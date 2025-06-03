Roland Garros 2025 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Roland Garros: Il programma completo di Mercoledì 04 Giugno 2025. Jannik Sinner alla caccia delle semifinali. Djokovic vs Zverev sarà il serale

03/06/2025
Jannik Sinner - Foto Patrick Boren
Jannik Sinner - Foto Patrick Boren

Court Philippe-Chatrier – Ore: 11:00
Madison Keys USA vs Coco Gauff USA
Mirra Andreeva --- vs Lois Boisson FRA
Jannik Sinner ITA vs Alexander Bublik KAZ
Alexander Zverev GER vs Novak Djokovic SRB (20:15)

