇹
Challenger Modena
Italia
Terra battuta
👨
TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° Turno Md
Center Court – ore 12:00
Raul Brancaccio vs Max Alcala Gurri
ATP Modena
Raul Brancaccio [2]
0
1
0
Max Alcala Gurri•
0
6
2
Vincitore: Alcala Gurri
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Alcala Gurri
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Brancaccio
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
M. Alcala Gurri
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
R. Brancaccio
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
R. Brancaccio
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
M. Alcala Gurri
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
R. Brancaccio
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Stefano Travaglia vs Giovanni Fonio
ATP Modena
Stefano Travaglia [1]
6
2
6
Giovanni Fonio [9]
2
6
4
Vincitore: Travaglia
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Travaglia
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-4 → 6-4
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
5-3 → 5-4
S. Travaglia
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 5-3
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
G. Fonio
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-0 → 2-1
S. Travaglia
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
G. Fonio
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Travaglia
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
2-3 → 2-4
S. Travaglia
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
G. Fonio
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Travaglia
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Travaglia
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
G. Fonio
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
G. Fonio
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Matej Dodig vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo (Non prima 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Patrick Zahraj vs Facundo Diaz Acosta
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Federico Arnaboldi vs Daniel Elahi Galan (Non prima 21:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – ore 12:00
Carlo Alberto Caniato vs Aristotelis Thanos
ATP Modena
Carlo Alberto Caniato
4
6
5
Aristotelis Thanos
6
1
7
Vincitore: Thanos
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
C. Alberto Caniato
5-6 → 5-7
C. Alberto Caniato
4-5 → 5-5
A. Thanos
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
C. Alberto Caniato
3-4 → 4-4
A. Thanos
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
C. Alberto Caniato
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
A. Thanos
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
C. Alberto Caniato
1-2 → 2-2
C. Alberto Caniato
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Alberto Caniato
5-1 → 6-1
A. Thanos
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-0 → 5-1
C. Alberto Caniato
4-0 → 5-0
A. Thanos
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
C. Alberto Caniato
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
C. Alberto Caniato
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Thanos
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-5 → 4-6
C. Alberto Caniato
3-5 → 4-5
C. Alberto Caniato
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
A. Thanos
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
C. Alberto Caniato
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
C. Alberto Caniato
0-2 → 1-2
A. Thanos
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
C. Alberto Caniato
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Jakub Paul vs Stefanos Sakellaridis
ATP Modena
Jakub Paul [4]•
30
4
Stefanos Sakellaridis [12]
40
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Paul
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
S. Sakellaridis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 4-5
J. Paul
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
S. Sakellaridis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
J. Paul
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
S. Sakellaridis
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
J. Paul
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
S. Sakellaridis
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Paul
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
S. Sakellaridis
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Roman Andres Burruchaga vs Daniel Merida (Non prima 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Thiago Agustin Tirante vs Ignacio Buse
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – ore 12:00
Moez Echargui vs Daniel Bagnolini
ATP Modena
Moez Echargui [3]
6
6
Daniel Bagnolini
1
4
Vincitore: Echargui
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Bagnolini
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
M. Echargui
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 4-2
M. Echargui
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
M. Echargui
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
D. Bagnolini
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Bagnolini
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-0 → 5-1
D. Bagnolini
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
M. Echargui
15-0
30-0
ace
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Milos Karol vs Toby Kodat
ATP Modena
Milos Karol [6]
0
4
Toby Kodat [7]
6
6
Vincitore: Kodat
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Kodat
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
M. Karol
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
T. Kodat
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-1 → 4-2
M. Karol
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
4-0 → 4-1
T. Kodat
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-0 → 4-0
M. Karol
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
T. Kodat
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
M. Karol
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Kodat
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-5 → 0-6
M. Karol
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-4 → 0-5
M. Karol
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
T. Kodat
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 0-2
M. Karol
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
🇷🇴
Challenger Brasov
Romania
Terra battuta
👨
TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° Turno Md
