Roland Garros: Il programma completo di Mercoledì 04 Giugno 2025. Jannik Sinner alla caccia delle semifinali. Djokovic vs Zverev sarà il serale
03/06/2025 13:17 Nessun commento
Court Philippe-Chatrier – Ore: 11:00
Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff
Mirra Andreeva vs Lois Boisson
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik
Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic (20:15)
TAG: Roland Garros, Roland Garros 2025
