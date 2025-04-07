Monte-Carlo 1000 | Clay | e6128940 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: +9 per Flavio Cobolli e Luciano Darderi. Matteo Berrettini perde sette posti. Best ranking per Mattia Bellucci
07/04/2025 08:59 6 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (07-04-2025)
1
Best: 1
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
10330
Punti
16
Tornei
16
Best: 15
--
0
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
2650
Punti
24
Tornei
34
Best: 6
▼
-7
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1530
Punti
23
Tornei
36
Best: 30
▲
9
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
1500
Punti
29
Tornei
40
Best: 29
▼
-1
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
1340
Punti
24
Tornei
41
Best: 21
▼
-3
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1336
Punti
32
Tornei
48
Best: 32
▲
9
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
1154
Punti
34
Tornei
66
Best: 66
▲
5
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
885
Punti
32
Tornei
93
Best: 67
--
0
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
637
Punti
29
Tornei
98
Best: 89
▼
-1
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
611
Punti
23
Tornei
113
Best: 9
▼
-14
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
544
Punti
24
Tornei
206
Best: 132
▼
-12
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
277
Punti
19
Tornei
217
Best: 213
▼
-4
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
263
Punti
29
Tornei
231
Best: 136
--
0
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
243
Punti
27
Tornei
254
Best: 121
▼
-3
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
216
Punti
14
Tornei
286
Best: 60
▲
3
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
184
Punti
22
Tornei
287
Best: 242
▲
12
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
184
Punti
30
Tornei
292
Best: 128
▲
5
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
179
Punti
7
Tornei
297
Best: 149
▼
-16
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
177
Punti
28
Tornei
305
Best: 127
▼
-41
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
171
Punti
30
Tornei
324
Best: 110
▲
5
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
158
Punti
13
Tornei
339
Best: 310
▼
-24
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
150
Punti
24
Tornei
359
Best: 16
▼
-7
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
139
Punti
22
Tornei
368
Best: 269
▲
2
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
134
Punti
27
Tornei
369
Best: 331
▼
-12
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
134
Punti
28
Tornei
371
Best: 371
--
0
Federico Cina
ITA, 30-03-2007
133
Punti
22
Tornei
393
Best: 386
▼
-7
Gabriele Pennaforti
ITA, 14-09-2000
123
Punti
29
Tornei
396
Best: 252
▼
-15
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
122
Punti
23
Tornei
398
Best: 121
▲
32
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
121
Punti
21
Tornei
411
Best: 108
▼
-18
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
116
Punti
26
Tornei
428
Best: 417
▲
3
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
110
Punti
25
Tornei
435
Best: 62
▼
-55
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
106
Punti
18
Tornei
443
Best: 429
▼
-2
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
104
Punti
22
Tornei
447
Best: 285
▼
-1
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
103
Punti
24
Tornei
451
Best: 439
▲
2
Gianluca Cadenasso
ITA, 29-09-2004
101
Punti
23
Tornei
457
Best: 440
▼
-1
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
98
Punti
24
Tornei
466
Best: 465
▼
-1
Alexandr Binda
ITA, 22-09-2001
93
Punti
31
Tornei
478
Best: 321
▼
-2
Facundo Juarez
ITA, 23-09-1997
88
Punti
16
Tornei
490
Best: 443
▼
-5
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
83
Punti
24
Tornei
496
Best: 493
▼
-3
Fabrizio Andaloro
ITA, 31-01-2001
81
Punti
22
Tornei
506
Best: 506
--
0
Federico Bondioli
ITA, 16-05-2005
78
Punti
25
Tornei
561
Best: 352
▲
2
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
