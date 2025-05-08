Challenger Francavilla al Mare, Santos, Praga e Wuxi: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 4 (LIVE)

Francesco Maestrelli ITA, 21-12-2002
Challenger Francavilla
Italia
Terra battuta
Previsioni meteo
Francavilla
11:00 Lajal M. 🇪🇪 – Berrettini J. 🇮🇹
Il match deve ancora iniziare
12:30 Interrotta Sanchez Jover C. 🇪🇸 – Erhard M. 🇫🇷
ATP Francavilla al Mare
Carlos Sanchez Jover
40
6
1
Mathys Erhard•
30
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Erhard
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
C. Sanchez Jover
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Erhard
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
C. Sanchez Jover
4-4 → 5-4
M. Erhard
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
C. Sanchez Jover
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
C. Sanchez Jover
2-2 → 3-2
C. Sanchez Jover
1-1 → 2-1
C. Sanchez Jover
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 1-0
14:00 Vatutin A. 🌍 – Vacherot V. 🇲🇨
Il match deve ancora iniziare
14:00 Ymer E. 🇸🇪 – Karatsev A. 🌍
Il match deve ancora iniziare
15:30 Maestrelli F. 🇮🇹 – Albot R. 🇲🇩
Il match deve ancora iniziare
19:30 Skatov T. 🇰🇿 – Paire B. 🇫🇷
Il match deve ancora iniziare
11:00 Arribage T. 🇫🇷 / Jacq G. 🇫🇷 – Coccioli A. 🇮🇹 / Lorusso L. 🇮🇹
Il match deve ancora iniziare
11:00 Cash R. 🇺🇸 / Tracy J. 🇺🇸 – Cervantes I. 🇪🇸 / Duran G. 🇦🇷
Il match deve ancora iniziare
12:30 Banthia S. 🇮🇳 / Donski A. 🇧🇬 – Martinez L. D. 🇻🇪 / Mena F. 🇦🇷
Il match deve ancora iniziare
12:30 Eysseric J. 🇫🇷 / Goldhoff G. 🇺🇸 – Coppejans K. 🇧🇪 / Martos Gornes S. 🇪🇸
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Praga
Repubblica Ceca
Terra battuta
Center Court – ore 10:30
Jan Choinski vs Alexander Blockx
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg vs Mees Rottgering
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Filip Misolic vs Nikoloz Basilashvili
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Marcelo Demoliner / David Pel vs Maxim Mrva / Jiri Vesely
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 10:30
Denys Molchanov / Matej Vocel vs Patrik Trhac / Marcus Willis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Guy Den Ouden vs Hynek Barton (Non prima 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Romain Arneodo / Manuel Guinard vs David Pichler / Jurij Rodionov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Hynek Barton / Jakub Nicod vs Milos Karol / Neil Oberleitner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Santos
Brasile
Terra battuta
QUADRA CENTRAL – ore 17:00
Hernan Casanova vs Nicolas Kicker
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pedro Boscardin Dias vs Gianluca Mager (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Genaro Alberto Olivieri vs Lautaro Midon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida vs Nicolas Alvarez Varona
Il match deve ancora iniziare
QUADRA 1 – ore 17:00
Boris Arias / Federico Zeballos vs Victor Hugo Remondy Pagotto / Joao Vitor Scramin Do Lago
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ignacio Carou / Juan Carlos Prado Angelo vs Lorenzo Joaquin Rodriguez / Franco Roncadelli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Conner Huertas del Pino / Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova vs Hernan Casanova / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Eduardo Ribeiro / Gabriel Roveri Sidney vs Pedro Boscardin Dias / Gonzalo Villanueva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Wuxi
Cina
Cemento
Center Court – ore 04:00
Ilia Simakin vs Alibek Kachmazov
ATP Wuxi
Ilia Simakin
6
6
Alibek Kachmazov [8]
4
2
Vincitore: Simakin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Simakin
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
A. Kachmazov
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
A. Kachmazov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
A. Kachmazov
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
I. Simakin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Simakin
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
A. Kachmazov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
I. Simakin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-4 → 4-4
A. Kachmazov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
2-4 → 3-4
A. Kachmazov
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
I. Simakin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Kachmazov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Jie Cui vs Tristan Schoolkate
ATP Wuxi
Jie Cui•
0
0
Tristan Schoolkate [2]
0
1
Court 1 – ore 04:00
Constant Lestienne vs Alex Bolt
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Indoor 1 – ore 07:30
Ramkumar Ramanathan / Fajing Sun vs Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens
ATP Wuxi
Ramkumar Ramanathan / Fajing Sun
5
7
5
Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens [2]
7
6
10
Vincitore: Kirkov / Stevens
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
V. Kirkov / Stevens
0-1
0-2
1-2
2-2
3-2
4-2
5-2
5-3
5-4
6-4
7-4
8-4
8-5
