Challenger Monza, Madrid, Città del Messico e Sarasota: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

Federico Arnaboldi nella foto
🇮🇹
Challenger Monza
Italia
Terra battuta
🌤️
Previsioni meteo
Monza, 09 Aprile 2025
Center Court – ore 10:00
Raphael Collignon vs Khumoyun Sultanov
ATP Monza
Raphael Collignon [1]
6
4
6
Khumoyun Sultanov
2
6
0
Vincitore: Collignon
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Collignon
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-0 → 6-0
R. Collignon
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
K. Sultanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
R. Collignon
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
K. Sultanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Collignon
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
K. Sultanov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
R. Collignon
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
R. Collignon
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
K. Sultanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
R. Collignon
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
K. Sultanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Collignon
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
K. Sultanov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
R. Collignon
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
K. Sultanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
R. Collignon
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
K. Sultanov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Federico Arnaboldi
ATP Monza
Juan Manuel Cerundolo [5]
2
4
Federico Arnaboldi
6
6
Vincitore: Arnaboldi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Manuel Cerundolo
4-5 → 4-6
J. Manuel Cerundolo
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
J. Manuel Cerundolo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
F. Arnaboldi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
J. Manuel Cerundolo
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-3 → 1-3
F. Arnaboldi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 0-3
J. Manuel Cerundolo
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Manuel Cerundolo
2-5 → 2-6
F. Arnaboldi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
J. Manuel Cerundolo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
F. Arnaboldi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
J. Manuel Cerundolo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
F. Arnaboldi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
J. Manuel Cerundolo
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
F. Arnaboldi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Luca Van Assche vs Mili Poljicak
ATP Monza
Luca Van Assche
0
0
Mili Poljicak
0
0
Alexandru Jecan / Khumoyun Sultanov vs Jakob Schnaitter / Mark Wallner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 10:00
Marco Bortolotti / Victor Cornea vs Sander Arends / Luke Johnson
ATP Monza
Marco Bortolotti / Victor Cornea
2
3
Sander Arends / Luke Johnson [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Arends / Johnson
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Arends / Johnson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-5 → 3-6
M. Bortolotti / Cornea
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
S. Arends / Johnson
3-3 → 3-4
M. Bortolotti / Cornea
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
S. Arends / Johnson
2-2 → 2-3
M. Bortolotti / Cornea
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Arends / Johnson
1-1 → 1-2
M. Bortolotti / Cornea
0-1 → 1-1
S. Arends / Johnson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Bortolotti / Cornea
2-5 → 2-6
S. Arends / Johnson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-4 → 2-5
M. Bortolotti / Cornea
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
S. Arends / Johnson
1-3 → 1-4
M. Bortolotti / Cornea
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
S. Arends / Johnson
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
M. Bortolotti / Cornea
0-1 → 1-1
S. Arends / Johnson
0-0 → 0-1
Arthur Gea vs Jan Choinski
ATP Monza
Arthur Gea
6
2
3
Jan Choinski
4
6
6
Vincitore: Choinski
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Gea
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Gea
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
J. Choinski
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
A. Gea
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Gea
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
J. Choinski
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Gea
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-5 → 2-6
J. Choinski
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Gea
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
J. Choinski
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Gea
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
J. Choinski
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Gea