64
Punti
22
Tornei
565
Best: 503
▼
-22
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
63
Punti
17
Tornei
568
Best: 437
▲
34
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
63
Punti
19
Tornei
576
Best: 164
▼
-51
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
60
Punti
8
Tornei
580
Best: 377
▼
-33
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
60
Punti
21
Tornei
588
Best: 387
▼
-2
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
57
Punti
19
Tornei
651
Best: 649
▼
-1
Lorenzo Carboni
ITA, 27-02-2006
47
Punti
22
Tornei
661
Best: 625
--
0
Luca Castagnola
ITA, 14-06-2002
46
Punti
25
Tornei
670
Best: 635
▼
-1
Leonardo Rossi
ITA, 05-08-2002
44
Punti
27
Tornei
680
Best: 617
▲
3
Mariano Tammaro
ITA, 27-02-2004
43
Punti
25
Tornei
693
Best: 693
▲
31
Filippo Romano
ITA, 07-07-2005
41
Punti
25
Tornei
713
Best: 591
▲
2
Massimo Giunta
ITA, 09-07-2004
38
Punti
22
Tornei
734
Best: 403
▼
-11
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
35
Punti
20
Tornei
738
Best: 738
▲
3
Michele Ribecai
ITA, 04-02-2003
35
Punti
27
Tornei
743
Best: 704
▲
3
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
34
Punti
21
Tornei
746
Best: 714
▼
-7
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
34
Punti
25
Tornei
749
Best: 124
▲
2
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
33
Punti
5
Tornei
778
Best: 223
▲
3
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
30
Punti
8
Tornei
780
Best: 608
▲
20
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
30
Punti
12
Tornei
785
Best: 599
▲
35
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
30
Punti
28
Tornei
795
Best: 794
▲
1
Carlo Alberto Caniato
ITA, 31-10-2005
29
Punti
22
Tornei
796
Best: 796
▲
22
Stefano D\'Agostino
ITA, 03-11-2003
29
Punti
26
Tornei
807
Best: 433
▼
-1
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
28
Punti
21
Tornei
820
Best: 820
▲
3
Pietro Fellin
ITA, 02-08-2001
26
Punti
15
Tornei
825
Best: 793
▲
13
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
26
Punti
26
Tornei
829
Best: 84
▼
-77
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
25
Punti
8
Tornei
830
Best: 819
▼
-2
Pierluigi Basile
ITA, 07-01-2007
25
Punti
8
Tornei
845
Best: 845
▲
136
Iannis Miletich
ITA, 27-08-2005
24
Punti
19
Tornei
851
Best: 827
▼
-4
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
24
Punti
26
Tornei
853
Best: 605
▼
-5
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
23
Punti
5
Tornei
883
Best: 812
▲
14
Noah Perfetti
ITA, 15-06-2001
22
Punti
27
Tornei
903
Best: 871
▲
13
Alessandro Bellifemine
ITA, 24-06-2001
20
Punti
15
Tornei
919
Best: 787
▼
-2
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
19
Punti
16
Tornei
940
Best: 940
▲
14
Alberto Bronzetti
ITA, 05-05-1998
18
Punti
13
Tornei
945
Best: 846
▼
-1
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
18
Punti
20
Tornei
963
Best: 958
▼
-3
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
17
Punti
17
Tornei
965
Best: 756
▼
-23
Luca Fantini
ITA, 20-07-2000
17
Punti
19
Tornei
969
Best: 930
▼
-5
Niccolò Ciavarella
ITA, 19-03-2004
17
Punti
23
Tornei
976
Best: 793
▲
202
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
16
Punti
9
Tornei
982
Best: 977
▼
-5
Andrea Fiorentini
ITA, 02-02-2001
16
Punti
16
Tornei
983
Best: 921
▼
-4
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
16
Punti
16
Tornei
991
Best: 910
▼
-20
Niccolo Baroni
ITA, 04-12-2003
15
Punti
8
Tornei
1014
Best: 1009
▲
1
Juan Cruz Martin Manzano
ITA, 15-12-2004
14
Punti
15
Tornei
1051
Best: 643
▼
-6
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
12
Punti
6
Tornei
1068
Best: 462
▼
-10
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
12
Punti
12
Tornei
1069
Best: 1038
▼
-12
Manuel Plunger
ITA, 13-07-2002
12
Punti
13
Tornei
1070
Best: 1006
▲
19
Daniele Rapagnetta
ITA, 03-12-2006
12
Punti
15
Tornei
1072
Best: 1060
▼
-8
Jacopo Bilardo
ITA, 04-11-2004
12
Punti
16
Tornei
1098
Best: 860
▼
-7
Filippo Speziali
ITA, 24-04-2000
11
Punti
15
Tornei
1103
Best: 1052
▼
-9
Giannicola Misasi
ITA, 12-09-2000
11
Punti
19
Tornei
1118
Best: 635
▼
-9
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
10
Punti
7
Tornei
1123
Best: 1102
▼
-7
Matteo Covato
ITA, 04-05-2005
10
Punti
11
Tornei
1131
Best: 1104
▼
-5
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
10
Punti
17
Tornei
1137
Best: 1137
▲
256
Jacopo Vasami
ITA, 0
9
Punti
5
Tornei
1153
Best: 1133
▼
-10
Andrea Paolini
ITA, 09-11-2002
9
Punti
13
Tornei
1157
Best: 1006
▼
-4
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
9
Punti
15
Tornei
1160
Best: 963
▼
-5
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
9
Punti
16
Tornei
1191
Best: 854
▲
1
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
8
Punti
13
Tornei
1198
Best: 1087
▼
-73
Lorenzo Lorusso
ITA, 06-01-2000
8
Punti
15
Tornei
1212
Best: 902
▲
1
Lorenzo Gagliardo
ITA, 27-06-2000
7
Punti
4
Tornei
1217
Best: 1106
--
0
Giulio Perego
ITA, 09-04-2003
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1227
Best: 1152
▲
2
Gabriele Vulpitta
ITA, 25-06-2005
7
Punti
11
Tornei
1232
Best: 927
▼
-3
Valerio Perruzza
ITA, 31-03-2000
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1247
Best: 1071
▲
59
Lorenzo Sciahbasi
ITA, 04-11-2005
7
Punti
19
Tornei
1260
Best: 1256
▼
-4
Alessandro Spadola
ITA, 05-03-2003
6
Punti
6
Tornei
1277
Best: 599
▼
-5
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1282
Best: 800
▼
-94
Luciano Carraro
ITA, 22-04-1998
6
Punti
11
Tornei
1289
Best: 918
▼
-1
Gian Matias Di Natale
ITA, 30-10-1997
6
Punti
13
Tornei
1304
Best: 1301
▼
-3
Matteo Fondriest
ITA, 10-09-2004
6
Punti
15
Tornei
1332
Best: 1170
▼
-9
Alessandro Coccioli
ITA, 05-08-2002
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1335
Best: 1048
▼
-8
Elio Jose Ribeiro Lago
ITA, 31-12-1997
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1372
Best: 1226
▼
-3
Simone Agostini
ITA, 29-03-1997
5
Punti
14
Tornei
1376
Best: 1220
▼
-1
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
4
Punti
2
Tornei
1395
Best: 309
--
0
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
4
Punti
4
Tornei
1404
Best: 1404
▲
2
Lorenzo Beraldo
ITA, 0
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1404
Best: 303
▲
2
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1423
Best: 873
▲
6
Daniel Bagnolini
ITA, 13-02-2003
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1432
Best: 1432
▲
99
Samuele Seghetti
ITA, 0
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1445
Best: 1154
▲
3
Denis Spiridon
ITA, 01-01-1900
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1450
Best: 981
▼
-2
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1454
Best: 1211
▼
-2
Antonio Caruso
ITA, 14-08-1999
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1458
Best: 1071
▼
-3
Pietro Pampanin
ITA, 05-01-2003
4
Punti
14
Tornei
1461
Best: 807
▼
-4
Andrea Bacaloni
ITA, 03-04-2002
4
Punti
15
Tornei
1480
Best: 1459
▼
-1
Benito Massacri
ITA, 27-06-2003
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1482
Best: 76
▼
-80
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1514
Best: 1514
▼
-1
Lorenzo Ferri
ITA, 0
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1520
Best: 1358
▲
1
Edoardo Zanada
ITA, 06-11-2000
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1524
Best: 1524
▲
169
Andrea De Marchi
ITA, 12-01-2007
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1524
Best: 1524
▲
1
Luca Parenti
ITA, 10-08-2003
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1536
Best: 1536
▲
184
Giacomo Crisostomo
ITA, 0
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1536
Best: 1536
▲
1
Federico Valle
ITA, 04-04-2000
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1556
Best: 1400
▲
3
Nicola Rispoli
ITA, 31-07-1997
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1557
Best: 1557
▼
-8
Alessandro Battiston
ITA, 0
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1557
Best: 1557
▲
3
Filippo Mazzola
ITA, 0
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1557
Best: 1163
▼
-8
Daniele Minighini
ITA, 15-07-2004
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1567
Best: 1567
▼
-1
Nicolo Toffanin
ITA, 0
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1574
Best: 1574
▼
-9
Lorenzo Angelini
ITA, 0
