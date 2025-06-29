Wimbledon Qualificazioni GS | Grass | Â£42747000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: +137 per Marco Cecchinato
29/06/2025 17:40 7 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (30-06-2025)
1
Best: 1
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
10430
Punti
16
Tornei
7
Best: 6
--
0
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
4140
Punti
20
Tornei
24
Best: 24
--
0
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
2035
Punti
30
Tornei
35
Best: 6
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1515
Punti
21
Tornei
43
Best: 29
▲
1
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
1215
Punti
24
Tornei
47
Best: 45
▲
1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1171
Punti
29
Tornei
59
Best: 48
▼
-3
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
989
Punti
34
Tornei
73
Best: 66
▲
1
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
864
Punti
30
Tornei
95
Best: 67
▼
-1
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
655
Punti
29
Tornei
131
Best: 131
▲
1
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
453
Punti
20
Tornei
133
Best: 130
▲
1
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
449
Punti
23
Tornei
138
Best: 117
▼
-8
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
437
Punti
24
Tornei
139
Best: 136
▲
2
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
437
Punti
24
Tornei
187
Best: 183
▼
-1
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
295
Punti
28
Tornei
237
Best: 149
▲
5
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
240
Punti
29
Tornei
272
Best: 127
▲
3
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
206
Punti
34
Tornei
279
Best: 279
▲
1
Federico Cina
ITA, 30-03-2007
198
Punti
19
Tornei
300
Best: 16
▲
137
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
171
Punti
17
Tornei
309
Best: 309
▲
21
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
165
Punti
22
Tornei
310
Best: 60
▲
2
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
164
Punti
23
Tornei
329
Best: 128
--
0
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
155
Punti
4
Tornei
337
Best: 337
--
0
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
148
Punti
23
Tornei
351
Best: 351
▲
2
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
140
Punti
11
Tornei
359
Best: 315
▼
-41
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
138
Punti
26
Tornei
379
Best: 379
▲
33
Fabrizio Andaloro
ITA, 31-01-2001
128
Punti
23
Tornei
387
Best: 372
▼
-9
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
124
Punti
26
Tornei
397
Best: 397
▲
6
Federico Bondioli
ITA, 16-05-2005
119
Punti
31
Tornei
412
Best: 108
▲
4
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
111
Punti
26
Tornei
413
Best: 402
▼
-11
Gabriele Pennaforti
ITA, 14-09-2000
111
Punti
27
Tornei
417
Best: 417
▲
3
Alexandr Binda
ITA, 22-09-2001
109
Punti
35
Tornei
428
Best: 428
▲
3
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
104
Punti
25
Tornei
455
Best: 62
▼
-9
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
92
Punti
15
Tornei
456
Best: 456
▲
22
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
92
Punti
21
Tornei
464
Best: 426
▼
-38
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
91
Punti
24
Tornei
465
Best: 418
▼
-33
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
91
Punti
25
Tornei
466
Best: 439
▲
3
Gianluca Cadenasso
ITA, 29-09-2004
90
Punti
21
Tornei
527
Best: 527
▲
138
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
71
Punti
15
Tornei
530
Best: 443
▲
5
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
70
Punti
26
Tornei
531
Best: 503
▲
6
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
69
Punti
17
Tornei
535
Best: 525
▲
3
Lorenzo Carboni
ITA, 27-02-2006
69
Punti
23
Tornei
555
Best: 552
--
0
Facundo Juarez
ITA, 23-09-1997
66
Punti
17
Tornei
558
Best: 437
▲
35
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
66
Punti
20
Tornei
564
Best: 564
▼
-5
Pierluigi Basile
ITA, 0
64
Punti
8
Tornei
568
Best: 568
▲
10
Filippo Romano
ITA, 07-07-2005
64
Punti
22
Tornei
572
Best: 285
▼
-4
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
64
Punti
26
Tornei
579
Best: 439
▼
-93
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
62
Punti
20
Tornei
589
Best: 589
▲
10
Luca Castagnola
ITA, 14-06-2002
60
Punti
28
Tornei
602
Best: 602
▲
94
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
56
Punti
13
Tornei
609
Best: 387
▼
-5
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
55
Punti
21
Tornei
616
Best: 605
▼
-11
Leonardo Rossi
ITA, 05-08-2002
54
Punti
26
Tornei
640