Center – ore 09:30
Gabi Adrian Boitan vs Stefan Palosi
ATP Brasov
Gabi Adrian Boitan [4]
4
6
6
Stefan Palosi [12]
6
1
4
Vincitore: Boitan
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Adrian Boitan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
S. Palosi
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 5-4
G. Adrian Boitan
5-2 → 5-3
G. Adrian Boitan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
S. Palosi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
G. Adrian Boitan
2-1 → 3-1
S. Palosi
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-0 → 2-1
G. Adrian Boitan
1-0 → 2-0
S. Palosi
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Adrian Boitan
5-1 → 6-1
S. Palosi
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
ace
5-0 → 5-1
G. Adrian Boitan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 5-0
S. Palosi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
G. Adrian Boitan
2-0 → 3-0
S. Palosi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
G. Adrian Boitan
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Adrian Boitan
3-5 → 4-5
S. Palosi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
G. Adrian Boitan
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
df
3-3 → 3-4
G. Adrian Boitan
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Palosi
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
G. Adrian Boitan
1-1 → 2-1
S. Palosi
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
G. Adrian Boitan
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Radu Albot vs Tommaso Compagnucci
ATP Brasov
Radu Albot [1]
4
6
6
Tommaso Compagnucci [7]
6
3
3
Vincitore: Albot
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
T. Compagnucci
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
T. Compagnucci
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-2 → 5-2
T. Compagnucci
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Compagnucci
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
R. Albot
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
R. Albot
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Compagnucci
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
4-5 → 4-6
R. Albot
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
T. Compagnucci
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
3-4 → 4-4
T. Compagnucci
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
T. Compagnucci
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
ace
0-1 → 0-2
R. Albot
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Marko Topo vs Gabriel Ghetu (Non prima 13:00)
ATP Brasov
Marko Topo
0
6
2
Gabriel Ghetu•
0
3
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Ghetu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Topo
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
M. Topo
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
G. Ghetu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
G. Ghetu
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Topo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Luka Pavlovic vs Luca Preda (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – ore 09:30
Oriol Roca Batalla vs Dan Alexandru Tomescu
ATP Brasov
Oriol Roca Batalla [2]
7
6
Dan Alexandru Tomescu [9]
5
4
Vincitore: Roca Batalla
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Alexandru Tomescu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
D. Alexandru Tomescu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
D. Alexandru Tomescu
2-3 → 2-4
D. Alexandru Tomescu
1-2 → 1-3
O. Roca Batalla
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
D. Alexandru Tomescu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Alexandru Tomescu
6-5 → 7-5
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
D. Alexandru Tomescu
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 5-4
D. Alexandru Tomescu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
D. Alexandru Tomescu
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
O. Roca Batalla
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
D. Alexandru Tomescu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
D. Alexandru Tomescu
1-0 → 1-1
O. Roca Batalla
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Alexander Donski vs Rares Teodor Pieleanu
ATP Brasov
Alexander Donski
4
6
6
Rares Teodor Pieleanu
6
1
1
Vincitore: Donski
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Teodor Pieleanu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
5-1 → 6-1
A. Donski
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
R. Teodor Pieleanu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
A-40
4-0 → 4-1
R. Teodor Pieleanu
2-0 → 3-0
A. Donski
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 2-0
R. Teodor Pieleanu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Teodor Pieleanu
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
R. Teodor Pieleanu
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
2-1 → 3-1
A. Donski
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
R. Teodor Pieleanu
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
A. Donski
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Teodor Pieleanu
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
A. Donski
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
R. Teodor Pieleanu
3-4 → 3-5
A. Donski
15-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
R. Teodor Pieleanu
3-2 → 3-3
A. Donski
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
R. Teodor Pieleanu
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. Donski
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
R. Teodor Pieleanu
1-0 → 1-1
A. Donski
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg vs Santiago Rodriguez Taverna
ATP Brasov
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg
40
6
3
4
Santiago Rodriguez Taverna [5]•
A
3
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Rodriguez Taverna
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
3-1 → 4-1
S. Rodriguez Taverna
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Rodriguez Taverna
1-0 → 1-1
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Rodriguez Taverna
3-5 → 3-6
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-4 → 3-5
S. Rodriguez Taverna
3-3 → 3-4
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
S. Rodriguez Taverna
2-2 → 2-3
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
S. Rodriguez Taverna
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 1-2