9-5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
6-2*
6-6 → 7-6
R. Ramanathan / Sun
5-6 → 6-6
V. Kirkov / Stevens
5-5 → 5-6
R. Ramanathan / Sun
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
V. Kirkov / Stevens
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
R. Ramanathan / Sun
3-4 → 4-4
V. Kirkov / Stevens
3-3 → 3-4
R. Ramanathan / Sun
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
V. Kirkov / Stevens
2-2 → 2-3
R. Ramanathan / Sun
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
V. Kirkov / Stevens
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
R. Ramanathan / Sun
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
V. Kirkov / Stevens
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Ramanathan / Sun
5-6 → 5-7
V. Kirkov / Stevens
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-5 → 5-6
R. Ramanathan / Sun
4-5 → 5-5
V. Kirkov / Stevens
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
R. Ramanathan / Sun
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
V. Kirkov / Stevens
4-2 → 4-3
R. Ramanathan / Sun
3-2 → 4-2
V. Kirkov / Stevens
3-1 → 3-2
R. Ramanathan / Sun
2-1 → 3-1
V. Kirkov / Stevens
2-0 → 2-1
R. Ramanathan / Sun
1-0 → 2-0
V. Kirkov / Stevens
15-0
30-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios vs Qian Sun / Sheng Tang
ATP Wuxi
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios [1]•
30
1
Qian Sun / Sheng Tang
15
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
Q. Sun / Tang
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-0 → 1-0
Indoor 2 – ore 06:45
Yusuke Takahashi vs Andre Ilagan
ATP Wuxi
Andre Ilagan
6
6
3
Yusuke Takahashi
7
4
6
Vincitore: Takahashi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Takahashi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
A. Ilagan
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
A. Ilagan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
Y. Takahashi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Takahashi
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Ilagan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
A. Ilagan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
Y. Takahashi
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
A. Ilagan
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Takahashi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
A. Ilagan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Ilagan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Takahashi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Ilagan
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
Y. Takahashi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 3-5
A. Ilagan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
Y. Takahashi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
A. Ilagan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
Y. Takahashi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
Egor Agafonov / Ilia Simakin vs JiSung Nam / Takeru Yuzuki (Non prima 07:30)
ATP Wuxi
Egor Agafonov / Ilia Simakin
6
6
4
JiSung Nam / Takeru Yuzuki
2
7
10
Vincitore: Nam / Yuzuki
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Agafonov / Simakin
0-1
1-1
1-2
1-3
ace
2-3
2-4
3-4
3-5
3-6
4-6
4-7
4-8
4-9
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
ace
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
df
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
J. Nam / Yuzuki
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
E. Agafonov / Simakin
5-5 → 6-5
J. Nam / Yuzuki
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-4 → 5-5
E. Agafonov / Simakin
4-4 → 5-4
J. Nam / Yuzuki
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
4-3 → 4-4
E. Agafonov / Simakin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
E. Agafonov / Simakin
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
J. Nam / Yuzuki
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
E. Agafonov / Simakin
1-1 → 2-1
J. Nam / Yuzuki
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
E. Agafonov / Simakin
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Agafonov / Simakin
4-2 → 5-2
J. Nam / Yuzuki
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-1 → 4-2
E. Agafonov / Simakin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
J. Nam / Yuzuki
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
E. Agafonov / Simakin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
E. Agafonov / Simakin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Blake Bayldon / Reese Stalder vs Francis Casey Alcantara / Ryan Peniston
ATP Wuxi
Blake Bayldon / Reese Stalder [3]•
30
3
Francis Casey Alcantara / Ryan Peniston
15
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Casey Alcantara / Peniston
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
2-4 → 3-4
B. Bayldon / Stalder
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
F. Casey Alcantara / Peniston
2-2 → 2-3
B. Bayldon / Stalder
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
F. Casey Alcantara / Peniston
0-2 → 1-2
B. Bayldon / Stalder
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
0-1 → 0-2
F. Casey Alcantara / Peniston
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
