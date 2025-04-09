Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Monza, Madrid, Città del Messico e Sarasota: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

Federico Arnaboldi nella foto
🇮🇹

Challenger Monza

Italia


Terra battuta

👨
2° TURNO

🌤️

Previsioni meteo
Monza, 09 Aprile 2025

18°C
min. 8°C

Center Court – ore 10:00
Raphael Collignon BEL vs Khumoyun Sultanov UZB

ATP Monza
Raphael Collignon [1]
6
4
6
Khumoyun Sultanov
2
6
0
Vincitore: Collignon
Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG vs Federico Arnaboldi ITA

ATP Monza
Juan Manuel Cerundolo [5]
2
4
Federico Arnaboldi
6
6
Vincitore: Arnaboldi
Luca Van Assche FRA vs Mili Poljicak CRO

ATP Monza
Luca Van Assche
0
0
Mili Poljicak
0
0
Alexandru Jecan ROU / Khumoyun Sultanov UZB vs Jakob Schnaitter GER / Mark Wallner GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 10:00
Marco Bortolotti ITA / Victor Cornea ROU vs Sander Arends NED / Luke Johnson GBR

ATP Monza
Marco Bortolotti / Victor Cornea
2
3
Sander Arends / Luke Johnson [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Arends / Johnson
Arthur Gea FRA vs Jan Choinski GBR

ATP Monza
Arthur Gea
6
2
3
Jan Choinski
4
6
6
Vincitore: Choinski
Patrik Niklas-Salminen FIN / David Pichler AUT vs Filippo Romano ITA / Jacopo Vasami ITA

ATP Monza
Patrik Niklas-Salminen / David Pichler
0
0
Filippo Romano / Jacopo Vasami
0
3
Alexander Erler AUT / Constantin Frantzen GER vs Radoslav Shandarov BUL / Vasil Shandarov BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – ore 10:00
Marcelo Demoliner BRA / Matwe Middelkoop NED vs Kelsey Stevenson CAN / Augusto Virgili ITA

ATP Monza
Marcelo Demoliner / Matwe Middelkoop [4]
6
7
Kelsey Stevenson / Augusto Virgili
2
6
Vincitore: Demoliner / Middelkoop
Francesco Maestrelli ITA / Dalibor Svrcina CZE vs Liam Hignett GBR / James Mackinlay GBR

ATP Monza
Francesco Maestrelli / Dalibor Svrcina
6
6
Liam Hignett / James Mackinlay
2
4
Vincitore: Maestrelli / Svrcina
Matej Vocel CZE / Szymon Walkow POL vs Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND / Vijay Sundar Prashanth IND

ATP Monza
Matej Vocel / Szymon Walkow
0
6
1
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan / Vijay Sundar Prashanth
0
3
3
🇪🇸

Challenger Madrid

Spagna


Terra battuta

👨
2° TURNO

☁️

Previsioni meteo
Madrid, 09 Aprile 2025

22°C
min. 9°C

Pista Central C.Madrid – ore 11:00
Pavel Kotov RUS vs Alejandro Moro Canas ESP

ATP Madrid
Pavel Kotov [5]
30
6
5
3
Alejandro Moro Canas
15
4
7
5
Norbert Gombos SVK vs Alexander Shevchenko KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alejandro Moro Canas ESP / Marco Trungelliti ARG vs Daniel Rincon ESP / Oriol Roca Batalla ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Borna Coric CRO vs Zsombor Piros HUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Pista Mercedes-Benz – ore 11:00
Guido Andreozzi ARG / Theo Arribage FRA vs Anirudh Chandrasekar IND / David Vega Hernandez ESP

ATP Madrid
Guido Andreozzi / Theo Arribage [1]
6
5
8
Anirudh Chandrasekar / David Vega Hernandez
3
7
10
Vincitore: Chandrasekar / Vega Hernandez
Kamil Majchrzak POL / Sebastian Ofner AUT vs Francisco Cabral POR / Lucas Miedler AUT