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-4 → 6-4
J. Choinski
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
A. Gea
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
J. Choinski
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
J. Choinski
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Patrik Niklas-Salminen / David Pichler vs Filippo Romano / Jacopo Vasami
ATP Monza
Patrik Niklas-Salminen / David Pichler•
0
0
Filippo Romano / Jacopo Vasami
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Niklas-Salminen / Pichler
F. Romano / Vasami
0-2 → 0-3
P. Niklas-Salminen / Pichler
0-1 → 0-2
F. Romano / Vasami
0-0 → 0-1
Alexander Erler / Constantin Frantzen vs Radoslav Shandarov / Vasil Shandarov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 10:00
Marcelo Demoliner / Matwe Middelkoop vs Kelsey Stevenson / Augusto Virgili
ATP Monza
Marcelo Demoliner / Matwe Middelkoop [4]
6
7
Kelsey Stevenson / Augusto Virgili
2
6
Vincitore: Demoliner / Middelkoop
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
6-2*
6-6 → 7-6
M. Demoliner / Middelkoop
5-6 → 6-6
K. Stevenson / Virgili
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-5 → 5-6
M. Demoliner / Middelkoop
4-5 → 5-5
K. Stevenson / Virgili
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
M. Demoliner / Middelkoop
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
K. Stevenson / Virgili
4-2 → 4-3
M. Demoliner / Middelkoop
3-2 → 4-2
K. Stevenson / Virgili
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
M. Demoliner / Middelkoop
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
K. Stevenson / Virgili
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Demoliner / Middelkoop
0-1 → 1-1
K. Stevenson / Virgili
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Demoliner / Middelkoop
5-2 → 6-2
K. Stevenson / Virgili
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
5-1 → 5-2
M. Demoliner / Middelkoop
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
K. Stevenson / Virgili
3-1 → 4-1
M. Demoliner / Middelkoop
2-1 → 3-1
K. Stevenson / Virgili
2-0 → 2-1
M. Demoliner / Middelkoop
1-0 → 2-0
K. Stevenson / Virgili
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Francesco Maestrelli / Dalibor Svrcina vs Liam Hignett / James Mackinlay
ATP Monza
Francesco Maestrelli / Dalibor Svrcina
6
6
Liam Hignett / James Mackinlay
2
4
Vincitore: Maestrelli / Svrcina
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Maestrelli / Svrcina
5-4 → 6-4
L. Hignett / Mackinlay
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-4 → 5-4
F. Maestrelli / Svrcina
3-4 → 4-4
L. Hignett / Mackinlay
3-3 → 3-4
F. Maestrelli / Svrcina
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
L. Hignett / Mackinlay
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
F. Maestrelli / Svrcina
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
L. Hignett / Mackinlay
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
F. Maestrelli / Svrcina
0-1 → 1-1
L. Hignett / Mackinlay
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Maestrelli / Svrcina
5-2 → 6-2
L. Hignett / Mackinlay
4-2 → 5-2
F. Maestrelli / Svrcina
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
L. Hignett / Mackinlay
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
F. Maestrelli / Svrcina
2-1 → 3-1
L. Hignett / Mackinlay
1-1 → 2-1
F. Maestrelli / Svrcina
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
L. Hignett / Mackinlay
0-0 → 0-1
Matej Vocel / Szymon Walkow vs Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan / Vijay Sundar Prashanth
ATP Monza
Matej Vocel / Szymon Walkow•
0
6
1
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan / Vijay Sundar Prashanth
0
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Sundar Prashanth
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
M. Vocel / Walkow
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Sundar Prashanth
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
M. Vocel / Walkow
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Sundar Prashanth
5-3 → 6-3
M. Vocel / Walkow
4-3 → 5-3
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Sundar Prashanth
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. Vocel / Walkow
2-3 → 3-3
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Sundar Prashanth
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Vocel / Walkow
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Sundar Prashanth
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Vocel / Walkow
0-1 → 1-1
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Sundar Prashanth
0-0 → 0-1
🇪🇸
Challenger Madrid
Spagna
Terra battuta
☁️
Previsioni meteo
Madrid, 09 Aprile 2025
Pista Central C.Madrid – ore 11:00
Pavel Kotov vs Alejandro Moro Canas
ATP Madrid
Pavel Kotov [5]
30
6
5
3
Alejandro Moro Canas•
15
4
7
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
P. Kotov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
A. Moro Canas
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
P. Kotov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