Best: 640
▲
88
Massimo Giunta
ITA, 09-07-2004
50
Punti
24
Tornei
674
Best: 674
▲
183
Jacopo Vasami
ITA, 01-01-1900
45
Punti
9
Tornei
689
Best: 540
▼
-110
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
44
Punti
25
Tornei
693
Best: 693
▲
110
Carlo Alberto Caniato
ITA, 31-10-2005
43
Punti
22
Tornei
695
Best: 403
▼
-6
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
43
Punti
23
Tornei
699
Best: 121
▼
-15
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
42
Punti
14
Tornei
732
Best: 732
▲
1
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
37
Punti
28
Tornei
741
Best: 377
▲
3
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
35
Punti
23
Tornei
758
Best: 754
▼
-4
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
32
Punti
9
Tornei
761
Best: 758
▼
-3
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
32
Punti
20
Tornei
762
Best: 760
▼
-2
Pietro Fellin
ITA, 02-08-2001
32
Punti
21
Tornei
808
Best: 808
▲
14
Iannis Miletich
ITA, 27-08-2005
27
Punti
26
Tornei
810
Best: 738
▼
-3
Michele Ribecai
ITA, 04-02-2003
27
Punti
28
Tornei
817
Best: 815
--
0
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
26
Punti
21
Tornei
822
Best: 739
▼
-77
Mariano Tammaro
ITA, 27-02-2004
26
Punti
23
Tornei
824
Best: 786
▼
-16
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
25
Punti
6
Tornei
838
Best: 784
▼
-45
Stefano D\'Agostino
ITA, 03-11-2003
25
Punti
27
Tornei
853
Best: 827
▼
-2
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
24
Punti
23
Tornei
889
Best: 888
▼
-1
Juan Cruz Martin Manzano
ITA, 15-12-2004
21
Punti
20
Tornei
891
Best: 891
▲
28
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
21
Punti
24
Tornei
906
Best: 906
--
0
Niccolò Ciavarella
ITA, 19-03-2004
20
Punti
22
Tornei
911
Best: 911
▲
1
Alessandro Bellifemine
ITA, 24-06-2001
19
Punti
15
Tornei
923
Best: 923
▲
4
Matteo Covato
ITA, 0
18
Punti
15
Tornei
932
Best: 812
▲
18
Noah Perfetti
ITA, 15-06-2001
18
Punti
25
Tornei
939
Best: 939
▲
2
Filippo Speziali
ITA, 24-04-2000
17
Punti
12
Tornei
941
Best: 941
▲
28
Alberto Bronzetti
ITA, 05-05-1998
17
Punti
14
Tornei
949
Best: 947
▼
-2
Andrea Fiorentini
ITA, 02-02-2001
17
Punti
22
Tornei
952
Best: 912
▲
21
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
17
Punti
26
Tornei
974
Best: 902
▲
3
Lorenzo Gagliardo
ITA, 27-06-2000
15
Punti
6
Tornei
1007
Best: 1002
▲
2
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
14
Punti
12
Tornei
1014
Best: 1014
--
0
Lorenzo Sciahbasi
ITA, 04-11-2005
14
Punti
18
Tornei
1017
Best: 1010
▲
3
Giannicola Misasi
ITA, 12-09-2000
14
Punti
24
Tornei
1039
Best: 1035
▲
4
Lorenzo Lorusso
ITA, 06-01-2000
13
Punti
15
Tornei
1046
Best: 164
▼
-47
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
12
Punti
1
Tornei
1060
Best: 1038
▲
3
Manuel Plunger
ITA, 13-07-2002
12
Punti
15
Tornei
1064
Best: 1062
▲
2
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
12
Punti
16
Tornei
1066
Best: 1064
▲
2
Jacopo Bilardo
ITA, 04-11-2004
12
Punti
19
Tornei
1103
Best: 1103
▲
550
Pietro Romeo Scomparin
ITA, 01-01-1900
10
Punti
4
Tornei
1107
Best: 1047
▲
8
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
10
Punti
4
Tornei
1127
Best: 1037
▼
-29
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1138
Best: 756
▼
-29
Luca Fantini
ITA, 20-07-2000
10
Punti
21
Tornei
1140
Best: 1108
▼
-24
Niccolo Baroni
ITA, 04-12-2003
9
Punti
5
Tornei
1167
Best: 1104
▲
6
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
9
Punti
17
Tornei
1190
Best: 1156
▲
4
Andrea Paolini
ITA, 09-11-2002
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1196
Best: 1095
▼
-27
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
8
Punti
14
Tornei
1207
Best: 124
▼
-269
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
7
Punti
2
Tornei
1214
Best: 1214
▲
2
Giulio Perego
ITA, 09-04-2003
7
Punti
7
Tornei
1216
Best: 1215
▲
2
Alessandro Spadola
ITA, 05-03-2003
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1225
Best: 599
▲
1
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1227
Best: 1227
▲
4
Samuele Seghetti
ITA, 0
7
Punti
13
Tornei
1231
Best: 1231
▲
60
Matteo Fondriest
ITA, 10-09-2004
7
Punti
14
Tornei
1235
Best: 1042
▼
-133
Daniele Rapagnetta
ITA, 03-12-2006
7
Punti
17
Tornei
1257
Best: 1257
▲
2
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 0
6
Punti
7
Tornei
1261
Best: 800
▲
2
Luciano Carraro
ITA, 22-04-1998
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1292
Best: 1292
▲
9
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 01-01-1900
5
Punti
3
Tornei
1317
Best: 1317
▲
9
Lorenzo Beraldo
ITA, 0
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1324
Best: 1324
▲
9
Leonardo Cattaneo
ITA, 0
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1325
Best: 1325
▲
11
Edoardo Zanada
ITA, 0
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1337
Best: 1337
▲
5
Gabriele Vulpitta
ITA, 0
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1349
Best: 1349
▲
4
Giacomo Crisostomo
ITA, 0
5
Punti
12
Tornei
1361
Best: 1361
▲
3
Lorenzo Angelini
ITA, 0
5
Punti
16
Tornei
1375
Best: 309
▲
2
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
4
Punti
4
Tornei
1386
Best: 223
▲
4
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1403
Best: 1403
▲
2
Andrea De Marchi
ITA, 01-01-1900
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1407
Best: 854
▼
-73
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1442
Best: 1442
▲
2
Alessandro Battiston
ITA, 0
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1446
Best: 1446
▲
3
Filippo Mazzola
ITA, 0
4
Punti
13
Tornei
1447
Best: 1071
▲
5
Pietro Pampanin
ITA, 05-01-2003
4
Punti
14
Tornei
1453
Best: 1453
▲
4
Gilberto Ravasio
ITA, 0
3
Punti
1
Tornei
1463
Best: 934
▼
-160
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
3
Punti
2
Tornei
1463
Best: 1459
▲
4
Benito Massacri
ITA, 27-06-2003
3
Punti
2
Tornei
1519
Best: 1519
▲
6
Filippo Alberti
ITA, 0
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1542
Best: 1342
▲
19
Gian Matias Di Natale
ITA, 30-10-1997
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1557
Best: 1557
▲
8
Gabriele Volpi
ITA, 0
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1563
Best: 963
▼
-123
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1571
Best: 1571
▲
6
Simone Agostini
ITA, 0
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1578
Best: 1006
▼
-129
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1583
Best: 1583
▲
11
Maximilian Figl
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
14
Tornei
1586
Best: 1579
▲
5
Nicolo Toffanin
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
14
Tornei
1590
Best: 1119
▲
9
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1614
Best: 1048
▼
-135
Elio Jose Ribeiro Lago
ITA, 31-12-1997
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1624
Best: 1624
▲
8
Sebastiano Cocola
ITA, 0
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1624
Best: 1624
▲
8
Federico Guarducci
ITA, 0
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1624
Best: 1624
▲
150
Leonardo Primucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1634
Best: 1614
▲
8
William Mirarchi
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1634
Best: 1634
▼
-11
Alberto Morolli
ITA, 0
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1647
Best: 1625
▼
-15
Edoardo De Filippo
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1659
Best: 1659
▲
35
Edoardo cherie Ligniere
ITA, 0
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1667
Best: 1667
▲
34
Andrea Colombo
ITA, 04-11-2002
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1689
Best: 1689
▼
-25
Ludovico Vaccari
ITA, 0
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1697
Best: 1697
▲
4
Andrea Motta
ITA, 0
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1697
Best: 1525
▼
-172
Valerio Perruzza
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1697
Best: 1154
▲
4
Denis Spiridon
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1712
Best: 1705
▲
4
Luca Parenti
ITA, 10-08-2003
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1712
Best: 1712
▲
4
Federico Valle
ITA, 0
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1725
Best: 1170
▲
2
Alessandro Coccioli
ITA, 05-08-2002
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1737
Best: 1499
▲
2
Marco Furlanetto
ITA, 02-03-2001
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1766
Best: 1588
▲
2
Andrea Bacaloni
ITA, 03-04-2002
2
Punti
13
Tornei
1770
Best: 1770
▲
4
Leonardo Angeloni
ITA, 0
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1770
Best: 1770
▲
4
Cosimo Banti
ITA, 0
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1770
Best: 522
▲
4
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1770
Best: 1642
▲
4
Giammarco Gandolfi
ITA, 24-01-2004
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1770
Best: 1764
▲
4
Edoardo Santoni
ITA, 14-06-2005
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1770
Best: 1756
▲
4
Nicola Vidal
ITA, 05-03-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1868
Best: 1868
▲
7
Omar Brigida
ITA, 0
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1868
Best: 1868
▲
7
Filippo Callerio
ITA, 0
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1868
Best: 76
▲
7
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1868
Best: 1646
▲
7
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1868
Best: 1694
▲
7
Vito Dell\'Elba
ITA, 06-02-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1868
Best: 1519
▲
7
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1966
Best: 1966
▲
3
Sergio Badini
ITA, 0
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1966
Best: 1756
▲
3
Cristian Campese
ITA, 19-06-2002
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1966
Best: 1966
▲
3
Filippo Francesco Garbero
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1966
Best: 1966
▲
3
Umberto Maria Giovannini
ITA, 18-10-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
2037
Best: 873
▲
43
Daniel Bagnolini
ITA, 13-02-2003
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2037
Best: 2037
--
0
Matteo Mesaglio
ITA, 0
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2037
Best: 2037
▼
-68
Fabrizio Karol Pio Osti
ITA, 0
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2080
Best: 981
--
0
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2080
Best: 2080
--
0
Silvio Mencaglia
ITA, 0
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2105
Best: 2105
▲
1
Antonio Caruso
ITA, 0
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2105
Best: 1845
▲
1
Federico Garbero
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2105
Best: 2105
▼
-25
Andrea Meduri
ITA, 0
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2105
Best: 1163
▲
18
Daniele Minighini
ITA, 15-07-2004
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2140
Best: 1453
▼
-2
Rocco Piatti
ITA, 02-08-2004
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2140
Best: 1400
▼
-17
Nicola Rispoli
ITA, 31-07-1997
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2140
Best: 1745
▼
-2
Tommaso Schold
ITA, 25-06-1998
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2140
Best: 2140
▼
-2
Felipe Virgili
ITA, 0
1
Punti
8
Tornei
7 commenti
Bravo Cecchinato, non dimenticheremo mai quel magico RG di 7-8 anni fa, ma se ragioniamo lucidamente è un giocatore finito, sarebbe stato meglio se in semi avesse vinto Vasamí, che comunque avrà tante occasioni di rifarsi
@ Detuqueridapresencia (#4424042)
Il ragionamento di guardare maggiormente ai ragazzi che rappresentano il futuro lo comprendo, ma non capisco perche il giocatore cui tu fai riferimento avrebbe buttato dignita, correttezza come uomo e atleta…
se ti riferisci a quello specifico episodio, avvenuto prima dell’exploit al roland garros e che ha portato alla squalifica ok, ci sta…ma se e’ successo qualcos altro dopo, mi sa che me lo sono perso.
In ogni caso credo che il tennis italiano sia in debito col Ceck.
Perche quella clamorosa semifinale al roland garros ha fatto prendere coscienza a TUTTI in Italia, che quello che prima era reputato impossibile, poteva invece essere possibile.
Quella semifinale ha stimolato un intero movimento, e ha secondo me influito non poco sia nell’esplosione di Berrettini, che l’anno dopo ha fatto semifinale pure lui, agli Us.Open, sia per lo stesso Sinner che stava cominciando a muovere i primi passi…
la scelta di Vagnozzi come allenatore infatti non e’ stata affatto casuale dopo la rottura con Piatti
Mah, difficile per quest’anno che entri anche nei 150. E’ andata buona parte della stagione su terra rossa. Certo, se ripenso – più ancora che all’expolit al Roland Garros – a come annientò Scwartzmann, quello vero, una volta in finale a Buenos Aires, il crollo verticale e repentino che ha avuto dopo non me lo spiego proprio..
A me interessa molto di più Vasamì in top 700 con un balzo di 184 posti. Io guardo al futuro. l’Italia è l’unica nazione con tre 2007 nei 700 di cui uno nei 300 e gli altri due presto nei 500.
Chi ha ballato una sola estate per poi buttare la dignità, il rispetto e la correttezza come uomo e atleta nel bidone dell’umido, non suscita alcuna sensazione positiva. E non è certo un esempio che ai giovani convenga seguire. I nostri giovani sono essi stessi un esempio per gli altri. In primis Sinner, grande esempio come uomo e atleta. E non è il solo.
Non ho alcuna empatia per certi altri soggetti e il fatto che uno sia italiano è un’aggravante
Cecchinato, Vasamì e Mazza volano!
Come da previsione fatta con il cuore
Se Cecchinato avesse avuto la testa giusta parleremmo di ben altra carriera. Quando era il momento di insistere, lo ha detto lui stesso, non ha fatto tutto il necessario per mantenere quell’alto livello che aveva raggiunto.
E la paghi, non ti puoi permettere di impegnarti fino a un certo punto. Peccato perché c’è stato un momento in cui sulla terra battuta non erano tanti a essere più forti di lui e stava cominciando a giocare abbastanza bene anche sul cemento.
Con la testa giusta, potrebbe anche tornare nei 50