ATP Madrid
Kamil Majchrzak / Sebastian Ofner
Francisco Cabral / Lucas Miedler
Vincitore: Cabral / Miedler
August Holmgren DEN vs Valentin Royer FRA

ATP Madrid
August Holmgren
0
3
Valentin Royer [7]
0
4
Michiel De Krom NED / Ryan Nijboer NED vs Orlando Luz BRA / Albano Olivetti FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Pista E.Mandarino – ore 11:00
Inigo Cervantes ESP / Denys Molchanov UKR vs Daniel Masur GER / Luca Sanchez FRA

ATP Madrid
Inigo Cervantes / Denys Molchanov
6
3
12
Daniel Masur / Luca Sanchez
1
6
10
Vincitore: Cervantes / Molchanov
Saketh Myneni IND / Ramkumar Ramanathan IND vs Jiri Barnat CZE / Filip Duda CZE

ATP Madrid
Saketh Myneni / Ramkumar Ramanathan
6
5
10
Jiri Barnat / Filip Duda
2
7
6
Vincitore: Myneni / Ramanathan
Jakub Paul SUI / David Pel NED vs Pablo Masjuan Ginel ESP / Sergi Perez Contri ESP

ATP Madrid
Jakub Paul / David Pel [4]
0
0
Pablo Masjuan Ginel / Sergi Perez Contri
0
0
Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha IND / Sergio Martos Gornes ESP vs Siddhant Banthia IND / Alexander Donski BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇲🇽

Challenger Città del Messico

Messico


Terra battuta

👨
2° TURNO

☀️

Previsioni meteo
Città del Messico, 09 Aprile 2025

25°C
min. 12°C

Estadio Rafael Osuna – ore 19:00
Darwin Blanch USA vs Felipe Meligeni Alves BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Luka Pavlovic FRA vs Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez MEX (Non prima 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

James Duckworth AUS vs Juan Pablo Varillas PER (Non prima 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Santiago Gonzalez MEX / Austin Krajicek USA vs Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG / Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Grandstand – ore 19:00
Alfredo Perez USA vs Andres Martin USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ray Ho TPE / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS vs Nicolas Barrientos COL / Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ryan Seggerman USA / Patrik Trhac USA vs Adrian Mannarino FRA / Lev Seidman USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Vladyslav Orlov UKR / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG vs Felipe Meligeni Alves BRA / Marcelo Zormann BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 1 – ore 19:00
Boris Arias BOL / Federico Zeballos BOL vs Gonzalo Escobar ECU / Diego Hidalgo ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mac Kiger USA / Reese Stalder USA vs Ivan Liutarevich BLR / Marcus Willis GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Neil Oberleitner AUT / Matias Soto CHI vs Seita Watanabe JPN / Takeru Yuzuki JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇺🇸

Challenger Sarasota

USA


Terra battuta

👨
2° TURNO

☀️

Previsioni meteo
Sarasota, 09 Aprile 2025

25°C
min. 16°C

Nick Bollettieri Court – ore 16:00
Inaki Montes-De La Torre ESP vs Federico Agustin Gomez ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Eliot Spizzirri USA vs Charlie Robertson GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mathys Erhard FRA vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Francis Casey Alcantara PHI / Pruchya Isaro THA vs Eliot Spizzirri USA / Tyler Zink USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 14 – ore 16:00
Tomas Barrios Vera CHI vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

George Goldhoff USA / Trey Hilderbrand USA vs Garrett Johns USA / Patrick Maloney USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tomas Barrios Vera CHI / Facundo Mena ARG vs Liam Draxl CAN / Cleeve Harper CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mitchell Krueger USA / Joshua Sheehy USA vs Murphy Cassone USA / Mark Lajal EST

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 7 – ore 16:00
Filip Cristian Jianu ROU vs Mark Lajal EST

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Johannes Ingildsen DEN / David Stevenson GBR vs Martin Damm USA / Alex Rybakov USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Federico Agustin Gomez ARG / Luis David Martinez VEN vs Joshua Charlton AUS / Patrick Harper AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Dutra da Silva BRA / Courtney John Lock ZIM vs Blake Bayldon AUS / Vasil Kirkov USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