P. Kotov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
A. Moro Canas
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
A. Moro Canas
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Kotov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
A. Moro Canas
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
A. Moro Canas
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
P. Kotov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
P. Kotov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 4-2
A. Moro Canas
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
P. Kotov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Moro Canas
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
P. Kotov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Moro Canas
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Kotov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
P. Kotov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
A. Moro Canas
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
A. Moro Canas
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Norbert Gombos vs Alexander Shevchenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alejandro Moro Canas / Marco Trungelliti vs Daniel Rincon / Oriol Roca Batalla
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Borna Coric vs Zsombor Piros
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pista Mercedes-Benz – ore 11:00
Guido Andreozzi / Theo Arribage vs Anirudh Chandrasekar / David Vega Hernandez
ATP Madrid
Guido Andreozzi / Theo Arribage [1]
6
5
8
Anirudh Chandrasekar / David Vega Hernandez
3
7
10
Vincitore: Chandrasekar / Vega Hernandez
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Andreozzi / Arribage
0-1
0-2
df
0-3
0-4
1-4
2-4
3-4
4-4
4-5
5-5
6-5
6-6
6-7
7-7
7-8
7-9
8-9
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Andreozzi / Arribage
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
df
5-6 → 5-7
A. Chandrasekar / Vega Hernandez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
G. Andreozzi / Arribage
4-5 → 5-5
A. Chandrasekar / Vega Hernandez
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
G. Andreozzi / Arribage
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Chandrasekar / Vega Hernandez
4-2 → 4-3
G. Andreozzi / Arribage
4-1 → 4-2
A. Chandrasekar / Vega Hernandez
3-1 → 4-1
G. Andreozzi / Arribage
2-1 → 3-1
A. Chandrasekar / Vega Hernandez
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
G. Andreozzi / Arribage
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Chandrasekar / Vega Hernandez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Andreozzi / Arribage
5-3 → 6-3
A. Chandrasekar / Vega Hernandez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
G. Andreozzi / Arribage
3-3 → 4-3
A. Chandrasekar / Vega Hernandez
3-2 → 3-3
G. Andreozzi / Arribage
2-2 → 3-2
A. Chandrasekar / Vega Hernandez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
Tiebreak
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
2-0 → 2-1
A. Chandrasekar / Vega Hernandez
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
G. Andreozzi / Arribage
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Kamil Majchrzak / Sebastian Ofner vs Francisco Cabral / Lucas Miedler
ATP Madrid
Kamil Majchrzak / Sebastian Ofner
Francisco Cabral / Lucas Miedler
Vincitore: Cabral / Miedler
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
August Holmgren vs Valentin Royer
ATP Madrid
August Holmgren•
0
3
Valentin Royer [7]
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Royer
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
A. Holmgren
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
A. Holmgren
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Holmgren
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
V. Royer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Michiel De Krom / Ryan Nijboer vs Orlando Luz / Albano Olivetti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pista E.Mandarino – ore 11:00
Inigo Cervantes / Denys Molchanov vs Daniel Masur / Luca Sanchez
ATP Madrid
Inigo Cervantes / Denys Molchanov
6
3
12
Daniel Masur / Luca Sanchez
1
6
10
Vincitore: Cervantes / Molchanov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Masur / Sanchez
0-1
0-2
1-2
1-3
2-3
2-4
3-4
3-5
ace
3-6
4-6
5-6
6-6
6-7
7-7
8-7
8-8
8-9
9-9
10-9
10-10
10-11
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Masur / Sanchez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-5 → 3-6
I. Cervantes / Molchanov
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-5 → 3-5
D. Masur / Sanchez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-4 → 2-5
I. Cervantes / Molchanov
2-3 → 2-4
D. Masur / Sanchez
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
I. Cervantes / Molchanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
D. Masur / Sanchez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
I. Cervantes / Molchanov
0-1 → 1-1
D. Masur / Sanchez
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Cervantes / Molchanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