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-1 → 1-1
S. Rodriguez Taverna
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
5-3 → 6-3
S. Rodriguez Taverna
5-2 → 5-3
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
4-2 → 5-2
S. Rodriguez Taverna
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
df
3-1 → 4-1
S. Rodriguez Taverna
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
1-1 → 2-1
S. Rodriguez Taverna
1-0 → 1-1
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-0 → 1-0
Saba Purtseladze vs Alvaro Guillen Meza
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 09:30
Radu Mihai Papoe vs Dominik Kellovsky
ATP Brasov
Radu Mihai Papoe
6
6
Dominik Kellovsky [11]
4
3
Vincitore: Papoe
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Mihai Papoe
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
D. Kellovsky
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
R. Mihai Papoe
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
D. Kellovsky
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
R. Mihai Papoe
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
D. Kellovsky
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Mihai Papoe
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
D. Kellovsky
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
R. Mihai Papoe
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
D. Kellovsky
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
R. Mihai Papoe
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Tom Paris vs Andrea Guerrieri
ATP Brasov
Tom Paris [5]
4
4
Andrea Guerrieri [10]
6
6
Vincitore: Guerrieri
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Guerrieri
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
T. Paris
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
A. Guerrieri
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
3-4 → 3-5
T. Paris
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-3 → 2-3
T. Paris
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Paris
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
A. Guerrieri
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Guerrieri
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Guerrieri
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Guerrieri
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Frederico Ferreira Silva vs Matias Soto
ATP Brasov
Frederico Ferreira Silva
6
6
Matias Soto
4
4
Vincitore: Ferreira Silva
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Ferreira Silva
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-4 → 6-4
F. Ferreira Silva
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
M. Soto
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
4-2 → 4-3
F. Ferreira Silva
3-2 → 4-2
F. Ferreira Silva
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
M. Soto
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
F. Ferreira Silva
1-0 → 2-0
M. Soto
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Ferreira Silva
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
F. Ferreira Silva
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 5-3
M. Soto
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 4-3
F. Ferreira Silva
3-2 → 4-2
M. Soto
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
2-2 → 3-2
F. Ferreira Silva
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Soto
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
F. Ferreira Silva
0-1 → 1-1
🇫🇷
Challenger Troyes
Francia
Terra battuta
👨
TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° Turno Md
Amplitude – ore 10:30
Neil Oberleitner vs Cosme Rolland De Ravel
ATP Troyes
Neil Oberleitner [2]
3
1
Cosme Rolland De Ravel
6
6
Vincitore: Rolland De Ravel
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Rolland De Ravel
1-5 → 1-6
C. Rolland De Ravel
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
N. Oberleitner
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
C. Rolland De Ravel
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
N. Oberleitner
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
C. Rolland De Ravel
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Oberleitner
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
C. Rolland De Ravel
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 3-5
N. Oberleitner
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-4 → 3-4
C. Rolland De Ravel
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
N. Oberleitner
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 2-3
C. Rolland De Ravel
1-2 → 1-3
N. Oberleitner
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
C. Rolland De Ravel
0-1 → 0-2
Harold Mayot vs Buvaysar Gadamauri
ATP Troyes
Harold Mayot [1]
6
6
Buvaysar Gadamauri [12]
3
1
Vincitore: Mayot
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Gadamauri
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
H. Mayot
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
H. Mayot
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
B. Gadamauri
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
H. Mayot
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Mayot
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
B. Gadamauri
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
df
2-1 → 3-1
B. Gadamauri
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Arthur Gea vs Gregoire Barrere
ATP Troyes
Arthur Gea
2
6
6
Gregoire Barrere
6
0
1
Vincitore: Gea
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Gea
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
5-1 → 6-1
A. Gea
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
G. Barrere
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Gea
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 5-0
G. Barrere
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Barrere
15-0
15-15
15-30
40-30
ace
2-5 → 2-6
A. Gea
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
G. Barrere
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 2-4
G. Barrere
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-3 → 0-4
A. Gea
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-2 → 0-3
A. Gea
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Jan Choinski vs Theo Papamalamis (Non prima 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Intermarche – ore 10:30
Arthur Reymond vs Tristan Lamasine
ATP Troyes
Arthur Reymond [3]
6
3
Tristan Lamasine [9]
7
6
Vincitore: Lamasine
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Lamasine
