Challenger Francavilla al Mare, Santos, Praga e Wuxi: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 4 (LIVE)

08/05/2025 09:11 Nessun commento
Challenger Francavilla

Italia


Terra battuta

2° TURNO

Previsioni meteo
Francavilla

19°C
min. 12°C

11:00 Lajal M. 🇪🇪 – Berrettini J. 🇮🇹

Il match deve ancora iniziare

12:30 Interrotta Sanchez Jover C. 🇪🇸 – Erhard M. 🇫🇷

ATP Francavilla al Mare
Carlos Sanchez Jover
40
6
1
Mathys Erhard
30
4
0
14:00 Vatutin A. 🌍 – Vacherot V. 🇲🇨

Il match deve ancora iniziare

14:00 Ymer E. 🇸🇪 – Karatsev A. 🌍

Il match deve ancora iniziare

15:30 Maestrelli F. 🇮🇹 – Albot R. 🇲🇩

Il match deve ancora iniziare

19:30 Skatov T. 🇰🇿 – Paire B. 🇫🇷

Il match deve ancora iniziare

11:00 Arribage T. 🇫🇷 / Jacq G. 🇫🇷 – Coccioli A. 🇮🇹 / Lorusso L. 🇮🇹

Il match deve ancora iniziare

11:00 Cash R. 🇺🇸 / Tracy J. 🇺🇸 – Cervantes I. 🇪🇸 / Duran G. 🇦🇷

Il match deve ancora iniziare

12:30 Banthia S. 🇮🇳 / Donski A. 🇧🇬 – Martinez L. D. 🇻🇪 / Mena F. 🇦🇷

Il match deve ancora iniziare

12:30 Eysseric J. 🇫🇷 / Goldhoff G. 🇺🇸 – Coppejans K. 🇧🇪 / Martos Gornes S. 🇪🇸

🎾 🎾 🎾

🇨🇿

Challenger Praga

Repubblica Ceca


Terra battuta

2° TURNO

Previsioni meteo
Praga

12°C
min. 2°C

Center Court – ore 10:30
Jan Choinski GBR vs Alexander Blockx BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg FRA vs Mees Rottgering NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Filip Misolic AUT vs Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marcelo Demoliner BRA / David Pel NED vs Maxim Mrva CZE / Jiri Vesely CZE

Court 2 – ore 10:30
Denys Molchanov UKR / Matej Vocel CZE vs Patrik Trhac USA / Marcus Willis GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Guy Den Ouden NED vs Hynek Barton CZE (Non prima 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Romain Arneodo MON / Manuel Guinard FRA vs David Pichler AUT / Jurij Rodionov AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hynek Barton CZE / Jakub Nicod CZE vs Milos Karol SVK / Neil Oberleitner AUT

🎾 🎾 🎾

🇧🇷

Challenger Santos

Brasile


Terra battuta

2° TURNO

Previsioni meteo
Santos

27°C
min. 20°C

QUADRA CENTRAL – ore 17:00
Hernan Casanova ARG vs Nicolas Kicker ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pedro Boscardin Dias BRA vs Gianluca Mager ITA (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG vs Lautaro Midon ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida BRA vs Nicolas Alvarez Varona ESP

QUADRA 1 – ore 17:00
Boris Arias BOL / Federico Zeballos BOL vs Victor Hugo Remondy Pagotto BRA / Joao Vitor Scramin Do Lago BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ignacio Carou URU / Juan Carlos Prado Angelo BOL vs Lorenzo Joaquin Rodriguez ARG / Franco Roncadelli URU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Conner Huertas del Pino PER / Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova PER vs Hernan Casanova ARG / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Eduardo Ribeiro BRA / Gabriel Roveri Sidney BRA vs Pedro Boscardin Dias BRA / Gonzalo Villanueva ARG

🎾 🎾 🎾

🇨🇳

Challenger Wuxi

Cina


Cemento

2°TURNO

Previsioni meteo
Wuxi

22°C
min. 18°C

Center Court – ore 04:00
Ilia Simakin RUS vs Alibek Kachmazov RUS

ATP Wuxi
Ilia Simakin
6
6
Alibek Kachmazov [8]
4
2
Vincitore: Simakin
Jie Cui CHN vs Tristan Schoolkate AUS

ATP Wuxi
Jie Cui
0
0
Tristan Schoolkate [2]
0
1
Court 1 – ore 04:00
Constant Lestienne FRA vs Alex Bolt AUS

Indoor 1 – ore 07:30
Ramkumar Ramanathan IND / Fajing Sun CHN vs Vasil Kirkov USA / Bart Stevens NED

ATP Wuxi
Ramkumar Ramanathan / Fajing Sun
5
7
5
Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens [2]
7
6
10
Vincitore: Kirkov / Stevens
Ray Ho TPE / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS vs Qian Sun CHN / Sheng Tang CHN

ATP Wuxi
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios [1]
30
1
Qian Sun / Sheng Tang
15
1
Indoor 2 – ore 06:45
Yusuke Takahashi JPN vs Andre Ilagan USA

ATP Wuxi
Andre Ilagan
6
6
3
Yusuke Takahashi
7
4
6
Vincitore: Takahashi
Egor Agafonov RUS / Ilia Simakin RUS vs JiSung Nam KOR / Takeru Yuzuki JPN (Non prima 07:30)

ATP Wuxi
Egor Agafonov / Ilia Simakin
6
6
4
JiSung Nam / Takeru Yuzuki
2
7
10
Vincitore: Nam / Yuzuki
Blake Bayldon AUS / Reese Stalder USA vs Francis Casey Alcantara PHI / Ryan Peniston GBR

ATP Wuxi
Blake Bayldon / Reese Stalder [3]
30
3
Francis Casey Alcantara / Ryan Peniston
15
4