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1584
Best: 1584
▼
-128
Maximilian Figl
ITA, 0
3
Punti
14
Tornei
1586
Best: 1119
▼
-4
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1608
Best: 1594
▼
-5
Alberto Morolli
ITA, 04-02-2000
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1614
Best: 1610
▼
-2
Edoardo De Filippo
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1614
Best: 159
▼
-2
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1658
Best: 1658
--
0
Filippo Alberti
ITA, 24-06-2003
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1658
Best: 1658
--
0
Leonardo Cattaneo
ITA, 0
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1658
Best: 1658
▲
303
Andrea Motta
ITA, 0
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1682
Best: 1682
▲
1
Edoardo cherie Ligniere
ITA, 0
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1682
Best: 1682
▲
1
Ludovico Vaccari
ITA, 0
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1716
Best: 1499
▲
4
Marco Furlanetto
ITA, 02-03-2001
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1744
Best: 1027
▲
4
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 17-06-1998
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1759
Best: 1759
▼
-22
Felipe Virgili
ITA, 0
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1769
Best: 1769
▲
5
Gabriele Volpi
ITA, 0
2
Punti
10
Tornei
1781
Best: 1781
▲
5
Leonardo Angeloni
ITA, 0
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1781
Best: 1778
▲
5
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1781
Best: 933
▲
94
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1781
Best: 1781
▲
5
Sebastiano Cocola
ITA, 0
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1781
Best: 522
▲
5
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1781
Best: 465
▲
5
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1781
Best: 1764
▲
5
Leonardo Primucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1781
Best: 1778
▲
5
Edoardo Santoni
ITA, 14-06-2005
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1781
Best: 1756
▲
5
Nicola Vidal
ITA, 05-03-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1872
Best: 1872
▲
3
Cosimo Banti
ITA, 0
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1872
Best: 1872
▲
3
Filippo Callerio
ITA, 0
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1872
Best: 1756
▲
3
Pietro Romeo Scomparin
ITA, 07-04-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1872
Best: 1519
▲
3
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1957
Best: 1756
▼
-82
Cristian Campese
ITA, 19-06-2002
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1957
Best: 1864
▲
4
Andrea Colombo
ITA, 04-11-2002
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1957
Best: 1957
▲
4
Fabrizio Karol Pio Osti
ITA, 0
1
Punti
3
Tornei
2016
Best: 901
--
0
Omar Brigida
ITA, 23-03-1999
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2016
Best: 1694
▲
10
Vito Dell\'Elba
ITA, 06-02-1999
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2016
Best: 1845
▲
10
Federico Garbero
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2016
Best: 2016
▲
10
Umberto Maria Giovannini
ITA, 18-10-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2065
Best: 1646
▲
2
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2117
Best: 991
▼
-369
Carlo Alberto Fossati
ITA, 25-01-1999
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2117
Best: 2117
--
0
Andrea Meduri
ITA, 0
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2117
Best: 1453
--
0
Rocco Piatti
ITA, 02-08-2004
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2132
Best: 1745
▼
-2
Tommaso Schold
ITA, 25-06-1998
1
Punti
8
Tornei
TAG: Flavio Cobolli, Italiani, Luciano Darderi
6 commenti
Ben fatto Flavio e Luciano. Al momento abbiamo solo Sinner e Musetti in Top32 ma spero che Berrettini ci rientrerà a breve, poi se si aggiunge qualcun altro in tempo per Roma e/o Roland Garros non mi lamenterò di certo.
7 italiani nei primi 50, questo dice tutto, 2 nei primi 20.
Forse non vinceremo 500 e 1000 a raffica, ma siamo senza ombra di dubbio tra le prime 3 mondiali.
Caro Com, ormai ho smesso da tempo non solo di rispondergli, ma pure di leggerli. Guardo il nickname e passo oltre. Forse qualcuno lo farà per me, poco male “il plauso degli sciocchi m’addolora, la loro stima è una macchia”.
Detto questo, faccio un po’ il bastian contrario e tiro fuori un po’ di pagliuzze dall’occhio.
Abbiamo 3 grossi problemi:
1 Zeppieri. Non ho visto l’ultima partita, ma da molti commenti sembra non sia neppure sceso in campo. Ha problemi fisici? ha problemi di fiducia? insomma non sono molto ottimista. Pur con la grande fiducia verso Max Sartori (che sta tirando su, finalmente, Dalla Valle) mi chiedo se tutto funzioni da quelle parti.
2 Nardi. Nei gioni scorsi ho parlato di comportamneto ai limite dell’autolesionismo. E non sto scherzando. In questo momento c’è qualcuno che lo sostiene?
3 Arnaldi. Caso meno grave dei precedenti, ma potenzialmente esplosivo. Matteo è stato il primo, dopo Sinner e Musetti, ad entrare nei 100, e velocemente a salire fino ai primi 40. Azzarderei persino che sia stato un apripista per i vari Cobolli, Darderi e c. I risultati del 2023 autorizzavano previsioni ottimistiche sulla cresciota del nostro, in alcuni casi eccessive, ma comunque ci si aspettava che, in un anno entrasse stabilimnete nei 30. Invece è sempre li in quel limbo, d’ogni tanto qualche buon risultato, ma mentre i nuovi venuti, Cobolli e Darderi possono vantare vittorie e finali, lui credo sia al massimo arrivato ad una semifinale ad Umago (due anni fa, peraltro), a Montreal (prestigiosa, anche se avvenuta in un momento particolare) e recentemente a Delray Beach, con poca continuità fra un (relativo) successo e l’altro.
Aggiungerei poi il fatto che Passaro non riesca a riprendere dopo due mesi, e rischi di riuscire dai 100, e Gigante che nonostante alcuni buoni risultati recenti ottimi risultati di IW sia stato di nuovo fermo quasi un mese, e si ritrovi di nuovo fuori dei 200.
Iniziata la settimana n. 44, già 300 giorni consecutivi in cima al ranking
Sempre Sinner sulla vetta della montagna.
Forza JANNIK, sempre!!!
Nonostante la giornata trionfale di ieri che ha visto dopo 7 anni la nuova generazione vincere due titoli nella stessa giornata (però la vecchia generazione non aveva Sinner e comunque dobbiamo essere loro grati) è uscito fuori ieri lo stesso qualche GOAT del disagio permanente al servizio della poraccitudine.
Sì, insomma, perfino Lo Fiasco ha provato a salire sul carro del “dietro Sinner nonostante tutto non c’è quel vuoto che stoltamente invocavo fra un’alzata di gomito e una visita ai cantieri”.
E nonostante ciò un paio di loro che scrivono poco ma quando lo fanno lasciano il segno (e non diciamo di che natura sia codesto segno) e che hanno il nick (chi sa per quale motivo) uguale ad una marca di auto di pessima fattura sovietica l’uno, come la famosa Prospettiva di San Pietroburgo/Leningrado l’altro, hanno confermato che dietro Sinner non è che ci sia granchè.
Ma si cosa vuoi che siano due fetidi 250 vinti da gente che ha oramai superato l’età della pensione (20 anni secondo il suddetto Lo Fiasco, 18 anni secondo il vate con la erre finale, sì insomma, quello che tutt’altro che sporadicamente scende giù al fiume)?
Cosa volete che siano 5 atleti nei 40 (e il sesto a 41), 7 nei 50 e 10 nei 100 (purtroppo Zio Fogna è uscito ma grazie a lui abbiamo fatto il record di 11 per qualche settimana)?
Per questi disagiati bisognosi di aiuto serio il movimento italiano forse proprio pessimo non è attualmente, ma insomma dire che è buono è esagerato, figuriamoci se noi “tifosotti” (così si è espresso il meschinotto rosicotto) possiamo definirlo ottimo.
Trovassero una nazione messa meglio questi poveracci (senza contare che sta arrivando su una classe 2007 coi baffi) se riescono.