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
A. Reymond
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Reymond
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
ace
2-4*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
8*-8
9-8*
9-9*
9*-10
6-6 → 6-7
T. Lamasine
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
A. Reymond
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
A-40
ace
5-5 → 6-5
A. Reymond
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
A. Reymond
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
T. Lamasine
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
T. Lamasine
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
A. Reymond
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Mikael Ymer vs Kenny De Schepper
ATP Troyes
Mikael Ymer
6
7
Kenny De Schepper
3
5
Vincitore: Ymer
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Ymer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 7-5
K. De Schepper
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
K. De Schepper
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
K. De Schepper
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
K. De Schepper
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
M. Ymer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
K. De Schepper
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
K. De Schepper
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. De Schepper
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
K. De Schepper
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
M. Ymer
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
K. De Schepper
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Ymer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Ymer
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Jacopo Berrettini vs Mats Rosenkranz
ATP Troyes
Jacopo Berrettini
15
6
Mats Rosenkranz•
30
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Rosenkranz
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
5-4 → 5-5
M. Rosenkranz
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
J. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. Rosenkranz
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
J. Berrettini
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Rosenkranz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
J. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Rosenkranz
30-40
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
J. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Thomas Faurel vs Timofey Skatov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cheurlin Dangin – ore 10:30
Branko Djuric vs Alejo Sanchez Quilez
ATP Troyes
Branko Djuric [4]
7
6
Alejo Sanchez Quilez [8]
5
4
Vincitore: Djuric
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Sanchez Quilez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
B. Djuric
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
A. Sanchez Quilez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
B. Djuric
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
A. Sanchez Quilez
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Sanchez Quilez
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
A. Sanchez Quilez
1-0 → 1-1
B. Djuric
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Sanchez Quilez
6-5 → 7-5
A. Sanchez Quilez
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-4 → 5-5
B. Djuric
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
A. Sanchez Quilez
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
B. Djuric
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
A. Sanchez Quilez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
A. Sanchez Quilez
2-1 → 2-2
B. Djuric
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
A. Sanchez Quilez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
B. Djuric
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Arthur Nagel vs Niels Visker
ATP Troyes
Arthur Nagel
4
6
Niels Visker
6
7
Vincitore: Visker
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
ace
0*-3
ace
0*-4
0-5*
1-5*
1*-6
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Nagel
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
N. Visker
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
A. Nagel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
N. Visker
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
N. Visker
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
A. Nagel
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
N. Visker
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
A. Nagel
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
N. Visker
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
A. Nagel
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Visker
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 4-6
A. Nagel
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
N. Visker
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
3-4 → 3-5
N. Visker
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
A. Nagel
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Nagel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 2-1
N. Visker
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
A. Nagel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
🇺🇸
Challenger Cary
USA
Cemento
👨
TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° Turno Md
Stadium – ore 16:00
Will Mayew vs Michael Zheng
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Yibing Wu vs Ian Mayew (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Stefan Dostanic vs Andres Martin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tristan Schoolkate vs Yi Zhou (Non prima 23:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Masamichi Imamura vs Patrick Kypson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – ore 16:00
Alex Rybakov vs Saahith Jayaraman
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Joshua Sheehy vs Antoine Ghibaudo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Hyeon Chung vs Strong Kirchheimer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andres Andrade vs Aidan Mayo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Philip Sekulic vs Liam Draxl
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 13 – ore 16:00
Hiroki Moriya vs Nick Chappell
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Moerani Bouzige vs Daniil Glinka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