D. Masur / Sanchez
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-0 → 5-1
I. Cervantes / Molchanov
4-0 → 5-0
D. Masur / Sanchez
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
I. Cervantes / Molchanov
2-0 → 3-0
D. Masur / Sanchez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
I. Cervantes / Molchanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Saketh Myneni / Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Jiri Barnat / Filip Duda
ATP Madrid
Saketh Myneni / Ramkumar Ramanathan
6
5
10
Jiri Barnat / Filip Duda
2
7
6
Vincitore: Myneni / Ramanathan
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Myneni / Ramanathan
1-0
1-1
2-1
2-2
3-2
4-2
4-3
5-3
ace
6-3
7-3
7-4
8-4
8-5
9-5
9-6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Barnat / Duda
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
S. Myneni / Ramanathan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
J. Barnat / Duda
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
S. Myneni / Ramanathan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-4 → 5-4
J. Barnat / Duda
4-3 → 4-4
S. Myneni / Ramanathan
4-2 → 4-3
J. Barnat / Duda
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
4-1 → 4-2
S. Myneni / Ramanathan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
ace
3-1 → 4-1
J. Barnat / Duda
2-1 → 3-1
S. Myneni / Ramanathan
2-0 → 2-1
J. Barnat / Duda
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
S. Myneni / Ramanathan
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Barnat / Duda
5-2 → 6-2
S. Myneni / Ramanathan
4-2 → 5-2
J. Barnat / Duda
3-2 → 4-2
S. Myneni / Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Barnat / Duda
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
df
1-2 → 2-2
S. Myneni / Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Barnat / Duda
1-0 → 1-1
S. Myneni / Ramanathan
0-0 → 1-0
Jakub Paul / David Pel vs Pablo Masjuan Ginel / Sergi Perez Contri
ATP Madrid
Jakub Paul / David Pel [4]
0
0
Pablo Masjuan Ginel / Sergi Perez Contri
0
0
Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha / Sergio Martos Gornes vs Siddhant Banthia / Alexander Donski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇲🇽
Challenger Città del Messico
Messico
Terra battuta
☀️
Previsioni meteo
Città del Messico, 09 Aprile 2025
Estadio Rafael Osuna – ore 19:00
Darwin Blanch vs Felipe Meligeni Alves
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Luka Pavlovic vs Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez (Non prima 21:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
James Duckworth vs Juan Pablo Varillas (Non prima 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Santiago Gonzalez / Austin Krajicek vs Juan Pablo Ficovich / Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand – ore 19:00
Alfredo Perez vs Andres Martin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios vs Nicolas Barrientos / Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ryan Seggerman / Patrik Trhac vs Adrian Mannarino / Lev Seidman
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Vladyslav Orlov / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna vs Felipe Meligeni Alves / Marcelo Zormann
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 1 – ore 19:00
Boris Arias / Federico Zeballos vs Gonzalo Escobar / Diego Hidalgo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mac Kiger / Reese Stalder vs Ivan Liutarevich / Marcus Willis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Neil Oberleitner / Matias Soto vs Seita Watanabe / Takeru Yuzuki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇺🇸
Challenger Sarasota
USA
Terra battuta
☀️
Previsioni meteo
Sarasota, 09 Aprile 2025
Nick Bollettieri Court – ore 16:00
Inaki Montes-De La Torre vs Federico Agustin Gomez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Eliot Spizzirri vs Charlie Robertson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mathys Erhard vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Francis Casey Alcantara / Pruchya Isaro vs Eliot Spizzirri / Tyler Zink
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 14 – ore 16:00
Tomas Barrios Vera vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
George Goldhoff / Trey Hilderbrand vs Garrett Johns / Patrick Maloney
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tomas Barrios Vera / Facundo Mena vs Liam Draxl / Cleeve Harper
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mitchell Krueger / Joshua Sheehy vs Murphy Cassone / Mark Lajal
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – ore 16:00
Filip Cristian Jianu vs Mark Lajal
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Johannes Ingildsen / David Stevenson vs Martin Damm / Alex Rybakov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Federico Agustin Gomez / Luis David Martinez vs Joshua Charlton / Patrick Harper
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Daniel Dutra da Silva / Courtney John Lock vs Blake Bayldon / Vasil Kirkov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit