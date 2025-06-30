Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Modena, Brasov, Troyes e Cary: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

Giovanni Fonio nella foto
Challenger Tournament Cards

🇮🇹

Challenger Modena

Italia


Terra battuta

👨
TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° Turno Md

Previsioni meteo
Modena

36°C
min. 24°C

Center Court – ore 12:00
Raul Brancaccio ITA vs Max Alcala Gurri ESP

ATP Modena
Raul Brancaccio [2]
0
1
0
Max Alcala Gurri
0
6
2
Vincitore: Alcala Gurri
Stefano Travaglia ITA vs Giovanni Fonio ITA

ATP Modena
Stefano Travaglia [1]
6
2
6
Giovanni Fonio [9]
2
6
4
Vincitore: Travaglia
Matej Dodig CRO vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG (Non prima 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Patrick Zahraj GER vs Facundo Diaz Acosta ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Federico Arnaboldi ITA vs Daniel Elahi Galan COL (Non prima 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare







Court 4 – ore 12:00
Carlo Alberto Caniato ITA vs Aristotelis Thanos GRE

ATP Modena
Carlo Alberto Caniato
4
6
5
Aristotelis Thanos
6
1
7
Vincitore: Thanos
Jakub Paul SUI vs Stefanos Sakellaridis GRE

ATP Modena
Jakub Paul [4]
30
4
Stefanos Sakellaridis [12]
40
5
Roman Andres Burruchaga ARG vs Daniel Merida ESP (Non prima 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG vs Ignacio Buse PER

Il match deve ancora iniziare







Court 3 – ore 12:00
Moez Echargui TUN vs Daniel Bagnolini ITA

ATP Modena
Moez Echargui [3]
6
6
Daniel Bagnolini
1
4
Vincitore: Echargui
Milos Karol SVK vs Toby Kodat USA

ATP Modena
Milos Karol [6]
0
4
Toby Kodat [7]
6
6
Vincitore: Kodat
🇷🇴

Challenger Brasov

Romania


Terra battuta

👨
TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° Turno Md

Previsioni meteo
Brasov

25°C
min. 11°C

Center – ore 09:30
Gabi Adrian Boitan ROU vs Stefan Palosi ROU

ATP Brasov
Gabi Adrian Boitan [4]
4
6
6
Stefan Palosi [12]
6
1
4
Vincitore: Boitan
Radu Albot MDA vs Tommaso Compagnucci ITA

ATP Brasov
Radu Albot [1]
4
6
6
Tommaso Compagnucci [7]
6
3
3
Vincitore: Albot
Marko Topo GER vs Gabriel Ghetu ROU (Non prima 13:00)

ATP Brasov
Marko Topo
0
6
2
Gabriel Ghetu
0
3
0
Luka Pavlovic FRA vs Luca Preda ROU (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare







Court 3 – ore 09:30
Oriol Roca Batalla ESP vs Dan Alexandru Tomescu ROU

ATP Brasov
Oriol Roca Batalla [2]
7
6
Dan Alexandru Tomescu [9]
5
4
Vincitore: Roca Batalla
Alexander Donski BUL vs Rares Teodor Pieleanu ROU

ATP Brasov
Alexander Donski
4
6
6
Rares Teodor Pieleanu
6
1
1
Vincitore: Donski
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg FRA vs Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG

ATP Brasov
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg
40
6
3
4
Santiago Rodriguez Taverna [5]
A
3
6
1
Saba Purtseladze GEO vs Alvaro Guillen Meza ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare







Court 2 – ore 09:30
Radu Mihai Papoe ROU vs Dominik Kellovsky CZE

ATP Brasov
Radu Mihai Papoe
6
6
Dominik Kellovsky [11]
4
3
Vincitore: Papoe
Tom Paris FRA vs Andrea Guerrieri ITA

ATP Brasov
Tom Paris [5]
4
4
Andrea Guerrieri [10]
6
6
Vincitore: Guerrieri
Frederico Ferreira Silva POR vs Matias Soto CHI

ATP Brasov
Frederico Ferreira Silva
6
6
Matias Soto
4
4
Vincitore: Ferreira Silva
🇫🇷

Challenger Troyes

Francia


Terra battuta

👨
TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° Turno Md

Previsioni meteo
Troyes

34°C
min. 20°C

Amplitude – ore 10:30
Neil Oberleitner AUT vs Cosme Rolland De Ravel FRA

ATP Troyes
Neil Oberleitner [2]
3
1
Cosme Rolland De Ravel
6
6
Vincitore: Rolland De Ravel
Harold Mayot FRA vs Buvaysar Gadamauri BEL

ATP Troyes
Harold Mayot [1]
6
6
Buvaysar Gadamauri [12]
3
1
Vincitore: Mayot
Arthur Gea FRA vs Gregoire Barrere FRA

ATP Troyes
Arthur Gea
2
6
6
Gregoire Barrere
6
0
1
Vincitore: Gea
Jan Choinski GBR vs Theo Papamalamis FRA (Non prima 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare







Intermarche – ore 10:30
Arthur Reymond FRA vs Tristan Lamasine FRA

ATP Troyes
Arthur Reymond [3]
6
3
Tristan Lamasine [9]
7
6
Vincitore: Lamasine
Mikael Ymer SWE vs Kenny De Schepper FRA

ATP Troyes
Mikael Ymer
6
7
Kenny De Schepper
3
5
Vincitore: Ymer
Jacopo Berrettini ITA vs Mats Rosenkranz GER

ATP Troyes
Jacopo Berrettini
15
6
Mats Rosenkranz
30
5
Thomas Faurel FRA vs Timofey Skatov KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare







Cheurlin Dangin – ore 10:30
Branko Djuric SRB vs Alejo Sanchez Quilez ESP

ATP Troyes
Branko Djuric [4]
7
6
Alejo Sanchez Quilez [8]
5
4
Vincitore: Djuric
Arthur Nagel FRA vs Niels Visker NED

ATP Troyes
Arthur Nagel
4
6
Niels Visker
6
7
Vincitore: Visker
🇺🇸

Challenger Cary

USA


Cemento

👨
TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° Turno Md

Previsioni meteo
Cary

32°C
min. 24°C



Stadium – ore 16:00
Will Mayew USA vs Michael Zheng USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Yibing Wu CHN vs Ian Mayew USA (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Stefan Dostanic USA vs Andres Martin USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tristan Schoolkate AUS vs Yi Zhou CHN (Non prima 23:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Masamichi Imamura JPN vs Patrick Kypson USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare







Court 15 – ore 16:00
Alex Rybakov USA vs Saahith Jayaraman USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Joshua Sheehy USA vs Antoine Ghibaudo FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hyeon Chung KOR vs Strong Kirchheimer USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andres Andrade ECU vs Aidan Mayo USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Philip Sekulic AUS vs Liam Draxl CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare







Court 13 – ore 16:00
Hiroki Moriya JPN vs Nick Chappell USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Moerani Bouzige AUS vs Daniil Glinka EST

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: