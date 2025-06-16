London 500 | Grass | e2522220 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Lorenzo Musetti perde un posto. Flavio Cobolli fa il best ranking e anche Andrea Pellegrino
16/06/2025 08:45 10 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (16-06-2025)
1
Best: 1
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
10880
Punti
16
Tornei
7
Best: 6
▼
-1
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
4470
Punti
20
Tornei
24
Best: 24
▲
1
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
1970
Punti
30
Tornei
34
Best: 6
▼
-6
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1565
Punti
22
Tornei
41
Best: 29
--
0
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
1265
Punti
25
Tornei
46
Best: 45
▼
-1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1165
Punti
29
Tornei
56
Best: 48
▼
-8
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
1004
Punti
34
Tornei
72
Best: 66
--
0
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
836
Punti
30
Tornei
94
Best: 67
▲
4
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
655
Punti
30
Tornei
127
Best: 117
▼
-10
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
470
Punti
24
Tornei
133
Best: 130
▼
-3
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
444
Punti
22
Tornei
136
Best: 136
▲
37
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
437
Punti
25
Tornei
143
Best: 141
▼
-2
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
418
Punti
19
Tornei
185
Best: 183
▼
-2
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
307
Punti
29
Tornei
254
Best: 149
▼
-6
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
224
Punti
29
Tornei
279
Best: 279
▲
8
Federico Cina
ITA, 30-03-2007
198
Punti
21
Tornei
295
Best: 127
▼
-5
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
179
Punti
32
Tornei
304
Best: 60
▼
-4
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
172
Punti
22
Tornei
315
Best: 315
▲
3
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
166
Punti
28
Tornei
327
Best: 310
▲
36
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
158
Punti
22
Tornei
336
Best: 128
▲
1
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
155
Punti
4
Tornei
355
Best: 355
▲
24
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
139
Punti
23
Tornei
368
Best: 367
▼
-1
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
132
Punti
11
Tornei
376
Best: 372
▼
-4
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
127
Punti
26
Tornei
396
Best: 16
▲
1
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
118
Punti
17
Tornei
402
Best: 402
--
0
Gabriele Pennaforti
ITA, 14-09-2000
116
Punti
27
Tornei
417
Best: 108
▲
43
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
111
Punti
25
Tornei
420
Best: 420
▲
33
Federico Bondioli
ITA, 16-05-2005
109
Punti
29
Tornei
421
Best: 420
▼
-1
Alexandr Binda
ITA, 22-09-2001
109
Punti
35
Tornei
428
Best: 428
▲
1
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
105
Punti
24
Tornei
431
Best: 62
▼
-8
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
104
Punti
17
Tornei
433
Best: 433
▲
3
Fabrizio Andaloro
ITA, 31-01-2001
104
Punti
22
Tornei
434
Best: 434
▲
9
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
104
Punti
24
Tornei
435
Best: 418
▼
-17
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
104
Punti
27
Tornei
455
Best: 439
▼
-16
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
96
Punti
21
Tornei
466
Best: 439
▲
1
Gianluca Cadenasso
ITA, 29-09-2004
93
Punti
21
Tornei
480
Best: 480
▲
7
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
87
Punti
22
Tornei
491
Best: 285
▲
2
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
82
Punti
26
Tornei
510
Best: 443
--
0
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
76
Punti
26
Tornei
523
Best: 503
▲
55
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
72
Punti
18
Tornei
528
Best: 525
▼
-3
Lorenzo Carboni
ITA, 27-02-2006
71
Punti
25
Tornei
552
Best: 552
▲
2
Facundo Juarez
ITA, 23-09-1997
66
Punti
17
Tornei
557
Best: 557
▲
264
Pierluigi Basile
ITA, 01-01-1900
65
Punti
9
Tornei
581
Best: 540
▼
-41
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
61
Punti
24
Tornei
583
Best: 583
▲
14
Filippo Romano
ITA, 07-07-2005
60
Punti
22
Tornei
590
Best: 437
▼
-17
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
59
Punti
19
Tornei
601
Best: 589
▼
-12
Luca Castagnola
ITA, 14-06-2002
57
Punti
28
Tornei
604
Best: 387
▲
2
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
55
Punti
21
Tornei
605
Best: 605
▲
95
Leonardo Rossi
ITA, 05-08-2002
55
Punti
25
Tornei
667
Best: 121
▼
-63
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
45
Punti
14
Tornei
677
Best: 677
▲
101
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
44
Punti
14
Tornei
690
Best: 403
▼
-10
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
42
Punti
22
Tornei
697
Best: 692
▼
-5
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
41
Punti
12
Tornei
723
Best: 723
▲
4
Massimo Giunta
ITA, 09-07-2004
37
Punti
23
Tornei
729
Best: 164
▼
-28
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
35
Punti
3
Tornei
739
Best: 739
▲
2
Mariano Tammaro
ITA, 27-02-2004
34
Punti
22
Tornei
740
Best: 377
--
0
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
34
Punti
23
Tornei
741
Best: 741
▲
2
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
34
Punti
27
Tornei
768
Best: 768
▲
14
Pietro Fellin
ITA, 02-08-2001
31
Punti
22
Tornei
770
Best: 738
▼
-9
Michele Ribecai
ITA, 04-02-2003
31
Punti
29
Tornei
779
Best: 779
▲
16
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
29
Punti
8
Tornei
784
Best: 784
▲
9
Stefano D\'Agostino
ITA, 03-11-2003
29
Punti
28
Tornei
786
Best: 786
▲
232
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
28
Punti
8
Tornei
789
Best: 789
▲
21
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
28
Punti
19
Tornei
803
Best: 803
▲
10
Carlo Alberto Caniato
ITA, 31-10-2005
27
Punti
21
Tornei
815
Best: 815
▲
29
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
26
Punti
21
Tornei
818
Best: 817
▼
-1
Iannis Miletich
ITA, 27-08-2005
26
Punti
24
Tornei
856
Best: 850
▼
-6
Jacopo Vasami
ITA, 01-01-1900
23
Punti
8
Tornei
872
Best: 827
▼
-4
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
23
Punti
22
Tornei
908
Best: 908
▲
65
Juan Cruz Martin Manzano
ITA, 15-12-2004
20
Punti
19
Tornei
912
Best: 912
▲
4
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
20
Punti
25
Tornei
918
Best: 918
▲
6
Alessandro Bellifemine
ITA, 24-06-2001
19
Punti
15
Tornei
925
Best: 925
▲
5
Niccolò Ciavarella
ITA, 19-03-2004
19
Punti
22
Tornei
927
Best: 927
▲
4
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
19
Punti
25
Tornei
936
Best: 936
▲
10
Matteo Covato
ITA, 01-01-1900
18
Punti
15
Tornei
944
Best: 124
▼
-198
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
17
Punti
3
Tornei
948
Best: 948
▲
8
Filippo Speziali
ITA, 24-04-2000
17
Punti
12
Tornei
966
Best: 966
▲
8
Andrea Fiorentini
ITA, 02-02-2001
16
Punti
21
Tornei
968
Best: 812
▼
-4
Noah Perfetti
ITA, 15-06-2001
16
Punti
23
Tornei
972
Best: 902
▲
237
Lorenzo Gagliardo
ITA, 27-06-2000
15
Punti
6
Tornei
983
Best: 972
▼
-11
Alberto Bronzetti
ITA, 05-05-1998
15
Punti
13
Tornei
1002
Best: 1002
▲
6
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
14
Punti
12
Tornei
1010
Best: 1010
▲
30
Giannicola Misasi
ITA, 12-09-2000
14
Punti
23
Tornei
1037
Best: 1035
▼
-2
Lorenzo Lorusso
ITA, 06-01-2000
13
Punti
15
Tornei
1042
Best: 1042
▲
24
Daniele Rapagnetta
ITA, 03-12-2006
13
Punti
19
Tornei
1049
Best: 1047
▼
-2
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
12
Punti
5
Tornei
1059
Best: 1038
▼
-3
Manuel Plunger
ITA, 13-07-2002
12
Punti
14
Tornei
1060
Best: 1037
▼
-23
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
12
Punti
16
Tornei
1063
Best: 1062
▼
-1
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
12
Punti
16
Tornei
1065
Best: 1064
▼
-1
Jacopo Bilardo
ITA, 04-11-2004
12
Punti
18
Tornei
1099
Best: 1095
▼
-4
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
11
Punti
16
Tornei
1104
Best: 756
▼
-6
Luca Fantini
ITA, 20-07-2000
11
Punti
21
Tornei
1110
Best: 1108
▼
-2
Niccolo Baroni
ITA, 04-12-2003
10
Punti
5
Tornei
1156
Best: 1156
▲
84
Andrea Paolini
ITA, 09-11-2002
9
Punti
13
Tornei
1166
Best: 1104
▼
-7
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
9
Punti
18
Tornei
1219
Best: 1215
▼
-1
Alessandro Spadola
ITA, 05-03-2003
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1220
Best: 1220
--
0
Giulio Perego
ITA, 09-04-2003
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1225
Best: 1224
▼
-1
Gabriele Vulpitta
ITA, 01-01-1900
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1240
Best: 1202
▼
-38
Lorenzo Sciahbasi
ITA, 04-11-2005
7
Punti
17
Tornei
1259
Best: 1259
▲
10
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 01-01-1900
6
Punti
7
Tornei
1266
Best: 599
▲
7
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1267
Best: 800
▲
7
Luciano Carraro
ITA, 22-04-1998
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1304
Best: 1304
▲
6
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 01-01-1900
5
Punti
3
Tornei
1307
Best: 934
▼
-373
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
5
Punti
3
Tornei
1328
Best: 1326
▼
-2
Lorenzo Beraldo
ITA, 01-01-1900
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1334
Best: 1332
▼
-2
Edoardo Zanada
ITA, 01-01-1900
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1337
Best: 1335
▼
-2
Leonardo Cattaneo
ITA, 01-01-1900
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1338
Best: 854
▲
3
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1352
Best: 1348
▼
-4
Giacomo Crisostomo
ITA, 01-01-1900
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1355
Best: 1352
▼
-3
Samuele Seghetti
ITA, 01-01-1900
5
Punti
12
Tornei
1360
Best: 1359
▼
-1
Matteo Fondriest
ITA, 10-09-2004
5
Punti
13
Tornei
1366
Best: 1363
▼
-3
Lorenzo Angelini
ITA, 01-01-1900
5
Punti
16
Tornei
1378
Best: 309
--
0
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
4
Punti
4
Tornei
1389
Best: 223
▲
2
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1435
Best: 963
▲
2
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1439
Best: 1439
▲
3
Alessandro Battiston
ITA, 01-01-1900
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1444
Best: 1006
▲
1
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
4
Punti
13
Tornei
1446
Best: 1071
▲
3
Pietro Pampanin
ITA, 05-01-2003
4
Punti
14
Tornei
1462
Best: 1459
▲
3
Benito Massacri
ITA, 27-06-2003
3
Punti
2
Tornei
1477
Best: 1048
▼
-1
Elio Jose Ribeiro Lago
ITA, 31-12-1997
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1525
Best: 1510
▼
-15
Filippo Alberti
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1525
Best: 1525
▲
2
Andrea De Marchi
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1525
Best: 1525
▲
20
Valerio Perruzza
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1556
Best: 1342
▼
-214
Gian Matias Di Natale
ITA, 30-10-1997
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1561
Best: 1559
▼
-2
Gabriele Volpi
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1575
Best: 1442
▼
-133
Simone Agostini
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1581
Best: 1579
▼
-2
Filippo Mazzola
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1585
Best: 1579
▼
-6
Nicolo Toffanin
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
13
Tornei
1591
Best: 1590
▼
-1
Maximilian Figl
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
15
Tornei
1593
Best: 1119
▼
-2
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1593
Best: 1587
▼
-2
Alberto Morolli
ITA, 04-02-2000
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1615
Best: 635
▼
-1
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1625
Best: 1625
▲
1
Sebastiano Cocola
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1625
Best: 1625
▲
1
Edoardo De Filippo
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1625
Best: 1625
▲
1
Federico Guarducci
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1635
Best: 1614
▼
-21
William Mirarchi
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1653
Best: 1653
▲
4
Edoardo cherie Ligniere
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1653
Best: 1653
▲
28
Ludovico Vaccari
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1686
Best: 1679
▲
1
Andrea Colombo
ITA, 04-11-2002
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1686
Best: 1665
▼
-21
Andrea Motta
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1705
Best: 1705
▲
5
Luca Parenti
ITA, 10-08-2003
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1705
Best: 1154
▲
5
Denis Spiridon
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1705
Best: 1705
▲
5
Federico Valle
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1720
Best: 1170
▼
-391
Alessandro Coccioli
ITA, 05-08-2002
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1735
Best: 1499
--
0
Marco Furlanetto
ITA, 02-03-2001
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1764
Best: 1588
▼
-176
Andrea Bacaloni
ITA, 03-04-2002
2
Punti
13
Tornei
1769
Best: 1769
▲
2
Leonardo Angeloni
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1769
Best: 1769
▲
98
Cosimo Banti
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1769
Best: 522
▲
2
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1769
Best: 1764
▲
2
Leonardo Primucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1769
Best: 1764
▲
2
Edoardo Santoni
ITA, 14-06-2005
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1769
Best: 1756
▲
2
Nicola Vidal
ITA, 05-03-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1866
Best: 1866
▲
1
Omar Brigida
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1866
Best: 1866
▲
1
Filippo Callerio
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1866
Best: 76
▼
-390
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1866
Best: 1646
▲
1
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1866
Best: 1694
▲
96
Vito Dell\'Elba
ITA, 06-02-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1866
Best: 1646
▼
-220
Lorenzo Ferri
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1866
Best: 1866
▲
1
Pietro Romeo Scomparin
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1866
Best: 1519
▲
1
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1968
Best: 1968
▲
58
Sergio Badini
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1968
Best: 1756
▼
-6
Cristian Campese
ITA, 19-06-2002
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1968
Best: 1968
--
0
Filippo Francesco Garbero
ITA, 0
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1968
Best: 1968
▲
58
Umberto Maria Giovannini
ITA, 18-10-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1968
Best: 1962
▼
-6
Fabrizio Karol Pio Osti
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
3
Tornei
2031
Best: 2026
▼
-5
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2083
Best: 873
▼
-6
Daniel Bagnolini
ITA, 13-02-2003
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2083
Best: 1845
▼
-57
Federico Garbero
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2083
Best: 981
▲
14
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2083
Best: 2077
▼
-6
Andrea Meduri
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2083
Best: 2077
▼
-6
Silvio Mencaglia
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2119
Best: 1540
▼
-579
Antonio Caruso
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2119
Best: 1163
▼
-379
Daniele Minighini
ITA, 15-07-2004
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2119
Best: 1400
▲
9
Nicola Rispoli
ITA, 31-07-1997
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2138
Best: 1453
▼
-26
Rocco Piatti
ITA, 02-08-2004
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2138
Best: 1745
▼
-10
Tommaso Schold
ITA, 25-06-1998
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2138
Best: 2128
▼
-10
Felipe Virgili
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
8
Tornei
Guardando la finale di Perugia pensavo: gran bel torneo, per la passione che suscita negli spettatori ha meritato senz’altro l’up-grade a 125! Ma mi chiedevo, possibile che non ci sia un’anima buona in Umbria che renda l’impianto meno antiquato e un po’ più presentabile? Siamo nel 2025 ma al Tennis Club di Perugia sembrano gli anni 50, gradinate a muretto mezzo sbriciolate, gente seduta sulla terra o sull’erba, in quale altro challenger si vedono cose del genere?
Paradossalmente mi rallegravo per la comparsa delle chiamate elettroniche, che in un challenger su terra è una grande innovazione, e mi chiedevo, ma c’è rimasto solo il Roland Garros con i giudici di linea? (i risultati si sono visti, specie quando in campo c’era Sinner)
Belle parole, grazie come sempre per averle riportate con il consueto rispetto per le opinioni altrui
Il momento straordinario del tennis italiano è ben rappresentato dal titolo di questo articolo. Ormai il fatto che abbiamo il numero uno è dato per scontato, nemmeno una menzione (fino a poco fa c’era almeno un “Sinner si conferma in testa”, ormai invece non fa più notizia, anzi annoierebbe).
Averne due nei primi sette (invece che 6 o 5) è considerato un peggioramento.
Non è una critica, anzi bene così, guardare avanti
Lorenzo Musetti perde un posto
Ricevo e (assai poco volentieri) condivido il commento dell’utente Sporadico: lo sapevo che non sarebbe durato come numero 6 che di per se è una posizione mediocre perché hai ben 5 tennisti migliori di te. Musetti non migliorerà mai il suo BR, anzi tonrnerà una posizione che gli è più consona: fuori dai 50 in quella assoluta ignavia dove sono tutti gli italici: nel vuoto dietro Sinner
Ma di quel tizio trentino a cui anni fa dedicavate articoli per aver vinto tornei under 16 di doppio di grado 4, non se ne sa più nulla, dopo che ha tentato la fortuna nei college americani? Pensa un po’ se il tipo avesse almeno raggiunto il livello per barcamenarsi tra Futures sperduti del mondo: ci avreste smarronato con resoconti quotidiani sulle sue “imprese” mirabolanti tra una vittoria sofferta al primo turno sulla terra rossa di Erigabo (Somalia) contro l’eroe locale Muhammed Al-Safat, e un quarto di finale (secondo turno) perso ingiustamente per un torto arbitrale in quel di Ashgabat (Turkmenistan). Non ricordo il nome, ma forse è meglio così. Qualcuno ricorda?
PS: Non è che fosse figlio del gestore del sito?
Titolo.
“…e anche Ciná…”. 😉
@reda, la casella “Best” è sbagliata per molti giocatori
Periodo di forma assoluta per Pellegrino che per me sarà il prossimo ad entrare nei 100.
Bravo pellegrino.